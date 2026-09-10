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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 1 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After a quick intro to the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday, it's time to set the rest of your fantasy football lineups! A quarterback spike week can win you a weekly matchup, so find the right option with our updated Week 1 quarterback rankings for 2026. Where do Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Cam Ward stand for the opening slate of 2026? Let's find out in the table below!

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Josh Allen QB
2 4 Justin Herbert QB
2 5 Jalen Hurts QB
2 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 7 Jayden Daniels QB
3 8 Baker Mayfield QB
3 9 Dak Prescott QB
3 10 Jared Goff QB
3 11 Drake Maye QB
3 12 Caleb Williams QB
4 13 Jaxson Dart QB
4 14 Matthew Stafford QB
4 15 Brock Purdy QB
4 16 Tyler Shough QB
4 17 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 18 Bo Nix QB
5 19 Kyler Murray QB
5 20 Malik Willis QB
5 21 Jordan Love QB
5 22 C.J. Stroud QB
5 23 Daniel Jones QB
5 24 Sam Darnold QB
6 25 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 26 Cam Ward QB
6 27 Kirk Cousins QB
6 28 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 29 Geno Smith QB
6 30 Bryce Young QB
6 31 Tua Tagovailoa QB
6 32 Deshaun Watson QB

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose tenure with the Browns has been defined by suspension and injury-related layoffs, has seen his accuracy downfield decline in recent years, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Watson ranked third among 34 qualifying QBs in completion rate (58.8%) on downfield passes in 2018, according to Next Gen Stats. He led the league in passing yards in 2020. But in 2023, Watson completed only 39.3% of his downfield attempts, which would have ranked as the worst in the league if he qualified.

In 2024, he completed a career-low 37.9% of his downfield attempts before tearing his Achilles, sidelining him for the final 10 games. Additionally, Watson has been less aggressive in pushing the ball down the field, which was impacted by a shoulder injury in 2023 that eventually required surgery.

Although Watson was fully healthy this summer in training camp, he was inconsistent and continued to struggle to push the ball downfield in the preseason. Still, he won the starting QB job over Shedeur Sanders, and head coach Todd Monken has confidence that Watson will be able to find explosive plays down the field in his offense in 2026. "I'm confident in Deshaun and our ability to push the ball down the field; otherwise, we wouldn't be starting him," Monken said.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud could be headed for a high passing volume and plenty of scoring opportunities in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Stroud was consistently drafted in fantasy leagues with 14+ teams, leaving him available on the waiver wire in eight-team and 10-team formats, as well as some 12-team leagues. The former No. 2 overall pick is looking to shake off a frustrating 2025 season in which he threw for a modest 3,041 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His production continued to go downhill in the playoffs. Stroud has now seen his fantasy ranking decline every year since being drafted, but he could trend back up in a revamped offense this year. He also stands to benefit in a big way from the Texans' Week 1 matchup against the Bills.

Although Buffalo allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last year, Texans-Bills projects as a potential shootout, leaving plenty of touchdown upside for Stroud. Managers who are already looking for some quarterback help in Week 1 should look to add Stroud off the waiver wire. He'll continue to get some favorable situations after the Bills game, as he runs into a stretch of matchups against the Bengals, Colts, Cowboys, and Titans.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a three-year extension with the Bucs on Tuesday and enters the 2026 season with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after finishing the 2025 season as the QB17 on a points-per-game basis (17th) after finishing as the QB4 in 2024.

Mayfield dealt with a handful of injuries last season and finished the year throwing for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also contributed on the ground with 382 rushing yards, giving him a safe floor to go with his passing volume.

Mayfield has a strong matchup in Week 1, going up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who ranked bottom 10 against opposing quarterbacks last season, allowing roughly 19.1 fantasy points per game to the position. Second-year standout receiver Emeka Egbuka (toe) appears to be trending toward playing in Week 1 to go along with another of Mayfield's go-to targets, Chris Godwin. Mayfield is being drafted as a QB2 in most formats, but his Week 1 matchup may be too good to pass up. Fantasy managers looking to stream a quarterback in Week 1 should look Mayfield's way.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 27-year-old quarterback Jordan Love is poised for a stellar season in 2026. With star running back Josh Jacobs facing a potential suspension and currently on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, the Packers will need to rely on Love to carry this offense, and he should see his passing volume climb.

Back in 2023, Love finished as the QB5 in fantasy points per game (19.4), and star receiver Christian Watson is healthy coming into the season to go along with Tucker Kraft (knee), who appears to be on track to return in Week 1. Although Love has struggled the past two seasons from a fantasy standpoint (QB16 and QB18 finishes), it's mostly due to his lack of volume.

In 2025, he ranked 19th in pass attempts and 28th in team pass plays per game. Even with that, he was highly efficient, ranking seventh in true passer rating, second in QBR, and seventh in explosive rating and EPA. Love is a must-add on the waiver wire heading into Week 1, as he is being treated like a QB2 but has a clear path to QB1 upside.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward:

Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jaxson Dart
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Jayden Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalen Hurts
Dak Prescott
vs
Jaxson Dart
Dak Prescott
vs
Justin Herbert
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Caleb Williams
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Daniel Jones
Jared Goff
vs
Sam Darnold
Jared Goff
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jared Goff
vs
Cam Ward
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jared Goff
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jared Goff
vs
Geno Smith
Jared Goff
vs
Bryce Young
Jared Goff
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jared Goff
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Sam Darnold
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Cam Ward
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Ward
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cam Ward
vs
Kirk Cousins
Cam Ward
vs
Sam Darnold
Cam Ward
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cam Ward
vs
Daniel Jones
Cam Ward
vs
Geno Smith
Cam Ward
vs
C.J. Stroud
Cam Ward
vs
Bryce Young
Cam Ward
vs
Jordan Love
Cam Ward
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Cam Ward
vs
Malik Willis
Cam Ward
vs
Deshaun Watson
Cam Ward
vs
Kyler Murray
Cam Ward
vs
Bo Nix
Cam Ward
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Cam Ward
vs
Tyler Shough
Cam Ward
vs
Brock Purdy
Cam Ward
vs
Matthew Stafford
Cam Ward
vs
Jaxson Dart
Cam Ward
vs
Caleb Williams
Cam Ward
vs
Drake Maye
Cam Ward
vs
Jared Goff
Cam Ward
vs
Dak Prescott
Cam Ward
vs
Baker Mayfield
Cam Ward
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Ward
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Cam Ward
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Ward
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Ward
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Ward
vs
Justin Herbert
Cam Ward
vs
Jalen Hurts

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49ers vs. Rams: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Jonathon Brooks

Expected to Play Against Chicago
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
Parker Washington

to Return Punts This Year
J.J. McCarthy

Demoted to Third-String Role
Ashton Jeanty

Will Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
Tee Higgins

on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
CFB

Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
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