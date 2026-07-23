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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Hagen Smith, Jaxon Wiggins, Ralphy Velazquez

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Hagen Smith - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups Add

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Hagen Smith, Jaxon Wiggins, Ralphy Velazquez - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Over the opening months of the 2026 season, managers have seen many prospects make a massive impact for fantasy, such as Parker Messick, Payton Tolle, Henry Bolte and Carson Benge.

Below, we will look at two emerging pitching prospects at the Triple-A level and a top stash for power upside.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Hagen Smith, SP, Chicago White Sox

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 53 IP, 4.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 79 SO, 39 BB

Smith was selected by the White Sox with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and ranks as MLB.com's No. 55 overall prospect. He spent his entire 2024 season at High-A and then spent all of 2025 at Double-A.

As expected, the left-hander was given the green light to begin 2026 in Triple-A, where he has shown some impressive "highs" but some concerning "lows." Through his first 22 1/3 innings, Smith posted a sharp 2.82 ERA while striking out 32 hitters. However, in this stint, he walked a rather high 16 hitters, which inflated his WHIP to 1.25.

Then, over his next three outings (11 2/3 innings), Smith allowed 10 earned runs with a 15:11 K:BB. However, the Arkansas product quickly bounced back, posting a strong 2.37 ERA with a much-improved 32:7 K:BB over his next 19 frames.

This career-best stretch was brought to a screeching halt on June 13 when he allowed a season-worst seven earned runs before being placed on the injured list with a shoulder impingement.

Smith returned to action over the weekend at Triple-A but logged only one frame in his return. Managers should continue to monitor his usage, as he may take a few outings to return to a starter's workload.

Once built up, he could quickly earn the call, as Chicago's back half of the starting rotation is not very impressive or deep, with Anthony Kay and Erick Fedde currently occupying those spots.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 43 G, .268/.362/.415, 10 2B, 4 HR, 40 SO, 19 BB

A lot of fantasy managers might not be familiar with Cleveland Guardians' top prospect Ralphy Velazquez. Velazquez was taken in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft. Although he slowly rose up Cleveland's Minor League ranks, the hard-swinging lefty slugger is knocking on the door of a promotion to the big league roster.

Velázquez really broke out during the 2025 season at both High-A and Double-A. He slashed a combined .265/.342/.497 with 22 home runs, 28 doubles, 85 RBI, 52 walks, and one stolen base in 122 games across those two levels. Those numbers made him a top-100 prospect on both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline before the 2026 campaign.

Velazquez got off to a nice start at Double-A to begin the year. He slashed .317/.414/.566 with seven home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 30 RBI, and 22 walks in his first 36 games with the Akron RubberDucks before being promoted to Triple-A Columbus in mid-May. While there was an adjustment period for him once he was promoted to Triple-A, he has settled in quietly since the beginning of June.

The Guardians' top prospect is batting .291 with four home runs, six doubles, 16 RBI, and 14 walks since June 2. His xwOBA (.349), expected batting average (.259), expected slugging (.445), average exit velocity (89 mph), and zone-swing rate (71.3%) all rank pretty well, and he's not striking out as much recently. Velázquez has only six strikeouts in 41 plate appearances in the month of July.

There is a chance the Guardians call up Velazquez sometime in August/September. He has been hitting the ball well over the last few weeks and has tallied a hit in seven of his last 10 contests. His power potential makes him a stash in some leagues at this point in the year. The lefty slugger has the tools to make an immediate impact in the big leagues.

-Written by Joey Pollizze

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 13 IP, 9.00 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 17 SO, 13 BB

Usually, this article highlights the top-performing prospects and whether they are worth stashing in leagues. However, that hasn't been the case with Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins, who hasn't posted solid numbers since returning from injury. Still, he's a prospect fantasy managers should get familiar with because he could make an impact down the stretch.

It hasn't necessarily been a great year for Wiggins. He started the year with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, where he looked good in his first start. The 24-year-old right-hander threw four innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts in his season debut against Triple-A Columbus on March 29.

After that solid outing, things have gone downhill for him. He struggled in his next Triple-A start on April 4 (four earned runs across four innings) and then went on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation on April 15. Wiggins proceeded to miss two months before appearing in his first rehab assignment outing on June 15 with the ACL Cubs at the rookie ball level.

He made three rehab starts as part of his ramp-up process (one at rookie ball, three at High-A) and was eventually activated from the injured list on July 10. The results, though, haven't been great for Wiggins since returning to Triple-A. He allowed three runs across 2 2/3 innings against Triple-A St. Paul on July 10 and gave up five runs across 2 1/3 innings against Triple-A Memphis on July 17.

Even though the Cubs' top pitching prospect has had his struggles in his first two starts back at Triple-A, he could still find his way to the big leagues in September. Fantasy managers have to remember that Wiggins missed multiple months with a right elbow injury. He is still trying to get into a rhythm on the mound following a multi-month absence.

Wiggins has the stuff to contribute to this Cubs team later this season. He has a solid 28% strikeout rate, 31.5% whiff rate, and a 14% swinging strike rate across 13 innings pitched at Triple-A in 2026. Despite the lack of results since returning, things could turn around for him in the coming weeks. If he gets into a groove, Chicago could call him up to provide a boost to either the rotation or the bullpen at some point.

Fantasy managers should only monitor him in leagues right now since he has struggled recently. However, if he puts together a couple of nice outings in a row, he could creep into must-stash territory in all leagues. The Cubs need the pitching help, and Wiggins would provide that.

- Written by Joey Pollizze

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
4 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Zac Veen OF Rockies
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
15 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
16 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
17 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
18 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
19 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
20 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
24 River Ryan SP Dodgers
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Braden Montgomery, Francisco Alvarez, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Lane Thomas, Alex Lange, Jung Hoo Lee, Bryce Eldridge, Gleyber Torres, Kerry Carpenter, Henry Bolte, Jasson Dominguez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Braden Montgomery, Francisco Alvarez, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Lane Thomas, Alex Lange, Jung Hoo Lee, Bryce Eldridge, Gleyber Torres, Kerry Carpenter, Henry Bolte, Jasson Dominguez:

Tristan Peters
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Ryan Jeffers
Tristan Peters
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Dominic Canzone
Tristan Peters
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Brandon Sproat
Tristan Peters
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JJ Bleday
Tristan Peters
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Royce Lewis
Tristan Peters
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tristan Peters
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tristan Peters
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Braden Montgomery
Tristan Peters
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Tommy Edman
Tristan Peters
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Francisco Alvarez
Tristan Peters
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Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
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Joshua Baez
Tristan Peters
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Tanner Scott
Tristan Peters
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Kade Anderson
Tristan Peters
vs
Tyler Wells
Tristan Peters
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Lane Thomas
Tristan Peters
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Jacob Webb
Tristan Peters
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Alex Lange
Tristan Peters
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Jake Burger
Tristan Peters
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Jung Hoo Lee
Tristan Peters
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tristan Peters
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Bryce Eldridge
Tristan Peters
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
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Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
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Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
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Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
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Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
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A.J. Ewing
Tristan Peters
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Sam Antonacci
Tristan Peters
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Heliot Ramos
Tristan Peters
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Mickey Moniak
Dominic Canzone
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Tristan Peters
Dominic Canzone
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JJ Bleday
Dominic Canzone
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Ryan Jeffers
Dominic Canzone
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Merrill Kelly
Dominic Canzone
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Brandon Sproat
Dominic Canzone
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Braden Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Royce Lewis
Dominic Canzone
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Francisco Alvarez
Dominic Canzone
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Mason Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
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Tommy Edman
Dominic Canzone
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Kade Anderson
Dominic Canzone
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Nick Gonzales
Dominic Canzone
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Lane Thomas
Dominic Canzone
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Tanner Scott
Dominic Canzone
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Alex Lange
Dominic Canzone
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Tyler Wells
Dominic Canzone
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Jung Hoo Lee
Dominic Canzone
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Jacob Webb
Dominic Canzone
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Bryce Eldridge
Dominic Canzone
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Jake Burger
Dominic Canzone
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Gleyber Torres
Dominic Canzone
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Dominic Canzone
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Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
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Jake McCarthy
Dominic Canzone
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Jose Caballero
Dominic Canzone
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Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
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A.J. Ewing
Dominic Canzone
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Sam Antonacci
Dominic Canzone
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Heliot Ramos
Dominic Canzone
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Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
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Dominic Canzone
JJ Bleday
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Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
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Tristan Peters
JJ Bleday
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Braden Montgomery
JJ Bleday
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Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
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Francisco Alvarez
JJ Bleday
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Brandon Sproat
JJ Bleday
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Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
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Royce Lewis
JJ Bleday
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Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
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Mason Montgomery
JJ Bleday
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Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
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Tommy Edman
JJ Bleday
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Alex Lange
JJ Bleday
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Nick Gonzales
JJ Bleday
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Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
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Tanner Scott
JJ Bleday
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Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
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Tyler Wells
JJ Bleday
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Gleyber Torres
JJ Bleday
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Jacob Webb
JJ Bleday
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Kerry Carpenter
JJ Bleday
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Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
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Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
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Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
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Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
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Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
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A.J. Ewing
JJ Bleday
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
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Heliot Ramos
JJ Bleday
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Mickey Moniak
Merrill Kelly
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JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
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Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
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Dominic Canzone
Merrill Kelly
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Francisco Alvarez
Merrill Kelly
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Tristan Peters
Merrill Kelly
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Joshua Baez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Merrill Kelly
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Kade Anderson
Merrill Kelly
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Brandon Sproat
Merrill Kelly
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Lane Thomas
Merrill Kelly
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Royce Lewis
Merrill Kelly
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Alex Lange
Merrill Kelly
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Mason Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
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Jung Hoo Lee
Merrill Kelly
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Tommy Edman
Merrill Kelly
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Bryce Eldridge
Merrill Kelly
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Nick Gonzales
Merrill Kelly
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Gleyber Torres
Merrill Kelly
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Tanner Scott
Merrill Kelly
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Kerry Carpenter
Merrill Kelly
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Tyler Wells
Merrill Kelly
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Henry Bolte
Merrill Kelly
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Jake Bennett
Merrill Kelly
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Troy Melton
Merrill Kelly
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Jacob Latz
Merrill Kelly
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Logan Henderson
Merrill Kelly
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Joey Cantillo
Merrill Kelly
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Griffin Jax
Merrill Kelly
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Ian Seymour
Merrill Kelly
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Grant Taylor
Merrill Kelly
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Christian Scott
Braden Montgomery
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Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
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Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
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JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
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Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
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Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
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Tristan Peters
Braden Montgomery
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Lane Thomas
Braden Montgomery
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Ryan Jeffers
Braden Montgomery
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Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
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Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
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Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
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Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
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Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
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Gleyber Torres
Braden Montgomery
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Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
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Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
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Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
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Henry Bolte
Braden Montgomery
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Tanner Scott
Braden Montgomery
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Jasson Dominguez
Braden Montgomery
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
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Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
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Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
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Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
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Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
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A.J. Ewing
Braden Montgomery
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Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
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Heliot Ramos
Braden Montgomery
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Mickey Moniak
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
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Joshua Baez
Francisco Alvarez
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Merrill Kelly
Francisco Alvarez
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Kade Anderson
Francisco Alvarez
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JJ Bleday
Francisco Alvarez
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Lane Thomas
Francisco Alvarez
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Dominic Canzone
Francisco Alvarez
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Alex Lange
Francisco Alvarez
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Tristan Peters
Francisco Alvarez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Francisco Alvarez
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Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
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Bryce Eldridge
Francisco Alvarez
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Brandon Sproat
Francisco Alvarez
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Gleyber Torres
Francisco Alvarez
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Royce Lewis
Francisco Alvarez
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Kerry Carpenter
Francisco Alvarez
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Mason Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
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Henry Bolte
Francisco Alvarez
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Tommy Edman
Francisco Alvarez
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Jasson Dominguez
Francisco Alvarez
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Nick Gonzales
Francisco Alvarez
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Willi Castro
Francisco Alvarez
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Samuel Basallo
Francisco Alvarez
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Carter Jensen
Francisco Alvarez
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Gabriel Moreno
Francisco Alvarez
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Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
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Dalton Rushing
Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
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Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Lane Thomas
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Kade Anderson
Lane Thomas
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Alex Lange
Lane Thomas
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Joshua Baez
Lane Thomas
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Jung Hoo Lee
Lane Thomas
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Francisco Alvarez
Lane Thomas
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Bryce Eldridge
Lane Thomas
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Braden Montgomery
Lane Thomas
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Gleyber Torres
Lane Thomas
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Merrill Kelly
Lane Thomas
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Kerry Carpenter
Lane Thomas
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JJ Bleday
Lane Thomas
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Henry Bolte
Lane Thomas
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Dominic Canzone
Lane Thomas
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Jasson Dominguez
Lane Thomas
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Tristan Peters
Lane Thomas
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Willi Castro
Lane Thomas
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Ryan Jeffers
Lane Thomas
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Chase Meidroth
Lane Thomas
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Brandon Sproat
Lane Thomas
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Lane Thomas
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Royce Lewis
Lane Thomas
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Walbert Urena
Lane Thomas
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Lane Thomas
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Carson Benge
Lane Thomas
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Jake McCarthy
Lane Thomas
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Jose Caballero
Lane Thomas
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Chase DeLauter
Lane Thomas
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A.J. Ewing
Lane Thomas
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Sam Antonacci
Lane Thomas
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Heliot Ramos
Lane Thomas
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Mickey Moniak
Alex Lange
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Lane Thomas
Alex Lange
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Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
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Kade Anderson
Alex Lange
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Bryce Eldridge
Alex Lange
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Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
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Gleyber Torres
Alex Lange
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Francisco Alvarez
Alex Lange
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Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
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Braden Montgomery
Alex Lange
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Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
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Merrill Kelly
Alex Lange
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Jasson Dominguez
Alex Lange
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JJ Bleday
Alex Lange
vs
Willi Castro
Alex Lange
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Dominic Canzone
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Tristan Peters
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Alex Lange
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Alex Lange
vs
Walbert Urena
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Spencer Steer
Alex Lange
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Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
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Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Kenley Jansen
Alex Lange
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Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
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Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
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Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
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Shane Drohan
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alex Lange
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Lane Thomas
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kade Anderson
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joshua Baez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Henry Bolte
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Willi Castro
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
JJ Bleday
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Walbert Urena
Jung Hoo Lee
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Tristan Peters
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Spencer Steer
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jung Hoo Lee
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Luis Robert Jr.
Jung Hoo Lee
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jung Hoo Lee
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Carson Benge
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jose Caballero
Jung Hoo Lee
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Chase DeLauter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jung Hoo Lee
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Sam Antonacci
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mickey Moniak
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Bryce Eldridge
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Gleyber Torres
Bryce Eldridge
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Alex Lange
Bryce Eldridge
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Kerry Carpenter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Lane Thomas
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kade Anderson
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Willi Castro
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Merrill Kelly
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryce Eldridge
vs
JJ Bleday
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Spencer Steer
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Dominic Canzone
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tristan Peters
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vs
Cooper Pratt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Curtis Mead
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vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
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vs
Kody Clemens
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Josh Bell
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vs
Jake Burger
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ty France
Gleyber Torres
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Gleyber Torres
vs
Henry Bolte
Gleyber Torres
vs
Alex Lange
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Lane Thomas
Gleyber Torres
vs
Willi Castro
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kade Anderson
Gleyber Torres
vs
Chase Meidroth
Gleyber Torres
vs
Joshua Baez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Gleyber Torres
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Walbert Urena
Gleyber Torres
vs
Braden Montgomery
Gleyber Torres
vs
Spencer Steer
Gleyber Torres
vs
Merrill Kelly
Gleyber Torres
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Gleyber Torres
vs
JJ Bleday
Gleyber Torres
vs
Cooper Pratt
Gleyber Torres
vs
Dominic Canzone
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ty France
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jose Caballero
Gleyber Torres
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gleyber Torres
vs
Curtis Mead
Gleyber Torres
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gleyber Torres
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kody Clemens
Gleyber Torres
vs
Luke Keaschall
Gleyber Torres
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Gleyber Torres
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Henry Bolte
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Willi Castro
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Alex Lange
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Lane Thomas
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Kade Anderson
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Walbert Urena
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Joshua Baez
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Spencer Steer
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Cooper Pratt
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Ty France
Kerry Carpenter
vs
JJ Bleday
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Tommy White
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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vs
Carson Benge
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jose Caballero
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Chase DeLauter
Kerry Carpenter
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Mickey Moniak
Henry Bolte
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
vs
Gleyber Torres
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase Meidroth
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Henry Bolte
vs
Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Walbert Urena
Henry Bolte
vs
Lane Thomas
Henry Bolte
vs
Spencer Steer
Henry Bolte
vs
Kade Anderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Cooper Pratt
Henry Bolte
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Henry Bolte
vs
Ty France
Henry Bolte
vs
Braden Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Tommy White
Henry Bolte
vs
Merrill Kelly
Henry Bolte
vs
Bailey Ober
Henry Bolte
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
vs
Jose Caballero
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Heliot Ramos
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Henry Bolte
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Willi Castro
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Walbert Urena
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Spencer Steer
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Alex Lange
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Lane Thomas
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Cooper Pratt
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Kade Anderson
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Ty France
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Joshua Baez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Tommy White
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Bailey Ober
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Carson Benge
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jose Caballero
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Mickey Moniak

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