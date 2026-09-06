September 6, 2026

The fantasy baseball Cut List for Week 24 of 2026. Jamie analyzes potential fantasy baseball busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Welcome back to The Cut List as we head into Week 24 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season. For those who are not familiar, this is our weekly article looking at players who fantasy managers might be considering cutting from their teams and struggling players who need a closer look.

We'll look at players who are worth monitoring for replacement and someone on the hot seat who should be held onto ... for now. Experienced Cut List readers will know I'm a strong advocate for not making knee-jerk reactions. A bad week or two shouldn't be a reason to push the panic button and dump someone.

This is the final Cut List edition of the season. But if there's any player you want to ask about, you can contact the team via the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms, or reach out to me on X (@Baseball_Jimbo). All stats and rostered rates (taken from Yahoo!) reflect when this piece was written.

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Pitchers

Logan Webb - SP, San Francisco Giants - 95% rostered

We're at a point where looking forward is equally (if not more) important than looking back. Recent performances aren't enough to warrant holding someone. Knowing what a player's schedule looks like is hugely beneficial to avoid traps and to take advantage of weaker opponents.

It's also vital to keep checking for updates and changes to a team's plans. Webb is a prime example of that. Up until this weekend, Webb was scheduled to pitch today, making this a two-start week. Instead, he's been pushed back a day, so Webb now has two starts next week.

Webb was set to face the Mets today, then the Padres (home), Dodgers (away), and Twins (home). That still appears to be Webb's likely opponents, but he will face the Cardinals tomorrow. While it may look bad, it actually could be better than you might think.

Firstly, the two-start week could be vital. Especially in head-to-head leagues. Since August 01st, against right-handed pitching (RHP), the Cardinals rank 16th in wOBA (weighted on-base average), the Padres rank 15th, the Dodgers rank 27th, and the Twins rank 13th.

The problem is that Webb has struggled of late. On Tuesday, he got tagged for nine runs in two innings and has a 13.50 ERA over his last three starts. In his four starts before this run, Webb had only allowed four earned runs in 26 innings. This isn't the first time we've seen Webb struggle for a period.

Webb has made 25 starts this year. He's given up five earned runs or more in six of them. The best part of Webb's schedule is not just the opponents, but having three starts at home. Webb has a 3.39 ERA in home games this year, and a 5.29 ERA on the road.

Verdict:

After his recent run, it'll be difficult to trust Webb in September. Given who Webb is set to pitch against and where, you start him next week. A bounce-back performance should rebuild confidence. If it goes badly, then I don't think I could bring myself to start Webb again this year.

Andrew Abbott - SP, Cincinnati Reds - 52% rostered

When it comes to upcoming schedules, it doesn't get any harder than Cincinnati's. They have seven games against the Dodgers, three against Milwaukee (having already faced them this weekend), then they finish the season with series against the Cubs, Braves, and Blue Jays.

Abbott limited the Brewers to two runs (one earned) in a solid outing yesterday, striking out five. Abbott's night was cut short after four innings of work due to a lengthy rain delay. He is set to face the Brewers again when he next takes the mound on Friday.

Back-to-back starts against the same team are never ideal. That outing will be followed by facing the Dodgers and then the Braves. He could then go against Toronto on the last day of the regular season.

While the Dodgers haven't been their usual selves in recent weeks, they have been better against LHP. They rank ninth in wOBA against lefties since August 1, while the Brewers rank 12th and the Braves rank 14th. Toronto ranks 23rd if that game does impact your fantasy season.

After a solid middle part of the season, Abbott hasn't exactly been a viable fantasy option recently. He's got a 5.88 ERA, 5.21 xFIP, and 5.26 SIERA over his last eight starts (41 1/3 innings). Abbott hasn't helped himself by walking multiple batters in each of his previous nine starts before yesterday.

Yesterday was a nice bonus after his recent struggles. Even if fantasy managers were denied a possible win due to the rain. Whether or not Abbott can build on the abbreviated outing to finish the season well remains to be seen.

Verdict:

Unless Abbott had a really weak schedule to end the season, there'd be little reason to keep him rostered. Between his recent struggles and upcoming opponents, I'd be looking to move on from Abbott in all but the deeper redraft leagues. Hopefully he can rebound in 2027.

Daniel Palencia - RP, Chicago Cubs - 49% rostered

It's been a tough season for Palencia. Expected to be the Cubs' closer, he was generally taken as the 12th to 15th reliever in drafts. Injuries have wrecked what could have been a productive follow-up to last year's breakout.

Palencia did start the season with five scoreless outings before going on the IL (injured list). When returning, he pitched well. On June 16, Palencia went back on the IL, this time with elbow inflammation. At that point, he had a 2.70 ERA (16 2/3 innings). Frustratingly, Palencia only had three saves.

After missing more than two months, Palencia made an eagerly awaited return on August 21. He pitched a clean seventh inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Since then, things haven't gone well. Palencia has allowed at least one run in all four outings.

Since returning from the elbow injury, Palencia has a 14.54 ERA (4 1/3 innings) and hasn't factored into the save mix. Jacob Webb has been the Cubs' main closer, but has struggled recently and is currently sidelined after being hit by a comebacker on Wednesday.

Craig Counsell provides injury updates on Jacob Webb and Dansby Swanson 🎤 pic.twitter.com/wIcuIaWr7q — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 3, 2026

While the early news is promising for Webb, he may still land on the IL. But Palencia hasn't done enough to warrant taking on the closer role. Regardless of how much time Webb misses, it's difficult to see the Cubs trusting Palencia enough to close out games. Or Palencia pitching well enough to do so.

Even yesterday, the Cubs were clinging to a narrow lead and needed to get 13 outs from their bullpen. Ryan Zeferjahn got a five-out save with Palencia deemed unavailable after pitching in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hardly encouraging for any fantasy value moving forward.

Verdict:

Even if you're in desperate need of saves, Palencia shouldn't be a consideration for fantasy managers. The lack of saves earlier in the season was down to circumstance. Now, it's in part due to ineffectiveness. If the Cubs continue to tread carefully, Palencia's appearances will be minimal too.

Hitters

Bryan Reynolds - OF, Pittsburgh Pirates - 92% rostered

It has been a season of two halves for Reynolds. The first half was very good. The second half has been somewhat underwhelming. At the end of June, Reynolds had a .282/.398/.466 slash line and 138 wRC+. Since July 1, Reynolds has hit .248/.337/.378 with an 89 wRC+. The power disappeared until yesterday.

Reynolds hadn't homered since July 28, before going deep on Saturday against the Angels. He finished the game going 3-for-3 with a walk. It was Reynolds' first three-hit performance since June 16 and made it consecutive games with multiple hits.

Despite a prolonged lack of production, Reynolds had been performing better of late. It's only a small sample, but Reynolds has safely hit in 12 of his last 15 games, scoring 11 runs and hitting .317/.397/.433. Reynolds' expected numbers suggest we could see a continuation of his recent performances in the coming days.

Reynolds upcoming schedule makes it more plausible that we see a strong end to the season. He does have to face the Brewers (and Jacob Misiorowski). But with the Pirates also set to face the Royals and White Sox in the next two weeks, there are plenty of opportunities for Reynolds to have a good September.

Verdict:

Reynolds' modest power and lack of RBI make him difficult to trust in shallow leagues. But his recent form and upcoming schedule should be enough to keep Reynolds rostered. It is still need-dependent, but other than RBI and steals, Reynolds can provide value.

Dillon Dingler - C, Detroit Tigers - 86% rostered

Dingler has emerged as one of the best fantasy options at what is a deepening position. Unfortunately, he entered the final month of the season on the back of his worst month of the season. This year, Dingler has a .247/.310/.462 slash line with 26 home runs, 83 RBI, 66 runs, and no stolen bases.

In August, Dingler hit .173/.239/.279 with three homers, 10 RBI, nine runs, and no steals. Dingler's 45 wRC+ in August ranked 178th among 190 qualified hitters. That's after he started the month on fire. Dingler hit .417/.462/.792 with three home runs, six RBI, and seven runs in the first six games of August.

Dingler's sacrifice fly yesterday was his first RBI since August 16, and he's scored just one run since August 13 (20 games). If you're looking for some crumb of comfort, Dingler has a hit or a counting stat in each of the first four games in September. That is still clutching at straws.

Verdict:

This hasn't been a tough week or two for Dingler. He's produced nothing for a month. There is always a concern that catchers slow down as the season goes on, given the physical toll they endure. As the Tigers' and Dingler's season peters out, there's likely a solid replacement or two available on waivers.

Caleb Durbin - 2B/3B, Boston Red Sox - 50% rostered

At the end of July, Boston's decision to let Alex Bregman leave and replace him with Durbin in the offseason looked like a shrewd move. After a slow start to the year, Durbin entered August with a .246/.313/.399 slash line, 10 homers, 44 RBI, 49 runs, and 12 steals.

Bregman ended July hitting .248/.340/.380 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 57 runs, and two stolen bases. Since August 1, Bregman has hit .301/.373/.647 with 13 homers, 34 RBI, 26 runs, and one steal. Meanwhile, Durbin has two home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs, and five stolen bases along with a .254/.356/.325 slash line.

By no means has Durbin been a bust lately. But over the last 30 days, Bregman is the number one-ranked third baseman (according to Yahoo! standard 5x5 rotisserie scoring). Durbin ranks 30th at the position. He's only homered once in the last 30 days.

Given his Statcast Profile, it's surprising that Durbin has reached double-digit home runs for a second straight season.

Verdict:

Given his tools, Durbin will continue to tally hits. Just don't be surprised if he doesn't go deep again this year. The Red Sox rank second in runs scored (176) since August 1, which has helped Durbin retain fantasy value. As long as you don't need power, Durbin is worth hanging on to in all but shallow leagues.

On the Hot Seat

Julio Rodriguez - OF, Seattle Mariners - 99% rostered

Anyone who has ever rostered Rodriguez will know that you have to endure some mediocrity to get the best of him in the final two months of the season. As we can see below, August and September are when Rodriguez shines.

Month Games HR RBI R SB AVG OBP SLG wRC+ April 139 12 56 73 30 .235 .306 .353 92 May 138 30 81 77 20 .278 .320 .478 129 June 132 16 55 75 29 .250 .314 .380 103 July 98 23 61 59 18 .270 .328 .509 137 August 111 23 80 66 20 .296 .353 .507 145 September 103 28 69 82 19 .290 .341 .550 149

This is Rodriguez's fifth season in the Majors. He has had 10 months with a 140 wRC+ or better. Five of those 10 months were in August or September, and four of them came in Rodriguez's 2022 debut season.

Rodriguez did secure his fifth consecutive 20/20 season earlier this week, when stealing three bases against the Athletics on Thursday. He's provided a level of production matched by few others. If this is the floor, it's still a pretty high one. And we know what Rodriguez's ceiling looks like.

In September 2023, Rodriguez hit .227/.277/.496 with eight homers and a 105 wRC+. That is his worst final month of a season. Provided he can continue to excel as the season comes to a close, Rodriguez will still warrant rostering this month.

However, banking on someone to have a good month, as historically he has done so in the last four seasons, isn't ideal. And by no means a certainty. This season has seen Rodriguez set new career-lows in many quality-of-contact metrics.

His 43.3% hard-hit%, 6.3% barrel%, and 90.0 MPH average exit velocity are all the worst Rodriguez has had in a season. Yet, they are all still better than league average. That's important in deciding what to do with Rodriguez right now. He may not live up to expectations, but he's still better than most.

Verdict:

Given what we know about Rodriguez and how he performs this time of year, it makes dropping him very difficult. Imagine cutting Rodriguez, only for another team to pick him up and then seeing him blast 10 homers over the next three weeks. Especially against you in a head-to-head league.

Even if you don't think he can have another strong September, I don't think I'd want to risk seeing him do it on another roster. Benching Rodriguez would at least remove that chance and gives you the option of putting him back in your lineup if he comes to life. That feels like the best course of action.

Reader Requests

As this is the last Cut List of the 2026 season, I wanted to thank everyone who has read, commented, and suggested names throughout the last six months. It always amazes me how many of you read this article every week, let alone actively get involved.

We will be back again for the 2027 season and, as always, the RotoBaller team will have a load of offseason content. For those of you still with questions about players this year, you can reach out to me on Reddit or X, and I'll endeavor to provide guidance and assistance.

Trea Turner - SS, Philadelphia Phillies - 97% rostered

Turner's season is in danger of ending with a whimper. The Phillies are almost certain to reach the playoffs. Turner will need to turn his form around if he is to be a contributor for a Philadelphia side looking to have a deep postseason run.

Turner is only three home runs and two stolen bases away from having a 20/20 season, which will be his first since 2023. Despite that, it's still been a disappointing year. All three facets of Turner's .239/.293/.376 slash line are set to be career-lows since his 27-game debut in 2015.

Even during struggles, Turner has still accumulated a decent number of counting stats. Since August 1, he's scored 14 runs and driven in nine (30 games). Over the last 30 days, 21 shortstop-eligible players have scored more runs than Turner. And that's been his biggest fantasy asset.

Verdict:

If this were earlier in the season, I'd say Turner is still a hold. But he has been almost unplayable in recent weeks, and at a position of depth. Turner doesn't have a tough schedule over the next two weeks, but it's still difficult to see him breaking out of this slump and helping teams this late in the season.

Kyle Bradish - SP, Baltimore Orioles - 85% rostered

Having missed the majority of the previous two years following Tommy John Surgery (TJS), 2026 can be considered somewhat successful. Bradish has made 27 starts (148 innings) and has a 7-12 W-L record, 4.01 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 137 strikeouts. Solid given the major surgery Bradish underwent.

Bradish's numbers have regressed as the season has gone on. Not a surprise after making just 14 starts across the previous two years. At the end of June, Bradish had a 3.77 ERA and 24.0% K% (93 innings). Since July 1, Bradish has a 4.42 ERA and 17.6% K% (55 innings).

Bradish is set to make four more starts this season. After facing the Red Sox today, he's lined up to face the Brewers between two starts against the Blue Jays. Milwaukee (seventh) and Toronto (12th) are both top-15 teams in wOBA against RHP since August 1, making Bradish a difficult pitcher to start.

Long-term, I'm less worried about Bradish. Looking back at his 2023 season, there's no doubting that this year has been worse. What is most noticeable is the increase in walks and drop in strikeouts. Given that control is generally the last thing to return after TJS, that's an issue he could easily correct in 2027.

Verdict:

In dynasty leagues, I'm keeping Bradish. This year has been solid enough to be bullish on improvements in 2027 and beyond. In redraft leagues, I'm only starting Bradish in deeper leagues. Given his recent regression and opponents, Bradish is difficult to trust, and there may be better options available in shallower leagues.

Jared Jones - SP, Pittsburgh Pirates - 29% rostered

Like Bradish, Jones missed significant time following major elbow surgery. Having not pitched since 2024, Jones made his Major League return on May 29. It hasn't been a bad return by any means. The problem has been a limited workload since his return. Which is, of course, understandable.

In his last 13 starts, Jones has allowed more than three runs only once. Jones has only completed six innings four times this year (and has not completed more than six in any start). He still has a 3.96 ERA in those 13 starts (61 1/3 innings). Friday saw Jones have his best outing of 2026.

Jones completed six shutout innings against the Angels. He struck out nine, equalling his season high. Jones only walked one batter and allowed just three hits, en route to securing his third win of the season. We may get to see something similar again before the season ends.

Jones is currently projected to face the White Sox, Brewers, Royals, and Tigers to finish the season. Not the worst schedule, with only the Royals (fourth) and Brewers (seventh) ranking in the top-20 for wOBA against RHP since August 1. It's just difficult to expect much consistency over the final three weeks.

Verdict:

With the Pirates all but out of playoff contention, they may be even more cautious with Jones than they have been. Having completed five innings just twice in his last six starts, Jones might struggle to secure any more wins. But he's worth streaming if you need strikeouts or chasing some upside.

Jones has a 4.46 ERA, 3.64 xFIP, and 3.57 SIERA this year. His 27.6% K% ranks in the 83rd percentile, and 32.0% Whiff% is in the 91st percentile. Jones' fantasy value could be the lowest it will be for years, making him a top target in dynasty leagues this offseason.

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