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2026 FIFA World Cup DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings And FanDuel (7/6/26) - World Cup Soccer Matchday 26

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Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel WC DFS lineup picks for 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer on 7/6/26 (Matchday 26). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

In This Article hide
Predictions - Matchday 26
EPL DFS Goalies
EPL DFS Forwards
EPL DFS Midfielders
EPL DFS Defenders
Corner Takers
More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off," and welcome to the 2025-26 season! Say goodbye to domestic cups, leagues, and more! We are here! It's the 2026 FIFA World Cup! The group stage has come and gone, and now we start the Knockout Stage! Whose dreams and wishes can come true, and which ones will be crushed in the shocking upsets? Let's kick off Matchday 26!!

The top favorite for today is Spain (-230) vs. Portugal (+182). I will guide you through this three-match slate starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

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Predictions - Matchday 26

Portugal 1 vs Spain 3

United States 2 vs Belgium 1

 

EPL DFS Goalies

Matt Freese - DK $4.8K || FD $11

Opponent - vs. Belgium

Matt Freese may have the best of both worlds in the Round of 16 fixture versus Belgium. The visitors have produced the most shots–85–in their four matches through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and they are also in the top ten in Shots On Target with 25. They sit just outside the top ten in Goals For with nine, tied with Canada and Switzerland. The save volume is there for Freese, and the lack of finishing quality from Belgium further boosts Freese’s chances of making multiple saves.

In the three matches for Matt Freese, he has made five saves, conceded once, and recorded two clean sheets. His most recent clean sheet came in the Round of 32 against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Freese’s first Knockout Stage clean sheet in his international career. For under $5K on DraftKings and playing for the host country, a country seeking Knockout Stage revenge, Freese is predicted to reach value in this close matchup with the Red Devils.                                                            

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Unai Simón (DK $5.3K || FD $12) vs. Portugal
  • Diogo Costa (DK $4.3K || FD $9) vs. Spain

 

EPL DFS Forwards

Malik Tillman - DK $7.5K || FD $19

Opponent - vs. Belgium

Malik Tillman will once again feature in the article after putting the United States on his back when they were down a man and needed reassurance that they would survive Bosnia’s constant attack. Tillman buried a late free-kick in the 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina, securing the United States’s trip into the Round of 16. He has now produced one goal, one assist, seven shots, six chances created, 14 crosses, ten corners, six tackles, four interceptions, and four clearances in his four appearances and three starts in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium has struggled against offensively inept clubs in its first four matches of the World Cup. Furthermore, they managed to squeeze out a last-minute win against Senegal after trailing the entire match. Belgium has yet to face an offensively talented roster and will be heavily tested by Tillman and the rest of the United States. Considering Tillman’s role in set pieces and his open-play value, he is projected to surpass value in this revenge match.    

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Mikel Oyarzabal (DK $9K || FD $22) vs. Portugal
  • Folarin Balogun (DK $7.3K || FD $18) vs. Belgium

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Álex Baena - DK $5.7K || FD $18

Opponent - vs. Portugal

Álex Baena is projected to be one of the most owned players at any position on this small two-fixture slate. The winger and midfielder is slated to play on the left wing for La Roja again. Baena has been a huge part of Spain’s offensive resurgence after they started their World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. Since then, Baena has started the following three fixtures, and he has generated one goal, one assist, five shots, eight chances created, 20 crosses, 14 corners, two tackles, and two clearances.

Similar to Belgium, Portugal has also struggled offensively. Especially, considering the surplus of offensive talent. Like Belgium, Portugal also trailed in their Round of 32 fixture until they managed a controversial penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo (DK $7.7K || FD $21) and a late-minute match-winning goal from his teammate Gonçalo Ramos. Portugal, through their four matches thus far, is in the bottom-fifteen in both Shots Against and Created Chances Against. Spain is averaging two Goals For per match heading into this rivalry match against Portugal. Baena will have a heavy influence as Spain looks to extend its winning ways against their European rivals.                                                                                                  

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Kevin de Bruyne (DK $8.2K || FD $18) at United States
  • Bruno Fernandes (DK $7.8K || FD $17) vs. Spain

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Antonee Robinson - DK $5.2K || FD $12

Opponent - vs. Belgium

There are several options at the defender position on this small slate, especially if a manager is looking to spend up. However, Antonee Robinson of the United States will feature here. Robinson has been a big part of both ends of the pitch thus far. Through three starts, he has produced three chances created, 14 crosses, three corners, five tackles, four interceptions, and 13 clearances. He offers even more value on FanDuel that rewards defensive peripherals.

Belgium will be forced to attack throughout the match, which will only boost Robinson's chances of surpassing value. However, many will hope to see his offensive skill set showcased more in this win-or-go-home meeting with Belgium. Considering the left-wingback's role for the United States and his ability to attack from the flank, he will have numerous opportunities to reach and surpass value here.                                                                                

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Pedro Porro (DK $6K || FD $16) vs. Portugal
  • Nuno Mendes (DK $5.7K || FD $14) vs. Spain

 

Corner Takers

  • Portugal: Nuno Mendes/Bruno Fernandes
  • Spain: Álex Baena/Lamine Yamal
  • United States: Malik Tillman/Antonee Robinson
  • Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne/Youri Tielemans

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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