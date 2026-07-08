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Top Closer Handcuffs and Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: All-Star Break Edition

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Luke Weaver - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, MLB News

Andy's top closer fantasy baseball stashes, pickups, breakouts to target ahead of the 2026 All-Star break. His favorite closer handcuffs for second-half saves.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Closer Handcuffs to Gain Value
Relievers With Closer Potential on Teams With Uncertainty
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The 2026 All-Star break is just days away, which means the trade deadline is quickly approaching. While it may be a bit too early to tell who will be traded, rumblings have begun to surface, especially around teams that had their sights set on competing but have fallen short in the first half.

In this piece, we will look to provide you with the top closer handcuffs to stash ahead of the trade deadline. These relief pitchers could see their value skyrocket over the next few weeks and likely save you a significant amount of your FAAB budget if you act fast. If you are desperate for saves, you have come to the right place.

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Fantasy Baseball Closer Handcuffs to Gain Value

In this section, we will spotlight names who are top handcuffs ahead of the trade deadline. These relief pitchers are on rosters where the team's "primary" closer has been linked to trade discussions and could be pushed into the closer role over the entire second half as a result.

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox (20% rostered)

Sitting as the clear handcuff to stash is Boston's Garrett Whitlock. With the Red Sox falling well short of preseason expectations, the top closer, Aroldis Chapman, is all but certain to join a contender by the end of the month. While Whitlock could be on the move as well, for now, he is projected to take on the closer role for most of the second half of the season, making him the perfect "stash" candidate at the position.

Whitlock has performed very well in the setup role this season, posting a strong 2.48 ERA and a sharp 1.00 WHIP over 29 innings. During this stretch, Whitlock has struck out 34 hitters while walking only 5.3% of the hitters he has faced (93rd percentile).

In terms of expected statistics, the 30-year-old has posted an above-average 3.31 xERA with a 99th-percentile chase rate and an 86th-percentile whiff rate. Whitlock has also posted a low 5.4% barrel rate with a sparkling 31.3% hard-hit rate.

He has gotten the job done in the eighth inning this season, earning 14 holds, and was just as dominant last summer, earning 25 holds while pitching behind Chapman.

Saves could be hard to come by in Boston, but in terms of pure upside among handcuffs, Whitlock is in his own tier. Those needing saves should stash him immediately.

JoJo Romero, St. Louis Cardinals (15% rostered)

One of the most surprising closers of the first half is St. Louis's Riley O'Brien. Entering the season, this was expected to be a committee, but O'Brien has usurped Romero for the role. However, even though the Cardinals are "in" the playoff race, they could look to continue their retooling and acquire a prospect to replace their breakout closer.

Enter Romero. Romero has held his own in a setup role this season, holding a 3.69 ERA with an eye-catching 21 holds (and only two blown saves). While his 1.31 WHIP is high on the surface, he has been able to limit the damage. Last summer, the southpaw was quite effective, logging 61 frames with a 2.07 ERA and 24 holds.

While the 4.67 xERA under the hood does not instill much confidence, the Cardinals play in close games, which has allowed O'Brien to earn 22 saves despite carrying a 3.72 ERA.

Will Vest, Detroit Tigers (3% rostered)

The Tigers will likely be the most discussed team ahead of the trade deadline. Not only can they still get back into the AL Central race, but their top pitcher, Tarik Skubal, has already been linked as the top available candidate if the team chooses to sell.

However, for this piece, we will focus on their veteran closer, Kenley Jansen. Jansen is not the flashiest option on the trade market, but he has postseason experience during his lengthy tenure with the Dodgers. This season, Jansen has not been at his best, posting a 4.98 ERA, but his 3.66 xERA and 10 saves suggest he could still provide ample value for a contender.

This could open the door for their Kyle Finnegan or Will Vest to take over the ninth inning. When Jansen missed time early in the first half with a pelvic injury, the Tigers first turned to Finnegan in the ninth, but his struggles eventually paved the way for Vest to take over.

From May 29 through June 22, Vest went 2-for-2 on save opportunities with a 1.86 ERA.

Even though Vest is currently on the shelf due to a lower back injury, those in 12+ team leagues with several IL spots should consider taking a flier on Vest. If Jansen were to be moved, Vest could see reliable save opportunities in the second half, as he would be the preferred option over Finnegan.

Another name to keep an eye on in this bullpen is Keider Montero, though he will likely operate in a long-relief or potentially a starting role.

Jimmy Herget/Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies (3% rostered)

Like Chapman, the other high-leverage reliever all but certain to be shipped to a contender is Colorado's Antonio Senzatela. Through the first half, Senzatela has quietly been very effective, carrying a 3.00 ERA with a strong 1.16 WHIP. While he has only tallied three saves, he has become Colorado's go-to option in high-leverage situations and has also earned two holds.

While the Rockies have already begun to shift towards a committee, Jimmy Herget is a name to keep a close eye on. Herget does not have the most impressive stats on the surface, with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP, but his underlying marks put him on the stash list. So far, the 32-year-old has generated a 25.5% K% with a strong 6.4% walk rate, both of which are well above the average marks.

Additionally, his 3.51 xERA and .218 xBA suggest he has gotten a bit unlucky in the early going. As the closer for the Rockies, he will not provide many opportunities, but for those in deep leagues, he is a viable option.

Another name to watch in this bullpen is veteran Jordan Romano, who picked up his first save as a Rockie on July 5 and was called on again on July 7. However, given Romano's lack of consistent success and Herget's stronger underlying marks, Herget may still be the preferred long-term option.

Luke Weaver, New York Mets (10% rostered)

This is a bit of a twist compared to the names above. While the team's primary closer, Devin Williams, has not been linked to many trade discussions, their current setup man, Luke Weaver, has. While Weaver could join a bullpen like Seattle's and provide them with an elite high-leverage arm (without save opportunities), there is an outside chance he could join a bullpen and contend for save opportunities down the stretch.

Since allowing four runs on April 11, Weaver has been potentially the most dominant relief pitcher in the sport. Over this noted 30 1/3-inning stretch, the right-hander has posted an incredible 0.59 ERA and a 0.66 WHIP. During this noted stint, Weaver has racked up 37 punchouts while walking only six hitters and allowing just one long ball.

Under the hood, the 32-year-old boasts a ridiculous 95th-percentile xERA, 93rd-percentile xBA, 90th-percentile K%, and a 31.1% hard-hit rate. There is an outside chance that Weaver joins a bullpen like Pittsburgh's or Chicago's (if Daniel Palencia remains on the IL), where he could slide into the ninth-inning job.

 

Relievers With Closer Potential on Teams With Uncertainty

Hogan Harris, Athletics (10% rostered)

The Athletics' bullpen has been one of the most frustrating for fantasy managers. Currently, the Athletics have turned to several options in the ninth inning, including Joel Kuhnel (now in Milwaukee), Elvis Alvarado, Mason Barnett, and Hogan Harris.

While Harris has blown three saves in June, he has recently turned it around and possesses some of the best underlying metrics in this bullpen.

Over 40 innings, the 29-year-old has posted a modest 3.38 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP. However, he has shown elite strikeout upside (52) with a 28.3% K%, but his hefty 14.1% walk rate has raised his WHIP.

Despite this, Harris could take a massive step forward down the stretch. Currently, Harris has generated a strong 3.16 xERA (82nd percentile) with a sharp .188 xBA (95th percentile). The right-hander has also posted notable marks of 3.9% barrel rate and 28.4% hard-hit rate.

This bullpen has been a committee, but do not be surprised if Harris takes the lead role as they look to claim a Wild Card.

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles (10% rostered)

With Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list (again), the Orioles' closer job is once again wide open for the taking. When Helsley hit the 15-day injured list earlier in the first half, the Orioles split the closer role between Andrew Kittredge and Rico Garcia.

However, during his most recent stint on the injured list, the Orioles have instead turned to Tyler Wells. Over his last two outings (since July 4), Wells has earned back-to-back saves while holding a 1.00 WHIP (no runs) with a 1:1 K:BB. This season, the right-hander has posted a strong 3.02 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over 41 2/3 innings.

He possesses a 25.9% K% (73rd percentile) with a strong 6.0% walk rate. There is an outcome where Wells claims the short-term closer job and potentially does not look back.

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates (10% rostered)

The Pirates' bullpen appeared settled once Gregory Soto took over the ninth-inning role from Dennis Santana. However, Soto has hit a tough skid himself, posting a hefty 11.17 ERA over his last 9 2/3 innings (June 3 through July 5). As a result, this has opened the door for Mason Montgomery to potentially slide into the ninth-inning role.

The southpaw has held a modest 3.18 ERA over his last 11 1/3 innings, but he has elite raw talent that will play very well in a high-leverage spot. Per Baseball Savant, Montgomery has posted a 76th-percentile xERA and an even higher 83rd-percentile xBA. Montgomery has also struck out an eye-catching 34.0% K%, which puts him in the 97th percentile among qualified pitchers.

As noted above, there is an outside chance the Pirates opt to bolster this position on their roster, but if they were to sit pat, Montgomery could very well claim this job and push for double-digit saves by the end of the second half.

Justin Martinez, Arizona Diamondbacks (1% rostered)

Even though the Diamondbacks do not have much closer consistency compared to the names above, it is worth keeping tabs on Justin Martinez. Martinez is currently working his way back from Tommy John but has recently begun throwing bullpen sessions, opening the door for a mid-to-late August return.

While Paul Sewald has led the ninth inning for the Snakes, earning 20 saves, he has been a bit shaky as of late. Over his last 5 2/3 innings (June 15 through July 4), the veteran has allowed seven runs.

It is unlikely that the Diamondbacks turn away from Sewald, but if these struggles linger, Martinez could have a path to earning 5-7 saves once he returns over the final month.

Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels (5% rostered)

To round this out, let's look at a deep-league stash who is on their injured list. While Joyce would be pushed into a closer role if the Angels opt to trade Kirby Yates or Sam Bachman, neither holds much standalone upside, which keeps him in the bottom section, as the team still has a lot of uncertainty in its ninth inning.

The Angels' bullpen, like the Athletics', has been a revolving door, which could allow for Joyce to slide into the closer job, especially if the Angels were to "cash out" on Bachman or Yates over the next week.

Joyce has been on the shelf for most of the season with a shoulder injury, but has recently begun facing live hitters. In 2024, Joyce logged a season-high 34 2/3 innings and earned three saves with a sharp 2.08 ERA and 23.2% K%. Like Martinez, the path to saves is low, but for those in the deep 12+ team leagues, a handful of saves could be the difference between several rotisserie positions in the league standings.

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