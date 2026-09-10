2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit Kickers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 1 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.
Week 1 kicked off with a less-than-exciting matchup between the reigning AFC and NFC Champions, and while it wasn't the most thrilling contest for fantasy football, it's good to have football back! Let's get in the win column this week! Believe it or not, kickers can and will make the difference between a 1-0 and 0-1 start, so we're here to help with our updated Week 1 kicker rankings for 2026.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|4
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|5
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|6
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|7
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|8
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|10
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|3
|11
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|12
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|13
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|3
|14
|Trey Smack
|K
|3
|15
|Will Reichard
|K
|4
|16
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|4
|17
|Wil Lutz
|K
|4
|18
|Chris Boswell
|K
|4
|19
|Jake Elliott
|K
|4
|20
|Tyler Bass
|K
|4
|21
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|22
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|23
|Riley Patterson
|K
|5
|24
|Joey Slye
|K
|5
|25
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|26
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|6
|27
|Nick Folk
|K
|6
|28
|Drew Stevens
|K
|6
|29
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|30
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|31
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|6
|32
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Harrison Mevis, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis enters the season as an appealing fantasy option given the high-end status of his team's offense. There's definitely full-season fantasy upside here, but Mevis probably belongs on the waiver wire for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
First of all, this game is being played in Australia. The Melbourne Cricket Ground is at sea level, which means there will be thicker air and tougher kicking conditions. We also don't know what the kicking surface will be like in this stadium, creating some uncertainty.
Additionally, this is a tougher matchup for Mevis, as the 49ers allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers last year. The bright side is that the Rams should find themselves in plenty of scoring opportunities given the excellent state of their offense, but even last year, he ranked as the #13 kicker in fantasy points per game. Concerns about this matchup and the stadium environment outweigh any value gained from playing alongside a powerful offense. Mevis ranks outside the top 12 fantasy kickers for this divisional battle to open the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brandon Aubrey, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Harrison Mevis, Trey Smack, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Harrison Butker. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Brandon Aubrey, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Harrison Mevis, Trey Smack, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Harrison Butker:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.