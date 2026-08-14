August 14, 2026

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua added another scandal to his long-list of misdoings over the past calendar year. Read the latest on the superstar wide receiver.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been at the center of many of the league's recent scandals. Despite his elite play on the field, the wideout has struggled to keep himself out of trouble.

This past week, another blunder was added to his long list of misdeeds, fueling further speculation that he may face a suspension from the NFL.

Will Puka Nacua be in danger of missing time during the 2026-27 NFL season?

The Latest Update on Puka Nacua

On Thursday, it was reported that Nacua injured himself during a party. As stated on the "Impaulsive" podcast, the wide receiver admitted to running into a glass door at a gathering and claimed that he was bleeding from his face as a result. According to the wide receiver, he was attempting to find his teammates to meet "Snoop Dogg and Suni Lee."

Puka Nacua Reportedly Runs into Glass Door at a Party

https://t.co/tDN7uWBmIC — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 13, 2026

Unfortunately, Nacua has had trouble keeping himself out of the spotlight for all the wrong reasons over the past year.

His looming scandal from the past calendar year is far more serious. As previously reported by ESPN, a woman in Los Angeles filed a civil lawsuit against the superstar, which cites gender violence, assault and battery, and negligence.

According to reports, Nacua made an "unprovoked antisemitic statement" before "forcibly" biting the woman, "leaving a circular imprint of his teeth on her body.

This woman would eventually file a restraining order against Nacua, which was later denied. Nacua's attorney quickly put out a statement denying these claims "in the strongest possible terms."

Additionally, Nacua made an inappropriate gesture during a livestream with Adin Ross and N3o earlier in December. After the incident, Nacua issued a statement claiming he had "no idea" of the implications of the gesture and offered an apology.

Earlier in the spring, the wide receiver admitted to voluntarily checking into a rehab facility to focus on personal growth following these numerous accusations.

On a much smaller scale, Nacua was forced to leave training camp earlier this week due to a groin injury. However, the team has downplayed the injury significantly, suggesting he should be cleared to return to action later next week.

Puka Nacua Expected Back at Practice Next Week

https://t.co/fq1qJZYbUq — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 13, 2026

While he may not miss time due to this injury, there is an outside chance the league steps in and places a suspension on the pass-catcher ahead of the opening week of the 2026-27 season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is in the "realm of possibilities" that the league revisits Nacua's situation and keeps him on the sideline for the early portion of the campaign.

Nacua's absence would be a detrimental blow to the Los Angeles offense. During the 2025 season, the star wideout turned in his best professional season. In his third campaign in the NFL, Nacua caught a career-best 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 scores, both of which also set career marks. He drew a hefty 166 targets from league MVP Matthew Stafford and tallied over 100 yards in five games.

In the postseason, he was just as dominant, averaging 110.7 yards per game with two receiving touchdowns.

In the event Nacua were to miss time, veteran wideout Davante Adams would see a large uptick in opportunities while young emerging tight end Terrance Ferguson could also take on a larger role.

Fantasy managers and football fans alike should continue to closely monitor this situation as the league may provide clarity on a potential suspension in the coming weeks.

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