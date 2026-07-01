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Eric Cross' Top 125 Dynasty Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (June 2026)

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Seth Hernandez - Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Eric Cross' updated fantasy baseball prospect dynasty rankings -- his top 125 prospects for fantasy baseball from his June 2026 rankings update. Check out his dynasty prospect risers and fallers.

In This Article hide
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (June)
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

We're now three months through the season, with more of the minor league season in the rear-view mirror than in front of us. However, there's still plenty of baseball to be played and plenty to look forward to. The biggest upcoming event in the prospect world is the 2026 MLB draft in July, which will surely add plenty of exciting names to these rankings in my next update.

These MLB prospect rankings are geared toward standard 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues (AVG) and consider many factors, including performance to date, scouting grades, future projection, and video and data analysis. Or, as I like to call it ... "PPP," which stands for profile, performance, and projection.

While these dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings are more slanted toward long-term fantasy value, proximity and short-term value do play a part in where a prospect lands in my rankings. If you want to see the full top 500, then head on over to my Patreon!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (June)

Prospect notes and analysis can be found below the rankings table.

Prospect Eligibility: Less than 130 MLB AB or 50 IP (I'm ignoring service time)

Rankings Updated: June 2026

Rank Player Position Team Age ETA Entry Prev
1 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.15 2027 2024 INTL 1
2 Kade Anderson P SEA 21.99 2026 2025 Draft 5
3 Leo De Vries SS ATH 19.72 2027 2024 INTL 2
4 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.56 2028 2025 Draft 33
5 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.04 2027 2024 Draft 6
6 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.10 2027 2022 INTL 10
7 Seth Hernandez P PIT 20.01 2028 2025 Draft 7
8 Max Clark OF DET 21.53 2026 2023 Draft 9
9 Colt Emerson SS SEA 20.95 Debuted 2023 Draft 14
10 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.36 2026 2023 Draft 13
11 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.01 2026 2021 Draft 45
12 Theo Gillen OF TBR 20.80 2027 2024 Draft 34
13 Edward Florentino OF PIT 19.64 2027 2024 INTL 3
14 Zyhir Hope OF LAD 21.45 2027 2023 Draft 20
15 Henry Bolte OF ATH 22.91 Debuted 2022 Draft 26
16 Eric Hartman OF ATL 20.04 2028 2024 Draft 25
17 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.49 2028 2024 INTL 11
18 Ryan Waldschmidt OF ARI 23.73 Debuted 2024 Draft 12
19 Kaelen Culpepper SS MIN 23.51 2026 2024 Draft 21
20 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.61 2027 2023 INTL 22
21 Jonny Farmelo OF SEA 21.56 2027 2023 Draft 53
22 Andrew Fischer 3B MIL 22.10 2027 2025 Draft 40
23 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 20.74 2027 2024 Draft 16
24 Ryan Sloan P SEA 20.42 2027 2024 Draft 32
25 Josuar Gonzalez SS SFG 18.71 2028 2025 INTL 23
26 Eduardo Quintero OF LAD 20.79 2027 2023 INTL 24
27 Jojo Parker SS TOR 19.90 2028 2025 Draft 39
28 Thomas White P MIA 21.75 2026 2023 Draft 19
29 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.30 2027 2023 INTL 28
30 Devin Fitz-Gerald 2B/3B/SS WAS 20.87 2028 2024 Draft 18
31 Alfredo Duno C CIN 20.48 2027 2023 INTL 27
32 Luis Pena SS MIL 19.63 2027 2024 INTL 29
33 Braden Montgomery OF CHW 23.18 Debuted 2024 Draft 49
34 Charlie Condon 1B COL 23.22 2026 2024 Draft 83
35 Steele Hall SS CIN 18.94 2028 2025 Draft 69
36 Aidan Miller SS PHI 22.06 2026 2023 Draft 17
37 Felnin Celesten SS SEA 20.79 2027 2023 INTL 42
38 Ralphy Velazquez 1B CLE 21.09 2026 2023 Draft 31
39 Gage Jump P ATH 23.22 Debuted 2024 Draft 64
40 Bryce Rainer SS DET 20.99 2027 2024 Draft 46
41 Luis Hernandez SS SFG 17.55 2030 2026 INTL 35
42 Josiah Hartshorn OF/1B CHC 19.41 2029 2025 Draft 231
43 Jhonny Level SS SFG 19.26 2028 2024 INTL 38
44 Josue Briceno C/1B DET 21.77 2026 2022 INTL 41
45 Chase Harlan 3B LAD 19.81 2028 2024 Draft 224
46 Kendry Chourio P KCR 18.75 2029 2025 INTL 47
47 Luis Lara OF MIL 21.62 2026 2022 INTL 43
48 Anthony Eyanson P BOS 21.73 2027 2025 Draft 55
49 Karson Milbrandt P MIA 22.19 2027 2022 Draft 61
50 Cole Carrigg OF COL 24.15 2026 2023 Draft 119
51 Francisco Renteria OF PHI 17.47 2030 2026 INTL 71
52 Seaver King SS WAS 23.19 2026 2024 Draft 63
53 Dax Kilby SS NYY 19.62 2028 2025 Draft 50
54 Bo Davidson OF SFG 23.99 2026 2023 UDFA 54
55 Emil Morales SS LAD 19.77 2027 2024 INTL 37
56 Lazaro Montes OF SEA 21.69 2026 2022 INTL 70
57 Michael Arroyo 2B SEA 21.66 2026 2022 INTL 56
58 Ethan Holliday SS COL 19.35 2028 2025 Draft 48
59 Travis Sykora P WAS 22.18 2027 2023 Draft 52
60 Jarlin Susana P WAS 22.27 2027 2022 INTL 58
61 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF MIN 23.34 2026 2020 INTL 59
62 Robby Snelling P MIA 22.53 Debuted 2022 Draft 51
63 George Lombard SS NYY 21.08 2026 2023 Draft 60
64 Caden Scarborough P TEX 21.25 2027 2023 Draft 79
65 Jett Williams 3B/SS/OF MIL 22.66 2026 2022 Draft 44
66 Ike Irish OF/1B BAL 22.60 2027 2025 Draft 67
67 Kayson Cunningham SS ARI 20.02 2028 2025 Draft 75
68 Johnny King P TOR 19.93 2027 2024 Draft 110
69 Noah Schultz P CHW 22.91 Debuted 2022 Draft 65
70 Juneiker Caceres OF CLE 18.88 2028 2024 INTL 181
71 Kyson Witherspoon P BOS 21.88 2027 2025 Draft 82
72 Aiva Arquette SS MIA 22.71 2027 2025 Draft 62
73 Ethan Conrad OF CHC 21.99 2027 2025 Draft 66
74 Zac Veen OF COL 24.55 Debuted 2020 Draft 138
75 Jefferson Rojas 3B/SS CHC 21.18 2026 2022 INTL 243
76 Nate George OF BAL 20.07 2027 2024 Draft 73
77 Esmerlyn Valdez OF PIT 22.43 Debuted 2021 INTL 57
78 Johenssy Colome SS ATH 17.71 2030 2026 INTL 78
79 Cam Caminiti P ATL 19.90 2027 2024 Draft 87
80 Hector Rodriguez OF CIN 22.31 2026 2021 INTL 120
81 Gage Wood P PHI 22.55 2027 2025 Draft 94
82 Tommy Troy OF ARI 24.45 Debuted 2023 Draft 89
83 Logan Henderson P MIL 24.33 Debuted 2021 Draft 91
84 Tyler Bremner P LAA 22.20 2026 2025 Draft 104
85 Jaxon Wiggins P CHC 24.75 2026 2023 Draft 80
86 Arjun Nimmala SS TOR 20.71 2027 2023 Draft 109
87 Christian Zazueta P LAD 21.73 2027 2022 INTL 228
88 Murf Gray 3B PIT 22.50 2027 2025 Draft 189
89 JD Dix 2B ARI 20.72 2028 2024 Draft 117
90 Cris Rodriguez OF DET 18.42 2029 2025 INTL 111
91 Wandy Asigen SS NYM 16.86 2030 2026 INTL 90
92 Jhostynxon Garcia OF PIT 23.56 Debuted 2019 INTL 96
93 Didier Fuentes P ATL 21.04 Debuted 2022 INTL 97
94 Gavin Fien SS WAS 19.32 2028 2025 Draft 105
95 James Tibbs 1B/OF LAD 23.75 2026 2024 Draft 135
96 River Ryan P LAD 27.88 Debuted 2021 Draft 88
97 Luke Adams 1B/3B MIL 22.19 2027 2022 Draft 147
98 Jonah Tong P NYM 23.04 Debuted 2022 Draft 74
99 Ethan Salas C SDP 20.08 2027 2023 INTL 114
100 Elian Pena SS NYM 18.70 2028 2025 INTL 100
101 Kash Mayfield P SDP 21.39 2027 2024 Draft 68
102 Xavier Neyens SS/3B HOU 19.67 2028 2025 Draft 84
103 Spencer Jones OF NYY 25.13 Debuted 2022 Draft 102
104 Pedro Ramirez 2B/3B CHC 22.25 2026 2021 INTL 93
105 Jacob Melton OF TBR 25.82 Debuted 2022 Draft 103
106 Carlos Lagrange P NYY 23.11 2026 2022 INTL 95
107 Tate Southisene 2B/SS ATL 19.73 2028 2025 Draft 255
108 Kevin Defrank P MIA 17.88 2029 2025 INTL 107
109 Josh Adamczewski 2B MIL 21.14 2026 2023 Draft 113
110 Wei-En Lin P ATH 20.65 2027 2024 INTL 92
111 Roldy Brito 2B/OF COL 19.23 2028 2024 INTL 77
112 Elmer Rodriguez P NYY 22.87 Debuted 2021 Draft 112
113 Tommy White 3B ATH 23.33 2026 2024 Draft 144
114 Cooper Pratt SS MIL 21.87 Debuted 2023 Draft 122
115 Angeibel Gomez OF KCR 17.55 2030 2026 INTL 127
116 Alejandro Rosario P WAS 24.48 2026 2023 Draft 99
117 Emanuel Luna OF STL 17.45 2030 2026 INTL 179
118 Eduardo Tait C MIN 19.84 2027 2023 INTL 116
119 Braylon Doughty P CLE 20.56 2027 2024 Draft 128
120 Jackson Ferris P LAD 22.46 2026 2022 Draft 101
121 Gabriel Gonzalez OF MIN 22.25 Debuted 2021 INTL 124
122 Kevin Alvarez OF HOU 18.46 2028 2025 INTL 134
123 Demetrio Crisantes 2B/3B ARI 21.82 2027 2022 Draft 204
124 Sean Keys 1B/3B TOR 23.10 2027 2024 Draft 242
125 Hagen Smith P CHW 22.87 2026 2024 Draft 166

 

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes

Eli Willits, Washington Nationals

What a season it's been for Eli Willits. The top pick in the 2025 draft has racked up 12 home runs and 35 steals in 61 games between Low-A and High-A with a .290/.417/.531 slash line. As an 18-year-old in High-A, Willits has been unfazed, smacking six home runs in 14 games with more walks (13) than strikeouts (12).

On top of excelling on the surface, Willits' underlying metrics have been impressive as well. He's currently running a 76% contact rate, 16.9% walk rate, and a 21.9% strikeout rate for the season while converting on 83.3% of his 42 stolen base attempts.

Willits' plus speed and ability to get on base at a high clip should allow him to make a good impact in the stolen base department long-term, and there's sneaky raw power here as well, which Willits has been flexing in High-A. Even if he's more of a 15-20 homer bat, Willits has the skill set to develop into a well-rounded offensive shortstop who can make a five-category fantasy impact. He's deserving of this elite ranking.

Josiah Hartshorn, Chicago Cubs

One of the biggest prospect risers overall this season has been Chicago Cubs' prospect Josiah Hartshorn. A sixth-round pick last summer, Hartshorn has mashed his way to High-A this season as a 19-year-old, and has been one of the best hitters at the level since arriving there.

In 29 High-A games, Hartshorn has slashed a stellar .327/.397/.654 with 15 extra-base hits, nine home runs, and four steals. He's also walked at a solid 9.5% clip while keeping the strikeout rate in check at 19.8%.

Plus raw power leads the way in Hartshorn's profile, and he has projection remaining on his frame to add more bulk and power in the future. He's far from an all-or-nothing masher, though, as Hartshorn is running an 80% contact rate and a 7.9% SwStr rate this season. There's also enough speed here to add double-digit steals annually early in his career.

While the price tag has risen a ton over the last month or two, I'd still be looking to target Hartshorn in dynasty leagues. We could realistically be looking at a top-20 fantasy prospect by the end of the season.

Chase Harlan, Los Angeles Dodgers

Speaking of prospects with big power upside, another massive rankings riser to join the Top 50 this month is Chase Harlan. In 61 games between Low-A and High-A this season, Harlan has 19 doubles, 12 home runs, and a .329/.433/.586 slash line. Harlan has zero steals and won't provide any speed impact long-term, but the bat here is impressive and legit.

On top of the massive raw power, Harlan has showcased an impressive approach this season with a 13.7% walk rate and 18.9% strikeout rate. The contact skills have been decent as well, at 72% overall. That rate doesn't stand out, but it's more than adequate given Harlan's age, approach, and quality of contact.

While everyone has been focused on the Dodgers' big four outfield prospects, Harlan has skyrocketed up the rankings and is now one of the top corner infield prospects in the game.

Christian Zazueta, Los Angeles Dodgers

Harlan isn't the only Dodgers prospect on the rise right now. On the pitching side of the prospect world, Christian Zazueta is making plenty of noise this season. In 53.2 innings so far this season, Zazueta has posted a 3.52 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, .190 BAA, 5.8% walk rate, and a 35.9% strikeout rate.

He's one of just two pitching prospects to have a K-BB rate above 30%, a WHIP under 1.00, and a BAA under .200 over at least 50 innings this season. Some guy named Kade Anderson is the other.

On top of having above-average or better command and control, Zazueta's fastball and changeup are both above-average or plus offerings. He's also shown a better breaking ball this season, which has been huge for his development. At this point, Zazueta is knocking on the door to my top-10 pitching prospects, and I have a hunch that he'll knock down the door to that club as soon as next month.

Juneiker Caceres, Cleveland Guardians

After a solid 2025 season, Juneiker Caceres has taken his game to the next level this season. In 41 Low-A games, Caceres has slashed .314/.407/.516 with nine doubles, seven home runs, six steals, and more walks (23) than strikeouts (20). His 147 wRC+ is the third-highest mark in the minor leagues among prospects under age 19 with at least 150 plate appearances. On top of that, Caceres is the only 18-year-old prospect with more walks than strikeouts and an ISO north of .200.

When it comes to hit tools, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better hit tool for a prospect under age 20 right now. Caceres is running an 87% contact rate, 5.2% SwStr rate, 12.2% walk rate, and a 10.6% strikeout rate.

While Caceres' power or speed doesn't stand out, he's around average in both areas and could wind up as a 15-20 homer bat with double-digit steals as well. Caceres has also been tapping into his raw power more frequently this season, but remains limited by his 48.9% groundball rate.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500 along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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