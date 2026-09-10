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Michael Wilson - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Michael Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News - icon rotoballer

Michael Wilson start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Michael Wilson for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12-team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: High-End WR3

ANALYSIS: The Arizona Cardinals signed wide receiver Michael Wilson to a massive contract extension just before the start of the 2026 season. Wilson was rewarded for his excellent stretch of play last season, especially when WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured.

Harrison has struggled so far in the NFL, and neither his production nor his film resembles a "generational" prospect at his position. Wilson especially shines in one area Harrison struggles with—making contested catches and being physical at the catch point.

Those talents made Wilson fantasy dynamite last season. With Harrison healthy, though, the target distribution will be muddied, and we may not see such ridiculous volume for Wilson as in Week 11, when he was thrown the ball 18 times.

So far in his career, Harrison has not been dependable at coming down with catches in tight coverage. It doesn't seem like a problem that can be fixed permanently, so we could see Wilson simply take over the WR1 job, even if not on the depth chart.

There's still tight end Trey McBride to contend with, and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) deserves at least a few targets per game, but the Cardinals were incredible for fantasy football in garbage time last season. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett heavily padded his stats when his team was down by multiple scores, and the same result could happen on Sunday.

He got a reworked contract and will be back and start in Week 1. Wilson should be started as a flex for now in most leagues facing the Chargers. He's proven that he's a good NFL wideout, but at least for a while, target volume could be a legitimate concern.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Michael Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Michael Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Michael Wilson, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Chase Brown, Ladd McConkey, Saquon Barkley, Chris Olave, James Cook III, Kyren Williams, DeVonta Smith, Trevor Lawrence, D'Andre Swift, Omarion Hampton, Jonathan Taylor, De'Zhaun Stribling compared to others:

Michael Wilson
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Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
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Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Wilson
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Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
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Dallas Goedert
Michael Wilson
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Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
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Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Wilson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Wilson
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George Kittle
Michael Wilson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
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Rachaad White
Michael Wilson
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Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
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Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Jordan Mason
Michael Wilson
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Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Wilson
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Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
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Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
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Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Juwan Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Jonathon Brooks
Michael Wilson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Wilson
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Chuba Hubbard
Michael Wilson
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Michael Mayer
Michael Wilson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
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DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
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Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
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Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
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Alec Pierce
Michael Wilson
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Jadarian Price
Michael Wilson
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Tre Tucker
Michael Wilson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Wilson
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Rashid Shaheed
Michael Wilson
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Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
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George Holani
Michael Wilson
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DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
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Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
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Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
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Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
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Jayden Reed
Michael Wilson
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Jalen McMillan
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
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Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
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Jake Ferguson
Michael Wilson
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Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
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Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
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Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Michael Wilson
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Colston Loveland
Michael Wilson
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Keenan Allen
Michael Wilson
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J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
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Kyle Monangai
Michael Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
Michael Wilson
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Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Wilson
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RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
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Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
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Hunter Henry
Michael Wilson
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Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
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Tyjae Spears
Michael Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
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Kayshon Boutte
Michael Wilson
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Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
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KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
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Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
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Cooper Kupp
Michael Wilson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
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Brenton Strange
Michael Wilson
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Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
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Ryan Flournoy
Michael Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
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Jalen Nailor
Michael Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
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Adonai Mitchell
Michael Wilson
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Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
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Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
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Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
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Dylan Sampson
Michael Wilson
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David Montgomery
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Allgeier
Michael Wilson
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Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
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Dalton Schultz
Michael Wilson
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Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
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Rashod Bateman
Michael Wilson
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A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
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T.J. Hockenson
Michael Wilson
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Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
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Cade Otton
Michael Wilson
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Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
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Tank Bigsby
Michael Wilson
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Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
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Caleb Douglas
Michael Wilson
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Cam Skattebo
Michael Wilson
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Jauan Jennings
Michael Wilson
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Trey McBride
Michael Wilson
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Terrance Ferguson
Michael Wilson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
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Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Malachi Fields
Michael Wilson
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Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
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Chris Brooks
Michael Wilson
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Drake London
Michael Wilson
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Makai Lemon
Michael Wilson
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Breece Hall
Michael Wilson
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AJ Barner
Michael Wilson
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D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
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Keaton Mitchell
Michael Wilson
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Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
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Malik Washington
Michael Wilson
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Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
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Tre Harris
Michael Wilson
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Kyren Williams
Michael Wilson
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Pat Freiermuth
Michael Wilson
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Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
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Chris Bell
Michael Wilson
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George Pickens
Michael Wilson
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Mike Gesicki
Michael Wilson
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Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
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Pat Bryant
Michael Wilson
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Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
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Chig Okonkwo
Michael Wilson
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Kenneth Walker III
Michael Wilson
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Samaje Perine
Michael Wilson
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James Cook III
Michael Wilson
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Greg Dulcich
Michael Wilson
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Derrick Henry
Michael Wilson
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Malik Davis
Michael Wilson
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Javonte Williams
Michael Wilson
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Isaac TeSlaa
Michael Wilson
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Omarion Hampton
Michael Wilson
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Gunnar Helm
Michael Wilson
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CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
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Jerry Jeudy
Michael Wilson
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Saquon Barkley
Michael Wilson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Michael Wilson
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De'Von Achane
Michael Wilson
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Evan Engram
Michael Wilson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
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Justice Hill
Michael Wilson
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Chase Brown
Michael Wilson
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Colby Parkinson
Michael Wilson
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Jonathan Taylor
Michael Wilson
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Calvin Ridley
Michael Wilson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
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Demario Douglas
Michael Wilson
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Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
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Andrei Iosivas
Michael Wilson
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Christian McCaffrey
Michael Wilson
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Braelon Allen
Michael Wilson
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Bijan Robinson
Michael Wilson
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Darren Waller
Michael Wilson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
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Tyquan Thornton
Michael Wilson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Michael Wilson
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Jaylin Noel
Michael Wilson
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Emmett Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Kimani Vidal
Michael Wilson
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Troy Franklin
Michael Wilson
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Corey Kiner
Michael Wilson
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Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
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Ted Hurst
Michael Wilson
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Sean Tucker
Michael Wilson
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Charlie Kolar
Michael Wilson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Jaylen Wright
Michael Wilson
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Jahan Dotson
Michael Wilson
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Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Wilson
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Cyrus Allen
Michael Wilson
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Darnell Washington
Michael Wilson
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Antonio Williams
Michael Wilson
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Zachariah Branch
Michael Wilson
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Darnell Mooney
Michael Wilson
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Xavier Legette
Michael Wilson
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Kendrick Bourne
Michael Wilson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Wilson
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Jacob Saylors
Michael Wilson
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Bryce Lance
Michael Wilson
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Najee Harris
Michael Wilson
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Travis Hunter
Michael Wilson
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Cole Kmet
Michael Wilson
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David Njoku
Michael Wilson
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Keon Coleman
Michael Wilson
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Theo Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Odell Beckham Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Mack Hollins
Michael Wilson
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Kyle Williams
Michael Wilson
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Sione Vaki
Michael Wilson
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Ray Davis
Michael Wilson
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Xavier Hutchinson
Michael Wilson
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Zavion Thomas
Michael Wilson
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Brenen Thompson
Michael Wilson
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KaVontae Turpin
Michael Wilson
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Noah Fant
Michael Wilson
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Jonah Coleman
Michael Wilson
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Jack Bech
Michael Wilson
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Elijah Arroyo
Michael Wilson
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Ty Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Mason Taylor
Michael Wilson
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Elic Ayomanor
Michael Wilson
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Jake Tonges
Michael Wilson
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Treylon Burks
Michael Wilson
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Joshua Palmer
Michael Wilson
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Marquise Brown
Michael Wilson
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Dawson Knox
Michael Wilson
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Emanuel Wilson
Michael Wilson
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Elijah Sarratt
Michael Wilson
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Ja'Tavion Sanders
Michael Wilson
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Jalen Tolbert
Michael Wilson
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Erick All Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Michael Wilson
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Kaleb Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Matthew Hibner
Michael Wilson
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Daniel Bellinger
Michael Wilson
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Roman Wilson
Michael Wilson
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Chimere Dike
Michael Wilson
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Kyle Juszczyk
Michael Wilson
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Noah Gray
Michael Wilson
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Jonnu Smith
Michael Wilson
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Skyler Bell
Michael Wilson
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Kaelon Black
Michael Wilson
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Josh Oliver
Michael Wilson
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Audric Estime
Michael Wilson
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Eli Raridon
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Higbee
Michael Wilson
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Ashton Dulin
Michael Wilson
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Austin Hooper
Michael Wilson
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Isaiah Williams
Michael Wilson
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Rasheen Ali
Michael Wilson
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Devin Singletary
Michael Wilson
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Luke Schoonmaker
Michael Wilson
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Demarcus Robinson
Michael Wilson
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Tai Felton
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Conklin
Michael Wilson
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Oscar Delp
Michael Wilson
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Brock Wright
Michael Wilson
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Seth McGowan
Michael Wilson
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Luke McCaffrey
Michael Wilson
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Elijah Higgins
Michael Wilson
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Marlin Klein
Michael Wilson
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Foster Moreau
Michael Wilson
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Isaiah Davis
Michael Wilson
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Davis Allen
Michael Wilson
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Jahdae Walker
Michael Wilson
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Drew Sample
Michael Wilson
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Montorie Foster Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Hunter Luepke
Michael Wilson
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Ollie Gordon II
Michael Wilson
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Jimmy Horn Jr.
Michael Wilson
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John Bates
Michael Wilson
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Brashard Smith
Michael Wilson
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Darius Cooper
Michael Wilson
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Alvin Kamara
Michael Wilson
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Nicholas Singleton
Michael Wilson
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Malik Benson
Michael Wilson
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Tommy Tremble
Michael Wilson
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Kendre Miller
Michael Wilson
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Max Klare
Michael Wilson
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Adam Trautman
Michael Wilson
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Lan Larison
Michael Wilson
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Kaytron Allen
Michael Wilson
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Kalif Raymond
Michael Wilson
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Demond Claiborne
Michael Wilson
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Nate Boerkircher
Michael Wilson
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Ian Thomas
Michael Wilson
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Roschon Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Tanner Hudson
Michael Wilson
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Tanner Koziol
Michael Wilson
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Luke Farrell
Michael Wilson
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Dylan Laube
Michael Wilson
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Ben Sinnott
Michael Wilson
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Jackson Hawes
Michael Wilson
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Mo Alie-Cox
Michael Wilson
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Bam Knight
Michael Wilson
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Xavier Smith
Michael Wilson
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Jaylin Lane
Michael Wilson
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Jordan Whittington
Michael Wilson
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Tez Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Dyami Brown
Michael Wilson
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DJ Giddens
Michael Wilson
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Will Shipley
Michael Wilson
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Joe Burrow
Michael Wilson
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Lamar Jackson
Michael Wilson
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Josh Allen
Michael Wilson
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Justin Herbert
Michael Wilson
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Jalen Hurts
Michael Wilson
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Trevor Lawrence
Michael Wilson
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Jayden Daniels
Michael Wilson
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Baker Mayfield
Michael Wilson
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Dak Prescott
Michael Wilson
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Jared Goff
Michael Wilson
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Drake Maye
Michael Wilson
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Caleb Williams
Michael Wilson
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Jaxson Dart
Michael Wilson
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Matthew Stafford
Michael Wilson
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Brock Purdy
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Shough
Michael Wilson
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Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Wilson
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Bo Nix
Michael Wilson
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Kyler Murray
Michael Wilson
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Malik Willis
Michael Wilson
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Jordan Love
Michael Wilson
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C.J. Stroud
Michael Wilson
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Daniel Jones
Michael Wilson
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Sam Darnold
Michael Wilson
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Jacoby Brissett
Michael Wilson
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Cam Ward
Michael Wilson
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Kirk Cousins
Michael Wilson
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Aaron Rodgers
Michael Wilson
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Geno Smith
Michael Wilson
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Bryce Young
Michael Wilson
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Tua Tagovailoa
Michael Wilson
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Deshaun Watson
Michael Wilson
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Michael Wilson
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Los Angeles Chargers
Michael Wilson
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Houston Texans
Michael Wilson
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Denver Broncos
Michael Wilson
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Baltimore Ravens
Michael Wilson
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Los Angeles Rams
Michael Wilson
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Seattle Seahawks
Michael Wilson
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Chicago Bears
Michael Wilson
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Tennessee Titans
Michael Wilson
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Wilson
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Philadelphia Eagles
Michael Wilson
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Green Bay Packers
Michael Wilson
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Minnesota Vikings
Michael Wilson
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Buffalo Bills
Michael Wilson
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Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Wilson
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New York Jets
Michael Wilson
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New England Patriots
Michael Wilson
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Kansas City Chiefs
Michael Wilson
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Dallas Cowboys
Michael Wilson
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Atlanta Falcons
Michael Wilson
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Cleveland Browns
Michael Wilson
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Detroit Lions
Michael Wilson
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New York Giants
Michael Wilson
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Indianapolis Colts
Michael Wilson
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Miami Dolphins
Michael Wilson
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San Francisco 49ers
Michael Wilson
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michael Wilson
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Arizona Cardinals
Michael Wilson
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Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Wilson
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Carolina Panthers
Michael Wilson
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New Orleans Saints
Michael Wilson
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Washington Commanders
Michael Wilson
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Brandon Aubrey
Michael Wilson
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Cameron Dicker
Michael Wilson
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Michael Wilson
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Cam Little
Michael Wilson
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Jake Bates
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Loop
Michael Wilson
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Evan McPherson
Michael Wilson
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Chase McLaughlin
Michael Wilson
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Jason Myers
Michael Wilson
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Harrison Mevis
Michael Wilson
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Cairo Santos
Michael Wilson
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Eddy Pineiro
Michael Wilson
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Spencer Shrader
Michael Wilson
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Trey Smack
Michael Wilson
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Will Reichard
Michael Wilson
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Daniel Carlson
Michael Wilson
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Wil Lutz
Michael Wilson
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Chris Boswell
Michael Wilson
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Jake Elliott
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Bass
Michael Wilson
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Harrison Butker
Michael Wilson
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Andy Borregales
Michael Wilson
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Riley Patterson
Michael Wilson
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Joey Slye
Michael Wilson
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Matt Gay
Michael Wilson
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Michael Wilson
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Nick Folk
Michael Wilson
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Drew Stevens
Michael Wilson
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Jason Sanders
Michael Wilson
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Chad Ryland
Michael Wilson
vs
Dominic Zvada

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Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
New Orleans Pelicans

Taj Gibson to be Waived by Pelicans
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
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