Joey Pollizze's Week 24 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

September 6, 2026

Joey Pollizze's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 24. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the Premium Dashboard.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Premium Waiver Wire targets. If you're new to this weekly series, we only look at players rostered in 30% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues.

In this article, we will dive into the top waiver wire pickups at each position for all league types. Fantasy managers shouldn't miss out on these players while they are hot. Some of these players are bound to carry you through the fantasy playoffs, and riding with some hot hitters or pitchers is a groove on the mound could sometimes be the difference.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire pickups of Week 24. All stats are before Saturday's contests.

Joey's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: Mickey Gasper (23% rostered), Tyler Stephenson (16%), Francisco Alvarez (16%), Carson Kelly (10%), Kyle Teel (5%), Ethan Salas (4%), Sean Murphy (3%), Leo Bernal (1%)

Mickey Gasper continues to be the best waiver wire pickup at the catcher position. He has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since mid-August. Gasper is slashing .378/.525/1.000 with eight home runs, four doubles, and 15 RBI over his last 16 games. Fantasy managers should ride with him amid a strong offensive stretch.

Tyler Stephenson, Carson Kelly, and Sean Murphy are solid veteran additions in 12+ team leagues. Stephenson is batting .308 with two home runs over his last 11 games. Kelly has hit three home runs in his last eight games, and Murphy has three home runs in his last six games. The Braves are also set to play seven games next week, making Murphy a priority add in some formats.

Gain full access to Nick Mariano's premium waiver wire pickups, and all other MLB Premium tools including Team Sync, Betting/DFS picks, Lineup Optimizer and more...



