👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit Tight Ends

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kyle Pitts Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 1 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Not even a week into the fantasy football season, we already have big news that takes a must-start tight end out of the player pool, making the TE spot even thinner. We're here to help you nail your lineup call with our updated Week 1 tight end rankings for fantasy football. Below, check out where tight ends on the start-sit bubble, such as Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Travis Kelce, Juwan Johnson, George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid, Cade Otton stand, among all other TE options.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 33
2 2 Colston Loveland TE 57
3 3 Tyler Warren TE 64
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 68
3 5 Tucker Kraft TE 71
3 6 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 76
4 7 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 77
5 8 George Kittle TE 78
5 9 Dallas Goedert TE 84
5 10 Travis Kelce TE 93
5 11 Juwan Johnson TE 98
5 12 Michael Mayer TE 99
5 13 Isaiah Likely TE 105
5 14 Mark Andrews TE 109
6 15 Jake Ferguson TE 112
6 16 Dalton Kincaid TE 114
6 17 Hunter Henry TE 116
6 18 Brenton Strange TE 124
6 19 Dalton Schultz TE 133
6 20 T.J. Hockenson TE 134
6 21 Cade Otton TE 135
6 22 Terrance Ferguson TE 136
6 23 AJ Barner TE 142
6 24 Pat Freiermuth TE 147
6 25 Chig Okonkwo TE 150
7 26 Mike Gesicki TE 151
7 27 Greg Dulcich TE 155
7 28 Gunnar Helm TE 158
7 29 Evan Engram TE 162
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE 163
7 31 Darren Waller TE 169
7 32 Oronde Gadsden II TE 179
7 33 Charlie Kolar TE 180
7 34 Darnell Washington TE 183
7 35 Kenyon Sadiq TE 188
8 36 Cole Kmet TE 194
8 37 David Njoku TE 195
8 38 Theo Johnson TE 198
8 39 Noah Fant TE 209
8 40 Elijah Arroyo TE 210
8 41 Mason Taylor TE 212
8 42 Jake Tonges TE 213
8 43 Dawson Knox TE 216
8 44 Matthew Hibner TE 224
8 45 Erick All Jr. TE 225
8 46 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 227
8 47 Daniel Bellinger TE 230
8 48 Jonnu Smith TE 234
8 49 Noah Gray TE 235
8 50 Eli Raridon TE 238
8 51 Josh Oliver TE 239
8 52 Tyler Higbee TE 241
8 53 Austin Hooper TE 243
8 54 Luke Schoonmaker TE 245
8 55 Oscar Delp TE 248
9 56 Brock Wright TE 250
9 57 Elijah Higgins TE 252
9 58 Marlin Klein TE 253
9 59 Tyler Conklin TE 256
9 60 Davis Allen TE 257
9 61 Foster Moreau TE 258
9 62 Drew Sample TE 263
9 63 John Bates TE 268
9 64 Max Klare TE 271
9 65 Tommy Tremble TE 273
9 66 Adam Trautman TE 274
10 67 Nate Boerkircher TE 278
10 68 Tanner Hudson TE 281
10 69 Tanner Koziol TE 283
10 70 Ian Thomas TE 284
10 71 Mo Alie-Cox TE 285
10 72 Luke Farrell TE 286
10 73 Ben Sinnott TE 287
10 74 Jackson Hawes TE 288

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) is not listed on the team's Week 1 injury report as they get set to take on the division-rival Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Kraft is ready to roll for the season opener after suffering a season-ending torn ACL last year. There were some reports during training camp this summer that suggested that Kraft could be on a snap count early in the 2026 season, but since he has been practicing in full pads for weeks, that seems unlikely.

The 25-year-old former third-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft from South Dakota State was among the best at his position last year before getting hurt, catching 32 of his 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played, and despite coming off a serious knee injury, he is expected to be a top-five option at the TE position in 2026, especially with Packers receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer in town. Start Kraft with confidence in Week 1 against the Vikings.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (groin) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. The first-round rookie is trending toward making his NFL debut versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Sadiq missed part of the offseason while recovering from hernia surgery.

He was able to get through a full practice session to begin the week, which is a great sign for his status ahead of Week 1. Mason Taylor is likely going to start, so Sadiq will probably have a smaller role behind him. It might take some time before Sadiq begins making an impact in New York.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson put together the most productive season of his career in 2025, recording 77 catches for 889 yards and three touchdowns on 102 targets across 17 games. Alongside star Saints wideout Chris Olave, Johnson spent much of the year as the clear second option in the New Orleans passing game.

With Saints rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on Injured Reserve to begin the year, Johnson appears to be in a similar situation in New Orleans to open 2026. Across his final 11 games of 2025, Johnson topped double-digit PPR fantasy points seven times. For as long as Tyson remains sidelined, Johnson carries top-12 fantasy tight end upside and should likely be rostered across most league formats.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's pass-catching production has been limited over the past two seasons thanks to the presence of superstar Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee). However, the Raiders announced on Wednesday that Bowers recently had a meniscus trim and is now expected to miss the first one or two games of 2026.

As a result, Mayer should operate as the Raiders' TE1 to begin the year. Across the four games he played in 2025 when Bowers was sidelined by injury, Mayer recorded 18 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets. The Raiders should have a more stable offensive environment in 2026 with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Klint Kubiak calling plays. Ahead of a relatively favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, Mayer could be a worthy tight end streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Travis Kelce, Juwan Johnson, George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid, Cade Otton. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Travis Kelce, Juwan Johnson, George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid, Cade Otton:

Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
David Njoku
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Mayer
vs
Charlie Kolar
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Cole Kmet
Michael Mayer
vs
David Njoku
Michael Mayer
vs
Theo Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Kelce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Kelce
vs
Gunnar Helm
Travis Kelce
vs
Evan Engram
Travis Kelce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Darren Waller
Travis Kelce
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Travis Kelce
vs
Charlie Kolar
Travis Kelce
vs
Darnell Washington
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Kelce
vs
Cole Kmet
Travis Kelce
vs
David Njoku
Travis Kelce
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
David Njoku
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Kittle
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
Darren Waller
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Charlie Kolar
George Kittle
vs
Darnell Washington
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Cole Kmet
George Kittle
vs
David Njoku
George Kittle
vs
Theo Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Jake Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jake Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Jake Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Jake Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Cade Otton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Cade Otton
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Cade Otton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cade Otton
vs
AJ Barner
Cade Otton
vs
Brenton Strange
Cade Otton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cade Otton
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Cade Otton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cade Otton
vs
Hunter Henry
Cade Otton
vs
Greg Dulcich
Cade Otton
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cade Otton
vs
Jake Ferguson
Cade Otton
vs
Gunnar Helm
Cade Otton
vs
Mark Andrews
Cade Otton
vs
Evan Engram
Cade Otton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cade Otton
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cade Otton
vs
Darren Waller
Cade Otton
vs
Michael Mayer
Cade Otton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Cade Otton
vs
Travis Kelce
Cade Otton
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Cade Otton
vs
Charlie Kolar
Cade Otton
vs
Darnell Washington
Cade Otton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Cade Otton
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Cade Otton
vs
Trey McBride
Cade Otton
vs
Colston Loveland
Cade Otton
vs
Tyler Warren
Cade Otton
vs
Sam Laporta
Cade Otton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cade Otton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Cade Otton
vs
Cole Kmet
Cade Otton
vs
David Njoku
Cade Otton
vs
Theo Johnson
Cade Otton
vs
Noah Fant
Cade Otton
vs
Elijah Arroyo

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 1 QB Rankings
Updated Week 1 Kicker Rankings
49ers vs. Rams: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
NBA

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done Before Camp
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Jonathon Brooks

Expected to Play Against Chicago
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
Parker Washington

to Return Punts This Year
J.J. McCarthy

Demoted to Third-String Role
Ashton Jeanty

Will Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
Tee Higgins

on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
CFB

Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Updated Week 1 QB Rankings
Updated Week 1 Kicker Rankings
49ers vs. Rams: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown