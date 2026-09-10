Michael Wilson - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Michael Wilson start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Michael Wilson for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 12-team leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: High-End WR3
ANALYSIS: The Arizona Cardinals signed wide receiver Michael Wilson to a massive contract extension just before the start of the 2026 season. Wilson was rewarded for his excellent stretch of play last season, especially when WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured.
Harrison has struggled so far in the NFL, and neither his production nor his film resembles a "generational" prospect at his position. Wilson especially shines in one area Harrison struggles with—making contested catches and being physical at the catch point.
Those talents made Wilson fantasy dynamite last season. With Harrison healthy, though, the target distribution will be muddied, and we may not see such ridiculous volume for Wilson as in Week 11, when he was thrown the ball 18 times.
— Performances (@NotPerformances) December 8, 2025
So far in his career, Harrison has not been dependable at coming down with catches in tight coverage. It doesn't seem like a problem that can be fixed permanently, so we could see Wilson simply take over the WR1 job, even if not on the depth chart.
There's still tight end Trey McBride to contend with, and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) deserves at least a few targets per game, but the Cardinals were incredible for fantasy football in garbage time last season. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett heavily padded his stats when his team was down by multiple scores, and the same result could happen on Sunday.
He got a reworked contract and will be back and start in Week 1. Wilson should be started as a flex for now in most leagues facing the Chargers. He's proven that he's a good NFL wideout, but at least for a while, target volume could be a legitimate concern.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Michael Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Michael Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Michael Wilson, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Chase Brown, Ladd McConkey, Saquon Barkley, Chris Olave, James Cook III, Kyren Williams, DeVonta Smith, Trevor Lawrence, D'Andre Swift, Omarion Hampton, Jonathan Taylor, De'Zhaun Stribling compared to others:
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