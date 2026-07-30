👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Is Ricky Pearsall Out for the Season? Injury Update for Fantasy Football (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ricky Pearsall - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Is Ricky Pearsall out for the season? When is Ricky Pearsall coming back? The latest Ricky Pearsall injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Ricky Pearsall Out for the 2026 Season?
Ricky Pearsall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) is the first major injury to fall in training camp, which immediately shakes up his fantasy value.

Pearsall didn't miss a single game in his collegiate career due to injury, but his path to fantasy football relevance has been rocky, and the latest injury further complicates his outlook.

Pearsall has played in just 20 games in two seasons in the NFL of a possible 34, due to an unfortunate shooting incident and a smattering of other ailments. Will his latest injury issues hold him out for all of 2026?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Is Ricky Pearsall Out for the 2026 Season?

Earlier on Thursday, reports from the 49ers suggest there is some "concern" over his lingering knee injury as he is dealing with swelling in his right knee. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported that the team is exploring "all options" for the young wide receiver. Additionally, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports added that it is "reasonable, rational, logical, for the 49ers to NOT expect Ricky Pearsall to make any contribution in 2026."

It looks like there's a strong chance he'll at least miss a lot of time, if not be held out for the whole year, according to the most up-to-date information. Pearsall has been dealing with a lingering PCL injury since September of 2025. He dealt with multiple hamstring strains in both 2024 and 2025, but had appeared to move past those. This latest injury is a bigger deal.

PCL injuries are complicated. They're not as straightforward as ACL tears, which require surgery to repair and have well-established recovery timelines. Often, surgery is not recommended, and recovery is possible with intensive rehab. But Pearsall has now had four total injuries and/or flare-ups of the same issue extending back to nearly a year ago.

 

Ricky Pearsall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Even if he does play, his fantasy upside is likely greatly diminished overall. If he suits up, he could still see some spike weeks, but it may not be overly projectable. Drafting him with a mid-round pick just seems like a bad idea, though, and it's hard to imagine him not needing surgery to move past his PCL issue permanently now.

So what should fantasy football managers do in response? In redraft leagues, the answer is to draft wide receiver Mike Evans, especially if you can get him in the fifth round or later. While it might be easy to get excited about opportunities for rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling, he was never highly productive in college but was selected with an early Day 2 pick (33rd overall).

Instead, managers should expect star running back Christian McCaffrey and veteran tight end George Kittle to see an even greater uptick in opportunities.

While Evans has also been highly injury-prone in recent years, he was still quite productive when on the field in 2025 and should quickly emerge as the alpha in this offense.

Evans has made a strong case to make the Hall of Fame, and an explosive year in his age-33 season would likely cement his case for Canton. He's the player you should target, and savvy managers should buy the injury discount on Kittle as well.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk:

Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jordan Love
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ricky Pearsall
vs
George Kittle
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kyler Murray
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Makai Lemon
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Bo Nix
Ricky Pearsall
vs
KC Concepcion
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Mark Andrews
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jordan Mason
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Matthew Golden
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Matthew Stafford
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jayden Reed
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tyler Shough
Ricky Pearsall
vs
RJ Harvey
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jared Goff
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Josh Downs
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Baker Mayfield
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Travis Kelce
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Sam Laporta
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Malik Willis
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rachaad White
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Alec Pierce
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jalen Coker
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Blake Corum
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Puka Nacua
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ricky Pearsall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Drake London
Ricky Pearsall
vs
George Pickens
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Nico Collins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Chris Olave
Ricky Pearsall
vs
A.J. Brown
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Devonta Smith
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tee Higgins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Zay Flowers
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Davante Adams
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Kyler Murray
George Kittle
vs
Ricky Pearsall
George Kittle
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Love
George Kittle
vs
KC Concepcion
George Kittle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Mason
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
Makai Lemon
George Kittle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Kittle
vs
Bo Nix
George Kittle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Shough
George Kittle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Jared Goff
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Stafford
George Kittle
vs
Baker Mayfield
George Kittle
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Jayden Reed
George Kittle
vs
Malik Willis
George Kittle
vs
RJ Harvey
George Kittle
vs
Rachaad White
George Kittle
vs
Josh Downs
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
George Kittle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Cook III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake London
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Pickens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chase Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Nico Collins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Olave
Christian McCaffrey
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trey McBride
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Breece Hall
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian McCaffrey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian McCaffrey
vs
David Montgomery
Christian McCaffrey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brock Purdy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Wilson
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Addison
Brock Purdy
vs
Blake Corum
Brock Purdy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brock Purdy
vs
Alec Pierce
Brock Purdy
vs
Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaylen Warren
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Laporta
Brock Purdy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Downs
Brock Purdy
vs
DK Metcalf
Brock Purdy
vs
RJ Harvey
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Reed
Brock Purdy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brock Purdy
vs
Rome Odunze
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Brock Purdy
vs
Mark Andrews
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Warren
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
vs
Malik Willis
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Cam Ward
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Isaiah Davis
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Harrison Butker
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Treylon Burks
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
New York Giants
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
James Conner
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Buffalo Bills
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Harrison Mevis
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Kirk Cousins
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Trevor Etienne
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
New England Patriots
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Cole Kmet
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Eli Stowers
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Chicago Bears
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Brashard Smith
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Noah Gray
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Jaylen Wright
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Xavier Legette
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Keon Coleman
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Jake Bates
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Tez Johnson
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Skyler Bell
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Will Reichard
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Chris Boswell
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Caleb Douglas
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Puka Nacua
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Justin Jefferson
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Drake London
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
George Pickens
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Nico Collins
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Chris Olave
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
A.J. Brown
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Devonta Smith
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Tee Higgins
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Zay Flowers
Brandon Aiyuk
vs
Davante Adams

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Mariano's Draft Sleepers List: QB, RB, WR, TE
5 Rookies to Avoid in Redraft Leagues
Scott Engel's QB Rankings and Strategies
Updated Rookie WR Rankings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Puka Nacua

Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs

Dealing With a Back Issue
Ricky Pearsall

49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Mac McClung

Could Head to Europe
Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Anthony Davis

Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Kawhi Leonard

Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
NBA

Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
NBA

Jalen McDaniels Heads to Kobe Storks
Bennedict Mathurin

Floated in Bulls-Clippers Sign-and-Trade Idea
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Ricky Pearsall

Could be Facing Knee Surgery
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Vinnie Pasquantino

Heading Back to Injured List With Wrist Soreness
Dak Prescott

Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
Paul Sewald

Out of the Closer's Role in Arizona
Daniel Jones

Takes All First-Team Reps on Day 1 of Colts Training Camp
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
Bo Nix

a Full Participant in Training Camp
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
Cam Skattebo

is "Good to Go" for Training Camp
Chris Brazzell II

Suffers LCL Tear, Expected to Miss Up to Eight Weeks
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Ricky Pearsall

Out in Training Camp With Knee Swelling
Jeremiyah Love

to be Eased in as a Rookie
Harold Fannin Jr.

to be "Full-Go" Despite Having Groin Surgery
Jonathan Taylor

Not Holding in at Training Camp
Shohei Ohtani

Also Dealing With Lingering Biceps Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Taking Early Lead in Jaguars Backfield
Alvin Kamara

Travis Etienne Jr. Splitting First-Team Reps
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Jalen Smith

Emerges as Lakers Center-Depth Target
Zach LaVine

Could Seek Midseason Buyout
Klay Thompson

Surfaces in Heat-Mavericks Trade Framework
Peyton Watson

Bucks, Nuggets Discuss Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade
Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Lakers Sign-and-Trade Push
NBA

Russell Westbrook Draws EuroLeague Interest
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Washington Wizards

Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
Christian Koloko

Inks Deal With Pelicans
Johni Broome

Gets Traded to Clippers
Draymond Green

Staying in Golden State
Casey Schmitt

Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
Shea Langeliers

Undergoes Meniscectomy, Not Officially Ruled Out for the Year
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players