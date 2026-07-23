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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Mid-Week Cut List Rankings for Week 17 Waiver Wire

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Framber Valdez - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, The Cut List, MLB Injury News

Andy's fantasy baseball mid-week cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 17 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 17 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Howdy, RotoBallers, and welcome to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball for the halfway point of Week 17 of the 2026 MLB season. The All-Star break is far behind us, and our eyes are set on preparing our fantasy team for the stretch run.

In this week's edition, we will spotlight many injured players and determine if managers should still stash them. Additionally, we will look at some struggling pitchers, including Detroit's Framber Valdez and Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 17 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Pos. Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Noah Schultz SP CHW 10 Drop in All Leagues
2 Caleb Kilian RP SF 10 Drop in All Leagues
3 Matthew Liberatore SP STL 15 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Dustin May SP STL 25 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Tatsuya Imai SP HOU 35 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Framber Valdez SP DET 90 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Alex Lange RP KC 15 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Brandon Sproat SP MIL 20 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Kerry Carpenter OF DET 40 Drop in Shallow Leagues
10 Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL 25 Drop in Shallow Leagues
11 Kyle Teel C CHW 10 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
12 Ryan Helsley RP BAL 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
13 Jack Flaherty SP DET 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
14 Will Smith C LAD 75 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
15 Adley Rutschman C BAL 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
16 Corey Seager SS TEX 80 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
17 Kevin Gausman SP TOR 95 Hold in Deeper Leagues
18 Henry Bolte OF ATH 6 Hold in Deeper Leagues
19 Jo Adell OF LAA 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues
20 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 35 Hold in Deeper Leagues
21 Teoscar Hernandez OF LAD 80 Hold in Deeper Leagues
22 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B KC 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues
23 Christian Walker 1B HOU 85 Hold in All Leagues
24 Casey Schmitt 2B/3B/OF SF 80 Hold in All Leagues
25 Josh Jung 3B TEX 40 Hold in All Leagues
26 Paul Sewald RP ARI 65 Hold in All Leagues
27 Christian Yelich OF MIL 90 Hold in All Leagues
28 Kyle Stowers OF MIA 75 Hold in All Leagues
29 Brandon Marsh OF PHI 70 Hold in All Leagues
30 Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT 90 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 17 Player Outlooks

 

Jack Flaherty, SP, Detroit Tigers

Cut List Ranking No. 13

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to a right flexor strain, per a team announcement. It's the second trip to the IL this season for Flaherty, who missed time in June with a lower leg injury. While the full extent of Flaherty's current health situation is not yet known, any forearm injury is a worrying sign for a pitcher.

Across 86 1/3 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Flaherty has recorded a 3-8 record with a 4.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts. The 30-year-old owns an impressive 26.2% strikeout rate, but he's also walked batters at a 10.8% clip. As the corresponding move to Flaherty's placement on the injured list, Detroit recalled right-hander Ty Madden.

 

Kerry Carpenter, OF, Detroit Tigers

Cut List Ranking No. 11

Across 246 plate appearances in 2026, Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter (heel) is hitting .206/.279/.427 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, and 26 runs scored. It's been a disappointing season overall for Carpenter, who has seen his strikeout rate spike to a career-worst 29.7% and his batting average fall well below his career mark of .258. The 28-year-old was also removed from the Tigers' loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday due to heel discomfort, which he had reportedly been trying to play through for the last several games.

The lefty swinger has never logged a barrel rate below 10.0% in any of his five big-league seasons, and he hit 26 home runs in just 464 plate appearances in 2025. His increasing strikeout rate and declining average make him a safe drop in shallow leagues.

 

Will Smith, C, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cut List Ranking No. 14

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (neck) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, per a team announcement. The veteran backstop has been sidelined by neck issues since early June and does not appear to be close to a return, so this is more of a procedural move. Still, Smith will now officially remain out through at least early August. Across 201 plate appearances in 2026 before getting injured, Smith hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored.

While the 31-year-old is still expected to return at some point this season, Los Angeles has little incentive to rush him back and risk losing him for the playoffs. Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing has been a fine stand-in for Smith, logging a .788 OPS across 218 plate appearances. At this point, fantasy managers who were hoping for Smith to be a key contributor in the second half of the season may need to explore alternative solutions.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Logan Henderson, Chase DeLauter, Joey Cantillo, Jacob Wilson, A.J. Ewing, T.J. Rumfield, Kenley Jansen, Curtis Mead, Samuel Basallo, Griffin Jax, Ian Seymour, Carter Jensen, Sam Antonacci, Heliot Ramos, Mickey Moniak, Caleb Durbin, Emilio Pagan, Grant Taylor, Vinnie Pasquantino, Kody Clemens, Garrett Mitchell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Logan Henderson, Chase DeLauter, Joey Cantillo, Jacob Wilson, A.J. Ewing, T.J. Rumfield, Kenley Jansen, Curtis Mead, Samuel Basallo, Griffin Jax, Ian Seymour, Carter Jensen, Sam Antonacci, Heliot Ramos, Mickey Moniak, Caleb Durbin, Emilio Pagan, Grant Taylor, Vinnie Pasquantino, Kody Clemens, Garrett Mitchell:

Logan Henderson
vs
Jose Caballero
Logan Henderson
vs
Chase DeLauter
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Logan Henderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Logan Henderson
vs
Troy Melton
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Wilson
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Logan Henderson
vs
A.J. Ewing
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake McCarthy
Logan Henderson
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Logan Henderson
vs
Carson Benge
Logan Henderson
vs
Kenley Jansen
Logan Henderson
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Logan Henderson
vs
Curtis Mead
Logan Henderson
vs
Samuel Basallo
Logan Henderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Henderson
vs
Christian Scott
Logan Henderson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Logan Henderson
vs
Shane Drohan
Logan Henderson
vs
Gage Jump
Logan Henderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Logan Henderson
vs
Tyler Wells
Logan Henderson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Chase DeLauter
vs
Logan Henderson
Chase DeLauter
vs
Joey Cantillo
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jose Caballero
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jacob Wilson
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jacob Latz
Chase DeLauter
vs
A.J. Ewing
Chase DeLauter
vs
Troy Melton
Chase DeLauter
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jake Bennett
Chase DeLauter
vs
Kenley Jansen
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jake McCarthy
Chase DeLauter
vs
Curtis Mead
Chase DeLauter
vs
Carson Benge
Chase DeLauter
vs
Samuel Basallo
Chase DeLauter
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Chase DeLauter
vs
Griffin Jax
Chase DeLauter
vs
Luke Keaschall
Chase DeLauter
vs
Cole Carrigg
Chase DeLauter
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Chase DeLauter
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Chase DeLauter
vs
Tommy Edman
Chase DeLauter
vs
Tristan Peters
Chase DeLauter
vs
Dominic Canzone
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Wilson
Joey Cantillo
vs
Logan Henderson
Joey Cantillo
vs
A.J. Ewing
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jose Caballero
Joey Cantillo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Latz
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kenley Jansen
Joey Cantillo
vs
Troy Melton
Joey Cantillo
vs
Curtis Mead
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake Bennett
Joey Cantillo
vs
Samuel Basallo
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joey Cantillo
vs
Griffin Jax
Joey Cantillo
vs
Carson Benge
Joey Cantillo
vs
Ian Seymour
Joey Cantillo
vs
Christian Scott
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joey Cantillo
vs
Shane Drohan
Joey Cantillo
vs
Gage Jump
Joey Cantillo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Webb
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tyler Wells
Jacob Wilson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Wilson
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jacob Wilson
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jacob Wilson
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jacob Wilson
vs
Logan Henderson
Jacob Wilson
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jacob Wilson
vs
Jose Caballero
Jacob Wilson
vs
Curtis Mead
Jacob Wilson
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Wilson
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jacob Wilson
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Wilson
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Wilson
vs
Jake Bennett
Jacob Wilson
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Wilson
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jacob Wilson
vs
Carter Jensen
Jacob Wilson
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Wilson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Wilson
vs
Willi Castro
Jacob Wilson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jacob Wilson
vs
Cooper Pratt
Jacob Wilson
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jacob Wilson
vs
Masyn Winn
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Luke Keaschall
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
T.J. Rumfield
vs
A.J. Ewing
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kenley Jansen
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jacob Wilson
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Curtis Mead
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Joey Cantillo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Samuel Basallo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Chase DeLauter
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Griffin Jax
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Logan Henderson
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ian Seymour
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jose Caballero
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Carter Jensen
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jacob Latz
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Sam Antonacci
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Troy Melton
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Heliot Ramos
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake Burger
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Royce Lewis
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Willi Castro
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Spencer Steer
Kenley Jansen
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kenley Jansen
vs
Curtis Mead
Kenley Jansen
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kenley Jansen
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kenley Jansen
vs
Jacob Wilson
Kenley Jansen
vs
Griffin Jax
Kenley Jansen
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kenley Jansen
vs
Ian Seymour
Kenley Jansen
vs
Chase DeLauter
Kenley Jansen
vs
Carter Jensen
Kenley Jansen
vs
Logan Henderson
Kenley Jansen
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kenley Jansen
vs
Jose Caballero
Kenley Jansen
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kenley Jansen
vs
Jacob Latz
Kenley Jansen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kenley Jansen
vs
Troy Melton
Kenley Jansen
vs
Shane Drohan
Kenley Jansen
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kenley Jansen
vs
Jacob Webb
Kenley Jansen
vs
Tyler Wells
Kenley Jansen
vs
Tanner Scott
Kenley Jansen
vs
Mason Montgomery
Curtis Mead
vs
Kenley Jansen
Curtis Mead
vs
Samuel Basallo
Curtis Mead
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Curtis Mead
vs
Griffin Jax
Curtis Mead
vs
A.J. Ewing
Curtis Mead
vs
Ian Seymour
Curtis Mead
vs
Jacob Wilson
Curtis Mead
vs
Carter Jensen
Curtis Mead
vs
Joey Cantillo
Curtis Mead
vs
Sam Antonacci
Curtis Mead
vs
Chase DeLauter
Curtis Mead
vs
Heliot Ramos
Curtis Mead
vs
Logan Henderson
Curtis Mead
vs
Mickey Moniak
Curtis Mead
vs
Jose Caballero
Curtis Mead
vs
Caleb Durbin
Curtis Mead
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Karros
Curtis Mead
vs
Luke Keaschall
Curtis Mead
vs
Josh Bell
Curtis Mead
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Curtis Mead
vs
Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Burger
Samuel Basallo
vs
Curtis Mead
Samuel Basallo
vs
Griffin Jax
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kenley Jansen
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ian Seymour
Samuel Basallo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Samuel Basallo
vs
Carter Jensen
Samuel Basallo
vs
A.J. Ewing
Samuel Basallo
vs
Sam Antonacci
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jacob Wilson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Heliot Ramos
Samuel Basallo
vs
Joey Cantillo
Samuel Basallo
vs
Mickey Moniak
Samuel Basallo
vs
Chase DeLauter
Samuel Basallo
vs
Caleb Durbin
Samuel Basallo
vs
Logan Henderson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Emilio Pagan
Samuel Basallo
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Samuel Basallo
vs
Yainer Diaz
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Dalton Rushing
Griffin Jax
vs
Samuel Basallo
Griffin Jax
vs
Ian Seymour
Griffin Jax
vs
Curtis Mead
Griffin Jax
vs
Carter Jensen
Griffin Jax
vs
Kenley Jansen
Griffin Jax
vs
Sam Antonacci
Griffin Jax
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Griffin Jax
vs
Heliot Ramos
Griffin Jax
vs
A.J. Ewing
Griffin Jax
vs
Mickey Moniak
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Wilson
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Durbin
Griffin Jax
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Jax
vs
Emilio Pagan
Griffin Jax
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Jax
vs
Grant Taylor
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Bennett
Griffin Jax
vs
Troy Melton
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Latz
Griffin Jax
vs
Christian Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Cade Cavalli
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Drohan
Griffin Jax
vs
Gage Jump
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Carter Jensen
Ian Seymour
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ian Seymour
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Christian Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Ian Seymour
vs
Gage Jump
Carter Jensen
vs
Ian Seymour
Carter Jensen
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carter Jensen
vs
Griffin Jax
Carter Jensen
vs
Heliot Ramos
Carter Jensen
vs
Samuel Basallo
Carter Jensen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carter Jensen
vs
Curtis Mead
Carter Jensen
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carter Jensen
vs
Kenley Jansen
Carter Jensen
vs
Emilio Pagan
Carter Jensen
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carter Jensen
vs
Grant Taylor
Carter Jensen
vs
A.J. Ewing
Carter Jensen
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Carter Jensen
vs
Jacob Wilson
Carter Jensen
vs
Kody Clemens
Carter Jensen
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Carter Jensen
vs
Yainer Diaz
Carter Jensen
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Carter Jensen
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Carter Jensen
vs
Dalton Rushing
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carter Jensen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Heliot Ramos
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ian Seymour
Sam Antonacci
vs
Mickey Moniak
Sam Antonacci
vs
Griffin Jax
Sam Antonacci
vs
Caleb Durbin
Sam Antonacci
vs
Samuel Basallo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Emilio Pagan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Curtis Mead
Sam Antonacci
vs
Grant Taylor
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kenley Jansen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Sam Antonacci
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kody Clemens
Sam Antonacci
vs
A.J. Ewing
Sam Antonacci
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Sam Antonacci
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carson Benge
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake McCarthy
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jose Caballero
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kyle Karros
Sam Antonacci
vs
Luke Keaschall
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
vs
Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
vs
Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
vs
Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
vs
Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
vs
Curtis Mead
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jose Caballero
Heliot Ramos
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Grant Taylor
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ian Seymour
Mickey Moniak
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Jax
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kody Clemens
Mickey Moniak
vs
Samuel Basallo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mickey Moniak
vs
Curtis Mead
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kyle Karros
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kenley Jansen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Christian Scott
Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jose Caballero
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cade Cavalli
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
Ian Seymour
Emilio Pagan
vs
Christian Scott
Emilio Pagan
vs
Griffin Jax
Emilio Pagan
vs
Cade Cavalli
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vs
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Luke Keaschall
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