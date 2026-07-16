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4 Fantasy Football WR Sleepers: Late-Round Draft Targets (2026)

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Wide Receivers to AVOID In 2025 Fantasy Football

Andrew Ball's four late-round fantasy football wide receiver sleepers for 2026 leagues. Target these sleepers at the end of fantasy football drafts.

Finding league-winning value at wide receiver is all about identifying talented players before the rest of your league catches on. Half of this year's ADP top four -- Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown -- were once considered deep sleepers.

Are the sleeper names on this list going to become All-Pro wide receivers and recurring first-round picks? That's asking way too much. They could, however, become staples in flex spots across the fantasy football landscape.

Every wide receiver listed below has an ADP at 130 or lower. At best, they should be your WR5 after the draft. Don't go crazy.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Mastering an offense as a wide receiver isn't easy. Doing that in a condensed window while developing a rapport with a new quarterback after a midseason trade is extremely difficult.

For every Jakobi Meyers midseason trade, there are far more of the Chase Claypool, Amari Cooper, and Diontae Johnson variety. While Seattle got its money's worth out of Rashid Shaheed on special teams, there wasn't much in the receiving production to get excited about.

44 of his 59 receptions came in New Orleans. And that was with a familiarity with the offense, as offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak coached him the year prior. There wasn't any synergy with Sam Darnold yet.

There's a new play-caller, new money, and potentially new opportunities for Shaheed in 2026. We'll start with the offensive coordinator. Brian Fleury brings a similar system, coaching under Kubiak in San Francisco at the same time Darnold was backing up Brock Purdy.

In his introductory news conference, the first-time play-caller noted the offense will look "very similar to the one that just won the Super Bowl."

That's a good thing for Shaheed, who can further integrate his game-breaking speed into the offense. He's a big part of Seattle's plans, too, with a freshly signed three-year, $51 million contract.

Further opportunities would come at the expense of the aging Cooper Kupp. Of course, Jaxon Smith-Njigba landing inside the top-5 target earners for the second consecutive season is well within the range of possibilities. But there is a spot for a reliable two on this roster, especially one with big-play upside.

The Seahawks were one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL last season. While I don't expect them to completely abandon the philosophy, it could be a far more balanced approach this time around.

Kenneth Walker III is gone, and Zach Charbonnet (torn ACL) will almost certainly open the season in street clothes. The run game, led by rookie Jadarian Price, will be utilized to open up the play-action game for Darnold, an area he excelled in, but it may not be the engine of seasons past.

 

Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Nailor showed flashes in Minnesota, 10 touchdowns on 57 catches in his final two seasons, but was never part of the team's long-term plans at the position, stuck behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. That's certainly not the case now. New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak handpicked the former sixth-round pick to lead his wide receiver room.

The target competition is really just Brock Bowers, which could actually help the new Raider. Defensive attention on the All-Pro tight end should lead to single coverage for Nailor. As opposed to last season, Nailor won't be limited to the slot (11th-most snap slots in the league). When lined up out wide, Nailor had the fourth-best separation score in the league, per Fantasy Points Data.

Nailor saw five or more targets in four games last season. On two of those occasions, he finished as a WR1. The touchdown equity certainly helps, but it wasn't by coincidence. 22.6% of his targets came inside the 20-yard line. It was a purposeful effort to utilize the 27-year-old in that area of the field.

Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza, it doesn't matter to start the year. With Kubiak calling plays, it's already a marked improvement over the Las Vegas offense last year. As the No. 2 option through the air, Nailor is one of my easiest and favorite clicks during drafts this year.

 

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In what was essentially a lost season, Jalen McMillan gave the fantasy football community a quick efficiency reminder.

McMillan fractured three vertebrae during the preseason and suited up for a total of four games in 2025. He played just a hair over half of the snaps in that stretch. 74 snaps isn't a large sample size, but he did lead the team with 2.41 yards per route run and 11.87 yards per target.

It was a continuation of his rookie season, when he tallied 1.33 yards per route run and 8.09 yards per target. While he failed to score in his shortened sophomore season, the touchdown rate was there in Year 1. Half of his eight touchdowns (on 37 catches) came on end-zone targets.

There's now a Mike Evans-sized hole in the Tampa Bay offense. That's 27.8% of the team's first-read and designed targets and over seven targets per game. The natural assumption is that Emeka Egbuka takes the reins as the team's alpha.

He already led the team in target share last season. There's room to boost that number, sure, but there are plenty of opportunities for others. Chris Godwin Jr. is on the wrong side of 30 and has suffered major injuries in his career.

McMillan was reportedly a standout at OTAs this spring, and a leapfrog past Godwin wouldn't be a surprise.

 

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

I know what you're thinking: "Ew. Rashod Bateman? Really?"

There's a distinct stink around first-round wide receivers who don't, at the very least, meet the expectations placed on them. Bateman has definitely underperformed, with season averages of 31.4 receptions, 429.4 yards, and three touchdowns, and an average finish of WR81.

Really, the 26-year-old has been fantasy-relevant once: the 2024 season, when he set career-high marks in yards (756) and touchdowns (nine). Then, there was zero consistency. Often saddled with fantasy points in the low single digits, Bateman also scored 20+ on three occasions.

So, there was value to be mined; it was just on a watered-down Jameson Williams scale, if such a thing exists. Even so, you may view the 2024 campaign as a complete anomaly. After all, that was his only 17-game season, and it accounted for more than half of his career scores.

The Baltimore front office saw enough potential in Bateman to reward him with a $12.25M-per-year extension after his quasi-breakout season. Injuries to Lamar Jackson and a middling Baltimore offensive output after several seasons atop the list led to a regime change.

The new offensive coordinator is Declan Doyle, a disciple of Sean Payton and, most recently, Ben Johnson. Jackson recently told Baltimore media members how excited he was for the offense this upcoming season.

"I feel like there's going to be a lot of explosiveness this year. The way [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] calls plays and his creativity with his mind — how detailed he is — it's mind-blowing," Jackson said, via the Ravens' website.

It's not easy to gauge Doyle's tendencies, as he's never actually called plays on the professional level. But he was an architect of a Chicago offense with a respectable run-pass balance and a vertical passing attack. Caleb Williams finished second in deep-ball attempts last season.

The Ravens drafted two wide receivers this offseason, Ja'Kobi Lane in the third round and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round. Yet, third-year pro Devontez Walker, who has seven career catches to his name, projects to be the third wide receiver on the depth chart. Bateman will be on the field often.

I like to believe there's a glimmer of hope for a weekly flex consideration, even if Bateman will be of the boom-or-bust variety. He averaged 16.8 yards per reception in 2024, third among qualified wide receivers. Why can't he be a Rome Odunze-lite in this new "explosive" offensive scheme? With an ADP in the 100s at his position alone, it's a free bet.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rashid Shaheed, Jalen Nailor, Rashod Bateman, Jalen McMillan. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Rashid Shaheed, Jalen Nailor, Rashod Bateman, Jalen McMillan:

Rashid Shaheed
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Jauan Jennings
Rashid Shaheed
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Hunter Henry
Rashid Shaheed
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Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
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Oronde Gadsden II
Rashid Shaheed
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Daniel Jones
Rashid Shaheed
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Woody Marks
Rashid Shaheed
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Isiah Pacheco
Rashid Shaheed
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Brandon Aubrey
Rashid Shaheed
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rashid Shaheed
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Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
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Jalen McMillan
Rashid Shaheed
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Chig Okonkwo
Rashid Shaheed
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Jayden Higgins
Rashid Shaheed
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Calvin Ridley
Rashid Shaheed
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Stefon Diggs
Rashid Shaheed
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C.J. Stroud
Rashid Shaheed
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Juwan Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
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Sam Darnold
Rashid Shaheed
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Kenyon Sadiq
Rashid Shaheed
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Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
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Houston Texans
Rashid Shaheed
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Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
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Ryan Flournoy
Rashid Shaheed
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Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
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Jalen Nailor
Rashid Shaheed
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Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
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Cam Ward
Rashid Shaheed
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Jonathon Brooks
Rashid Shaheed
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Bryce Young
Rashid Shaheed
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Los Angeles Rams
Rashid Shaheed
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Dallas Goedert
Rashid Shaheed
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Tre Tucker
Rashid Shaheed
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Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
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Seattle Seahawks
Rashid Shaheed
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Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Rashid Shaheed
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Rachaad White
Rashid Shaheed
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Denver Broncos
Rashid Shaheed
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Malik Willis
Rashid Shaheed
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Jerry Jeudy
Rashid Shaheed
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Travis Kelce
Rashid Shaheed
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Baker Mayfield
Rashid Shaheed
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T.J. Hockenson
Rashid Shaheed
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Jared Goff
Rashid Shaheed
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Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
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Tyler Shough
Rashid Shaheed
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Cam Little
Rashid Shaheed
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
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CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashid Shaheed
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
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Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
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Drake London
Rashid Shaheed
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George Pickens
Rashid Shaheed
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Nico Collins
Rashid Shaheed
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Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
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A.J. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
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Devonta Smith
Rashid Shaheed
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Tee Higgins
Rashid Shaheed
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Zay Flowers
Rashid Shaheed
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Davante Adams
Rashid Shaheed
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Rashee Rice
Rashid Shaheed
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Ladd McConkey
Rashid Shaheed
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Terry Mclaurin
Rashid Shaheed
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Garrett Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
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Emeka Egbuka
Rashid Shaheed
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Luther Burden III
Rashid Shaheed
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Nailor
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Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Nailor
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Cam Ward
Jalen Nailor
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Houston Texans
Jalen Nailor
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Bryce Young
Jalen Nailor
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Kenyon Sadiq
Jalen Nailor
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Los Angeles Rams
Jalen Nailor
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Juwan Johnson
Jalen Nailor
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Tre Tucker
Jalen Nailor
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Stefon Diggs
Jalen Nailor
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Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Nailor
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Calvin Ridley
Jalen Nailor
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jalen Nailor
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Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Nailor
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Denver Broncos
Jalen Nailor
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Denzel Boston
Jalen Nailor
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Jerry Jeudy
Jalen Nailor
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Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Nailor
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Nailor
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Woody Marks
Jalen Nailor
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T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Nailor
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen Nailor
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Tyjae Spears
Jalen Nailor
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Brenton Strange
Jalen Nailor
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Cam Little
Jalen Nailor
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Nailor
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Dalton Schultz
Jalen Nailor
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Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Nailor
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Germie Bernard
Jalen Nailor
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Jauan Jennings
Jalen Nailor
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Pat Freiermuth
Jalen Nailor
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Hunter Henry
Jalen Nailor
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Tank Bigsby
Jalen Nailor
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Oronde Gadsden II
Jalen Nailor
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Isaac TeSlaa
Jalen Nailor
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Daniel Jones
Jalen Nailor
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Fernando Mendoza
Jalen Nailor
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Isiah Pacheco
Jalen Nailor
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Nailor
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Nailor
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Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Nailor
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Jalen McMillan
Jalen Nailor
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Jason Myers
Jalen Nailor
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Jayden Higgins
Jalen Nailor
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Dylan Sampson
Jalen Nailor
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Nailor
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Cameron Dicker
Jalen Nailor
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C.J. Stroud
Jalen Nailor
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Alvin Kamara
Jalen Nailor
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Sam Darnold
Jalen Nailor
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Sean Tucker
Jalen Nailor
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Isaiah Likely
Jalen Nailor
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Jacoby Brissett
Jalen Nailor
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Khalil Shakir
Jalen Nailor
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Puka Nacua
Jalen Nailor
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Nailor
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CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Nailor
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Nailor
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Nailor
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Justin Jefferson
Jalen Nailor
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Drake London
Jalen Nailor
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George Pickens
Jalen Nailor
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Nico Collins
Jalen Nailor
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Chris Olave
Jalen Nailor
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A.J. Brown
Jalen Nailor
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Devonta Smith
Jalen Nailor
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Tee Higgins
Jalen Nailor
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Zay Flowers
Jalen Nailor
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Davante Adams
Jalen Nailor
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Rashee Rice
Jalen Nailor
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Ladd McConkey
Jalen Nailor
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Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Nailor
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Garrett Wilson
Jalen Nailor
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Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Nailor
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Luther Burden III
Jalen Nailor
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rashod Bateman
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Tua Tagovailoa
Rashod Bateman
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Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
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AJ Barner
Rashod Bateman
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Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Mike Gesicki
Rashod Bateman
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Jalen Tolbert
Rashod Bateman
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Christian Kirk
Rashod Bateman
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Kendrick Bourne
Rashod Bateman
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Malik Washington
Rashod Bateman
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Nicholas Singleton
Rashod Bateman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
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Andrei Iosivas
Rashod Bateman
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Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
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Mack Hollins
Rashod Bateman
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Justice Hill
Rashod Bateman
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Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
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Troy Franklin
Rashod Bateman
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Colby Parkinson
Rashod Bateman
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Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Darnell Mooney
Rashod Bateman
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Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman
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Geno Smith
Rashod Bateman
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Zachariah Branch
Rashod Bateman
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David Njoku
Rashod Bateman
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Los Angeles Chargers
Rashod Bateman
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Chimere Dike
Rashod Bateman
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Jack Bech
Rashod Bateman
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rashod Bateman
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Jaylin Noel
Rashod Bateman
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Ted Hurst
Rashod Bateman
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Jaydon Blue
Rashod Bateman
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Demond Claiborne
Rashod Bateman
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Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
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Tyreek Hill
Rashod Bateman
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Brazzell II
Rashod Bateman
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Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Bell
Rashod Bateman
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Zach Charbonnet
Rashod Bateman
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Kalif Raymond
Rashod Bateman
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Tank Dell
Rashod Bateman
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Darnell Washington
Rashod Bateman
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DJ Giddens
Rashod Bateman
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Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Rashod Bateman
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Deshaun Watson
Rashod Bateman
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Rashod Bateman
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Tory Horton
Rashod Bateman
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Cade Otton
Rashod Bateman
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Eddy Pineiro
Rashod Bateman
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Ray Davis
Rashod Bateman
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Puka Nacua
Rashod Bateman
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rashod Bateman
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CeeDee Lamb
Rashod Bateman
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashod Bateman
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashod Bateman
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Justin Jefferson
Rashod Bateman
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Drake London
Rashod Bateman
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George Pickens
Rashod Bateman
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Nico Collins
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Olave
Rashod Bateman
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A.J. Brown
Rashod Bateman
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Devonta Smith
Rashod Bateman
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Tee Higgins
Rashod Bateman
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Zay Flowers
Rashod Bateman
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Davante Adams
Rashod Bateman
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Rashee Rice
Rashod Bateman
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Ladd McConkey
Rashod Bateman
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Terry Mclaurin
Rashod Bateman
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Garrett Wilson
Rashod Bateman
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Emeka Egbuka
Rashod Bateman
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Luther Burden III
Rashod Bateman
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen McMillan
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Jayden Higgins
Jalen McMillan
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen McMillan
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen McMillan
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Isiah Pacheco
Jalen McMillan
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen McMillan
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Daniel Jones
Jalen McMillan
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Sam Darnold
Jalen McMillan
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Oronde Gadsden II
Jalen McMillan
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Isaiah Likely
Jalen McMillan
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen McMillan
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Khalil Shakir
Jalen McMillan
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Jauan Jennings
Jalen McMillan
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Romeo Doubs
Jalen McMillan
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Rashid Shaheed
Jalen McMillan
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Keaton Mitchell
Jalen McMillan
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen McMillan
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Jonathon Brooks
Jalen McMillan
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Brenton Strange
Jalen McMillan
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen McMillan
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen McMillan
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Dallas Goedert
Jalen McMillan
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jalen Coker
Jalen McMillan
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Brandon Aubrey
Jalen McMillan
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Jake Ferguson
Jalen McMillan
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Denzel Boston
Jalen McMillan
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Rachaad White
Jalen McMillan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen McMillan
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen McMillan
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jalen McMillan
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Travis Kelce
Jalen McMillan
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Stefon Diggs
Jalen McMillan
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen McMillan
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Juwan Johnson
Jalen McMillan
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Jared Goff
Jalen McMillan
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Kenyon Sadiq
Jalen McMillan
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Tyler Shough
Jalen McMillan
vs
Houston Texans
Jalen McMillan
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen McMillan
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Ryan Flournoy
Jalen McMillan
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen McMillan
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Matthew Golden
Jalen McMillan
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Cam Ward
Jalen McMillan
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Jordan Mason
Jalen McMillan
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Bryce Young
Jalen McMillan
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KC Concepcion
Jalen McMillan
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Los Angeles Rams
Jalen McMillan
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Quentin Johnston
Jalen McMillan
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Tre Tucker
Jalen McMillan
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Kyler Murray
Jalen McMillan
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Seattle Seahawks
Jalen McMillan
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George Kittle
Jalen McMillan
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Puka Nacua
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Drake London
Jalen McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Jalen McMillan
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen McMillan
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen McMillan
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen McMillan
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen McMillan
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen McMillan
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen McMillan
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen McMillan
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen McMillan
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tetairoa McMillan

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Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Caleb Wilson

Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Javon Small

Scores a Game-High 26 Points in Grizzlies Win
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Out for Rest of Summer League
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Ingram Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Tre Johnson

Done for Summer League After One Game
Will Riley

to Sit for Rest of Summer League After Scoring Burst
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
AJ Dybantsa

Shut Down for Rest of Summer League
Ajay Mitchell

Reports Progress in Calf Rehab
Izaiyah Nelson

Undergoes Successful Left-Ankle Surgery
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
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