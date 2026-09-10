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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 1 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's finally time to set those Week 1 lineups, and the wide receiver position is often the trickiest to make close calls, since the position is so deep. We're here to help with our updated Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Where do key Week 1 wide receivers like Nico Collins, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Matthew Golden, and Xavier Worthy stand, among all others? Navigate below to find out!

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR 2
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 5
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 6
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 9
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 15
2 6 Chris Olave WR 18
2 7 Nico Collins WR 20
2 8 George Pickens WR 21
2 9 Justin Jefferson WR 22
3 10 DeVonta Smith WR 23
3 11 Tee Higgins WR 26
3 12 Drake London WR 28
3 13 Zay Flowers WR 31
3 14 A.J. Brown WR 35
3 15 Rashee Rice WR 36
4 16 Malik Nabers WR 38
4 17 Garrett Wilson WR 39
4 18 Jameson Williams WR 40
4 19 Ladd McConkey WR 41
4 20 Davante Adams WR 42
4 21 Jaylen Waddle WR 45
5 22 Christian Watson WR 46
5 23 Emeka Egbuka WR 47
5 24 Tetairoa McMillan WR 48
5 25 Mike Evans WR 50
5 26 Terry McLaurin WR 52
5 27 Luther Burden III WR 53
5 28 Rome Odunze WR 58
5 29 Parker Washington WR 59
5 30 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 61
5 31 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 62
6 32 DJ Moore WR 63
6 33 Jayden Reed WR 65
6 34 Josh Downs WR 66
6 35 DK Metcalf WR 72
7 36 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 74
7 37 Carnell Tate WR 75
7 38 Courtland Sutton WR 79
8 39 Quentin Johnston WR 83
8 40 Jordan Addison WR 86
8 41 Michael Wilson WR 88
8 42 Jalen Coker WR 89
8 43 Stefon Diggs WR 90
8 44 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 91
8 45 Jakobi Meyers WR 92
8 46 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 95
8 47 Khalil Shakir WR 96
8 48 Alec Pierce WR 97
8 49 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 100
8 50 Romeo Doubs WR 101
8 51 Tre Tucker WR 102
8 52 Rashid Shaheed WR 103
8 53 Xavier Worthy WR 106
8 54 Matthew Golden WR 108
8 55 Jalen McMillan WR 110
8 56 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 115
8 57 Keenan Allen WR 117
8 58 Kayshon Boutte WR 118
8 59 Devaughn Vele WR 119
8 60 Cooper Kupp WR 122
9 61 KC Concepcion WR 123
9 62 Ryan Flournoy WR 125
9 63 Jalen Nailor WR 126
9 64 Adonai Mitchell WR 127
9 65 Dontayvion Wicks WR 131
9 66 Rashod Bateman WR 132
9 67 Caleb Douglas WR 137
9 68 Jauan Jennings WR 138
9 69 Denzel Boston WR 140
9 70 Makai Lemon WR 143
9 71 Malachi Fields WR 145
9 72 Malik Washington WR 146
9 73 Tre Harris WR 148
9 74 Chris Bell WR 149
9 75 Pat Bryant WR 152
10 76 Isaac TeSlaa WR 156
10 77 Jerry Jeudy WR 159
10 78 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 160
10 79 DeMario Douglas WR 161
10 80 Calvin Ridley WR 165
10 81 Andrei Iosivas WR 168
10 82 Jaylin Noel WR 170
10 83 Tyquan Thornton WR 171
10 84 Germie Bernard WR 173
10 85 Ted Hurst WR 175
10 86 Troy Franklin WR 176
10 87 Jahan Dotson WR 177
10 88 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 178
10 89 Cyrus Allen WR 182
10 90 Antonio Williams WR 184
11 91 Zachariah Branch WR 185
11 92 Darnell Mooney WR 186
11 93 Xavier Legette WR 190
11 94 Kendrick Bourne WR 191
11 95 Bryce Lance WR 192
11 96 Travis Hunter WR 193
11 97 Keon Coleman WR 196
11 98 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 197
11 99 Mack Hollins WR 199
11 100 Kyle Williams WR 200
11 101 Xavier Hutchinson WR 204
11 102 Zavion Thomas WR 205
11 103 Brenen Thompson WR 207
11 104 KaVontae Turpin WR 208
11 105 Jack Bech WR 211
12 106 Elic Ayomanor WR 214
12 107 Treylon Burks WR 215
12 108 Joshua Palmer WR 218
12 109 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 219
12 110 Marquise Brown WR 220
12 111 Jalen Tolbert WR 222
12 112 Elijah Sarratt WR 223
12 113 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 228
12 114 Roman Wilson WR 231
12 115 Chimere Dike WR 232
12 116 Skyler Bell WR 237
12 117 Ashton Dulin WR 240
12 118 Isaiah Williams WR 246
12 119 Demarcus Robinson WR 249
12 120 Tai Felton WR 251
13 121 Luke McCaffrey WR 254
13 122 Jahdae Walker WR 259
13 123 Montorie Foster Jr. WR 261
13 124 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 264
13 125 Darius Cooper WR 270
13 126 Malik Benson WR 275
13 127 Kalif Raymond WR 282
13 128 Jaylin Lane WR 293
13 129 Xavier Smith WR 294
13 130 Jordan Whittington WR 295
13 131 Tez Johnson WR 296
13 132 Dyami Brown WR 297

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua finished as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues last season, and he'll look to replicate his elite campaign in 2026. He kicks off his season on Thursday in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers. We're expecting this 49ers pass defense to look somewhat similar to last year, which means Nacua should have no trouble finishing as a high-end WR1 this week.

After all, the 2025 49ers allowed the 14th-most fantasy points, ninth-most catches, and 11th-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Nacua totaled 15 catches, 149 yards, and two touchdowns across his two games against the Niners last year. Potential discipline could await Nacua later in the season as the league continues to investigate his off-field conduct, but for now, he's a full-go in Week 1. He ranks as a high-end WR1 with a high ceiling and high floor.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (toe) was able to log in a full practice session on Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Egbuka is going to be ready to go for the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Egbuka has been dealing with a lingering toe injury for several weeks.

Finally, it sounds like Egbuka is fully healthy and ready to go ahead of the season opener. He'll likely be a focal point in the Bucs passing offense with Mike Evans no longer on the team. Egbuka is a high-end WR2 heading into a favorable matchup versus the Bengals' shaky defense.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (calf) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. After sitting out on Tuesday, Odunze was back on the practice field on Wednesday. Odunze is currently considered day-to-day while he deals with a calf injury.

It seems that his status for the Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air. Fantasy managers don't need to panic yet, with two more days to get upgraded to full in practice. The Bears would likely need to rely on Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland more in the passing game if Odunze is unable to go.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Flowers is still working his way back after missing a couple of weeks due to a lower-body injury. Flowers still has two more chances to be upgraded to full practice ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

It sounds like Flowers is trending towards playing on Sunday, but hamstring issues tend to linger. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Thursday and Friday for more updates on Flowers. If he's active, Flowers is a low-end WR1 who is a must-start in all fantasy formats.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Nico Collins, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Matthew Golden, Xavier Worthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Nico Collins, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Matthew Golden, Xavier Worthy:

Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
George Pickens
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Nico Collins
vs
Devonta Smith
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
vs
Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Nico Collins
vs
Breece Hall
Nico Collins
vs
De'Von Achane
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Nico Collins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Nico Collins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Bucky Irving
Nico Collins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
vs
Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
vs
A.J. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Nico Collins
vs
Davante Adams
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Nico Collins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Alec Pierce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Alec Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alec Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
vs
George Holani
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Alec Pierce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Addison
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Alec Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen McMillan
Alec Pierce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Tee Higgins
Alec Pierce
vs
Drake London
Alec Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Holani
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keenan Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Cooper Kupp
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Nailor
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keenan Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keenan Allen
vs
George Holani
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Mark Andrews
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Likely
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Monangai
Matthew Golden
vs
George Holani
Matthew Golden
vs
Jake Ferguson
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Matthew Golden
vs
RJ Harvey
Matthew Golden
vs
Tre Tucker
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Hunter Henry
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Mayer
Matthew Golden
vs
Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Juwan Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Matthew Golden
vs
Alec Pierce
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
vs
Khalil Shakir
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyjae Spears
Matthew Golden
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Matthew Golden
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Cooper Kupp
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Holani
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tre Tucker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen McMillan
Xavier Worthy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Xavier Worthy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Keenan Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyjae Spears
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
NBA

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done Before Camp
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Jonathon Brooks

Expected to Play Against Chicago
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
Parker Washington

to Return Punts This Year
J.J. McCarthy

Demoted to Third-String Role
Ashton Jeanty

Will Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
Tee Higgins

on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
CFB

Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
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