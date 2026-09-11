Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Hector Rodriguez, and A.J. Ewing.
The baseball season continues to wind down, with only a few weeks left. It's time to scour the waiver wire and add that league-winning player to help bring home those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 24 (September 7 through September 13) for leagues that allow daily moves.
This week, we saw the Dodgers call up top prospect Josue De Paula from Double-A Tulsa on Thursday. De Paula becomes a must-add in all leagues after slashing .302/.400/.539 with 26 homers, 101 RBI, 105 runs scored, and 31 steals with Double-A Tulsa. For injuries, Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was placed on the 15-day injured list with bicep and knee injuries, while the Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain.
Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Carson Benge
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|11
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Will Smith
|C
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|43
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Carter Jensen
|C
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|14
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Shea Langeliers
|OF
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|Trevor Story
|SS
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|29
|Ty France
|1B
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|33
|Jared Jones
|SP
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|34
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|35
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|36
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|37
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|38
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|39
|Will Warren
|SP
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|40
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|41
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|42
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|43
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|44
|Max Clark
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Josh Bell
|1B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Landen Roupp
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Jake Burger
|1B
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Cam Smith
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Jonah Cox
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|9
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top waiver wire names include A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:
A.J. Ewing, New York Mets
Across 425 plate appearances in 2026, New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing is hitting .252/.322/.370 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's power has dried up in the second half of the season, as he's hit just one home run across 208 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Ewing's 25.4% strikeout rate is also a bit higher than is ideal, particularly given his power profile.
However, Ewing's 9.2% walk rate allows him to get on base with enough consistency to get to his speed, which is his main appeal for fantasy managers. After going just nine for his first 15 as a base stealer in the big leagues, Ewing has been caught just twice in his last 16 attempts. For fantasy managers in need of speed, Ewing profiles as a priority waiver wire target
Hector Rodriguez, Cincinnati Reds
Across 102 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez is hitting .266/.324/.457 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Swing-and-miss is a red flag in the 22-year-old's profile, as he's struck out in 28.4% of his plate appearances. With middling barrel (7.7%) and hard-hit (33.8%) rates, Rodriguez's underlying batted-ball metrics at the big-league level are not amazing either.
However, the young outfielder put up monster power numbers in the minors this season before getting promoted, hitting 27 home runs across 455 plate appearances at Triple-A. He's also taken over as the Reds' everyday right fielder and should get an extended run to prove himself as the season winds to a close. Fantasy managers in search of power upside on the waiver wire may want to target Rodriguez.
Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. De Paula will be with the team on Friday for the start of a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Per MLB Pipeline, De Paula is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball in 2026. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn will make his big-league debut down the stretch after hitting a strong .302/.400/.539 with a .939 OPS, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 105 runs scored in 123 games and 583 plate appearances this year for Double-A Tulsa.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who hits from the left side has the type of power/speed upside that could play immediately down the stretch in September, and De Paula could see regular at-bats if two-way superstar and primary designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is placed on the injured list to heal up for the playoffs. He will most likely see time in L.A.'s outfield when he plays, moving Teoscar Hernandez to the DH role if Ohtani continues to miss time with nagging injuries. There is not much time left in the fantasy baseball season, but De Paula is an intriguing name being added to a strong Dodgers offense.
Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Mason Montgomery has been excellent lately, solidifying himself as the team's closer and getting onto the fantasy radar as a very intriguing waiver wire target late in the season. Montgomery hadn't logged a save situation this year until June 13, and he didn't pick up his first save until July 11. However, the saves have started to occur en masse, as Montgomery has eight saves since the start of August and four saves over his last five appearances.
He has also strung together 18 consecutive scoreless outings dating back to July 27. During that window, he has 14.0 K/9 and just 2.1 BB/9. Simply put, Montgomery has been absolutely phenomenal since the end of July. Fantasy managers are starting to take notice, but he's still available in 73% of leagues, which feels like way too many. He should be a top relief pitching target for fantasy managers on the waiver wire. Montgomery ranks as the #37 reliever in RotoBaller's latest rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings.
Heriberto Hernandez,
Across 426 plate appearances in 2026, Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez is hitting .228/.312/.466 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. With a 27.5% strikeout rate, Hernandez profiles as a batting average drain for fantasy managers. However, the 26-year-old carries high-end power upside with a 13.7% barrel rate and a 47.3% hard-hit rate.
Hernandez also offers some intriguing speed potential, as he's 11-for-15 as a base stealer this season and has logged six stolen bases since the All-Star break. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Hernandez profiles as one of the more appealing power/speed targets for fantasy managers.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Trevor Story
|SS
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Carson Benge
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|11
|Add in All Leagues
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Shea Langeliers
|OF
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Landen Roupp
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cam Smith
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Cox
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Will Smith
|C
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|Carter Jensen
|C
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|43
|Add in All Leagues
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Will Warren
|SP
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|43
|Add in All Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|9
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Thomas Saggese, Jared Jones, Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, Javier Sanoja, Landon Roupp, Kyle Leahy, Grant Holmes, Esmerlyn Valdez, Dylan Crews, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Grant Taylor, George Lombard Jr., Griffin Conine, Hayden Wesneski, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Thomas Saggese, Jared Jones, Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, Javier Sanoja, Landon Roupp, Kyle Leahy, Grant Holmes, Esmerlyn Valdez, Dylan Crews, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Grant Taylor, George Lombard Jr., Griffin Conine, Hayden Wesneski, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado:
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