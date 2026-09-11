September 11, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Hector Rodriguez, and A.J. Ewing.

The baseball season continues to wind down, with only a few weeks left. It's time to scour the waiver wire and add that league-winning player to help bring home those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 24 (September 7 through September 13) for leagues that allow daily moves.

This week, we saw the Dodgers call up top prospect Josue De Paula from Double-A Tulsa on Thursday. De Paula becomes a must-add in all leagues after slashing .302/.400/.539 with 26 homers, 101 RBI, 105 runs scored, and 31 steals with Double-A Tulsa. For injuries, Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was placed on the 15-day injured list with bicep and knee injuries, while the Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

A.J. Ewing, New York Mets

Across 425 plate appearances in 2026, New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing is hitting .252/.322/.370 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's power has dried up in the second half of the season, as he's hit just one home run across 208 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Ewing's 25.4% strikeout rate is also a bit higher than is ideal, particularly given his power profile.

However, Ewing's 9.2% walk rate allows him to get on base with enough consistency to get to his speed, which is his main appeal for fantasy managers. After going just nine for his first 15 as a base stealer in the big leagues, Ewing has been caught just twice in his last 16 attempts. For fantasy managers in need of speed, Ewing profiles as a priority waiver wire target

Hector Rodriguez, Cincinnati Reds

Across 102 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez is hitting .266/.324/.457 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Swing-and-miss is a red flag in the 22-year-old's profile, as he's struck out in 28.4% of his plate appearances. With middling barrel (7.7%) and hard-hit (33.8%) rates, Rodriguez's underlying batted-ball metrics at the big-league level are not amazing either.

However, the young outfielder put up monster power numbers in the minors this season before getting promoted, hitting 27 home runs across 455 plate appearances at Triple-A. He's also taken over as the Reds' everyday right fielder and should get an extended run to prove himself as the season winds to a close. Fantasy managers in search of power upside on the waiver wire may want to target Rodriguez.

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. De Paula will be with the team on Friday for the start of a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Per MLB Pipeline, De Paula is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball in 2026. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn will make his big-league debut down the stretch after hitting a strong .302/.400/.539 with a .939 OPS, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 105 runs scored in 123 games and 583 plate appearances this year for Double-A Tulsa.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who hits from the left side has the type of power/speed upside that could play immediately down the stretch in September, and De Paula could see regular at-bats if two-way superstar and primary designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is placed on the injured list to heal up for the playoffs. He will most likely see time in L.A.'s outfield when he plays, moving Teoscar Hernandez to the DH role if Ohtani continues to miss time with nagging injuries. There is not much time left in the fantasy baseball season, but De Paula is an intriguing name being added to a strong Dodgers offense.

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Mason Montgomery has been excellent lately, solidifying himself as the team's closer and getting onto the fantasy radar as a very intriguing waiver wire target late in the season. Montgomery hadn't logged a save situation this year until June 13, and he didn't pick up his first save until July 11. However, the saves have started to occur en masse, as Montgomery has eight saves since the start of August and four saves over his last five appearances.

He has also strung together 18 consecutive scoreless outings dating back to July 27. During that window, he has 14.0 K/9 and just 2.1 BB/9. Simply put, Montgomery has been absolutely phenomenal since the end of July. Fantasy managers are starting to take notice, but he's still available in 73% of leagues, which feels like way too many. He should be a top relief pitching target for fantasy managers on the waiver wire. Montgomery ranks as the #37 reliever in RotoBaller's latest rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings.

Heriberto Hernandez,

Across 426 plate appearances in 2026, Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez is hitting .228/.312/.466 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. With a 27.5% strikeout rate, Hernandez profiles as a batting average drain for fantasy managers. However, the 26-year-old carries high-end power upside with a 13.7% barrel rate and a 47.3% hard-hit rate.

Hernandez also offers some intriguing speed potential, as he's 11-for-15 as a base stealer this season and has logged six stolen bases since the All-Star break. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Hernandez profiles as one of the more appealing power/speed targets for fantasy managers.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Alec Bohm 1B/3B 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Konnor Griffin SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues Konnor Griffin SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Josue De Paula OF 11 Add in All Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Shea Langeliers OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Spencer Jones OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Landen Roupp OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jonah Cox OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues Adley Rutschman C 60 Add in All Leagues Carter Jensen C 64 Add in All Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 43 Add in All Leagues Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jacob Lopez SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Will Warren SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Hayden Wesneski SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zebby Matthews SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andrew Painter SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Holmes SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Scherzer SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 43 Add in All Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Cole Carrigg A.J. Ewing vs Walbert Urena Will Warren vs Yoendrys Gomez Elvis Alvarado vs Jacob Webb Hogan Harris vs Yoendrys Gomez Hogan Harris vs Jared Jones Kade Anderson vs Esmerlyn Valdez Dylan Crews vs Cam Smith Griffin Conine vs Carson Benge Dylan Crews vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Walbert Urena Will Warren vs Jared Jones Kade Anderson vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Yoendrys Gomez Elvis Alvarado vs Jacob Webb Hogan Harris vs Yoendrys Gomez Hogan Harris vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Thomas Saggese, Jared Jones, Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, Javier Sanoja, Landon Roupp, Kyle Leahy, Grant Holmes, Esmerlyn Valdez, Dylan Crews, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Grant Taylor, George Lombard Jr., Griffin Conine, Hayden Wesneski, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Hector Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Thomas Saggese, Jared Jones, Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, Javier Sanoja, Landon Roupp, Kyle Leahy, Grant Holmes, Esmerlyn Valdez, Dylan Crews, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Grant Taylor, George Lombard Jr., Griffin Conine, Hayden Wesneski, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado:

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