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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the first half of the season, prospects have made a major impact in fantasy, including recent names such as Esmerlyn Valdez, Braden Montgomery, and Cole Carrigg.

In this piece, we will spotlight two of the top-hitting prospects at the top level of the minor leagues and an emerging pitcher who has begun to put himself on the stash radar.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 88 G, .274/.365/.424, 19 2B, 10 HR, 21 SB

After a somewhat slow start to his Triple-A career, Tigers No. 1 prospect outfielder Max Clark has started to break out in a big way.

As a team, the Tigers continue to hang around the Wild Card race, making it difficult to predict whether they will be buyers or sellers over the next few weeks.

While most of the speculation has centered around ace Tarik Skubal and whether he could be moved, position players have remained much more under the radar.

Regardless of their deadline plans, the Tigers cannot continue relying on James Outman (40 wRC+) and Matt Vierling (62 wRC+) as their primary center field options if they want to make a playoff push.

Both are below-average defenders, and neither has consistently provided enough offensive production. Parker Meadows is still recovering from a broken arm, while Javier Baez has only recently started a rehab assignment.

However, moving Baez back to center field after a significant ankle injury probably isn't the best plan. That opens the door for Clark to make his major league debut by the middle of August.

Clark brings an intriguing fantasy profile with 70-grade speed, strong contact skills, and developing power. Across 408 Triple-A plate appearances, he is hitting .274/.365/.424 with 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases, good for a 105 wRC+.

More importantly, the 21-year-old has shown excellent plate discipline with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate.

The Tigers need a center fielder with a mature approach at the plate, the speed to cover ground, and the instincts to handle one of the largest outfields in baseball.

Clark fits that profile perfectly. He should be stashed in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot, and once he reaches Detroit, he will be worth adding in 12-team leagues, especially for fantasy managers looking for stolen bases down the stretch.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 66 G, .268/.371/.483, 12 2B, 14 HR, 16 SB

Kaelen Culpepper is another Twins prospect who looks ready for the majors, but his biggest obstacle has been staying healthy. Culpepper first strained his left hip in June and then aggravated the injury again in July.

He was also hit on the left hand by a pitch, and he is currently on the 7-day injured list with a glute strain. Sandwiched between those injuries, however, was some impressive production.

The Twins' No. 3 prospect has slashed .268/.371/.483 with 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases while maintaining a strong 17.3% strikeout rate and an excellent 12.5% walk rate.

The underlying metrics are just as encouraging. Culpepper owns a .269 expected batting average, a 7.5% barrel rate, a 47.5% hard-hit rate, and a 110.2 mph max exit velocity.

Despite dealing with multiple lower-body injuries, his speed remains a weapon, ranking in the 84th percentile.

Unlike the other prospects we've discussed this week, there is a real possibility that Culpepper does not make his major league debut until 2027.

However, his upside makes him worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. With him being activated off the injured list on Friday evening, a post-trade deadline call-up could still be in play.

 

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

George Klassen, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 85 IP, 4.13 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 82 SO, 46 BB

The Los Angeles Angels could be active sellers at the trade deadline, with Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano viewed as potential trade candidates. If either pitcher is moved, right-hander George Klassen should be the first name considered for a promotion.

Earlier this year, Klassen received a brief taste of the majors, but the results were brutal. Over 4 2/3 innings, he allowed 10 walks before a finger injury sent him back to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Since returning to the minors, Klassen has shown flashes of improvement, although the overall results remain inconsistent. Through his first 78 1/3 innings, he owns a 4.85 xERA, 21.9% strikeout rate, and 13.4% walk rate.

However, his recent stretch has been much more encouraging. Over his last four starts, he has posted a 2.66 ERA with a sub-1.00 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and 11 walks. Just a week ago, he pitched the best game of his professional career.

Ultimately, his fantasy value will come down to which version of Klassen shows up consistently. Because of that volatility, he should only be stashed in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot available or by managers willing to take on risk for upside.

If the Angels create a rotation opening at the trade deadline and Klassen continues trending in the right direction, he could find himself pitching meaningful innings down the stretch.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
10 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
11 Angel Genao INF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
17 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
18 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
21 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
22 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
23 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
24 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
25 River Ryan SP Dodgers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen, Tommy Edman, Ian Seymour, Samuel Basallo, Carter Jensen, Mickey Moniak, Yainer Diaz, Alex Lange, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Christian Scott, Josh Bell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Klassen, Tommy Edman, Ian Seymour, Samuel Basallo, Carter Jensen, Mickey Moniak, Yainer Diaz, Alex Lange, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Christian Scott, Josh Bell:

Max Clark
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Alex Lange
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Ty France
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Alex Lange
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Alex Lange
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vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Webb
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jacob Webb
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jacob Webb
vs
Erik Miller
Jacob Webb
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
vs
Carter Jensen
Christian Scott
vs
Yainer Diaz
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Burger
Christian Scott
vs
Samuel Basallo
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Webb
Christian Scott
vs
Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Merrill Kelly
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Josh Bell
vs
Shane Drohan
Josh Bell
vs
Gage Jump
Josh Bell
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Josh Bell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Josh Bell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
vs
Christian Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
vs
Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
vs
Yainer Diaz
Josh Bell
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Josh Bell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Josh Bell
vs
Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
vs
Jacob Webb
Josh Bell
vs
Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
vs
Tyler Wells
Josh Bell
vs
Emilio Pagan
Josh Bell
vs
Tanner Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Caleb Durbin
Josh Bell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Josh Bell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Josh Bell
vs
Tommy Edman
Josh Bell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Josh Bell
vs
Mason Montgomery
Josh Bell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Josh Bell
vs
Willi Castro
Josh Bell
vs
Spencer Steer
Josh Bell
vs
Ty France
Josh Bell
vs
Charlie Condon

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Washington Wizards

Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
New Orleans Pelicans

Christian Koloko Inks Deal With Pelicans
Johni Broome

Gets Traded to Clippers
Maxx Crosby

"Ready to Go" for the Start of Training Camp
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Staying in Golden State
Denzel Ward

Browns Agree to New Two-Year Extension
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Being Treated as Primary WR1 in Arizona's Offense
Casey Schmitt

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Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Returns to Practice on Tuesday After Dealing With Cramps
Aaron Rodgers

Reiterates That 2026 is his Final Season
Chris Olave

a Full-Go With No Restrictions for Training Camp
Rhamondre Stevenson

Leaves Tuesday's Practice Early
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Kirk Cousins

Opens Raiders Camp as Starting Quarterback
Kyler Murray

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Zach Charbonnet

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Malik Nabers

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Christian Gonzalez

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Ladd McConkey

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Freddy Peralta

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Chris Gotterup

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Braves-Mets Game Postponed on Tuesday
Tucker Kraft

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Jalen Carter

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Baker Mayfield

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A.J. Brown

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DK Metcalf

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Alec Pierce

a Week or So Away From Returning
De'Von Achane

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Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

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Denver Nuggets

Dave Joerger Joins Nuggets as Lead Assistant Coach
Peyton Watson

Nuggets Offer Peyton Watson $70 Million Deal
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Shea Langeliers

to Have Knee Surgery on Tuesday
Juan Soto

Says He's "100 Percent" Will Play Again This Year
Davis Thompson

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Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

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Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

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Blake Snell

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Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Reinstated From Injured List
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
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Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

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Carson Hocevar

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Rickie Fowler

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Ty Gibbs

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Magomed Ankalaev

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Peyton Watson

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Cleveland Cavaliers

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Joe Ryan

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Cody Bellinger

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Chris Buescher

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Austin Cindric

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Kyle Larson

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Vyacheslav Buteyets

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Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

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NHL

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