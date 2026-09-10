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5 Bargain Basement Hitters - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 24

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Max Clark - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Top Prospects for 2026

Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 24 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 24 of the fantasy baseball season. We're in the thick of the fantasy baseball playoffs, so all that matters is the schedule. We're not only looking for players on a hot streak, but also those with favorable matchups.

As usual, we will look at five hitters who are widely available across all Yahoo! leagues. Each of these players is rostered in fewer than 20% of leagues. Last week, we nailed Henry Bolte, who was 11% rostered at the time of recommendation. Let's try to build on that this week.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @FAmmiranteTFJ, for any questions! Additionally, don't forget to use discount code FRA for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

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Max Clark, OF, Tigers

19% rostered (Yahoo)

Max Clark came into Wednesday's action with a .252/.319/.407 slash with two home runs and two stolen bases in 137 plate appearances. He's shown some polish as a hitter, keeping his strikeouts in check with a 22.6% rate.

This comes after he slashed .276/.368/.434 with a 12.0% walk rate and a 15.8% walk rate in 418 plate appearances at Triple-A. He's got an advanced approach at the plate, which gives him a higher floor as a prospect.

We're starting to see Clark heat up as well. So far in September, he's slashing .320/.414/.440 with one steal in 29 plate appearances. This could be the case of a rookie hitter finding his groove in the big leagues.

You have to be excited for next week's schedule, as the Tigers have seven games: three at the Blue Jays and four at the White Sox. Even though Clark has been entrenched in the bottom of the order, he has enough stolen base upside to make him worth a look while he's hitting well.

Perhaps if he continues to swing a hot bat, he'll move up in the Tigers lineup. Pick him up now before your league mates realize his hot bat and high-volume schedule.

 

Cole Carrigg, OF, Rockies

6% rostered (Yahoo)

Cole Carrigg is my favorite pickup for this upcoming week because the Rockies play seven games at Coors next week, including four vs. the Padres and three against the Mariners. You have to be excited about that many games in such a hitter-friendly environment.

So far this season, Carrigg is slashing .264/.338/.448 with seven home runs and nine stolen bases in 297 plate appearances. He's done a good job staying patient at the plate (9.1% walk rate) while keeping his strikeouts at a manageable level (22.6%).

Remember, this is a player who hit .338 with six homers and 30 steals in 257 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. That included an impressive 10.5% walk rate and 15.2% strikeout rate. Clearly, he's got a polished approach with speed upside.

We've seen Carrigg start to heat up as well, as he has three multi-hit games in his last five. That's perfect timing for this upcoming homestand. I'm not even exaggerating here: this could be the pickup that swings your fantasy playoff matchup in your favor.

It wouldn't shock me if Carrigg is this week's Henry Bolte, who I recommended in this column last week.

 

Braden Montgomery, OF, Chicago White Sox

4% rostered (Yahoo)

Braden Montgomery was touted as a polished prospect, especially after slashing .315/.417/.495 with four homers and three steals in 132 plate appearances at Triple-A. So far in the big leagues, he's putting up a .221/.313/.353 slash with six homers and one steal in 310 plate appearances.

While the surface stats are underwhelming, you have to like how he has a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 11.0% walk rate, showing that he hasn't been overmatched by big-league pitching.

Montgomery hasn't done much at the plate in September, slashing .167/.318/.333 with one homer in 22 plate appearances. However, he's been entrenched in the heart of the White Sox order, ranging from No. 3 to No. 5, putting him in a spot to rack up counting stats.

On top of that, the White Sox have seven games on tap, with three at the Guardians and four at the Tigers. Considering that heavy volume, Montgomery warrants a pickup in deeper formats.

 

It also helps that he's been hitting in the heart of the order for the Mets, ranging from the No. 1 to No. 5 spot. With the Mets being one of the hottest teams in baseball, that puts Young in a position to rack up counting stats.

To that end, he's a widely available bat worth adding to your roster as you try to accumulate stats during the fantasy playoffs.

 

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
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Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
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Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
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Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
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Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Jonathon Brooks

Expected to Play Against Chicago
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
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Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
Parker Washington

to Return Punts This Year
J.J. McCarthy

Demoted to Third-String Role
Ashton Jeanty

Will Practice on Wednesday
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Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
Tee Higgins

on Track to Play in Week 1
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Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
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Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
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Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
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Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
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Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
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Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
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Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
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Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
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L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
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Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
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Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
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Jelani Thurman Has Favorable Matchup Upcoming
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
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Caleb Odom Hoping to Build on Big Week 1
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
CFB

Jamari Johnson Could Feast in Week 2
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
Christian McCaffrey

Avoids 49ers Injury Report Ahead of Week 1
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
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