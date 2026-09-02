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Will Jeremiyah Love Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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Jeremiyah Love - College Football DFS Picks, NFL Draft Rookie

Will Jeremiyah Love play for the Arizona Cardinals in 2026? Will Jeremiyah Love be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andy breaks down the latest Jeremiyah Love injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will Jeremiyah Love Play In Week 1?
Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love has been limited throughout most of the preseason due to a high ankle sprain. While the team has yet to confirm his Week 1 status, this injury has lingered, leaving his status in serious doubt.

Below, we will look at the latest injury update on the rookie running back and determine if Love is on track to suit up in the season opener.

Will Love play in Week 1? Let's dive in!

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Will Jeremiyah Love Play In Week 1?

As of now, Love's status is truly in doubt. On Tuesday morning, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that a source said Love's status for Week 1 was truly "50/50." Additionally, during Tuesday's practice, Love was spotted with the team but was not suited up on the field.

While there is still over a week for the former Notre Dame superstar to recover from this injury, as of now he remains on track to potentially miss the season opener.

However, it is worth noting that head coach Mike LaFleur stated just a few days ago that Love was "progressing really well" and remains "on track" to be available for Week 1.

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status over the next few days as he truly may be a game-time decision next weekend.

 

Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

While Love's early-season outlook has been clouded by this injury, he remains a worthwhile selection in the early rounds of fantasy drafts. The 21-year-old entered the 2026 NFL Draft as the clear No. 1 prospect at his position after an outstanding college career at Notre Dame.

In his final season, Love ran for 1,372 yards and finished with 18 touchdowns, finishing third in Heisman voting. Through the air, he brought in a second-high 280 yards and three touchdowns.

However, despite operating as a massive workhorse back in college, the Cardinals could be cautious with Love's usage, especially early in the season. Fortunately, the Cardinals have a very capable "No. 2" option in Tyler Allgeier, which likely encourages the coaching staff to exercise caution with his workload.

Allgeier has operated as the No. 2 to Bijan Robinson for much of his career but flashed high upside as a rookie (when Robinson was still in college). During the 2022 season, Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards, which was a season high. Even with Robinson not on the roster the next three seasons, he would eclipse the 60-yard mark in two seasons and punch in at least four touchdowns in all but one.

With Love on the verge of missing time, Allgeier's early-season value has improved greatly. However, once Love is fully healthy, Allgeier will likely fall into a much more strict timeshare, with the highly regarded prospect seeing more work.

This injury has made Love an intriguing selection at his current 29.7 ADP on Yahoo. Given his high-end draft capital and elite college production, Love could be a league-winner in the second half once he is past this minor setback. While his early-season production may be limited, when fully healthy, Love has the skill set to be a near top-5 option at the position.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier:

Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Reed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Addison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Love
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Najee Harris
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaelon Black
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan James
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Holani
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kareem Hunt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devin Singletary
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ty Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brashard Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendre Miller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Allgeier
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ray Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Bryant
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zachariah Branch
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sean Tucker

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Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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