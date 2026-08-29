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Jadarian Price - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Jadarian Price - NFL Rookie Rankings, Fantasy Football Sleepers

Jadarian Price start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jadarian Price for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

Baller Move: Start in 12-team leagues

Positional Value: High-end RB3

Analysis: The Seattle Seahawks elected to let Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III leave in free agency this offseason. It was a curious decision, given that his running mate, Zach Charbonnet, tore his ACL during the team’s playoff run and was expected to miss part of the 2026 season.

Seattle addressed that issue by drafting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Price complemented third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love throughout his college career, but still made the most of his opportunities, averaging 6.0 yards per carry in each of the last two seasons while also making huge plays in the return game.

Price had a strong preseason despite suffering a minor injury, consistently impressing coaches with his running and showing promise as a pass catcher. Price was ultimately held out of preseason games, a clear signal of how integral he is to the Seahawks’ backfield plans.

The rookie is expected to lead Seattle’s backfield against the New England Patriots in Week 1 with former UDFA George Holani and free agent Emanuel Wilson as his complements with Charbonnet still working his way back from his ACL injury.

The Seahawks have a difficult matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 1, a group that allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards (1,729). New England allowed the third-most yards before contact in 2026 (1.57), but had the fewest yards after contact (1.67).

It’s fair to temper expectations for Price’s debut given his opponent and the fact that Seattle has a new offensive coordinator. But Price should get enough opportunities to rack up fantasy points in his debut and has the explosiveness to take any touch the distance. He’s a FLEX-level play in all formats.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jadarian Price. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on a specific player - Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jadarian Price compared to others:

Jadarian Price
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Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
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Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
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Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
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David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
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Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
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Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
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Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
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DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
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Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
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Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
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Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
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Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
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Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
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Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
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Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
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Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
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Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
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Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
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Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
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Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
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Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
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Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
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Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
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Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
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Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
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Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
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D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
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Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
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Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
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Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
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Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
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Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
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Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
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Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
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J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
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Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
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DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
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Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
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Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
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Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
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Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
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Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
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Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
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Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
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Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
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Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
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Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
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A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
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Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
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Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jadarian Price
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Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
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Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
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Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
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Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
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Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
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James Cook III
Jadarian Price
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Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
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De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
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Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
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Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
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Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
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Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
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Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
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RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
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Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
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Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
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Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
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Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
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Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
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Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
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Ray Davis

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