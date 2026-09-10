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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Kyren Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 1 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Getting consistent production out of your running backs is always key to picking up wins, and we're here to help you identify the top starts for the opening week with our updated Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings. Below, see where trending ball carriers such as Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, J.K. Dobbins, Jeremiyah Love, Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rico Dowdle, and Bhayshul Tuten stand, among all other RBs.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 3
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 4
1 4 Jonathan Taylor RB 7
1 5 Chase Brown RB 8
1 6 Saquon Barkley RB 10
2 7 Derrick Henry RB 11
2 8 De'Von Achane RB 12
2 9 Omarion Hampton RB 13
3 10 Javonte Williams RB 14
3 11 James Cook III RB 16
3 12 Kenneth Walker III RB 17
3 13 Kyren Williams RB 19
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 24
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB 25
3 16 Breece Hall RB 27
3 17 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 29
4 18 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 30
4 19 Cam Skattebo RB 32
4 20 Bucky Irving RB 34
4 21 David Montgomery RB 37
4 22 Jaylen Warren RB 43
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB 44
5 24 Tony Pollard RB 49
5 25 J.K. Dobbins RB 51
5 26 Jeremiyah Love RB 54
5 27 Rico Dowdle RB 55
5 28 Bhayshul Tuten RB 56
5 29 MarShawn Lloyd RB 60
5 30 Chuba Hubbard RB 67
5 31 Jadarian Price RB 69
5 32 Jonathon Brooks RB 70
5 33 Jordan Mason RB 73
5 34 Rachaad White RB 80
5 35 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 81
6 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB 82
6 37 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 85
6 38 Blake Corum RB 87
6 39 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 94
6 40 George Holani RB 104
6 41 Mike Washington Jr. RB 107
6 42 Kyle Monangai RB 111
6 43 RJ Harvey RB 113
6 44 Tyjae Spears RB 120
6 45 Tyler Allgeier RB 121
7 46 Woody Marks RB 128
7 47 Dylan Sampson RB 129
7 48 Tank Bigsby RB 130
7 49 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 139
7 50 Chris Brooks RB 141
7 51 Keaton Mitchell RB 144
7 52 Samaje Perine RB 153
7 53 Malik Davis RB 154
7 54 Justice Hill RB 157
7 55 Braelon Allen RB 164
7 56 Emmett Johnson RB 166
7 57 Corey Kiner RB 167
7 58 Kimani Vidal RB 172
7 59 Sean Tucker RB 174
7 60 Jaylen Wright RB 181
8 61 Najee Harris RB 187
8 62 Jacob Saylors RB 189
8 63 Ray Davis RB 201
8 64 Sione Vaki RB 202
8 65 Ty Johnson RB 203
8 66 Jonah Coleman RB 206
8 67 Emanuel Wilson RB 217
8 68 Kaleb Johnson RB 221
8 69 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 226
8 70 Kaelon Black RB 229
8 71 Kyle Juszczyk RB 233
8 72 Audric Estime RB 236
8 73 Rasheen Ali RB 242
8 74 Devin Singletary RB 244
8 75 Seth McGowan RB 247
9 76 Isaiah Davis RB 255
9 77 Ollie Gordon II RB 260
9 78 Hunter Luepke RB 262
9 79 Brashard Smith RB 265
9 80 Nicholas Singleton RB 266
9 81 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 267
9 82 Kendre Miller RB 269
9 83 Alvin Kamara RB 272
9 84 Lan Larison RB 276
9 85 Demond Claiborne RB 277
9 86 Roschon Johnson RB 279
9 87 Kaytron Allen RB 280
9 88 Bam Knight RB 289
9 89 Dylan Laube RB 290
9 90 DJ Giddens RB 291
10 91 Will Shipley RB 292

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has been a top-10 fantasy running back in PPR leagues over each of the last three seasons. Consistency has been a key theme for the Notre Dame product, who scored double-digit fantasy points in 14 of his 17 games last year. That higher-end floor should remain in place for 2026, as Williams gets ready to kick off the season against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The biggest storyline to watch is how the Rams split backfield touches.

Williams has shown that he can be a workhorse back in the past, but the Rams made a deliberate effort to limit his workload last year so he could be healthy for a full season. If that happens again this year, Williams will remain an RB1 with touchdown upside, but Blake Corum could get onto the fantasy radar as an RB3/flex, too. Matchup-wise, the 49ers allowed the 14th-most rushing yards, 14th-most receiving yards, and 13th-most fantasy points.

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. Mitchell has been dealing with the hamstring injury for a little while, so it's actually somewhat encouraging that he was able to practice even in a limited capacity.

With that being said, his status for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air. Fantasy managers should monitor the Chargers' injury reports over the next two days to see if Mitchell's status improves at all. If he doesn't end up playing on Sunday, Kimani Vidal would step up as the Chargers' No. 2 running back behind Omarion Hampton.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. For the most part, the Commanders have a healthy roster heading into Week 1, but Croskey-Merritt is one of the few exceptions.

Given that he wasn't able to log a full practice to kick off the week, there's a chance that the 25-year-old could miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fantasy managers should monitor his status in practice over the next two days. If he upgrades to a full practice, he should be cleared to play in the season opener. Otherwise, he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend. If he can't play in this divisional battle, Rachaad White would step up as the lead back, likely ranking as a low-end RB2 in fantasy football.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo. Kamara is finally back in the mix after being sidelined most of camp due to a sprained MCL.

It sounds like there is a chance that Kamara is cleared to play in Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions. Once healthy, Kamara is expected to be the co-starter alongside Travis Etienne Jr. this season. The veteran back can still make an impact on the field, but the presence of Etienne does hurt his overall value. Etienne would be a borderline RB1 if Kamara is out, so fantasy managers should stay tuned for more information.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, J.K. Dobbins, Jeremiyah Love, Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rico Dowdle, Bhayshul Tuten. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, J.K. Dobbins, Jeremiyah Love, Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rico Dowdle, Bhayshul Tuten:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Holani
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colston Loveland
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emeka Egbuka
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Davante Adams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jameson Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Reed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
vs
Tee Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
Drake London
Breece Hall
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
D'Andre Swift
Breece Hall
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
vs
Devonta Smith
Breece Hall
vs
Zay Flowers
Breece Hall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Breece Hall
vs
Cam Skattebo
Breece Hall
vs
George Pickens
Breece Hall
vs
Trey McBride
Breece Hall
vs
Nico Collins
Breece Hall
vs
Bucky Irving
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
vs
A.J. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Olave
Breece Hall
vs
Rashee Rice
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
vs
David Montgomery
Breece Hall
vs
James Cook III
Breece Hall
vs
Malik Nabers
Breece Hall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Breece Hall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Javonte Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Jameson Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Breece Hall
vs
De'Von Achane
Breece Hall
vs
Davante Adams
Breece Hall
vs
Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Saquon Barkley
Breece Hall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Breece Hall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Breece Hall
vs
Chase Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Christian Watson
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Breece Hall
vs
Bijan Robinson
Breece Hall
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Breece Hall
vs
Tony Pollard
Breece Hall
vs
Jadarian Price
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Mason
Breece Hall
vs
Rachaad White
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Blake Corum
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
George Holani
Breece Hall
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Breece Hall
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Reed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Mason
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rome Odunze
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colston Loveland
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Carnell Tate
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jadarian Price
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Laporta
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Reed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alec Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DJ Moore
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Mayer
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Parker Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Davante Adams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Nabers
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashee Rice
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
A.J. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
NHL

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
NBA

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done Before Camp
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Jonathon Brooks

Expected to Play Against Chicago
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
Parker Washington

to Return Punts This Year
J.J. McCarthy

Demoted to Third-String Role
Ashton Jeanty

Will Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
Tee Higgins

on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
CFB

Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
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