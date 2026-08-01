Dontayvion Wicks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Boom-Or-Bust Candidate
Dontayvion Wicks was part of a crowded receiver room during his three years with the Green Bay Packers, and his numbers suffered greatly because of it. His receiving yards went down in each of his seasons, and he did little for fantasy managers in 2025 with his 30-332-2 line. Wicks was never given a full-time opportunity as a starting receiver in Green Bay, but he should finally get that chance with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is slated to line up alongside veteran DeVonta Smith and rookie Makai Lemon and will receive more playing time and targets than he ever has in his young career. What Wicks' role in the Jalen Hurts-led passing attack is still yet to be determined, though. The good news is new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach in Green Bay when Wicks was there, so he knows how to utilize Wicks to the best of his ability and call plays that work with Wicks' strengths. Wicks is not going to turn into A.J. Brown, but he should be able to top his career bests across the board now that he is on a team who will supply a halfway-decent snap count for him. He is a boom-or-bust candidate for sure considering his inconsistent history, his uncertain role, and the quarterback throwing to him.