2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 1 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.
It's finally time to set those Week 1 lineups, and the wide receiver position is often the trickiest to make close calls, since the position is so deep. We're here to help with our updated Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Where do key Week 1 wide receivers like Nico Collins, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Matthew Golden, and Xavier Worthy stand, among all others? Navigate below to find out!
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|6
|2
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|15
|2
|6
|Chris Olave
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|Nico Collins
|WR
|20
|2
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|22
|3
|10
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|23
|3
|11
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|26
|3
|12
|Drake London
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|35
|3
|15
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|36
|4
|16
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|38
|4
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|39
|4
|18
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|40
|4
|19
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|41
|4
|20
|Davante Adams
|WR
|42
|4
|21
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|45
|5
|22
|Christian Watson
|WR
|46
|5
|23
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|47
|5
|24
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|48
|5
|25
|Mike Evans
|WR
|50
|5
|26
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|52
|5
|27
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|53
|5
|28
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|58
|5
|29
|Parker Washington
|WR
|59
|5
|30
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|61
|5
|31
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|62
|6
|32
|DJ Moore
|WR
|63
|6
|33
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|65
|6
|34
|Josh Downs
|WR
|66
|6
|35
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|72
|7
|36
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|74
|7
|37
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|75
|7
|38
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|79
|8
|39
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|83
|8
|40
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|86
|8
|41
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|88
|8
|42
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|89
|8
|43
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|90
|8
|44
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|91
|8
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|92
|8
|46
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|95
|8
|47
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|96
|8
|48
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|97
|8
|49
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|100
|8
|50
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|101
|8
|51
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|102
|8
|52
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|103
|8
|53
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|106
|8
|54
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|108
|8
|55
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|110
|8
|56
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|115
|8
|57
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|117
|8
|58
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|118
|8
|59
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|119
|8
|60
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|122
|9
|61
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|123
|9
|62
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|125
|9
|63
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|126
|9
|64
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|127
|9
|65
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|131
|9
|66
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|132
|9
|67
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|137
|9
|68
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|138
|9
|69
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|140
|9
|70
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|143
|9
|71
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|145
|9
|72
|Malik Washington
|WR
|146
|9
|73
|Tre Harris
|WR
|148
|9
|74
|Chris Bell
|WR
|149
|9
|75
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|152
|10
|76
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|156
|10
|77
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|159
|10
|78
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|160
|10
|79
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|161
|10
|80
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|165
|10
|81
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|168
|10
|82
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|170
|10
|83
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|171
|10
|84
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|173
|10
|85
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|175
|10
|86
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|176
|10
|87
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|177
|10
|88
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|178
|10
|89
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|182
|10
|90
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|184
|11
|91
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|185
|11
|92
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|186
|11
|93
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|190
|11
|94
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|191
|11
|95
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|192
|11
|96
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|193
|11
|97
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|196
|11
|98
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|197
|11
|99
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|199
|11
|100
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|200
|11
|101
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|204
|11
|102
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|205
|11
|103
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|207
|11
|104
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|208
|11
|105
|Jack Bech
|WR
|211
|12
|106
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|214
|12
|107
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|215
|12
|108
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|218
|12
|109
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|219
|12
|110
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|220
|12
|111
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|222
|12
|112
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|223
|12
|113
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|228
|12
|114
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|231
|12
|115
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|232
|12
|116
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|237
|12
|117
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|240
|12
|118
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|246
|12
|119
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|249
|12
|120
|Tai Felton
|WR
|251
|13
|121
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|254
|13
|122
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|259
|13
|123
|Montorie Foster Jr.
|WR
|261
|13
|124
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|264
|13
|125
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|270
|13
|126
|Malik Benson
|WR
|275
|13
|127
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|282
|13
|128
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|293
|13
|129
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|294
|13
|130
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|295
|13
|131
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|296
|13
|132
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|297
Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua finished as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues last season, and he'll look to replicate his elite campaign in 2026. He kicks off his season on Thursday in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers. We're expecting this 49ers pass defense to look somewhat similar to last year, which means Nacua should have no trouble finishing as a high-end WR1 this week.
After all, the 2025 49ers allowed the 14th-most fantasy points, ninth-most catches, and 11th-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Nacua totaled 15 catches, 149 yards, and two touchdowns across his two games against the Niners last year. Potential discipline could await Nacua later in the season as the league continues to investigate his off-field conduct, but for now, he's a full-go in Week 1. He ranks as a high-end WR1 with a high ceiling and high floor.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (toe) was able to log in a full practice session on Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Egbuka is going to be ready to go for the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Egbuka has been dealing with a lingering toe injury for several weeks.
Finally, it sounds like Egbuka is fully healthy and ready to go ahead of the season opener. He'll likely be a focal point in the Bucs passing offense with Mike Evans no longer on the team. Egbuka is a high-end WR2 heading into a favorable matchup versus the Bengals' shaky defense.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (calf) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. After sitting out on Tuesday, Odunze was back on the practice field on Wednesday. Odunze is currently considered day-to-day while he deals with a calf injury.
It seems that his status for the Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air. Fantasy managers don't need to panic yet, with two more days to get upgraded to full in practice. The Bears would likely need to rely on Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland more in the passing game if Odunze is unable to go.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Flowers is still working his way back after missing a couple of weeks due to a lower-body injury. Flowers still has two more chances to be upgraded to full practice ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
It sounds like Flowers is trending towards playing on Sunday, but hamstring issues tend to linger. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Thursday and Friday for more updates on Flowers. If he's active, Flowers is a low-end WR1 who is a must-start in all fantasy formats.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Nico Collins, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Matthew Golden, Xavier Worthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Nico Collins, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Matthew Golden, Xavier Worthy:
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