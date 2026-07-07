July 7, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel WC DFS lineup picks for 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer on 7/7/26 (Matchday 27). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" Say goodbye to domestic cups, leagues, and more! We are here! It's the 2026 FIFA World Cup! The group stage has come and gone, and we are now in the final Round of 16 matches. Will there be one last upset, or will the favorites continue pursuing their dreams? Let's kick off Matchday 27.

The top favorite for today is Argentina (-800) vs. Egypt (+520). I will guide you through this two-match slate starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

Predictions - Matchday 27

Argentina 3 vs Egypt 0

Switzerland 1 vs Colombia 0

EPL DFS Goalies

Gregor Kobel - DK $4.5K || FD $9

Opponent - vs. Colombia

This is a match of offense versus defense. Colombia is known for its counter-attack capabilities and the ability to strike at any time. Meanwhile, Switzerland is known for its defensive fortress. Gregor Kobel will need to keep that fortress intact if he and the rest of the Nati want to make it to the Quarter Finals. In his four starts at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he has made 13 saves, conceded three goals, and recorded one clean sheet. When analyzing the other three projected starting goalies, his salary and matchup stand out.

Colombia ranks among the top ten in Shots, Shots On Target, and Created Chances across its four World Cup matches. However, they are in the bottom-half of all clubs in Goals For. This provides an opportunity for Kobel to reach value from save volume alone. Even if Kobel were to concede a goal, he still has the chance to make value in this close matchup.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Emiliano Martínez (DK $5.8K || FD $13) vs. Egypt

Camilo Vargas (DK $4.8K || FD $11) vs. Switzerland

EPL DFS Forwards

Lionel Messi - DK $12.2K || FD $27

Opponent - vs. Egypt

If Argentina is to make it to the Quarter Finals, let alone the Finals, they will need Lionel Messi to continue to carry the offense. Through the first four appearances–three starts–he has produced seven goals, 24 shots, nine chances created, 17 crosses, 14 corners, five tackles, and one clearance. Furthermore, if Messi wants to take the lead in the Golden Boot Race, he will need to produce a ceiling performance in this Round of 16 matchup versus Egypt. Messi is currently tied with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, with the latter leading the race because of his two assists.

MESSI WITH THE BRACE TO PASS MARTA FOR THE MOST-EVER GOALS, MAN OR WOMAN, IN A FIFA WORLD CUP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ww5Wz9FnHk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

In the four fixtures for Egypt at the World Cup, they are just outside the bottom-15 in Shots Against, Shots on Target Against, Crosses Against, and Created Chances Against. This bodes well for Messi, who generates all of the above. The attacking midfielder and striker is the highest-salaried player on the slate and for good reason. If managers want a shot at winning their contests, he is a ‘LOCK’ for their rosters.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Mohamed Salah (DK $8.5K || FD $21) vs. Argentina

Rubén Vargas (DK $7K || FD $18) vs. Colombia

EPL DFS Midfielders

Johan Manzambi - DK $5.3K || FD $17

Opponent - vs. Colombia

Johan Manzambi is officially listed as questionable heading into the Round of 16 against Colombia. The midfielder left practice early for unknown reasons. He will remain a featured player, though. The young attacking midfielder has been an X-Factor for Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In his four appearances–two starts–he has managed three goals, two assists, six shots, three chances created, three crosses, and three clearances.

SWITZERLAND TAKES THE LEAD 🇨🇭 Johan Manzambi speeds through the Algeria defense and Embolo finishes it! pic.twitter.com/qBbUVXXvNp — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 3, 2026

Manzambi has given the Nati another attacking threat in the middle of the pitch, and at times, has acted as a shadow striker underneath his teammate and forward Breel Embolo (DK $8K || FD $19). There is one major concern, though, regarding the former. Manzambi does not produce many peripherals, if any, severely limiting his floor. Luckily, his salary reflects this. If managers need a salary-saving option in GPP contests, Manzambi offers the ideal blend of risk and reward in a win-or-go-home meeting with Colombia.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Jhon Arias (DK $6.7K || FD $20) vs. Switzerland

Emam Ashour (DK $5K || FD $17) vs. Argentina

EPL DFS Defenders

Ricardo Rodríguez - DK $4.1K || FD $10

Opponent - vs. Colombia

To conclude things, we have veteran defender Ricardo Rodriguez. The left-back has slowly begun to regain a share of set pieces for Switzerland, boosting his floor and fantasy relevance. In his four starts thus far, he has produced one shot, four chances created, 15 crosses, four corners, eight tackles, three interceptions, and 13 clearances. Surprisingly, he has not generated very many offensive peripherals.

Colombia will be a big test for the defender. Their ability to attack the flank may keep Rodriguez pinned in his own half for the most part. However, Rodriguez can generate defensive peripherals in bulk from this. As one of the oldest defenders and players in general at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he will be tested in what could be his final World Cup appearance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Daniel Muñoz (DK $5.4K || FD $13) vs. Switzerland

Mohamed Hany (DK $3.8K || FD $13) vs. Argentina

Corner Takers

Argentina: Lionel Messi

Egypt: Mohamed Salah/Omar Marmoush

Switzerland: Rubén Vargas/Ricardo Rodriguez

Colombia: James Rodríguez

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!