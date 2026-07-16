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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 16 Waiver Wire

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George Springer - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 16 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 15 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Howdy, RotoBallers, and welcome to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball in Week 16 of the 2026 MLB season. With the All-Star break now behind us, it's time to prepare for this stretch run.

In this week's edition, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo leagues of the past week and determine which path managers should take. Below, we will look at a few starting pitchers who were recently placed on the injured list and some struggling young hitters, including Cleveland's Travis Bazzana.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 16 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Position Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Robert Gasser SP MIL 15 Drop in Most Leagues
2 Shane Bieber SP TOR 40 Drop in Most Leagues
3 Noah Schultz SP CWS 10 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Tatsuya Imai SP HOU 35 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Zebby Matthews SP MIN 20 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Brandon Woodruff SP MIL 75 Drop in Shallower Leagues
7 Alex Lange RP KC 20 Drop in Shallower Leagues
8 Emerson Hancock SP SEA 80 Hold in Deeper Leagues
9 Daylen Lile OF WSH 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues
10 Dylan Crews OF WSH 30 Hold in Deeper Leagues
11 Cole Carrigg OF COL 30 Hold in Deeper Leagues
12 Jung Hoo Lee OF SF 35 Hold in Deeper Leagues
13 Dustin May SP STL 30 Hold in Deeper Leagues
14 Davis Martin SP CWS 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues
15 Shane Baz SP BAL 55 Hold in Deeper Leagues
16 Andrew Abbott SP CIN 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues
17 Will Warren SP NYY 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues
18 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 35 Hold in Deeper Leagues
19 Ian Seymour SP TB 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues
20 Nick Lodolo SP CIN 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
21 Ryan Helsley RP BAL 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
22 Corey Seager SS TEX 85 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
23 Austin Riley 3B ATH 80 Hold in All Leagues (keep on bench)
24 George Springer OF TOR 70 Hold in All Leagues (keep on bench)
25 Carter Jensen C KC 60 Hold in All Leagues
26 TJ Rumfield 1B COL 50 Hold in All Leagues
27 Henry Bolte OF ATH 10 Hold in All Leagues
28 Gage Jump SP ATH 30 Hold in All Leagues
29 Teoscar Hernandez OF TOR 85 Hold in All Leagues
30 Nico Hoerner 2B CHC 90 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 15 Player Outlooks

Brandon Woodruff, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

Cut List Ranking No. 6

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Sunday that they transferred veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list. Woodruff has been dealing with right-shoulder issues for a while now, and the 33-year-old was placed on the 15-day IL last weekend after he was diagnosed with an injury to his right anterior shoulder capsule.

It's more bad news for a veteran hurler who already missed the entire 2024 season following right-shoulder surgery late in 2023. Woodruff had a nice 2.98 ERA (3.19 FIP) and 0.84 WHIP in his nine starts for the Brewers this year before landing on the IL, and despite a drop in velocity, he was sporting a 27% strikeout rate and 5.7% walk rate in his 45 1/3 innings pitched. However, he's made just 21 starts for the Brew Crew since the start of last year, and the Brewers might just be hoping to have him healthy for a playoff run this fall.

Fantasy managers holding Woodruff shouldn't expect him to return to Milwaukee's starting rotation until September in a best-case scenario.

 

Emerson Hancock, SP, Seattle Mariners

Cut List Ranking No. 8

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (finger) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hancock was struck in the hand by a comebacker during the first inning of this game. He attempted to stay in the game, but Hancock was taken out in the second inning. He finished this outing with 1.2 innings of work and two strikeouts.

Luckily, the X-rays came back negative, so it appears Hancock has avoided any significant injuries. Hancock will receive extra days of rest during the All-Star break, but a stint on the injured list has yet to be ruled out.

 

Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Cut List Ranking No. 18

Cleveland Guardians rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana, the first overall pick from Oregon State University in 2024, was hitting .294/.389/.450 with an .838 OPS, three homers, eight doubles, 11 RBI, eight stolen bases, and 13 runs scored in his first 30 games after debuting with Cleveland on April 28. Since June 2, though, he has hit just .193 (26-for-135) with four homers, six doubles, a triple, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored, five steals, 17 walks, and 37 strikeouts in 35 games to drop his overall line to .238/.330/.389 in his first 282 MLB plate appearances.

Bazzana went into the All-Star break hitting .200 (8-for-40) with three doubles, three RBI, four runs, a stolen base, five walks, and 13 K's in 10 games in July. The 23-year-old left-handed-hitting Aussie is known for his advanced plate discipline, and he has backed that up with a walk rate in the 75th percentile and a chase rate in the 71st percentile.

However, his xOBP is in just the 40th percentile thanks to a hard-hit rate in the 27th percentile and a barrel rate in the 18th percentile. Bazzana has the plate skills, but he's not squaring the ball up enough consistently yet at the big-league level. Still, he's useful for his speed (13 steals) in deeper fantasy formats going into the second half.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
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Who To Pickup?
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kyle Karros, Kody Clemens, Kenley Jansen, Grant Taylor, Tyler Wells, Jake Burger, Tristan Peters, Henry Bolte, Ryan Jeffers, Masyn Winn, Jasson Dominguez, Luis Lara, Cade Cavalli. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Kyle Karros, Kody Clemens, Kenley Jansen, Grant Taylor, Tyler Wells, Jake Burger, Tristan Peters, Henry Bolte, Ryan Jeffers, Masyn Winn, Jasson Dominguez, Luis Lara, Cade Cavalli:

Kyle Karros
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Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
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Jake Burger
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Tanner Scott
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
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Luke Keaschall
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vs
Walbert Urena
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Henry Bolte
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jasson Dominguez
vs
JJ Bleday
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Alex Lange
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Zach Thornton
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jose Caballero
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Carson Benge
Jasson Dominguez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Luis Lara
vs
Tommy Edman
Luis Lara
vs
Lane Thomas
Luis Lara
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Luis Lara
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luis Lara
vs
Chase Meidroth
Luis Lara
vs
Christian Scott
Luis Lara
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Luis Lara
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Lara
vs
Masyn Winn
Luis Lara
vs
Walbert Urena
Luis Lara
vs
Dominic Canzone
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Luis Lara
vs
Kade Anderson
Luis Lara
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Lara
vs
Joshua Baez
Luis Lara
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Luis Lara
vs
Luke Keaschall
Luis Lara
vs
JJ Bleday
Luis Lara
vs
Merrill Kelly
Luis Lara
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Luis Lara
vs
Henry Bolte
Luis Lara
vs
Zach Thornton
Luis Lara
vs
Brandon Sproat
Luis Lara
vs
Bailey Ober
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luis Lara
vs
Spencer Steer
Luis Lara
vs
Yainer Diaz
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
Heliot Ramos
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luis Lara
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luis Lara
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cade Cavalli
vs
Lane Thomas
Cade Cavalli
vs
Christian Scott
Cade Cavalli
vs
Luis Lara
Cade Cavalli
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tommy Edman
Cade Cavalli
vs
Walbert Urena
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Cade Cavalli
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cade Cavalli
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cade Cavalli
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cade Cavalli
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Cade Cavalli
vs
Masyn Winn
Cade Cavalli
vs
JJ Bleday
Cade Cavalli
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cade Cavalli
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Cade Cavalli
vs
Kade Anderson
Cade Cavalli
vs
Zach Thornton
Cade Cavalli
vs
Joshua Baez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Bailey Ober
Cade Cavalli
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cade Cavalli
vs
Spencer Steer
Cade Cavalli
vs
Merrill Kelly
Cade Cavalli
vs
Erik Miller
Cade Cavalli
vs
Henry Bolte
Cade Cavalli
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Cade Cavalli
vs
Brandon Sproat
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jacob Latz
Cade Cavalli
vs
Logan Henderson
Cade Cavalli
vs
Sean Burke
Cade Cavalli
vs
Griffin Jax
Cade Cavalli
vs
Payton Tolle
Cade Cavalli
vs
Troy Melton
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jake Bennett
Cade Cavalli
vs
Ian Seymour
Cade Cavalli
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cade Cavalli
vs
Gage Jump
Cade Cavalli
vs
Yoendrys Gomez

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

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Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
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Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
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KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
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Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
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Robert MacIntyre

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Justin Thomas

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Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

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Cameron Carr

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Jadarian Price

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Darius Acuff Jr.

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Will Riley

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Junior Caminero

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AJ Dybantsa

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Izaiyah Nelson

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Patrick Reed

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Colton Dach

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Oakland Athletics

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Baltimore Orioles

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Kansas City Royals

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San Francisco Giants

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