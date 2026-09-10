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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 1 Start, Sit

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2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 1 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 1 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 has finally arrived, and we should treat every week like a must-win matchup. We sure do, so we're here to help you start the season off with a win. Below, check out our updated fantasy football rankings for all positions. Where do key Week 1 players such as Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Michael Mayer, Rico Dowdle, and more stand among all others at QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, and K? We have you covered.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Chase Brown RB
2 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 10 Saquon Barkley RB
2 11 Derrick Henry RB
2 12 De'Von Achane RB
2 13 Omarion Hampton RB
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 18 Chris Olave WR
3 19 Kyren Williams RB
3 20 Nico Collins WR
3 21 George Pickens WR
3 22 Justin Jefferson WR
3 23 DeVonta Smith WR
3 24 D'Andre Swift RB
4 25 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 26 Tee Higgins WR
4 27 Breece Hall RB
4 28 Drake London WR
4 29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 30 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 31 Zay Flowers WR
4 32 Cam Skattebo RB
4 33 Trey McBride TE
4 34 Bucky Irving RB
4 35 A.J. Brown WR
4 36 Rashee Rice WR
5 37 David Montgomery RB
5 38 Malik Nabers WR
5 39 Garrett Wilson WR
5 40 Jameson Williams WR
5 41 Ladd McConkey WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Jaylen Warren RB
5 44 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 45 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 46 Christian Watson WR
5 47 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 48 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 49 Tony Pollard RB
5 50 Mike Evans WR
5 51 J.K. Dobbins RB
5 52 Terry McLaurin WR
5 53 Luther Burden III WR
6 54 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 55 Rico Dowdle RB
6 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 57 Colston Loveland TE
6 58 Rome Odunze WR
6 59 Parker Washington WR
6 60 MarShawn Lloyd RB
6 61 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
6 62 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 63 DJ Moore WR
7 64 Tyler Warren TE
7 65 Jayden Reed WR
7 66 Josh Downs WR
7 67 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 68 Sam LaPorta TE
7 69 Jadarian Price RB
7 70 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 71 Tucker Kraft TE
7 72 DK Metcalf WR
7 73 Jordan Mason RB
7 74 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 75 Carnell Tate WR
7 76 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 77 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 78 George Kittle TE
7 79 Courtland Sutton WR
7 80 Rachaad White RB
7 81 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 82 Kenneth Gainwell RB
7 83 Quentin Johnston WR
7 84 Dallas Goedert TE
7 85 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
7 86 Jordan Addison WR
8 87 Blake Corum RB
8 88 Michael Wilson WR
8 89 Jalen Coker WR
8 90 Stefon Diggs WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 93 Travis Kelce TE
8 94 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 95 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 96 Khalil Shakir WR
8 97 Alec Pierce WR
8 98 Juwan Johnson TE
8 99 Michael Mayer TE
8 100 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 101 Romeo Doubs WR
8 102 Tre Tucker WR
9 103 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 104 George Holani RB
9 105 Isaiah Likely TE
9 106 Xavier Worthy WR
9 107 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 108 Matthew Golden WR
9 109 Mark Andrews TE
9 110 Jalen McMillan WR
9 111 Kyle Monangai RB
9 112 Jake Ferguson TE
9 113 RJ Harvey RB
9 114 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 115 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 116 Hunter Henry TE
9 117 Keenan Allen WR
9 118 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 119 Devaughn Vele WR
9 120 Tyjae Spears RB
9 121 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 122 Cooper Kupp WR
10 123 KC Concepcion WR
10 124 Brenton Strange TE
10 125 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 126 Jalen Nailor WR
10 127 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 128 Woody Marks RB
10 129 Dylan Sampson RB
10 130 Tank Bigsby RB
10 131 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 132 Rashod Bateman WR
10 133 Dalton Schultz TE
10 134 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 135 Cade Otton TE
10 136 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 137 Caleb Douglas WR
10 138 Jauan Jennings WR
10 139 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 140 Denzel Boston WR
10 141 Chris Brooks RB
10 142 AJ Barner TE
11 143 Makai Lemon WR
11 144 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 145 Malachi Fields WR
11 146 Malik Washington WR
11 147 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 148 Tre Harris WR
11 149 Chris Bell WR
11 150 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 151 Mike Gesicki TE
11 152 Pat Bryant WR
11 153 Samaje Perine RB
11 154 Malik Davis RB
11 155 Greg Dulcich TE
11 156 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 157 Justice Hill RB
11 158 Gunnar Helm TE
11 159 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 160 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 161 DeMario Douglas WR
11 162 Evan Engram TE
11 163 Colby Parkinson TE
11 164 Braelon Allen RB
11 165 Calvin Ridley WR
11 166 Emmett Johnson RB
11 167 Corey Kiner RB
11 168 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 169 Darren Waller TE
12 170 Jaylin Noel WR
12 171 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 172 Kimani Vidal RB
12 173 Germie Bernard WR
12 174 Sean Tucker RB
12 175 Ted Hurst WR
12 176 Troy Franklin WR
12 177 Jahan Dotson WR
12 178 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 179 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 180 Charlie Kolar TE
12 181 Jaylen Wright RB
12 182 Cyrus Allen WR
12 183 Darnell Washington TE
12 184 Antonio Williams WR
12 185 Zachariah Branch WR
12 186 Darnell Mooney WR
12 187 Najee Harris RB
12 188 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 189 Jacob Saylors RB
12 190 Xavier Legette WR
12 191 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 192 Bryce Lance WR
12 193 Travis Hunter WR
12 194 Cole Kmet TE
12 195 David Njoku TE
12 196 Keon Coleman WR
12 197 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
12 198 Theo Johnson TE
12 199 Mack Hollins WR
12 200 Kyle Williams WR
13 201 Ray Davis RB
13 202 Sione Vaki RB
13 203 Ty Johnson RB
13 204 Xavier Hutchinson WR
13 205 Zavion Thomas WR
13 206 Jonah Coleman RB
13 207 Brenen Thompson WR
13 208 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 209 Noah Fant TE
13 210 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 211 Jack Bech WR
13 212 Mason Taylor TE
13 213 Jake Tonges TE
13 214 Elic Ayomanor WR
13 215 Treylon Burks WR
13 216 Dawson Knox TE
13 217 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 218 Joshua Palmer WR
13 219 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 220 Marquise Brown WR
13 221 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 222 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 223 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 224 Matthew Hibner TE
13 225 Erick All Jr. TE
13 226 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 227 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
14 228 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 229 Kaelon Black RB
14 230 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 231 Roman Wilson WR
14 232 Chimere Dike WR
14 233 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 234 Jonnu Smith TE
14 235 Noah Gray TE
14 236 Audric Estime RB
14 237 Skyler Bell WR
14 238 Eli Raridon TE
14 239 Josh Oliver TE
14 240 Ashton Dulin WR
14 241 Tyler Higbee TE
14 242 Rasheen Ali RB
14 243 Austin Hooper TE
14 244 Devin Singletary RB
14 245 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 246 Isaiah Williams WR
14 247 Seth McGowan RB
14 248 Oscar Delp TE
14 249 Demarcus Robinson WR
14 250 Brock Wright TE
14 251 Tai Felton WR
14 252 Elijah Higgins TE
14 253 Marlin Klein TE
14 254 Luke McCaffrey WR
14 255 Isaiah Davis RB
14 256 Tyler Conklin TE
14 257 Davis Allen TE
14 258 Foster Moreau TE
15 259 Jahdae Walker WR
15 260 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 261 Montorie Foster Jr. WR
15 262 Hunter Luepke RB
15 263 Drew Sample TE
15 264 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR
15 265 Brashard Smith RB
15 266 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 267 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 268 John Bates TE
15 269 Kendre Miller RB
15 270 Darius Cooper WR
15 271 Max Klare TE
15 272 Alvin Kamara RB
15 273 Tommy Tremble TE
15 274 Adam Trautman TE
15 275 Malik Benson WR
15 276 Lan Larison RB
15 277 Demond Claiborne RB
15 278 Nate Boerkircher TE
15 279 Roschon Johnson RB
15 280 Kaytron Allen RB
15 281 Tanner Hudson TE
15 282 Kalif Raymond WR
15 283 Tanner Koziol TE
15 284 Ian Thomas TE
15 285 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 286 Luke Farrell TE
15 287 Ben Sinnott TE
15 288 Jackson Hawes TE
15 289 Bam Knight RB
15 290 Dylan Laube RB
15 291 DJ Giddens RB
15 292 Will Shipley RB
15 293 Jaylin Lane WR
15 294 Xavier Smith WR
15 295 Jordan Whittington WR
15 296 Tez Johnson WR
15 297 Dyami Brown WR
15 298 Joe Burrow QB
15 299 Lamar Jackson QB
15 300 Josh Allen QB
16 301 Justin Herbert QB
16 302 Jalen Hurts QB
16 303 Trevor Lawrence QB
16 304 Jayden Daniels QB
16 305 Baker Mayfield QB
16 306 Dak Prescott QB
16 307 Jared Goff QB
16 308 Drake Maye QB
16 309 Caleb Williams QB
16 310 Jaxson Dart QB
16 311 Matthew Stafford QB
16 312 Brock Purdy QB
17 313 Tyler Shough QB
17 314 Patrick Mahomes II QB
17 315 Bo Nix QB
17 316 Kyler Murray QB
17 317 Malik Willis QB
17 318 Jordan Love QB
17 319 C.J. Stroud QB
17 320 Daniel Jones QB
17 321 Sam Darnold QB
17 322 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 323 Cam Ward QB
17 324 Kirk Cousins QB
17 325 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 326 Geno Smith QB
17 327 Bryce Young QB
17 328 Tua Tagovailoa QB
17 329 Deshaun Watson QB
17 330 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 331 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 332 Houston Texans DST
17 333 Denver Broncos DST
17 334 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 335 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 336 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 337 Chicago Bears DST
17 338 Tennessee Titans DST
17 339 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 340 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 341 Green Bay Packers DST
17 342 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 343 Buffalo Bills DST
17 344 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 345 New York Jets DST
17 346 New England Patriots DST
18 347 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 348 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 349 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 350 Cleveland Browns DST
18 351 Detroit Lions DST
18 352 New York Giants DST
18 353 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 354 Miami Dolphins DST
18 355 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 356 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 357 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 358 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 359 Carolina Panthers DST
18 360 New Orleans Saints DST
18 361 Washington Commanders DST
18 362 Brandon Aubrey K
18 363 Cameron Dicker K
18 364 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 365 Cam Little K
18 366 Jake Bates K
18 367 Tyler Loop K
18 368 Evan McPherson K
18 369 Chase McLaughlin K
18 370 Jason Myers K
18 371 Harrison Mevis K
18 372 Cairo Santos K
18 373 Eddy Pineiro K
18 374 Spencer Shrader K
18 375 Trey Smack K
18 376 Will Reichard K
18 377 Daniel Carlson K
18 378 Wil Lutz K
19 379 Chris Boswell K
19 380 Jake Elliott K
19 381 Tyler Bass K
19 382 Harrison Butker K
19 383 Andy Borregales K
19 384 Riley Patterson K
19 385 Joey Slye K
19 386 Matt Gay K
19 387 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 388 Nick Folk K
19 389 Drew Stevens K
19 390 Jason Sanders K
19 391 Chad Ryland K
19 392 Dominic Zvada K
19 393 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Outlooks

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is off the injury report and has no designation for Thursday night's matchup in Melbourne against the Rams. Kittle tore his Achilles on January 11th against the Eagles, but the 32-year-old has been aiming for a Week 1 return.

He'll hit that target and play on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kittle could need some time to ramp up to a full workload, but he brings a high enough ceiling to be started in most formats right away. Kittle is the No. 8 tight end in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, so he should probably be in your lineup if you drafted him in most leagues. With a whole new wide receiver group, Kittle's rapport with QB Brock Purdy will be critical to the 49ers' ability to keep up with the Rams Down Under this Thursday.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has WR1 upside if he's able to find the end zone during Thursday's Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. If he's unable to score a touchdown, he'll still be worth starting, but he'll likely end up closer to the low-end WR2 range.

Touchdowns were a key theme for Adams last year, as he caught a modest (by his standards) 60 passes for 789 yards but still managed to cross the goal line 14 times, tying his highest total since 2020. The 49ers' pass defense looks similar to last year, when they allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to wide receivers. They also ranked near the league median in terms of limiting scoring; they allowed the 15th-fewest touchdowns to wide receivers. Adams found success in this divisional matchup last year, totaling 11 catches, 145 yards, and one touchdown across two games against the Niners.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo. Kamara is finally back in the mix after being sidelined most of camp due to a sprained MCL. It sounds like there is a chance that Kamara is cleared to play in Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Once healthy, Kamara is expected to be the co-starter alongside Travis Etienne Jr. this season. The veteran back can still make an impact on the field, but the presence of Etienne does hurt his overall value. Etienne would be a borderline RB1 if Kamara is out, so fantasy managers should stay tuned for more information.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (groin) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. As expected, Hall is a full-go to begin the week ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Hall suffered a groin injury late in camp, but the 25-year-old has been making good progress lately.

Barring any setbacks, Hall should be active and ready to go for the season opener. He projects to be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside, assuming the Jets can put together a half-decent offensive line. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Sunday's game, but it sounds like Hall should be ready to play in the season opener.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Colston Loveland, TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs, DK Metcalf, Tetairoa McMillan, Ladd McConkey, Luther Burden III, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Christian Watson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Michael Mayer, Rico Dowdle:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Holani
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colston Loveland
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emeka Egbuka
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Davante Adams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jameson Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Garrett Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Nabers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Reed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Mason
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Rachaad White
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Mayer
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Mayer
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
George Holani
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Mayer
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Mayer
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Mayer
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Mayer
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Parker Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Davante Adams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Nabers
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashee Rice
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
A.J. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trey McBride
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
George Kittle

Will Complete His Comeback, Play in Week 1
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Jonathon Brooks

Expected to Play Against Chicago
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
Parker Washington

to Return Punts This Year
J.J. McCarthy

Demoted to Third-String Role
Ashton Jeanty

Will Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
Tee Higgins

on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
CFB

Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
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