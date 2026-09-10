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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit Kickers

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Jake Bates - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Waiver Wire Pickups, Streamers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 1 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 kicked off with a less-than-exciting matchup between the reigning AFC and NFC Champions, and while it wasn't the most thrilling contest for fantasy football, it's good to have football back! Let's get in the win column this week! Believe it or not, kickers can and will make the difference between a 1-0 and 0-1 start, so we're here to help with our updated Week 1 kicker rankings for 2026.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 4 Cam Little K
2 5 Jake Bates K
2 6 Tyler Loop K
2 7 Evan McPherson K
2 8 Chase McLaughlin K
2 9 Jason Myers K
2 10 Harrison Mevis K
3 11 Cairo Santos K
3 12 Eddy Pineiro K
3 13 Spencer Shrader K
3 14 Trey Smack K
3 15 Will Reichard K
4 16 Daniel Carlson K
4 17 Wil Lutz K
4 18 Chris Boswell K
4 19 Jake Elliott K
4 20 Tyler Bass K
4 21 Harrison Butker K
5 22 Andy Borregales K
5 23 Riley Patterson K
5 24 Joey Slye K
5 25 Matt Gay K
5 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
6 27 Nick Folk K
6 28 Drew Stevens K
6 29 Jason Sanders K
6 30 Chad Ryland K
6 31 Dominic Zvada K
6 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Harrison Mevis, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis enters the season as an appealing fantasy option given the high-end status of his team's offense. There's definitely full-season fantasy upside here, but Mevis probably belongs on the waiver wire for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

First of all, this game is being played in Australia. The Melbourne Cricket Ground is at sea level, which means there will be thicker air and tougher kicking conditions. We also don't know what the kicking surface will be like in this stadium, creating some uncertainty.

Additionally, this is a tougher matchup for Mevis, as the 49ers allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers last year. The bright side is that the Rams should find themselves in plenty of scoring opportunities given the excellent state of their offense, but even last year, he ranked as the #13 kicker in fantasy points per game. Concerns about this matchup and the stadium environment outweigh any value gained from playing alongside a powerful offense. Mevis ranks outside the top 12 fantasy kickers for this divisional battle to open the season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brandon Aubrey, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Harrison Mevis, Trey Smack, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Harrison Butker. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Brandon Aubrey, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Harrison Mevis, Trey Smack, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Harrison Butker:

Brandon Aubrey
vs
Cameron Dicker
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Cam Little
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Jake Bates
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Tyler Loop
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Evan McPherson
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Jason Myers
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Harrison Mevis
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Cairo Santos
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Spencer Shrader
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Trey Smack
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Will Reichard
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Daniel Carlson
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Tyler Bass
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Andy Borregales
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Riley Patterson
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Joey Slye
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Matt Gay
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Loop
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Loop
vs
Riley Patterson
Tyler Loop
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Loop
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Loop
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Loop
vs
Nick Folk
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Cam Little
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Daniel Carlson
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Riley Patterson
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Evan McPherson
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Mevis
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Mevis
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Mevis
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Mevis
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Mevis
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Mevis
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Mevis
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Mevis
vs
Riley Patterson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Mevis
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Mevis
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Riley Patterson
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Wil Lutz
vs
Daniel Carlson
Wil Lutz
vs
Chris Boswell
Wil Lutz
vs
Will Reichard
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Elliott
Wil Lutz
vs
Trey Smack
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Bass
Wil Lutz
vs
Spencer Shrader
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Butker
Wil Lutz
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Wil Lutz
vs
Andy Borregales
Wil Lutz
vs
Cairo Santos
Wil Lutz
vs
Riley Patterson
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Mevis
Wil Lutz
vs
Joey Slye
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Myers
Wil Lutz
vs
Cameron Dicker
Wil Lutz
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Wil Lutz
vs
Cam Little
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Bates
Wil Lutz
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Wil Lutz
vs
Matt Gay
Wil Lutz
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Riley Patterson
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Elliott
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Elliott
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Elliott
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Elliott
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Elliott
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Elliott
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Elliott
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Elliott
vs
Riley Patterson
Jake Elliott
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Elliott
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Elliott
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Elliott
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Elliott
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Elliott
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Elliott
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Elliott
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Elliott
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Elliott
vs
Cam Little
Jake Elliott
vs
Jake Bates
Jake Elliott
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Elliott
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Elliott
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Butker
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Butker
vs
Riley Patterson
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Butker
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Butker
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Butker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Butker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Butker
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Butker
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Drew Stevens
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Butker
vs
Cairo Santos

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

49ers vs. Rams: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks
Scott Engel's Week 1 Lineup Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Jonathon Brooks

Expected to Play Against Chicago
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
Parker Washington

to Return Punts This Year
J.J. McCarthy

Demoted to Third-String Role
Ashton Jeanty

Will Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
Tee Higgins

on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
CFB

Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
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