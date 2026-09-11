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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 24

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Josue De Paula - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Hector Rodriguez, and A.J. Ewing.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The baseball season continues to wind down, with only a few weeks left. It's time to scour the waiver wire and add that league-winning player to help bring home those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 24 (September 7 through September 13) for leagues that allow daily moves.

This week, we saw the Dodgers call up top prospect Josue De Paula from Double-A Tulsa on Thursday. De Paula becomes a must-add in all leagues after slashing .302/.400/.539 with 26 homers, 101 RBI, 105 runs scored, and 31 steals with Double-A Tulsa. For injuries, Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was placed on the 15-day injured list with bicep and knee injuries, while the Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
2 Konnor Griffin SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Josue De Paula OF 11 Add in All Leagues
4 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues
6 Adley Rutschman C 60 Add in All Leagues
7 Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues
8 Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
9 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues
10 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 43 Add in All Leagues
11 Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
12 Carter Jensen C 64 Add in All Leagues
13 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
14 Ian Seymour SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Walbert Urena SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Jacob Lopez SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Shea Langeliers OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Tyler Mahle SP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Tristan Peters OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Jared Jones SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
36 Henry Bolte OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
37 Spencer Jones OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
38 Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
39 Will Warren SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
40 Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
41 Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
42 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
43 Kade Anderson SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
44 Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Hayden Wesneski SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Clay Holmes SP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Landen Roupp OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Zebby Matthews SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Hector Rodriguez OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Mickey Gasper C/1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Andrew Painter SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Heriberto Hernandez OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Grant Holmes SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Mickey Moniak OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Walker Jenkins OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 JJ Bleday OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Jonah Cox OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Jung Hoo Lee OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Jake Mangum OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Max Scherzer SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

A.J. Ewing, New York Mets

Across 425 plate appearances in 2026, New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing is hitting .252/.322/.370 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's power has dried up in the second half of the season, as he's hit just one home run across 208 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Ewing's 25.4% strikeout rate is also a bit higher than is ideal, particularly given his power profile.

However, Ewing's 9.2% walk rate allows him to get on base with enough consistency to get to his speed, which is his main appeal for fantasy managers. After going just nine for his first 15 as a base stealer in the big leagues, Ewing has been caught just twice in his last 16 attempts. For fantasy managers in need of speed, Ewing profiles as a priority waiver wire target

Hector Rodriguez, Cincinnati Reds

Across 102 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez is hitting .266/.324/.457 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Swing-and-miss is a red flag in the 22-year-old's profile, as he's struck out in 28.4% of his plate appearances. With middling barrel (7.7%) and hard-hit (33.8%) rates, Rodriguez's underlying batted-ball metrics at the big-league level are not amazing either.

However, the young outfielder put up monster power numbers in the minors this season before getting promoted, hitting 27 home runs across 455 plate appearances at Triple-A. He's also taken over as the Reds' everyday right fielder and should get an extended run to prove himself as the season winds to a close. Fantasy managers in search of power upside on the waiver wire may want to target Rodriguez.

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. De Paula will be with the team on Friday for the start of a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Per MLB Pipeline, De Paula is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball in 2026. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn will make his big-league debut down the stretch after hitting a strong .302/.400/.539 with a .939 OPS, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 105 runs scored in 123 games and 583 plate appearances this year for Double-A Tulsa.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who hits from the left side has the type of power/speed upside that could play immediately down the stretch in September, and De Paula could see regular at-bats if two-way superstar and primary designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is placed on the injured list to heal up for the playoffs. He will most likely see time in L.A.'s outfield when he plays, moving Teoscar Hernandez to the DH role if Ohtani continues to miss time with nagging injuries. There is not much time left in the fantasy baseball season, but De Paula is an intriguing name being added to a strong Dodgers offense.

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Mason Montgomery has been excellent lately, solidifying himself as the team's closer and getting onto the fantasy radar as a very intriguing waiver wire target late in the season. Montgomery hadn't logged a save situation this year until June 13, and he didn't pick up his first save until July 11. However, the saves have started to occur en masse, as Montgomery has eight saves since the start of August and four saves over his last five appearances.

He has also strung together 18 consecutive scoreless outings dating back to July 27. During that window, he has 14.0 K/9 and just 2.1 BB/9. Simply put, Montgomery has been absolutely phenomenal since the end of July. Fantasy managers are starting to take notice, but he's still available in 73% of leagues, which feels like way too many. He should be a top relief pitching target for fantasy managers on the waiver wire. Montgomery ranks as the #37 reliever in RotoBaller's latest rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings.

Heriberto Hernandez,  

Across 426 plate appearances in 2026, Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez is hitting .228/.312/.466 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. With a 27.5% strikeout rate, Hernandez profiles as a batting average drain for fantasy managers. However, the 26-year-old carries high-end power upside with a 13.7% barrel rate and a 47.3% hard-hit rate.

Hernandez also offers some intriguing speed potential, as he's 11-for-15 as a base stealer this season and has logged six stolen bases since the All-Star break. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Hernandez profiles as one of the more appealing power/speed targets for fantasy managers.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Josue De Paula OF 11 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Shea Langeliers OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Landen Roupp OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues
Adley Rutschman C 60 Add in All Leagues
Carter Jensen C 64 Add in All Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 43 Add in All Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Scherzer SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 43 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire?  heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions.  Today's focus is on specific players such as A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Thomas Saggese, Jared Jones, Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, Javier Sanoja, Landon Roupp, Kyle Leahy, Grant Holmes, Esmerlyn Valdez, Dylan Crews, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Grant Taylor, George Lombard Jr., Griffin Conine, Hayden Wesneski, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool.  This is a simple tool but very powerful.  The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name.  Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup?  button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup?  You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup?  tool has gotten an overhaul.  We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026.  You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Thomas Saggese, Jared Jones, Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, Javier Sanoja, Landon Roupp, Kyle Leahy, Grant Holmes, Esmerlyn Valdez, Dylan Crews, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Grant Taylor, George Lombard Jr., Griffin Conine, Hayden Wesneski, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado:

A.J. Ewing
vs
Hector Rodriguez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Gasper
A.J. Ewing
vs
Zebby Matthews
A.J. Ewing
vs
Andrew Painter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Grant Taylor
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kyle Leahy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ryan Jeffers
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tommy Edman
A.J. Ewing
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Coby Mayo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Landen Roupp
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Konnor Griffin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kyle Stowers
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Steven Kwan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Lawrence Butler
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Zebby Matthews
Hector Rodriguez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Grant Taylor
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Mickey Gasper
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Andrew Painter
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Jake Bennett
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Tommy Edman
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Landen Roupp
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Clay Holmes
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Coby Mayo
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Carson Benge
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Konnor Griffin
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Steven Kwan
Hector Rodriguez
vs
Lawrence Butler
Josue De Paula
vs
Konnor Griffin
Josue De Paula
vs
Kyle Stowers
Josue De Paula
vs
Carson Benge
Josue De Paula
vs
Will Smith
Josue De Paula
vs
Adley Rutschman
Josue De Paula
vs
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Josue De Paula
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Josue De Paula
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Josue De Paula
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Josue De Paula
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
Will Warren
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Cal Quantrill
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
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Heriberto Hernandez
vs
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Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Andrew Painter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Grant Holmes
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mickey Gasper
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Dylan Crews
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
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Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake Burger
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Zebby Matthews
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Carson Benge
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Konnor Griffin
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Steven Kwan
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Brooks Lee
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Isaac Paredes
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Shea Langeliers
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Trevor Story
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jacob Lopez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Kody Clemens
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Joshua Baez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Tristan Peters
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Alec Bohm
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ty France
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Zack Gelof
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Konnor Griffin
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ernie Clement
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jackson Holliday
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Isaac Paredes
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tyler Mahle
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Trevor Story
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Brooks Lee
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Shea Langeliers
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tristan Peters
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jacob Lopez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ty France
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Joshua Baez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Zack Gelof
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Alec Bohm
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Thomas Saggese
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kyle Stowers
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jeff McNeil
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Coby Mayo
Thomas Saggese
vs
Zack Gelof
Thomas Saggese
vs
Yainer Diaz
Thomas Saggese
vs
Ty France
Thomas Saggese
vs
Jared Jones
Thomas Saggese
vs
Tristan Peters
Thomas Saggese
vs
Nick Gonzales
Thomas Saggese
vs
Kody Clemens
Thomas Saggese
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Thomas Saggese
vs
Trevor Story
Thomas Saggese
vs
Henry Bolte
Thomas Saggese
vs
Isaac Paredes
Thomas Saggese
vs
Spencer Jones
Thomas Saggese
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Thomas Saggese
vs
Kodai Senga
Thomas Saggese
vs
Carson Benge
Thomas Saggese
vs
Konnor Griffin
Thomas Saggese
vs
Kyle Stowers
Thomas Saggese
vs
Chase DeLauter
Thomas Saggese
vs
Steven Kwan
Thomas Saggese
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jared Jones
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jared Jones
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jared Jones
vs
Thomas Saggese
Jared Jones
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jared Jones
vs
Zack Gelof
Jared Jones
vs
Henry Bolte
Jared Jones
vs
Ty France
Jared Jones
vs
Spencer Jones
Jared Jones
vs
Tristan Peters
Jared Jones
vs
Kodai Senga
Jared Jones
vs
Kody Clemens
Jared Jones
vs
Will Warren
Jared Jones
vs
Trevor Story
Jared Jones
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jared Jones
vs
Noah Cameron
Jared Jones
vs
Ian Seymour
Jared Jones
vs
Walbert Urena
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob Lopez
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jared Jones
vs
Kade Anderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Henry Bolte
vs
Spencer Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Gonzales
Henry Bolte
vs
Kodai Senga
Henry Bolte
vs
Jared Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
Will Warren
Henry Bolte
vs
Yainer Diaz
Henry Bolte
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Henry Bolte
vs
Thomas Saggese
Henry Bolte
vs
Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
vs
Zack Gelof
Henry Bolte
vs
Jeff McNeil
Henry Bolte
vs
Ty France
Henry Bolte
vs
Kade Anderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
Kyle Stowers
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Steven Kwan
Henry Bolte
vs
Lawrence Butler
Cole Carrigg
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cal Quantrill
Cole Carrigg
vs
Max Clark
Cole Carrigg
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kade Anderson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jeff McNeil
Cole Carrigg
vs
Javier Sanoja
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Clay Holmes
Cole Carrigg
vs
Will Warren
Cole Carrigg
vs
Landen Roupp
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Stowers
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Lawrence Butler
Javier Sanoja
vs
Josh Bell
Javier Sanoja
vs
Chase Meidroth
Javier Sanoja
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Javier Sanoja
vs
Clay Holmes
Javier Sanoja
vs
Cal Quantrill
Javier Sanoja
vs
Landen Roupp
Javier Sanoja
vs
Cole Carrigg
Javier Sanoja
vs
Jake Bennett
Javier Sanoja
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Javier Sanoja
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Javier Sanoja
vs
Max Clark
Javier Sanoja
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Javier Sanoja
vs
Kade Anderson
Javier Sanoja
vs
Grant Taylor
Javier Sanoja
vs
Carson Benge
Javier Sanoja
vs
Konnor Griffin
Javier Sanoja
vs
Kyle Stowers
Javier Sanoja
vs
Chase DeLauter
Javier Sanoja
vs
Steven Kwan
Javier Sanoja
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kyle Leahy
vs
Andrew Painter
Kyle Leahy
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Leahy
vs
Mickey Gasper
Kyle Leahy
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kyle Leahy
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kyle Leahy
vs
Coby Mayo
Kyle Leahy
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Kyle Leahy
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kyle Leahy
vs
Zebby Matthews
Kyle Leahy
vs
Grant Holmes
Kyle Leahy
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Leahy
vs
Dylan Crews
Kyle Leahy
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kyle Leahy
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Leahy
vs
Noah Cameron
Kyle Leahy
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Leahy
vs
Ian Seymour
Kyle Leahy
vs
Walbert Urena
Kyle Leahy
vs
Jacob Lopez
Kyle Leahy
vs
Tyler Mahle
Grant Holmes
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Grant Holmes
vs
Dylan Crews
Grant Holmes
vs
Coby Mayo
Grant Holmes
vs
Travis Bazzana
Grant Holmes
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Grant Holmes
vs
Jake Burger
Grant Holmes
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Holmes
vs
Mickey Moniak
Grant Holmes
vs
Kyle Leahy
Grant Holmes
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Grant Holmes
vs
Andrew Painter
Grant Holmes
vs
Royce Lewis
Grant Holmes
vs
Mickey Gasper
Grant Holmes
vs
Zac Thornton
Grant Holmes
vs
Noah Cameron
Grant Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Holmes
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Holmes
vs
Jacob Lopez
Grant Holmes
vs
Tyler Mahle
Grant Holmes
vs
Kodai Senga
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Coby Mayo
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Grant Holmes
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Dylan Crews
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Tommy Edman
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jake Burger
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Andrew Painter
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Mickey Gasper
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Royce Lewis
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Carson Benge
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Konnor Griffin
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Steven Kwan
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Dylan Crews
vs
Grant Holmes
Dylan Crews
vs
Travis Bazzana
Dylan Crews
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Dylan Crews
vs
Jake Burger
Dylan Crews
vs
Coby Mayo
Dylan Crews
vs
Mickey Moniak
Dylan Crews
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Dylan Crews
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Dylan Crews
vs
Tommy Edman
Dylan Crews
vs
Royce Lewis
Dylan Crews
vs
Kyle Leahy
Dylan Crews
vs
Zac Thornton
Dylan Crews
vs
Andrew Painter
Dylan Crews
vs
Jacob Webb
Dylan Crews
vs
Carson Benge
Dylan Crews
vs
Konnor Griffin
Dylan Crews
vs
Kyle Stowers
Dylan Crews
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dylan Crews
vs
Steven Kwan
Dylan Crews
vs
Lawrence Butler
Mickey Gasper
vs
A.J. Ewing
Mickey Gasper
vs
Andrew Painter
Mickey Gasper
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Kyle Leahy
Mickey Gasper
vs
Zebby Matthews
Mickey Gasper
vs
Tommy Edman
Mickey Gasper
vs
Grant Taylor
Mickey Gasper
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mickey Gasper
vs
Coby Mayo
Mickey Gasper
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Jake Bennett
Mickey Gasper
vs
Grant Holmes
Mickey Gasper
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mickey Gasper
vs
Will Smith
Mickey Gasper
vs
Adley Rutschman
Mickey Gasper
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mickey Gasper
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Gasper
vs
Alec Bohm
Tommy Edman
vs
Kyle Leahy
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Andrew Painter
Tommy Edman
vs
Coby Mayo
Tommy Edman
vs
Mickey Gasper
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tommy Edman
vs
Grant Holmes
Tommy Edman
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Tommy Edman
vs
Dylan Crews
Tommy Edman
vs
Zebby Matthews
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Grant Taylor
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Konnor Griffin
Tommy Edman
vs
Kyle Stowers
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Steven Kwan
Tommy Edman
vs
Lawrence Butler
Grant Taylor
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Grant Taylor
vs
Zebby Matthews
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
vs
A.J. Ewing
Grant Taylor
vs
Landen Roupp
Grant Taylor
vs
Mickey Gasper
Grant Taylor
vs
Clay Holmes
Grant Taylor
vs
Andrew Painter
Grant Taylor
vs
Chase Meidroth
Grant Taylor
vs
Kyle Leahy
Grant Taylor
vs
Javier Sanoja
Grant Taylor
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
vs
Noah Cameron
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Lopez
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Mahle
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Mickey Moniak
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Royce Lewis
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jake Burger
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Zac Thornton
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Travis Bazzana
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jacob Webb
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Dylan Crews
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Gleyber Torres
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Grant Holmes
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Cam Smith
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Tim Tawa
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Coby Mayo
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Nick Sogard
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Konnor Griffin
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Alec Bohm
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Brooks Lee
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Trevor Story
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kody Clemens
Griffin Conine
vs
Jordan Romano
Griffin Conine
vs
Ben Joyce
Griffin Conine
vs
Walker Jenkins
Griffin Conine
vs
Sam Antonacci
Griffin Conine
vs
Caleb Durbin
Griffin Conine
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Griffin Conine
vs
Nick Sogard
Griffin Conine
vs
Ernie Clement
Griffin Conine
vs
Tim Tawa
Griffin Conine
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Griffin Conine
vs
Cam Smith
Griffin Conine
vs
Hogan Harris
Griffin Conine
vs
Gleyber Torres
Griffin Conine
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Griffin Conine
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Conine
vs
Konnor Griffin
Griffin Conine
vs
Kyle Stowers
Griffin Conine
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Conine
vs
Steven Kwan
Griffin Conine
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Max Clark
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Cole Carrigg
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Kade Anderson
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Cal Quantrill
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Jeff McNeil
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Dominic Canzone
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Josh Bell
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Javier Sanoja
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Will Warren
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Chase Meidroth
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Kodai Senga
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Clay Holmes
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Noah Cameron
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Ian Seymour
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Walbert Urena
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Jacob Lopez
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Tyler Mahle
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Jake Bennett
Hogan Harris
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Hogan Harris
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Hogan Harris
vs
Ernie Clement
Hogan Harris
vs
JJ Bleday
Hogan Harris
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Hogan Harris
vs
Nolan Arenado
Hogan Harris
vs
Sam Antonacci
Hogan Harris
vs
Jonah Cox
Hogan Harris
vs
Ben Joyce
Hogan Harris
vs
David Peterson
Hogan Harris
vs
Griffin Conine
Hogan Harris
vs
Jackson Holliday
Hogan Harris
vs
Jordan Romano
Hogan Harris
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Hogan Harris
vs
Tanner Scott
Hogan Harris
vs
Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
vs
Kodai Senga
Hogan Harris
vs
Cal Quantrill
Hogan Harris
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Webb
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Max Scherzer
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jake Mangum
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jackson Holliday
Elvis Alvarado
vs
David Peterson
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jonah Cox
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Nolan Arenado
Elvis Alvarado
vs
JJ Bleday
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Hogan Harris
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ernie Clement
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Sam Antonacci
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Tanner Scott
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ian Seymour
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kodai Senga
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Cal Quantrill
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jacob Webb

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Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
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