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Starts and Sits - All Starting Pitcher Matchups for Fantasy Baseball (September 7 - September 13)

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Jesus Luzardo - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Top 101 Starting Pitchers

Nick's fantasy baseball starts/sits, expert advice for all starting pitcher matchups for September 7 - September 13 (2026). Set your winning fantasy baseball lineups.

In This Article hide
Start/Sit Data Overview
Pitcher Start/Sit Recommendations (September 7 - September 13)
Start/Sit Color-Coded Chart (September 7 - September 13)
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

The finish line is in sight, so let's make every start count with this next edition of our Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits column for the week ahead - Monday, September 7 through Sunday, September 13. Our article will cover who is pitching, their opponent, and a confidence/startability score based on our tools. This article is designed to supply you with a useful start/sit decision-making tool to help you with setting your lineups, picking out streamers, and setting up your two-start choices.

For 14 years running, we have been writing this Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits series weekly here at RotoBaller. I'm Nick Mariano, here to take us all through the 2026 season. All sorts of data and strategy have helped shape this popular piece, providing RotoBallers with only the finest of work.

Newer users coming to us for their final weeks should check out the intro section below, while regulars can proceed to the tables. Our goal is to bring you one central resource to assist in making those weekly plans. Let's continue to crush September's head-to-head playoffs, finals, and roto stretch run with exceptional starting pitcher decisions through this week's SP targets and avoids.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Start/Sit Data Overview

Ahead of each week of the fantasy baseball season, we publish the table below. We have the probable starters for every game of the week and a grade for them on a 0-100 scale. The intent is to give you advice and inspire confidence (or lack thereof) in your decisions to start or sit certain pitchers.

Please note that beyond the usual "Start" and "Sit" labels, we've expanded on the old "context-dependent" section to break it down further with "Lean Sit," "Lean Start," and true 50/50 "Coin Flip" designations. This is because different leagues call for different actions, and those in start-sit purgatory may be worth the gamble to some.

Also, we put the arms best projected to start or get bulk innings or actionable arms who may return from the injured list or be called up. Still, some situations are fluid, and we update ASAP to reflect accurate information. There is always something to tweak, so be sure to check in frequently!

The "starts" category includes pitchers you'd likely start in every league. The "sits" are pitchers you likely sit in every league.

The 40-60 range will mean it is close, and it's up to you to decide based on your league settings or team needs (wins, strikeouts, etc.), how deep your league is, which roto/points categories are scored, and so on.

Here are your starts and sits for the next week of the fantasy season, covering September 7 - September 13.

 

Pitcher Start/Sit Recommendations (September 7 - September 13)

Updated starts/sits for this week's MLB games. This chart is updated daily as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the starts/sits on a separate page:

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Chart (September 7 - September 13)

The grid below shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

The Cut List: Time To Drop These Players?
Joey Pollizze's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
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Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/31-9/6)


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