Will Jeremiyah Love play for the Arizona Cardinals in 2026? Will Jeremiyah Love be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andy breaks down the latest Jeremiyah Love injury news for fantasy football.
Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love has been limited throughout most of the preseason due to a high ankle sprain. While the team has yet to confirm his Week 1 status, this injury has lingered, leaving his status in serious doubt.
Below, we will look at the latest injury update on the rookie running back and determine if Love is on track to suit up in the season opener.
Will Love play in Week 1? Let's dive in!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Jeremiyah Love Play In Week 1?
As of now, Love's status is truly in doubt. On Tuesday morning, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that a source said Love's status for Week 1 was truly "50/50." Additionally, during Tuesday's practice, Love was spotted with the team but was not suited up on the field.
While there is still over a week for the former Notre Dame superstar to recover from this injury, as of now he remains on track to potentially miss the season opener.
However, it is worth noting that head coach Mike LaFleur stated just a few days ago that Love was "progressing really well" and remains "on track" to be available for Week 1.
Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status over the next few days as he truly may be a game-time decision next weekend.
Jeremiyah Love Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
https://t.co/eRS8pu2o42
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 1, 2026
Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
While Love's early-season outlook has been clouded by this injury, he remains a worthwhile selection in the early rounds of fantasy drafts. The 21-year-old entered the 2026 NFL Draft as the clear No. 1 prospect at his position after an outstanding college career at Notre Dame.
In his final season, Love ran for 1,372 yards and finished with 18 touchdowns, finishing third in Heisman voting. Through the air, he brought in a second-high 280 yards and three touchdowns.
However, despite operating as a massive workhorse back in college, the Cardinals could be cautious with Love's usage, especially early in the season. Fortunately, the Cardinals have a very capable "No. 2" option in Tyler Allgeier, which likely encourages the coaching staff to exercise caution with his workload.
Allgeier has operated as the No. 2 to Bijan Robinson for much of his career but flashed high upside as a rookie (when Robinson was still in college). During the 2022 season, Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards, which was a season high. Even with Robinson not on the roster the next three seasons, he would eclipse the 60-yard mark in two seasons and punch in at least four touchdowns in all but one.
With Love on the verge of missing time, Allgeier's early-season value has improved greatly. However, once Love is fully healthy, Allgeier will likely fall into a much more strict timeshare, with the highly regarded prospect seeing more work.
This injury has made Love an intriguing selection at his current 29.7 ADP on Yahoo. Given his high-end draft capital and elite college production, Love could be a league-winner in the second half once he is past this minor setback. While his early-season production may be limited, when fully healthy, Love has the skill set to be a near top-5 option at the position.
Jeremiyah Love receiving touchdown and celebration. #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/OHyAotfAH9
— Zach Gershman (@ZachAZCards) August 10, 2026
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