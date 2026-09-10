2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 1 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 1.
Week 1 has finally arrived, and we should treat every week like a must-win matchup. We sure do, so we're here to help you start the season off with a win. Below, check out our updated fantasy football rankings for all positions. Where do key Week 1 players such as Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Michael Mayer, Rico Dowdle, and more stand among all others at QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, and K? We have you covered.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|10
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|11
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|12
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|13
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|14
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|17
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|18
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|19
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|20
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|21
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|3
|24
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|25
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|26
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|27
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|28
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|30
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|31
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|32
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|33
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|34
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|35
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|4
|36
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|37
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|38
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|39
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|40
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|41
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|42
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|43
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|44
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|45
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|46
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|47
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|48
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|49
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|50
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|51
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|5
|52
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|53
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|54
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|55
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|56
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|57
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|58
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|59
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|60
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|6
|61
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|6
|62
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|6
|63
|DJ Moore
|WR
|7
|64
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|65
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|66
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|67
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|68
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|69
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|70
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|71
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|72
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|73
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|74
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|75
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|76
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|77
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|78
|George Kittle
|TE
|7
|79
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|7
|80
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|81
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|82
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|7
|83
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|84
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|85
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|7
|86
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|87
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|88
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|89
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|8
|90
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|91
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|92
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|93
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|94
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|8
|95
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|96
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|97
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|8
|98
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|99
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|100
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|102
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|103
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|104
|George Holani
|RB
|9
|105
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|106
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|107
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|108
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|109
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|110
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|9
|111
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|112
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|113
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|114
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|115
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|116
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|117
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|118
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|119
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|120
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|9
|121
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|122
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|123
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|124
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|125
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|126
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|127
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|128
|Woody Marks
|RB
|10
|129
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|130
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|131
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|132
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|133
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|134
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|135
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|136
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|137
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|138
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|139
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|140
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|141
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|10
|142
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|143
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|144
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|145
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|146
|Malik Washington
|WR
|11
|147
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|148
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|149
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|150
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|151
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|152
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|153
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|154
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|155
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|156
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|157
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|158
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|159
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|160
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|161
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|162
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|163
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|164
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|165
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|166
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|167
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|168
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|12
|169
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|170
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|171
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|12
|172
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|173
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|174
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|175
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|176
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|177
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|178
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|179
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|180
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|181
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|182
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|183
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|184
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|185
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|186
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|187
|Najee Harris
|RB
|12
|188
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|189
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|12
|190
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|191
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|12
|192
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|12
|193
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|194
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|195
|David Njoku
|TE
|12
|196
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|197
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|12
|198
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|199
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|200
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|201
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|202
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|203
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|13
|204
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|13
|205
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|206
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|207
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|13
|208
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|209
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|210
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|211
|Jack Bech
|WR
|13
|212
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|213
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|13
|214
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|13
|215
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|13
|216
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|217
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|218
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|13
|219
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|220
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|13
|221
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|222
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|13
|223
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|224
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|13
|225
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|226
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|227
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|14
|228
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|229
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|14
|230
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|231
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|14
|232
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|233
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|234
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|14
|235
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|236
|Audric Estime
|RB
|14
|237
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|14
|238
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|239
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|14
|240
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|14
|241
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|14
|242
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|14
|243
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|244
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|14
|245
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|246
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|14
|247
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|14
|248
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|249
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|14
|250
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|251
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|252
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|14
|253
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|254
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|14
|255
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|256
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|14
|257
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|258
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|15
|259
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|260
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|15
|261
|Montorie Foster Jr.
|WR
|15
|262
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|263
|Drew Sample
|TE
|15
|264
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|15
|265
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|266
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|267
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|268
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|269
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|15
|270
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|15
|271
|Max Klare
|TE
|15
|272
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|15
|273
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|15
|274
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|275
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|276
|Lan Larison
|RB
|15
|277
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|278
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|15
|279
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|15
|280
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|281
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|15
|282
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|283
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|284
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|285
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|286
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|287
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|288
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|289
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|290
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|291
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|292
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|293
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|15
|294
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|15
|295
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|15
|296
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|297
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|15
|298
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|299
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|300
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|301
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|302
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|16
|303
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|16
|304
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|305
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|306
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|307
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|308
|Drake Maye
|QB
|16
|309
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|16
|310
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|16
|311
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|312
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|313
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|314
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|17
|315
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|316
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|317
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|318
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|319
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|320
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|321
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|322
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|323
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|324
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|325
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|326
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|327
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|328
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|17
|329
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|330
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|331
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|332
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|333
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|334
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|335
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|336
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|337
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|338
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|339
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|340
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|341
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|342
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|343
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|344
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|345
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|346
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|347
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|18
|348
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|349
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|350
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|351
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|352
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|353
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|354
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|355
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|356
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|357
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|358
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|359
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|360
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|361
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|362
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|363
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|364
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|365
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|366
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|367
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|368
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|369
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|370
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|371
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|372
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|373
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|374
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|375
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|376
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|377
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|378
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|379
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|380
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|381
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|382
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|383
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|384
|Riley Patterson
|K
|19
|385
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|386
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|387
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|19
|388
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|389
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|390
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|391
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|392
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|393
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 1 Fantasy Football Outlooks
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is off the injury report and has no designation for Thursday night's matchup in Melbourne against the Rams. Kittle tore his Achilles on January 11th against the Eagles, but the 32-year-old has been aiming for a Week 1 return.
He'll hit that target and play on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kittle could need some time to ramp up to a full workload, but he brings a high enough ceiling to be started in most formats right away. Kittle is the No. 8 tight end in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, so he should probably be in your lineup if you drafted him in most leagues. With a whole new wide receiver group, Kittle's rapport with QB Brock Purdy will be critical to the 49ers' ability to keep up with the Rams Down Under this Thursday.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has WR1 upside if he's able to find the end zone during Thursday's Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. If he's unable to score a touchdown, he'll still be worth starting, but he'll likely end up closer to the low-end WR2 range.
Touchdowns were a key theme for Adams last year, as he caught a modest (by his standards) 60 passes for 789 yards but still managed to cross the goal line 14 times, tying his highest total since 2020. The 49ers' pass defense looks similar to last year, when they allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to wide receivers. They also ranked near the league median in terms of limiting scoring; they allowed the 15th-fewest touchdowns to wide receivers. Adams found success in this divisional matchup last year, totaling 11 catches, 145 yards, and one touchdown across two games against the Niners.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo. Kamara is finally back in the mix after being sidelined most of camp due to a sprained MCL. It sounds like there is a chance that Kamara is cleared to play in Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions.
Once healthy, Kamara is expected to be the co-starter alongside Travis Etienne Jr. this season. The veteran back can still make an impact on the field, but the presence of Etienne does hurt his overall value. Etienne would be a borderline RB1 if Kamara is out, so fantasy managers should stay tuned for more information.
Breece Hall, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (groin) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. As expected, Hall is a full-go to begin the week ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Hall suffered a groin injury late in camp, but the 25-year-old has been making good progress lately.
Barring any setbacks, Hall should be active and ready to go for the season opener. He projects to be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside, assuming the Jets can put together a half-decent offensive line. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Sunday's game, but it sounds like Hall should be ready to play in the season opener.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Colston Loveland, TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs, DK Metcalf, Tetairoa McMillan, Ladd McConkey, Luther Burden III, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Christian Watson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Emeka Egbuka, Parker Washington, Michael Mayer, Rico Dowdle:
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