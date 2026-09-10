September 10, 2026

Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 24 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 24 of the fantasy baseball season. We're in the thick of the fantasy baseball playoffs, so all that matters is the schedule. We're not only looking for players on a hot streak, but also those with favorable matchups.

As usual, we will look at five hitters who are widely available across all Yahoo! leagues. Each of these players is rostered in fewer than 20% of leagues. Last week, we nailed Henry Bolte, who was 11% rostered at the time of recommendation. Let's try to build on that this week.

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Max Clark, OF, Tigers

19% rostered (Yahoo)

Max Clark came into Wednesday's action with a .252/.319/.407 slash with two home runs and two stolen bases in 137 plate appearances. He's shown some polish as a hitter, keeping his strikeouts in check with a 22.6% rate.

This comes after he slashed .276/.368/.434 with a 12.0% walk rate and a 15.8% walk rate in 418 plate appearances at Triple-A. He's got an advanced approach at the plate, which gives him a higher floor as a prospect.

We're starting to see Clark heat up as well. So far in September, he's slashing .320/.414/.440 with one steal in 29 plate appearances. This could be the case of a rookie hitter finding his groove in the big leagues.

CLARK FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/NV7712YGmN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 3, 2026

You have to be excited for next week's schedule, as the Tigers have seven games: three at the Blue Jays and four at the White Sox. Even though Clark has been entrenched in the bottom of the order, he has enough stolen base upside to make him worth a look while he's hitting well.

Perhaps if he continues to swing a hot bat, he'll move up in the Tigers lineup. Pick him up now before your league mates realize his hot bat and high-volume schedule.

Cole Carrigg, OF, Rockies

6% rostered (Yahoo)

Cole Carrigg is my favorite pickup for this upcoming week because the Rockies play seven games at Coors next week, including four vs. the Padres and three against the Mariners. You have to be excited about that many games in such a hitter-friendly environment.

So far this season, Carrigg is slashing .264/.338/.448 with seven home runs and nine stolen bases in 297 plate appearances. He's done a good job staying patient at the plate (9.1% walk rate) while keeping his strikeouts at a manageable level (22.6%).

Remember, this is a player who hit .338 with six homers and 30 steals in 257 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. That included an impressive 10.5% walk rate and 15.2% strikeout rate. Clearly, he's got a polished approach with speed upside.

We've seen Carrigg start to heat up as well, as he has three multi-hit games in his last five. That's perfect timing for this upcoming homestand. I'm not even exaggerating here: this could be the pickup that swings your fantasy playoff matchup in your favor.

It wouldn't shock me if Carrigg is this week's Henry Bolte, who I recommended in this column last week.

Braden Montgomery, OF, Chicago White Sox

4% rostered (Yahoo)

Braden Montgomery was touted as a polished prospect, especially after slashing .315/.417/.495 with four homers and three steals in 132 plate appearances at Triple-A. So far in the big leagues, he's putting up a .221/.313/.353 slash with six homers and one steal in 310 plate appearances.

While the surface stats are underwhelming, you have to like how he has a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 11.0% walk rate, showing that he hasn't been overmatched by big-league pitching.

magic from Braden Montgomery in the second! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PzK8PwrCtn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 5, 2026

Montgomery hasn't done much at the plate in September, slashing .167/.318/.333 with one homer in 22 plate appearances. However, he's been entrenched in the heart of the White Sox order, ranging from No. 3 to No. 5, putting him in a spot to rack up counting stats.

On top of that, the White Sox have seven games on tap, with three at the Guardians and four at the Tigers. Considering that heavy volume, Montgomery warrants a pickup in deeper formats.