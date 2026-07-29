MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand In Late July? (2026)

July 29, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams in late July. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

It's about to be a wild time as we head into the trade deadline. A bevy of teams in our middle tier are still flirting with whether to be sellers or buyers, making this week an incredibly important one for quite a few franchises.

The Tigers are among them as they face the decision of whether to trade Tarik Skubal or not. A recent hot streak by the Diamondbacks may make them buyers. And are the Blue Jays really sellers less than a year after representing the AL in the World Series?

We ask those questions and more in this week's power rankings. Read on and find out where your team ranks.

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, July 26th.

No. 30 - Los Angeles Angels

With the Angels having one of their more disappointing seasons in recent memory, they're clearly in a seller's market. They've gone just 5-13 in July and continue to drop in the standings. Trades are going to be a must for the Angels.

In the past, they may have been hesitant to move pieces at the deadline. But this year it sounds like new GM John Mozeliak won't be as conservative as he or the Angels have been in the past. Expect names like Jo Adell, Zach Neto, and Jose Soriano to generate a bit of interest from contenders.

No. 29 - New York Mets

It's no secret the Mets will be selling this year. There may be no more disappointing team in the league given the expectations at the beginning of the season. If the pain of watching them this season hasn't hurt Mets fans enough, hearing that Juan Soto was headed back to the 10-day IL with a calf strain was just like pouring salt in their wounds.

Pretty much everyone on the Mets' roster is on the table with a few exceptions. They'll be fielding calls all week. Expect the roster to look much different by next Tuesday once the deadline's passed. The rest of the year will simply be about developing young talent in Queens.

No. 28 - Colorado Rockies

The Rockies have had their issues at the trade deadline in the past. But similar to the Angels, a new front office looks to have different plans than their predecessors. Guys like Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy, who are clear trade chips, are actually being viewed as clear trade chips by this front office.

They're not the only ones. The Rockies have let it be known that those two, along with names like Willi Castro and Antonio Senzatela, are going to be available at the deadline. This is a sharp turn from prior years, as the Rockies seem to finally be taking a modern approach to modern baseball.

No. 27 -Kansas City Royals

A bad season's gone to worse recently with Bobby Witt Jr. hitting the 10-day IL with back tightness this past week. Kansas City has been playing better as of late, don't get me wrong, but the last thing they want to see is their superstar deal with any type of injury that could have lingering effects.

While they work to protect their MVP candidate, they'll face the reality of being sellers at the deadline. Rumors have it that they're hesitant to move on from Michael Wacha, given how well he's been pitching, but he'd clearly bring back solid value to the Royals if moved. Keep an eye on KC this coming week to see if they decide to make the smart decision and deal Wacha at the deadline.

No. 26 - Athletics

Over the past couple of weeks, Shea Langeliers' name had been popping up as a very attractive trade piece for the A's. That was until Sunday, when it was announced that the catcher has a torn meniscus in his knee that could end his season.

That derails much of the A's deadline plans that were centered around him and clearly takes away the chance for Langeliers to compete in playoff-caliber baseball this year. The A's fall in the standings is the least of their concerns right now as they have major work to do in order to be set for 2027 and beyond.

No. 25 - San Francisco Giants

An intriguing team to watch at the deadline will be the Giants. They've got one of the hottest commodities in baseball ready to move in Luis Arraez. But they've also got other options on both sides of the ball, including starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

With a few solid rentals on hand, San Francisco should be able to get some decent value in return to help position them for 2027 and beyond. That may be the only way to get the taste of 2026 out of their mouths.

No. 24 - Toronto Blue Jays

Oh, what a fall it's been for last year's AL champions. From nearly closing out the World Series in Game 7 to last place in the AL East, with a big hill to climb in the AL wild card race. That downfall has gotten some of their bigger names on the trade block, including Kevin Gausman and George Springer.

It's a hard pill to swallow for Toronto, especially with expectations high again coming into the season. But an underwhelming offense and a so-so pitching staff have really held the Blue Jays back. A dejecting second half looks to be on deck for Toronto.

No. 23 - Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have been resigned to selling for quite some time now. They have some talent on their roster, but have been held back due to some injuries on the pitching staff and the offense becoming a bit lackluster. That won't stop teams from being interested in their trade chips, though.

Spencer Steer was one of Cincinnati's trade chips this deadline until he got hurt with a wrist injury. That's going to hamper their ability to get decent returns without many other very intriguing pieces on hand. The Reds will need to get creative as sellers this deadline.

No. 22 - Baltimore Orioles

Even though they're sitting under .500, the Orioles are looking like they have a real shot at snagging the final AL wild card spot. A walk-off win over the Braves on Saturday night gave them their ninth win in their last 12 games. There's still work to do, but Baltimore has itself in position to consider buying and making a run at things.

If they do buy, expect them to be in on guys like Jose Soriano to help stabilize the starting rotation. If you want to get wild, maybe there's a chance they could pluck Hunter Greene from Cincinnati. That's a lot less likely than Soriano, but if Baltimore decides to buy, then expect them to be in the market for a solid starting pitcher.

No. 21 - Detroit Tigers

This upcoming week may not be the biggest week in Tigers' franchise history, but it's certainly going to be the biggest week of the season. Detroit has gone 15-6 since June 29th and finds themselves three games back of the final AL wild card spot. That should keep them in the market to consider buying, but the Tarik Skubal trade rumors keep on coming.

That makes it paramount that Detroit wins often this week. They'll host Baltimore for three games before heading to Sacramento to face the A's. They need to make up as much ground as possible in the wild card race if they want to ensure Skubal stays on their roster for the rest of the season.

No. 20 - Minnesota Twins

Don't overlook Minnesota. They're just 1.5 GB of the final wild card spot and have a legit shot at snagging it soon enough. But that hasn't stopped them from finding themselves in trade rumors. With the catcher position being quite barren, Ryan Jeffers remains a top target for teams.

Joe Ryan is also a popular name on the starting pitcher market. That's not necessarily a surprise, but it does raise the question as to whether or not the Twins' front office believes they'll stand a real shot in the wild card race. We'll learn a lot this week about how Minnesota views itself as we head into the deadline.

No. 19 - Miami Marlins

June's hottest team has cooled off. Actually, it's been more than a cool-off. It's been a straight-up free fall. The Marlins, coming into Sunday, had lost 11 straight games. They're still within reach of the last NL wild card spot, but that losing streak has put a serious damper on the confidence they have in being able to compete in the second half of the season.

That 11-game skid has them listed as potential sellers yet again. As with Detroit, this marks an important week for Miami if they want to hold onto their ace for a little longer. Sandy Alcantara, a former Cy Young winner, could garner a solid return on the market if Miami decides to sell.

No. 18 - Seattle Mariners

One of the teams I've been most disappointed in this season has been the Mariners. They've got all the talent in the world in their lineup alongside a fantastic starting rotation. But they haven't been able to get everything clicking and don't currently hold a playoff spot.

At 1.5 GB in each race, though, they're close. So that should make them buyers at the deadline. They're interested in Spencer Steer of the Reds. His versatility can help him be a worthy plug-and-play type of player for Seattle, but they're going to need more than just him to spice up the lineup enough to make a solid impact.

No. 17 - Houston Astros

The Astros head into the deadline as a team that you may not even realize is right there in the mix of everything. They've got a shot at both the wild card and the AL West, with both nearly in their grasp. They get the benefit of the doubt over a team like the Mariners simply because Houston's season has been marred by injuries.

But they're starting to get a bit healthier in the rotation. Ronel Blanco returned to the rotation earlier this week to make his first start since May 2025 thanks to Tommy John surgery. Hunter Brown has been able to make seven straight starts without issue. And now Houston could be lined up to be buyers at the deadline.

If teams aren't careful, the Astros are going to creep up the standings before they even notice.

No. 16 - San Diego Padres

Every time it seems like the Padres go on a run, they start to falter. At the same time, every time they seem down and out, they find a way to string together some wins and turn it around. That's a huge reason why they are two games out of the final NL wild card spot.

They face a strange scenario at the trade deadline this year. While they are likely to be buyers, which they've never been afraid to be, they are still entertaining the idea of shopping flamethrower Mason Miller. A lackluster offense has led to this point. If they're to ship Miller out, they better be getting really solid hitters in return.

No. 15 - Washington Nationals

The Nationals already made waves this weekend by snagging southpaw Connelly Early from the Red Sox in exchange for third baseman Curtis Mead. With such an efficient offense, Washington chose to improve its pitching staff. Based on how the season's gone, how could you blame them?

But now they face bigger questions heading into the deadline. They're just a game out of the final NL wild card spot, clearly within reach. They've been rumored to be listening to offers for Luis Garcia Jr. That's now expanded to CJ Abrams. How many other offers are they going to listen to?

2 homers tonight

4 homers in his last 3 games CJ Abrams is mashing right now! 😤 pic.twitter.com/mkBwa7wkXq — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2026

If the value is there, you can't blame them. But it'd be a bit surprising to see them ship out two of their top offensive contributors with the playoffs staring them in the face.

No. 14 - Pittsburgh Pirates

For the first time in a while, the Pirates are competitive at the trade deadline. They're just a game out of the final wild card spot and are looking to make some noise. They will be buyers at the deadline, a new turn of events for Pirates fans.

They're going to be focused on the bullpen and acquiring high-end talent. That makes them perfect suitors for the Padres' Mason Miller. Expect them to be in on San Diego's flamethrowing closer as they try to snag back the final NL wild card spot.

No. 13 - St. Louis Cardinals

A fantastic start to the season for the Cardinals is starting to come crashing down. They're 9-14 in July and no longer hold a playoff spot. That's a bit disheartening after how their season started, but if you had spoken to most Cardinals fans at the beginning of the year, they'd have absolutely signed up for being only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Whether they're going to be buyers or sellers still appears to be in question, though. They've overachieved relative to their preseason expectations, but it's not like they don't have a realistic shot at snagging the last wild card spot. St. Louis will be an interesting franchise to watch prior to next Monday's deadline.

No. 12 - Texas Rangers

It hasn't felt like the most successful season for Rangers fans, but their team is sitting atop the AL West. Maybe the most impressive part is that they've been fighting through injuries in the lineup and down seasons in their rotation. They've not been close to 100%, but they're still in control of their own destiny.

This should put Texas in the buyer's market, but they haven't been linked to many trade rumors as of yet. That should change over the coming week. Expect them to be on the lookout for either an impact bat or a solid starting pitcher.

No. 11 - Cleveland Guardians

The big news for the Guardians this week was the return of Jose Ramirez. The switch-hitter had been dealing with a broken bone in his hand that kept him out for a little over a month. His return is greatly appreciated by Cleveland's offense, which hit for a 94 wRC+ while he was out.

But his return won't solve everything on the offensive end. Expect Cleveland to be in the market for bats this deadline. A starting pitcher to help with the rotation wouldn't hurt either.

No. 10 - Arizona Diamondbacks

A few times in this year's rankings, I've mentioned just how streaky the DBacks can be. They're either fully on the downfall, or they just can't lose. Lately, they've found themselves in the winner's circle, winning ten of their last 14 games. That's gotten them a hold of the final NL wild card spot.

With this recent run, they're clearly positioned as buyers. No team that's fighting for a playoff spot may need more starting pitcher help than Arizona. Expect them to be in the market for a decent arm to help give their effective offense a little bit more of a break.

No. 9 - Boston Red Sox

Boston's miraculous turnaround has gotten them firmly in the playoff race. They're holding the second AL wild card spot right now and have positioned themselves as buyers. They've already pulled the trigger on a trade this weekend by acquiring Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals.

But the trade made some people scratch their heads as Boston gave up young starting pitcher Connelly Early for it. Improving the offense and viewing their pitching as expendable makes sense, but the cost seemed a bit high. Mead's had a fantastic season so far, but he'll have to live up to high expectations in Boston with how Early had pitched this season.

No. 8 - Chicago White Sox

Speaking of returns from injury for AL Central stars, Munetaka Murakami returned from a hamstring injury earlier this month. He hasn't quite been the same hitter he was before the hamstring strain, but the fact that he's back is good enough for Chicago.

As for the rest of the White Sox, they're leading the AL Central right now. Imagine telling that to their fans two years ago. They're going to be buyers at this year's deadline. Expect them to be on the lookout for starting pitching to help stabilize their rotation.

No. 7 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies turned around their season early this year, clearly cementing themselves back in the wild card race. For a while it looked like they may have a shot at the NL East too with the Braves having slipped up. But with Atlanta turning it around, and Philadelphia going on a 4-6 slide over their last ten games, that hill is a much steeper climb.

They will obviously be buyers at this year's deadline. They've previously been linked to Jo Adell of the Angels, but they've recently been more open to trading for a high-end starter. They'll be an interesting team to follow as the deadline approaches.

No. 6 - Chicago Cubs

Outside of a slump in May, the Cubs have looked like one of the best teams in baseball. Consider the fact that they lost Cade Horton early this season, just one of many injuries the starting rotation has had, and it looks even more impressive.

one run game folks! pic.twitter.com/KlOBM45hLk — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2026

With that said, Chicago will be heavily invested in the starting pitcher market this deadline. It's the most obvious area they need help, and a strong starting pitcher will help take them a long way.

No. 5 - New York Yankees

It should be no surprise that the Yankees are going to be active at this year's trade deadline. They've been linked to Hunter Goodman of the Rockies as they're in need of a catcher. But they may also need some other help with recent injuries.

Most notably, Cody Bellinger may miss some significant time with a hamstring strain. Factor in Aaron Judge's rib injury, along with some other injuries to the pitching staff, and the Yankees may be in the mix for almost any type of help they can get this deadline.

No. 4 - Atlanta Braves

That slip-up they've been on recently was starting to get a bit scary. They were giving up significant ground in the NL East, but as we mentioned in the Phillies slide, they've been able to build a 5.5-game lead and now have some breathing room.

So how are they going to approach this deadline? They're going to aim for starting pitching help, which should be good for a rotation that may have been overachieving early this season. Their best acquisition, though, may simply be the return of Ronald Acuna Jr., who may be nearing a return to the lineup soon.

No. 3 - Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay leads the AL East, and it's rumored that they will be aggressive buyers this deadline. That's a bit of a turn from who they normally are. In fact, that aggressiveness has them as a potential suitor for Tarik Skubal. That is if Detroit decides to trade him at the deadline.

They're also rumored to be a potential destination for Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks. But that plan, along with the plan to snag Skubal, all relies on teams failing. Tampa's in a good spot, but if their top options aren't available, they're going to need to pivot.

No. 2- Milwaukee Brewers

Sure, Jacob Misiorowski was dealing with fatigue issues in his first start after the All-Star break. That limited him to just four innings pitched against the Mets. But that fatigue was not apparent in his Sunday start against the Rockies when he struck out 11 of the first 12 batters he faced.

103.4 MPH Fastball

103.2 MPH Fastball

104.3 MPH Fastball

91.3 MPH Curveball

104.5 MPH Fastball

104.1 MPH Fastball

103 MPH Fastball Jacob Misiorowski struck out the first 7 batters with pure heat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5neQFMra9M — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2026

That's fantastic to see for Milwaukee, but it doesn't mean they won't need starting pitching help. It bit them last postseason, and it'd be wise of them to aim for starting pitching help at the deadline. With them not wanting to fall short for the second year in the postseason, expect them to be a bit more aggressive than normal.

No. 1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

Staying in our top seed is the Dodgers. They hold the best record in the National League and are the favorites to win the World Series. But that's not without some issues for LA. Shohei Ohtani is still dealing with knee issues that are going to delay his return to the mound.

Combine that with Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell both on the IL, and it means the Dodgers are going to be active at the trade deadline with starting pitching in mind. Them being active shouldn't be a shock at all. They'll be looking to do all they can to be the first team to three-peat since the Yankees in 2000.

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App