3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson

July 16, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-end prospects ahead of their call-up can be the difference between winning and losing your fantasy league. Last summer, those who stashed Nick Kurtz ahead of his midseason call-up were rewarded with a top-10 hitter.

In this piece, we will highlight two of the top pitching prospects in the game, including one budding superstar at the Double-A level, and check in on a top outfield prospect and determine if managers should stash them.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 10 2/3 IP, 6.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 14 SO, 8 BB

Despite being on the injured list, this pitcher is one managers should pay close attention to. Chicago's top pitching prospect, Jaxon Wiggins, may well have already been in the majors if not for his early-season elbow injury. The No. 93-ranked prospect in the sport (per MLB.com) has been on the Triple-A injured list since early April.

However, Wiggins has recently completed his rehab assignment and has since returned to Triple-A.

With High-A, Wiggins has made three abbreviated starts and logged 7 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.45 ERA and a sharp 0.95 WHIP. During this brief rehab assignment, Wiggins has struck out seven hitters while walking only two.

Last summer, Wiggins began his season with High-A but would eventually make his Iowa debut late in the second half. With High-A, he tossed 26 1/3 innings with a 1.71 ERA before moving up to Double-A, where he looked just as sharp. Over 42 frames with Knoxville, Wiggins posted a strong 1.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP, with a 52:17 K:BB.

While he would post a modest 4.66 ERA over a brief 9 2/3 innings stint with Triple-A, the upside Wiggins showed earlier is quite noteworthy.

Given that Chicago's pitching depth has been hit with many injuries this season, including Cade Horton and Justin Steele's recent setback, Wiggins may not have to show much more in the majors once he returns from the injured list. Managers in deeper leagues should continue to pay close attention to the 24-year-old, as he could enter must-start territory once he is activated from the injured list.

Jaxon Wiggins Climbing Stash Rankings Amid Productive Rehab Assignment https://t.co/DWzgpik2Hp — RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) July 6, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith



Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 38 G, .277/.386/.440, 10 2B, 3 HR, 7 SB

Walker Jenkins has been a highly regarded prospect ever since being drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school, but he's dealt with several injuries over the course of his professional career that have delayed his major league debut. This year has been no different, as he was held out from May 3rd to June 13th with a shoulder sprain.

However, the 21-year-old is finally back and healthy and has been on a tear since making his return to the lineup. In 17 games since, he is hitting for a .373 batting average, and in the first eight games of July, he's slashing .290/.353/.452. This season, the youngster has five home runs, 16 RBI, 29 runs, and seven steals in 42 games.

Walker Jenkins in his 11 games since returning off the injured list: .442/.467/.814 with 8 XBH@Twins | @TwinsPlayerDev | @StPaulSaints pic.twitter.com/4cdwy1z4w9 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

While Jenkins has never stayed on the field enough to produce eye-popping season totals, the skill was clearly there from the start, and it has never left. The outfielder has put up an exceptional .297/.400/.470 slash line in his minor league career, a time period spanning 234 games. There was never a point where it looked like he was overmatched, which is rare for someone drafted straight out of high school who rose through the ranks so quickly.

With a 60-grade hit tool, 60-grade power, and 55-grade speed, it's obvious why he has an extremely high fantasy ceiling. The five-category threat has nothing left to prove in the minors, outside of staying healthy, so 2026 could be the perfect time to get him some late-season at-bats in preparation for him to become a major part of the Twins' lineup in 2027.

-Written by Jeremy Heist

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

With the reports of the Mariners being willing to trade one of their pitchers (likely Luis Castillo) for a bat before the trade deadline, the ears of every Kade Anderson stasher just perked up a bit. As I've mentioned several times throughout the season in this article series, Anderson is absolutely MLB-ready, but thoroughly blocked at the Major League level. And even if the Mariners do deal Castillo or another arm, that would still leave five other good arms in the rotation.

Kade Anderson racks up nine punchouts across six frames of two-run ball for the Double-A @ARTravs 🔱 MLB's top-ranked pitching prospect (@Mariners) is running a 108/10 K/BB ratio in his debut season: pic.twitter.com/UvwqlSPpfd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

For the season, Anderson has now made 14 starts spanning 72.2 innings. In those 14 starts, Anderson has allowed a grand total of 11 earned runs. That equates to a pristine 1.36 ERA to go along with a 0.69 WHIP, 3.8% walk rate, and a 41.4% strikeout rate. For pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched, Anderson's 37.5 K-BB rate is the top mark by a full six percent. No pitching prospect has a higher impact potential in redraft leagues this season than Anderson.

- Written by Eric Cross

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jake Mangum Walker Jenkins vs Grant Taylor Tyler Wells vs Grant Taylor Andrew Kittredge vs Grant Taylor Mason Montgomery vs Kenley Jansen Grant Taylor vs Grant Taylor Erik Miller vs Royce Lewis Curtis Mead vs Grant Taylor Clayton Beeter vs Reynaldo Lopez Bailey Ober vs Carter Jensen Alejandro Kirk vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Royce Lewis Curtis Mead vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Reynaldo Lopez Bailey Ober vs Christian Scott Zach Thornton vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Grant Taylor Tyler Wells vs Grant Taylor Andrew Kittredge vs Grant Taylor Mason Montgomery vs Kenley Jansen Grant Taylor vs Grant Taylor Erik Miller vs Grant Taylor Clayton Beeter vs Kenley Jansen Jacob Webb vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, Garrett Whitlock, Spencer Steer, Walbert Urena, JJ Bleday, Kirby Yates, Alejandro Kirk, Jacob Webb, Jonah Heim, Elvis Alvarado, Andrew Kittredge, Kyle Teel, Dalton Rushing. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, Garrett Whitlock, Spencer Steer, Walbert Urena, JJ Bleday, Kirby Yates, Alejandro Kirk, Jacob Webb, Jonah Heim, Elvis Alvarado, Andrew Kittredge, Kyle Teel, Dalton Rushing:

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