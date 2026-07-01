July 1, 2026

Eric Cross' updated fantasy baseball prospect dynasty rankings -- his top 125 prospects for fantasy baseball from his June 2026 rankings update. Check out his dynasty prospect risers and fallers.

We're now three months through the season, with more of the minor league season in the rear-view mirror than in front of us. However, there's still plenty of baseball to be played and plenty to look forward to. The biggest upcoming event in the prospect world is the 2026 MLB draft in July, which will surely add plenty of exciting names to these rankings in my next update.

These MLB prospect rankings are geared toward standard 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues (AVG) and consider many factors, including performance to date, scouting grades, future projection, and video and data analysis. Or, as I like to call it ... "PPP," which stands for profile, performance, and projection.

While these dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings are more slanted toward long-term fantasy value, proximity and short-term value do play a part in where a prospect lands in my rankings. If you want to see the full top 500, then head on over to my Patreon!

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Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (June)

Prospect notes and analysis can be found below the rankings table.

Prospect Eligibility: Less than 130 MLB AB or 50 IP (I'm ignoring service time)

Rankings Updated: June 2026

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes

Eli Willits, Washington Nationals

What a season it's been for Eli Willits. The top pick in the 2025 draft has racked up 12 home runs and 35 steals in 61 games between Low-A and High-A with a .290/.417/.531 slash line. As an 18-year-old in High-A, Willits has been unfazed, smacking six home runs in 14 games with more walks (13) than strikeouts (12).

On top of excelling on the surface, Willits' underlying metrics have been impressive as well. He's currently running a 76% contact rate, 16.9% walk rate, and a 21.9% strikeout rate for the season while converting on 83.3% of his 42 stolen base attempts.

Eli Willits already has five homers in his first 10 High-A games.#Natitudepic.twitter.com/0FPS7N7I0G — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) June 22, 2026

Willits' plus speed and ability to get on base at a high clip should allow him to make a good impact in the stolen base department long-term, and there's sneaky raw power here as well, which Willits has been flexing in High-A. Even if he's more of a 15-20 homer bat, Willits has the skill set to develop into a well-rounded offensive shortstop who can make a five-category fantasy impact. He's deserving of this elite ranking.

Josiah Hartshorn, Chicago Cubs

One of the biggest prospect risers overall this season has been Chicago Cubs' prospect Josiah Hartshorn. A sixth-round pick last summer, Hartshorn has mashed his way to High-A this season as a 19-year-old, and has been one of the best hitters at the level since arriving there.

In 29 High-A games, Hartshorn has slashed a stellar .327/.397/.654 with 15 extra-base hits, nine home runs, and four steals. He's also walked at a solid 9.5% clip while keeping the strikeout rate in check at 19.8%.

Plus raw power leads the way in Hartshorn's profile, and he has projection remaining on his frame to add more bulk and power in the future. He's far from an all-or-nothing masher, though, as Hartshorn is running an 80% contact rate and a 7.9% SwStr rate this season. There's also enough speed here to add double-digit steals annually early in his career.

While the price tag has risen a ton over the last month or two, I'd still be looking to target Hartshorn in dynasty leagues. We could realistically be looking at a top-20 fantasy prospect by the end of the season.

Chase Harlan, Los Angeles Dodgers

Speaking of prospects with big power upside, another massive rankings riser to join the Top 50 this month is Chase Harlan. In 61 games between Low-A and High-A this season, Harlan has 19 doubles, 12 home runs, and a .329/.433/.586 slash line. Harlan has zero steals and won't provide any speed impact long-term, but the bat here is impressive and legit.

With Chase Harlan being promoted to A+, it's a great time to highlight how ridiculous his power upside is. He has exceeded 115 MPH 3 times already this year with an EV90 of 109.4 MPH. He's doing that with a strikeout rate of just 19% and he is still 19 Y/O. Here's a HR at 115. pic.twitter.com/jXYwr4XkOa — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 24, 2026

On top of the massive raw power, Harlan has showcased an impressive approach this season with a 13.7% walk rate and 18.9% strikeout rate. The contact skills have been decent as well, at 72% overall. That rate doesn't stand out, but it's more than adequate given Harlan's age, approach, and quality of contact.

While everyone has been focused on the Dodgers' big four outfield prospects, Harlan has skyrocketed up the rankings and is now one of the top corner infield prospects in the game.

Christian Zazueta, Los Angeles Dodgers

Harlan isn't the only Dodgers prospect on the rise right now. On the pitching side of the prospect world, Christian Zazueta is making plenty of noise this season. In 53.2 innings so far this season, Zazueta has posted a 3.52 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, .190 BAA, 5.8% walk rate, and a 35.9% strikeout rate.

He's one of just two pitching prospects to have a K-BB rate above 30%, a WHIP under 1.00, and a BAA under .200 over at least 50 innings this season. Some guy named Kade Anderson is the other.

WHAT A DEBUT 👏 Christian Zazueta deals 8 strikeouts tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlpaBpZ65Y — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 26, 2026

On top of having above-average or better command and control, Zazueta's fastball and changeup are both above-average or plus offerings. He's also shown a better breaking ball this season, which has been huge for his development. At this point, Zazueta is knocking on the door to my top-10 pitching prospects, and I have a hunch that he'll knock down the door to that club as soon as next month.

Juneiker Caceres, Cleveland Guardians

After a solid 2025 season, Juneiker Caceres has taken his game to the next level this season. In 41 Low-A games, Caceres has slashed .314/.407/.516 with nine doubles, seven home runs, six steals, and more walks (23) than strikeouts (20). His 147 wRC+ is the third-highest mark in the minor leagues among prospects under age 19 with at least 150 plate appearances. On top of that, Caceres is the only 18-year-old prospect with more walks than strikeouts and an ISO north of .200.

When it comes to hit tools, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better hit tool for a prospect under age 20 right now. Caceres is running an 87% contact rate, 5.2% SwStr rate, 12.2% walk rate, and a 10.6% strikeout rate.

While Caceres' power or speed doesn't stand out, he's around average in both areas and could wind up as a 15-20 homer bat with double-digit steals as well. Caceres has also been tapping into his raw power more frequently this season, but remains limited by his 48.9% groundball rate.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500 along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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