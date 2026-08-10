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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? A.J. Brown, Wan'Dale Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Michael Pittman Jr., Jayden Higgins, Courtland Sutton, DJ Moore, Christian Watson, DK Metcalf

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Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for A.J. Brown, Wan'Dale Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Michael Pittman Jr., Jayden Higgins, Courtland Sutton, DJ Moore, Christian Watson, DK Metcalf.

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like A.J. Brown, Wan'Dale Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Michael Pittman Jr., Jayden Higgins, Courtland Sutton, DJ Moore, Christian Watson, DK Metcalf. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Newly acquired New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was the focal point of one of the largest trades of the offseason. After being linked to the Patriots for several months, the Eagles finally opted to send their WR1 to New England to join MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Even though Brown expressed frustration with the Eagles' offense throughout the 2025 season, the wideout still turned in a productive campaign, catching 78 of his 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

This stat line made him the overall WR11 in PPR scoring and marked the second time over his past three seasons in which Brown finished as a top-12 option at the position. Brown has been a stable force in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in three straight seasons and drawing at least 120 targets in two of his last three, despite playing in a run-heavy offense. Brown should see his fantasy ceiling rise significantly, joining Maye, who finished as the QB2 as a sophomore despite lacking a true WR1 in his offense.

Brown will now slide in as the top option for Maye, sharing the field with Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte. Even though the Patriots leaned on their rushing attack in 2025 (sixth-most rushing attempts in the sport), bringing in a true WR1 to this offense will help them drive the ball downfield.

Playing with one of the game's premier passers should keep Brown firmly in the WR1 tier, making him a great selection going off the board as the WR12 (28.0 ADP) on PPR Sleeper drafts for those who opt to target the running back position early in their drafts.

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is in a fantastic position to succeed in 2026. The Packers' wide receiver room is the least crowded it has been since Watson's rookie season. After jettisoning fellow wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, this team has stated its faith in Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed. Watson is entering the 2026 season with some momentum. Despite only playing in 10 games in 2025, Watson fell just nine yards short of his career high in receiving yards.

He also caught an impressive six touchdowns in those 10 games. His performance made him an effective contributor in fantasy. Additionally, Watson is on a prove-it deal in 2026. He signed a one-year $11 million contract extension last season, and we have seen many massive seasons over the years from players looking to secure a new contract. At the end of the day, Watson is going to be the No. 1 target in a good offense. He is perfectly positioned to record his first 1,000-yard season. As such, Watson is worth a shot around the eighth round in fantasy drafts.

 

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has failed to return ADP value in each of the past two seasons. Most recently, in his first year with the Steelers, he finished as the WR26 after coming off the board around WR20. Heading into 2026 as RotoBaller's WR35, he could still struggle to reverse that trend even at the lowest ADP since his 2019 rookie season. In 2025, Metcalf was the most persistent deep threat in a passing offense that lived largely in the short to intermediate areas of the field.

At 42 years old, Aaron Rodgers ranked dead last among 33 qualified quarterbacks on intended air yards per attempt, finishing 1.6 yards below the league average. With Rodgers back in the fold for his 22nd and final professional season and the Steelers spending the offseason surrounding him with low-ADoT targets such as Michael Pittman Jr. and second-round pick Germie Bernard, there is no reason to expect a more aggressive downfield approach in 2026. In addition to adding more target competition, a philosophical shift to the Steelers' offense could create further obstacles to Metcalf's fantasy success.

With Arthur Smith still running the offense in 2025, only the Baltimore Ravens deployed three-receiver sets at a lower rate, which allowed Metcalf to reach a 33.5% first-read target share. With new head coach Mike McCarthy having last run a Dallas offense operating out of 11-personnel on more than 70% of their 2024 snaps, both Pittman and Bernard are likely to be on the field regularly, earning targets.

Metcalf is still the most naturally talented receiver on the roster, but in an environment not necessarily set up to take advantage of his skill set, he's fallen into the seventh round of 2026 drafts, and even at that range, the upside case is surprisingly difficult to make for a 6'4", 229-pound receiver who has three times topped 1,000 yards in a season.

 

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

There's quite a bit of optimism in upstate New York: Josh Allen is the best quarterback DJ Moore has ever played with. Conversely, Moore is the best receiver that Allen has had to throw to since Stefon Diggs left the Bills. Facing less target competition and with a better offense, fantasy managers hope he can rebound as a WR2, a status that evaded him last season.

Moore had one of his best seasons under Buffalo head coach Joe Brady when the pair teamed up in Carolina in 2020, but he's now 29 years old, and advanced metrics may point to a receiver losing a half-step (74th in yards per route run in 2025). The Bills are, as currently constructed, also a run-first football team. Moore may not be dominant enough to command targets as Diggs did, but he will be the preferred option in the Buffalo offensive machine, and that alone warrants a fourth or fifth round pick

 

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton put together another rock-solid season in 2025, hauling in 74 receptions for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 targets across 17 games. Sutton has been extremely consistent in recent years, collecting just under 2,900 receiving yards and 25 touchdown catches since the start of 2023. However, Sutton could be in line for a reduced role in Denver this season after the team's offseason acquisition of former Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle.

With Waddle in town, Sutton's current streak of five consecutive seasons as the Broncos' lead target-earner appears to be in jeopardy. Denver also has a pair of up-and-coming wideouts in Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin, both of whom could be utilized to reduce Sutton's workload as he enters his age-31 season. Sutton's reliability in the red zone should give him a safe floor as a flex option, but he no longer projects as a top-24 wide receiver entering 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - A.J. Brown, Wan'Dale Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Michael Pittman Jr., Jayden Higgins, Courtland Sutton, DJ Moore, Christian Watson, DK Metcalf. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for A.J. Brown, Wan'Dale Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Michael Pittman Jr., Jayden Higgins, Courtland Sutton, DJ Moore, Christian Watson, DK Metcalf:

A.J. Brown
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Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
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Tee Higgins
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De'Von Achane
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Drake London
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Zay Flowers
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Luther Burden III
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Bijan Robinson
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Terry Mclaurin
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Lamar Jackson
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DJ Moore
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Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
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David Montgomery
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Jordyn Tyson
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Drake Maye
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Joe Burrow
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Christian Watson
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Carnell Tate
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Tyler Warren
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Tony Pollard
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Rome Odunze
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Tucker Kraft
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Brian Thomas Jr.
A.J. Brown
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Justin Herbert
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Rico Dowdle
A.J. Brown
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DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
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Caleb Williams
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Jaylen Warren
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Jayden Reed
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Jordan Addison
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Josh Downs
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Alec Pierce
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Michael Wilson
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Xavier Worthy
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Quentin Johnston
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Stefon Diggs
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Matthew Golden
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KC Concepcion
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Jalen Coker
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Khalil Shakir
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Romeo Doubs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Jalen McMillan
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Germie Bernard
Wan'dale Robinson
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J.K. Dobbins
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Courtland Sutton
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DK Metcalf
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Jordyn Tyson
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Jalen Nailor
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Tre Tucker
Terry Mclaurin
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Mike Evans
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Lamar Jackson
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Terry Mclaurin
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DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
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Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
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Josh Jacobs
Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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KC Concepcion
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
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Jalen McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Terry Mclaurin
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Ryan Flournoy
Terry Mclaurin
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Jalen Nailor
Terry Mclaurin
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Calvin Ridley
Terry Mclaurin
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Tre Tucker
Terry Mclaurin
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Jerry Jeudy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tre Harris
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Hunter
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Drake London
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jayden Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jayden Higgins
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Higgins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jayden Higgins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Higgins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jayden Higgins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jalen Coker
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jayden Higgins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jayden Higgins
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jayden Higgins
vs
Rachaad White
Jayden Higgins
vs
Daniel Jones
Jayden Higgins
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Higgins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jayden Higgins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jayden Higgins
vs
Travis Kelce
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jayden Higgins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Higgins
vs
Hunter Henry
Jayden Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Jayden Higgins
vs
Brenton Strange
Jayden Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Jayden Higgins
vs
Woody Marks
Jayden Higgins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jayden Higgins
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jayden Higgins
vs
Denzel Boston
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jordan Mason
Jayden Higgins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jayden Higgins
vs
George Kittle
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jayden Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Jayden Higgins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jayden Higgins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jayden Higgins
vs
Mark Andrews
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jayden Higgins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jayden Higgins
vs
Houston Texans
Jayden Higgins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jayden Higgins
vs
Cam Ward
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jayden Higgins
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Higgins
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Higgins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Higgins
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jayden Higgins
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tre Tucker
Jayden Higgins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Higgins
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jayden Higgins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jayden Higgins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jayden Higgins
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Higgins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jayden Higgins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jayden Higgins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jayden Higgins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Higgins
vs
Cam Little
Jayden Higgins
vs
RJ Harvey
Jayden Higgins
vs
Denver Broncos
Jayden Higgins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jayden Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Drake London
Jayden Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Jayden Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tee Higgins
Jayden Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Jayden Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jayden Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jayden Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jayden Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Jayden Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Jayden Higgins
vs
Josh Downs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dak Prescott
Courtland Sutton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Addison
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brock Purdy
Courtland Sutton
vs
Sam Laporta
Courtland Sutton
vs
Josh Downs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxson Dart
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jayden Reed
Courtland Sutton
vs
Blake Corum
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Courtland Sutton
vs
Caleb Williams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Alec Pierce
Courtland Sutton
vs
DK Metcalf
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Justin Herbert
Courtland Sutton
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
RJ Harvey
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Courtland Sutton
vs
Matthew Stafford
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
Xavier Worthy
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tony Pollard
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Warren
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Bo Nix
Courtland Sutton
vs
Carnell Tate
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kyle Monangai
Courtland Sutton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quentin Johnston
Courtland Sutton
vs
Christian Watson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jared Goff
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jalen Hurts
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Baker Mayfield
Courtland Sutton
vs
Joe Burrow
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kyler Murray
Courtland Sutton
vs
Drake Maye
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Love
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Parker Washington
Courtland Sutton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
David Montgomery
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mark Andrews
Courtland Sutton
vs
Bucky Irving
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jadarian Price
Courtland Sutton
vs
Matthew Golden
Courtland Sutton
vs
DJ Moore
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Kittle
Courtland Sutton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Mason
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jayden Daniels
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Courtland Sutton
vs
Lamar Jackson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Courtland Sutton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Courtland Sutton
vs
Makai Lemon
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mike Evans
Courtland Sutton
vs
KC Concepcion
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Shough
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jameson Williams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Courtland Sutton
vs
Travis Kelce
Courtland Sutton
vs
Luther Burden III
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Puka Nacua
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Drake London
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Pickens
Courtland Sutton
vs
Nico Collins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Olave
Courtland Sutton
vs
Malik Nabers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devonta Smith
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tee Higgins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Zay Flowers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rashee Rice
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Courtland Sutton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Courtland Sutton
vs
Davante Adams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jalen Coker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Courtland Sutton
vs
Romeo Doubs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jalen McMillan
Courtland Sutton
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jauan Jennings
Courtland Sutton
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Denzel Boston
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jalen Nailor
Courtland Sutton
vs
Calvin Ridley
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Herbert
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Dak Prescott
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Purdy
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxson Dart
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Jauan Jennings
DJ Moore
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Nailor
DJ Moore
vs
Calvin Ridley
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Jerry Jeudy
DJ Moore
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DJ Moore
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Harris
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Bo Nix
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Jared Goff
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Christian Watson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Christian Watson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Christian Watson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Christian Watson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Harris
DK Metcalf
vs
Rico Dowdle
DK Metcalf
vs
Caleb Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Herbert
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Reed
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Dak Prescott
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Purdy
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Hurts
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxson Dart
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Joe Burrow
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake Maye
DK Metcalf
vs
Alec Pierce
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
DK Metcalf
vs
David Montgomery
DK Metcalf
vs
RJ Harvey
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Stafford
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Daniels
DK Metcalf
vs
Bo Nix
DK Metcalf
vs
Lamar Jackson
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Monangai
DK Metcalf
vs
D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Jared Goff
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Baker Mayfield
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyler Murray
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DK Metcalf
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Makai Lemon
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DK Metcalf
vs
Jauan Jennings
DK Metcalf
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Nailor
DK Metcalf
vs
Calvin Ridley
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Jerry Jeudy
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DK Metcalf
vs
Adonai Mitchell

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