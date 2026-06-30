Well-Known Fantasy Baseball Players - Drop, Hold, or Sell Low for Week 14? (2026)

June 30, 2026

Joey discusses five well-known fantasy baseball hitters and pitchers who have not performed well heading into Week 14 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly article about well-known fantasy baseball players who are currently struggling and not performing well as of Week 14 (June 29 to July 5). Should fantasy baseball managers drop, hold, or sell these well-known players?

This week's edition will look at another set of disappointing fantasy players. These five struggling players have not been solid fantasy options as of late and are currently trending down. This list will feature a pitcher in a rut on the mound, a hitter who has cooled off significantly, and a veteran hitter who is hitting just .203 on the year.

So, what should fantasy managers do with these five well-known players? Let's find out.

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Will Warren, SP, New York Yankees

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren got off to a nice start this season. He had a 2.39 ERA, 2.76 FIP, and a 30.2% strikeout rate in his first seven starts. But Warren hasn't been as sharp in his last nine outings dating back to early May, with a whopping 4.86 ERA, 4.29 FIP, and a 17.7% strikeout rate during this stretch.

Warren hasn't been a quality fantasy pitcher for a couple of weeks now. He has a 5.49 ERA across four starts in June and just gave up five runs on seven hits with zero strikeouts in his most recent start against the Red Sox on Friday. Those zero strikeouts mark the second time in his last three outings that he has punched out one batter or fewer in a start.

Warren is an interesting case in Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season. He has pitched poorly recently, and his strikeout numbers have taken a noticeable hit. His metrics also don't look particularly great, as his expected ERA (4.07), expected batting average against (.249), average exit velocity (89.8 mph), swinging strike rate (9.2%), chase rate (28.4%), and whiff rate (21.9%) all rank in the bottom half of the league.

For that reason, Warren is a fine sell-low candidate. The Yankees right-hander is more of a 4.00+ ERA pitcher than the sub-2.50 pitcher he was earlier in the year, and there are major warning signs about his game right now. Getting anything of value for him would be a massive win.

Verdict: Sell Low in most formats

George Springer, OF, Toronto Blue Jays

It has been such a disappointing campaign for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer. After hitting .309 with 32 home runs, 27 doubles, 84 RBI, and 18 stolen bases across 140 games last year, Springer has not been able to get going at the plate this season. The 36-year-old has a .220/.310/.369 slash line with eight home runs, 11 doubles, 21 RBI, and six stolen bases in 61 games.

However, Springer should still be held in most leagues in Week 14. Fantasy managers shouldn't give up on him just yet, especially since he is slowly starting to turn it around at the plate. From May 18 to June 22, the Blue Jays slugger had a .265 batting average, six home runs, 13 RBI, and five stolen bases across this 29-game stretch.

George Springer crushes career home run No. 300! pic.twitter.com/e9NAhtvvnp — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

Let's not forget that he also went on a heater in the second half last season. He batted .369 with 16 home runs, 11 doubles, 31 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 50 games after the All-Star break. With a strong 19.8% pull air rate, a 73.6% zone swing rate, and a career-best 87.7% zone-contact rate, another second-half surge could be in there for Springer.

Hold him for a few more weeks to see if he can turn it around.

Verdict: Hold in 12+ team leagues

Matt Chapman, 3B, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman has always been a streaky hitter. That has definitely been the case through the first half of the 2026 season. Chapman started the year hitting .218 with one home run and 16 RBI in his first 47 games. He then batted .370 with five home runs and 21 RBI across 21 games from May 19 to June 10 before going through another slump over the last few weeks.

Chapman has just six hits in his last 47 at-bats (.142 batting average) with one home run, five RBI, and 20 strikeouts since June 12. His batting average has dropped to .241 on the season, and this cold stretch has made him one of the most dropped players in Yahoo! leagues.

Did he catch it ... not quite! Matt Chapman got JUST enough on this home run! pic.twitter.com/15880TsB3O — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2026

While the veteran won't be this cold at the plate forever, it's a smart idea to sell him for cheap if you want more consistency from your third baseman. Chapman is on pace to hit only 14 home runs with zero stolen bases, and his metrics are down across the board this season. He currently owns a poor .293 xwOBA, .214 expected batting average, .328 expected slugging, 25.9% launch angle sweet-spot rate, and a 17.1% squared-up rate.

Chapman hasn't been as valuable a fantasy option this season. His barrel rate (6.9%) is down 3% from last year, and his offensive inconsistencies make him a sell in most leagues.

Verdict: Sell low in most 12+ team leagues

Jose Soriano, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano was by far the best fantasy pitcher to start the season. He had a 0.24 ERA and a 30.7% strikeout rate in his first six starts and was looking like a draft-day steal. Soriano allowed just one run across 37 2/3 innings pitched during this stretch. Since then, though, the Dominican right-hander has come back down to earth.

Soriano has a 5.34 ERA and a 22.6% strikeout rate over his last 11 starts. He has thrown just two quality starts since mid-April and has been inconsistent in the month of June. The 27-year-old has a 5.32 ERA, 6.78 WHIP, 21.4% strikeout rate, and a 15.2% walk rate across 23 2/3 innings pitched in June. In his most recent start against the Orioles, he allowed five runs across three innings pitched.

Despite Soriano's poor numbers over the past few months, he should still be held in most leagues. His chase rate (31.6%), whiff rate (33.3%), and strikeout rate (25.4%) all rank in the top 35% of the league, and his 13.7% swinging strike rate is elite. That swing-and-miss stuff should help the Angels right-hander post better numbers on the mound moving forward.

Give Soriano until the All-Star break before cutting bait with him. It is an encouraging sign that his Offspeed Run Value (six), Breaking Run Value (four), and Pitching Run Value (seven) all rank in the 80th percentile or better.

Verdict: Hold in most leagues

Salvador Perez, C/1B, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez's age seems to have finally caught up to him. In his age-36 season, Perez is posting the worst numbers of his career. He is slashing .203/.244/.332 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, and 30 RBI across 79 games this season. That's obviously a massive difference from his 2025 numbers, when he belted 30 home runs and drove in 100 runs in 155 contests.

There are some major concerns with Perez heading into Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season. He ranks in the 11th percentile in xwOBA (.282), 14th percentile in expected batting average against (.221), 36th percentile in expected slugging (.383), 30th percentile in launch angle sweet-spot rate (32.2%), first percentile in chase rate (45.6%), and his pull air rate (20.4%) is down 6.2% from last season (26.6%).

That all makes Perez a drop in 12+ team leagues. There isn't a lot of hope that the slugging catcher will eventually turn things around. His -17 Batting Run Value currently ranks in the bottom 1% of the league, and almost every metric is down across the board from last year. It unfortunately looks like the veteran has reached that point in his career.

Verdict: Drop in 12+ team formats