3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen

July 29, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the first half of the season, prospects have made a major impact in fantasy, including recent names such as Esmerlyn Valdez, Braden Montgomery, and Cole Carrigg.

In this piece, we will spotlight two of the top-hitting prospects at the top level of the minor leagues and an emerging pitcher who has begun to put himself on the stash radar.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 88 G, .274/.365/.424, 19 2B, 10 HR, 21 SB

After a somewhat slow start to his Triple-A career, Tigers No. 1 prospect outfielder Max Clark has started to break out in a big way.

Max Clark sizzles a leadoff homer for the Triple-A @MudHens 🔥 The @tigers' top prospect is slashing .304/.429/.587 during the month of July: pic.twitter.com/PmgblSSosB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 21, 2026

As a team, the Tigers continue to hang around the Wild Card race, making it difficult to predict whether they will be buyers or sellers over the next few weeks.

While most of the speculation has centered around ace Tarik Skubal and whether he could be moved, position players have remained much more under the radar.

Regardless of their deadline plans, the Tigers cannot continue relying on James Outman (40 wRC+) and Matt Vierling (62 wRC+) as their primary center field options if they want to make a playoff push.

Both are below-average defenders, and neither has consistently provided enough offensive production. Parker Meadows is still recovering from a broken arm, while Javier Baez has only recently started a rehab assignment.

However, moving Baez back to center field after a significant ankle injury probably isn't the best plan. That opens the door for Clark to make his major league debut by the middle of August.

Clark brings an intriguing fantasy profile with 70-grade speed, strong contact skills, and developing power. Across 408 Triple-A plate appearances, he is hitting .274/.365/.424 with 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases, good for a 105 wRC+.

More importantly, the 21-year-old has shown excellent plate discipline with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate.

The Tigers need a center fielder with a mature approach at the plate, the speed to cover ground, and the instincts to handle one of the largest outfields in baseball.

Clark fits that profile perfectly. He should be stashed in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot, and once he reaches Detroit, he will be worth adding in 12-team leagues, especially for fantasy managers looking for stolen bases down the stretch.

- Written by Marty Tallman

Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 66 G, .268/.371/.483, 12 2B, 14 HR, 16 SB

Kaelen Culpepper is another Twins prospect who looks ready for the majors, but his biggest obstacle has been staying healthy. Culpepper first strained his left hip in June and then aggravated the injury again in July.

He was also hit on the left hand by a pitch, and he is currently on the 7-day injured list with a glute strain. Sandwiched between those injuries, however, was some impressive production.

The Twins' No. 3 prospect has slashed .268/.371/.483 with 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases while maintaining a strong 17.3% strikeout rate and an excellent 12.5% walk rate.

The underlying metrics are just as encouraging. Culpepper owns a .269 expected batting average, a 7.5% barrel rate, a 47.5% hard-hit rate, and a 110.2 mph max exit velocity.

Despite dealing with multiple lower-body injuries, his speed remains a weapon, ranking in the 84th percentile.

Unlike the other prospects we've discussed this week, there is a real possibility that Culpepper does not make his major league debut until 2027.

However, his upside makes him worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. With him being activated off the injured list on Friday evening, a post-trade deadline call-up could still be in play.

-Written by Marty Tallman

George Klassen, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 85 IP, 4.13 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 82 SO, 46 BB

The Los Angeles Angels could be active sellers at the trade deadline, with Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano viewed as potential trade candidates. If either pitcher is moved, right-hander George Klassen should be the first name considered for a promotion.

Earlier this year, Klassen received a brief taste of the majors, but the results were brutal. Over 4 2/3 innings, he allowed 10 walks before a finger injury sent him back to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Since returning to the minors, Klassen has shown flashes of improvement, although the overall results remain inconsistent. Through his first 78 1/3 innings, he owns a 4.85 xERA, 21.9% strikeout rate, and 13.4% walk rate.

However, his recent stretch has been much more encouraging. Over his last four starts, he has posted a 2.66 ERA with a sub-1.00 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and 11 walks. Just a week ago, he pitched the best game of his professional career.

George Klassen recorded a season-best 11 punchouts over six frames in his latest Triple-A start. The @Angels' No. 4 prospect racked up nine of them in the first four innings to set a @SaltLakeBees record: pic.twitter.com/tXFA12q31A — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 20, 2026

Ultimately, his fantasy value will come down to which version of Klassen shows up consistently. Because of that volatility, he should only be stashed in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot available or by managers willing to take on risk for upside.

If the Angels create a rotation opening at the trade deadline and Klassen continues trending in the right direction, he could find himself pitching meaningful innings down the stretch.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Mickey Moniak JJ Bleday vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen, Tommy Edman, Ian Seymour, Samuel Basallo, Carter Jensen, Mickey Moniak, Yainer Diaz, Alex Lange, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Christian Scott, Josh Bell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen, Tommy Edman, Ian Seymour, Samuel Basallo, Carter Jensen, Mickey Moniak, Yainer Diaz, Alex Lange, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Christian Scott, Josh Bell:

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App