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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-end prospects ahead of their call-up can be the difference between winning and losing your fantasy league. Last summer, those who stashed Nick Kurtz ahead of his midseason call-up were rewarded with a top-10 hitter.

In this piece, we will highlight two of the top pitching prospects in the game, including one budding superstar at the Double-A level, and check in on a top outfield prospect and determine if managers should stash them.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 10 2/3 IP, 6.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 14 SO, 8 BB

Despite being on the injured list, this pitcher is one managers should pay close attention to. Chicago's top pitching prospect, Jaxon Wiggins, may well have already been in the majors if not for his early-season elbow injury. The No. 93-ranked prospect in the sport (per MLB.com) has been on the Triple-A injured list since early April.

However, Wiggins has recently completed his rehab assignment and has since returned to Triple-A.

With High-A, Wiggins has made three abbreviated starts and logged 7 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.45 ERA and a sharp 0.95 WHIP. During this brief rehab assignment, Wiggins has struck out seven hitters while walking only two.

Last summer, Wiggins began his season with High-A but would eventually make his Iowa debut late in the second half. With High-A, he tossed 26 1/3 innings with a 1.71 ERA before moving up to Double-A, where he looked just as sharp. Over 42 frames with Knoxville, Wiggins posted a strong 1.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP, with a 52:17 K:BB.

While he would post a modest 4.66 ERA over a brief 9 2/3 innings stint with Triple-A, the upside Wiggins showed earlier is quite noteworthy.

Given that Chicago's pitching depth has been hit with many injuries this season, including Cade Horton and Justin Steele's recent setback, Wiggins may not have to show much more in the majors once he returns from the injured list. Managers in deeper leagues should continue to pay close attention to the 24-year-old, as he could enter must-start territory once he is activated from the injured list.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 38 G, .277/.386/.440, 10 2B, 3 HR, 7 SB

Walker Jenkins has been a highly regarded prospect ever since being drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school, but he's dealt with several injuries over the course of his professional career that have delayed his major league debut. This year has been no different, as he was held out from May 3rd to June 13th with a shoulder sprain.

However, the 21-year-old is finally back and healthy and has been on a tear since making his return to the lineup. In 17 games since, he is hitting for a .373 batting average, and in the first eight games of July, he's slashing .290/.353/.452. This season, the youngster has five home runs, 16 RBI, 29 runs, and seven steals in 42 games.

While Jenkins has never stayed on the field enough to produce eye-popping season totals, the skill was clearly there from the start, and it has never left. The outfielder has put up an exceptional .297/.400/.470 slash line in his minor league career, a time period spanning 234 games. There was never a point where it looked like he was overmatched, which is rare for someone drafted straight out of high school who rose through the ranks so quickly.

With a 60-grade hit tool, 60-grade power, and 55-grade speed, it's obvious why he has an extremely high fantasy ceiling. The five-category threat has nothing left to prove in the minors, outside of staying healthy, so 2026 could be the perfect time to get him some late-season at-bats in preparation for him to become a major part of the Twins' lineup in 2027.

-Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

With the reports of the Mariners being willing to trade one of their pitchers (likely Luis Castillo) for a bat before the trade deadline, the ears of every Kade Anderson stasher just perked up a bit. As I've mentioned several times throughout the season in this article series, Anderson is absolutely MLB-ready, but thoroughly blocked at the Major League level. And even if the Mariners do deal Castillo or another arm, that would still leave five other good arms in the rotation.

For the season, Anderson has now made 14 starts spanning 72.2 innings. In those 14 starts, Anderson has allowed a grand total of 11 earned runs. That equates to a pristine 1.36 ERA to go along with a 0.69 WHIP, 3.8% walk rate, and a 41.4% strikeout rate. For pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched, Anderson's 37.5 K-BB rate is the top mark by a full six percent. No pitching prospect has a higher impact potential in redraft leagues this season than Anderson.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
5 Max Clark OF Tigers
6 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies
8 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
14 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
15 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
16 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
17 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
18 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
19 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
21 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
22 River Ryan SP Dodgers
23 Jacob Melton OF Rays
24 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
25 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, Garrett Whitlock, Spencer Steer, Walbert Urena, JJ Bleday, Kirby Yates, Alejandro Kirk, Jacob Webb, Jonah Heim, Elvis Alvarado, Andrew Kittredge, Kyle Teel, Dalton Rushing. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Jaxon Wiggins, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, Garrett Whitlock, Spencer Steer, Walbert Urena, JJ Bleday, Kirby Yates, Alejandro Kirk, Jacob Webb, Jonah Heim, Elvis Alvarado, Andrew Kittredge, Kyle Teel, Dalton Rushing:

Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Dalton Rushing
Walker Jenkins
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Vaughn Grissom
Walker Jenkins
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Kyle Teel
Walker Jenkins
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Jacob Gonzalez
Walker Jenkins
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Walker Jenkins
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Tyler Tolbert
Walker Jenkins
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Alejandro Kirk
Walker Jenkins
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Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
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Andrew Kittredge
Walker Jenkins
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Richie Palacios
Walker Jenkins
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Elvis Alvarado
Walker Jenkins
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Hogan Harris
Walker Jenkins
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Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
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Anthony Seigler
Walker Jenkins
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Jacob Webb
Walker Jenkins
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Brett Baty
Walker Jenkins
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Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
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Khalil Watson
Walker Jenkins
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Kirby Yates
Walker Jenkins
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Jonah Heim
Walker Jenkins
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Brayan Rocchio
Walker Jenkins
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Erik Miller
Walker Jenkins
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Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
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Jake McCarthy
Walker Jenkins
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Jose Caballero
Walker Jenkins
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Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
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A.J. Ewing
Walker Jenkins
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Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
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Heliot Ramos
Walker Jenkins
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Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
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Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
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Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
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Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
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Yainer Diaz
Kade Anderson
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Luis Lara
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
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Curtis Mead
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Sean Burke
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
Garrett Whitlock
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Walbert Urena
Garrett Whitlock
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Luis Robert Jr.
Garrett Whitlock
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Reynaldo Lopez
Garrett Whitlock
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Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Whitlock
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Christian Scott
Garrett Whitlock
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JJ Bleday
Garrett Whitlock
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Cade Cavalli
Garrett Whitlock
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Bryce Eldridge
Garrett Whitlock
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Lane Thomas
Garrett Whitlock
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Zach Thornton
Garrett Whitlock
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Luis Lara
Garrett Whitlock
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Bailey Ober
Garrett Whitlock
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Tommy Edman
Garrett Whitlock
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Spencer Steer
Garrett Whitlock
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Jasson Dominguez
Garrett Whitlock
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Erik Miller
Garrett Whitlock
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Chase Meidroth
Garrett Whitlock
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Brayan Rocchio
Garrett Whitlock
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Ryan Jeffers
Garrett Whitlock
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Jonah Heim
Garrett Whitlock
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Masyn Winn
Garrett Whitlock
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Kirby Yates
Garrett Whitlock
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Dominic Canzone
Garrett Whitlock
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Khalil Watson
Garrett Whitlock
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Kade Anderson
Garrett Whitlock
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Jacob Latz
Garrett Whitlock
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Sean Burke
Garrett Whitlock
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Griffin Jax
Garrett Whitlock
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Payton Tolle
Garrett Whitlock
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Troy Melton
Garrett Whitlock
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Ian Seymour
Garrett Whitlock
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Joey Cantillo
Garrett Whitlock
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Kenley Jansen
Garrett Whitlock
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Emilio Pagan
Garrett Whitlock
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Tanner Scott
Spencer Steer
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Bailey Ober
Spencer Steer
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Erik Miller
Spencer Steer
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Zach Thornton
Spencer Steer
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Brayan Rocchio
Spencer Steer
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Bryce Eldridge
Spencer Steer
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Jonah Heim
Spencer Steer
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JJ Bleday
Spencer Steer
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Kirby Yates
Spencer Steer
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Ezequiel Tovar
Spencer Steer
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Khalil Watson
Spencer Steer
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Luis Robert Jr.
Spencer Steer
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Robert Gasser
Spencer Steer
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Garrett Whitlock
Spencer Steer
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Brett Baty
Spencer Steer
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Walbert Urena
Spencer Steer
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Jacob Webb
Spencer Steer
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Reynaldo Lopez
Spencer Steer
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Anthony Seigler
Spencer Steer
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Christian Scott
Spencer Steer
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Jake Mangum
Spencer Steer
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Cade Cavalli
Spencer Steer
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Elvis Alvarado
Spencer Steer
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Lane Thomas
Spencer Steer
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Andrew Kittredge
Spencer Steer
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Luis Lara
Spencer Steer
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Spencer Steer
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Jake McCarthy
Spencer Steer
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Spencer Steer
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Jose Caballero
Spencer Steer
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Carson Benge
Spencer Steer
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T.J. Rumfield
Spencer Steer
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A.J. Ewing
Spencer Steer
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Chase DeLauter
Spencer Steer
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Heliot Ramos
Spencer Steer
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Sam Antonacci
Walbert Urena
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Reynaldo Lopez
Walbert Urena
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Garrett Whitlock
Walbert Urena
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Christian Scott
Walbert Urena
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walbert Urena
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Cade Cavalli
Walbert Urena
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Ezequiel Tovar
Walbert Urena
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Lane Thomas
Walbert Urena
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JJ Bleday
Walbert Urena
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Luis Lara
Walbert Urena
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Bryce Eldridge
Walbert Urena
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Tommy Edman
Walbert Urena
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Zach Thornton
Walbert Urena
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Jasson Dominguez
Walbert Urena
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Bailey Ober
Walbert Urena
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Chase Meidroth
Walbert Urena
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Spencer Steer
Walbert Urena
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Ryan Jeffers
Walbert Urena
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Erik Miller
Walbert Urena
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Masyn Winn
Walbert Urena
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Brayan Rocchio
Walbert Urena
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Dominic Canzone
Walbert Urena
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Jonah Heim
Walbert Urena
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Kade Anderson
Walbert Urena
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Kirby Yates
Walbert Urena
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Joshua Baez
Walbert Urena
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Jacob Latz
Walbert Urena
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Logan Henderson
Walbert Urena
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Sean Burke
Walbert Urena
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Griffin Jax
Walbert Urena
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Payton Tolle
Walbert Urena
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Troy Melton
Walbert Urena
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Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
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Ian Seymour
Walbert Urena
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Joey Cantillo
Walbert Urena
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Gage Jump
JJ Bleday
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Ezequiel Tovar
JJ Bleday
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Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
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Luis Robert Jr.
JJ Bleday
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Zach Thornton
JJ Bleday
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Garrett Whitlock
JJ Bleday
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Bailey Ober
JJ Bleday
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Walbert Urena
JJ Bleday
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Spencer Steer
JJ Bleday
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Reynaldo Lopez
JJ Bleday
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Erik Miller
JJ Bleday
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Christian Scott
JJ Bleday
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Brayan Rocchio
JJ Bleday
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Cade Cavalli
JJ Bleday
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Jonah Heim
JJ Bleday
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Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
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Kirby Yates
JJ Bleday
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Luis Lara
JJ Bleday
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Khalil Watson
JJ Bleday
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Tommy Edman
JJ Bleday
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Robert Gasser
JJ Bleday
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Jasson Dominguez
JJ Bleday
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Brett Baty
JJ Bleday
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Chase Meidroth
JJ Bleday
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Jacob Webb
JJ Bleday
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Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
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Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
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Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
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Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
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Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
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A.J. Ewing
JJ Bleday
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Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
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Heliot Ramos
JJ Bleday
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
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Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
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Cole Carrigg
Kirby Yates
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Jonah Heim
Kirby Yates
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Khalil Watson
Kirby Yates
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Brayan Rocchio
Kirby Yates
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Robert Gasser
Kirby Yates
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Erik Miller
Kirby Yates
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Brett Baty
Kirby Yates
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Spencer Steer
Kirby Yates
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Jacob Webb
Kirby Yates
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Bailey Ober
Kirby Yates
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Anthony Seigler
Kirby Yates
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Zach Thornton
Kirby Yates
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Jake Mangum
Kirby Yates
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Bryce Eldridge
Kirby Yates
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Elvis Alvarado
Kirby Yates
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JJ Bleday
Kirby Yates
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Andrew Kittredge
Kirby Yates
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Ezequiel Tovar
Kirby Yates
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Alejandro Kirk
Kirby Yates
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Luis Robert Jr.
Kirby Yates
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Kirby Yates
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Garrett Whitlock
Kirby Yates
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Kyle Teel
Kirby Yates
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Walbert Urena
Kirby Yates
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Dalton Rushing
Kirby Yates
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Reynaldo Lopez
Kirby Yates
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Jacob Latz
Kirby Yates
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Sean Burke
Kirby Yates
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Griffin Jax
Kirby Yates
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Payton Tolle
Kirby Yates
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Troy Melton
Kirby Yates
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Ian Seymour
Kirby Yates
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Joey Cantillo
Kirby Yates
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Kenley Jansen
Kirby Yates
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Emilio Pagan
Kirby Yates
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Tanner Scott
Alejandro Kirk
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Andrew Kittredge
Alejandro Kirk
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Alejandro Kirk
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Elvis Alvarado
Alejandro Kirk
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Kyle Teel
Alejandro Kirk
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Jake Mangum
Alejandro Kirk
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Dalton Rushing
Alejandro Kirk
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Anthony Seigler
Alejandro Kirk
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Charlie Condon
Alejandro Kirk
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Jacob Webb
Alejandro Kirk
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Walker Jenkins
Alejandro Kirk
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Brett Baty
Alejandro Kirk
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Max Clark
Alejandro Kirk
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Robert Gasser
Alejandro Kirk
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Vaughn Grissom
Alejandro Kirk
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Khalil Watson
Alejandro Kirk
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Jacob Gonzalez
Alejandro Kirk
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Kirby Yates
Alejandro Kirk
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Tyler Tolbert
Alejandro Kirk
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Jonah Heim
Alejandro Kirk
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Clayton Beeter
Alejandro Kirk
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Brayan Rocchio
Alejandro Kirk
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Richie Palacios
Alejandro Kirk
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Erik Miller
Alejandro Kirk
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Hogan Harris
Alejandro Kirk
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Spencer Steer
Alejandro Kirk
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Carter Jensen
Alejandro Kirk
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Samuel Basallo
Alejandro Kirk
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Yainer Diaz
Alejandro Kirk
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Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
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Brett Baty
Jacob Webb
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Anthony Seigler
Jacob Webb
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Robert Gasser
Jacob Webb
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Jake Mangum
Jacob Webb
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Khalil Watson
Jacob Webb
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Elvis Alvarado
Jacob Webb
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Kirby Yates
Jacob Webb
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Andrew Kittredge
Jacob Webb
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Jonah Heim
Jacob Webb
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Alejandro Kirk
Jacob Webb
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Brayan Rocchio
Jacob Webb
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Jacob Webb
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Erik Miller
Jacob Webb
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Kyle Teel
Jacob Webb
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Spencer Steer
Jacob Webb
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Dalton Rushing
Jacob Webb
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Bailey Ober
Jacob Webb
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Charlie Condon
Jacob Webb
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Zach Thornton
Jacob Webb
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Walker Jenkins
Jacob Webb
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Bryce Eldridge
Jacob Webb
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Max Clark
Jacob Webb
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JJ Bleday
Jacob Webb
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Vaughn Grissom
Jacob Webb
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Ezequiel Tovar
Jacob Webb
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Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
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Sean Burke
Jacob Webb
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Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
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Payton Tolle
Jacob Webb
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Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
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Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
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Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
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Kenley Jansen
Jacob Webb
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Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
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Tanner Scott
Jonah Heim
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Brayan Rocchio
Jonah Heim
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Kirby Yates
Jonah Heim
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Jonah Heim
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Khalil Watson
Jonah Heim
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Spencer Steer
Jonah Heim
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Robert Gasser
Jonah Heim
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Bailey Ober
Jonah Heim
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Brett Baty
Jonah Heim
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Zach Thornton
Jonah Heim
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Jacob Webb
Jonah Heim
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Jonah Heim
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Jonah Heim
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Jonah Heim
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Jake Mangum
Jonah Heim
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Ezequiel Tovar
Jonah Heim
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Elvis Alvarado
Jonah Heim
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Luis Robert Jr.
Jonah Heim
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Andrew Kittredge
Jonah Heim
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Garrett Whitlock
Jonah Heim
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Alejandro Kirk
Jonah Heim
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Walbert Urena
Jonah Heim
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Jonah Heim
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Reynaldo Lopez
Jonah Heim
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Kyle Teel
Jonah Heim
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Christian Scott
Jonah Heim
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Carter Jensen
Jonah Heim
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Samuel Basallo
Jonah Heim
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Yainer Diaz
Jonah Heim
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Ryan Jeffers
Elvis Alvarado
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Jake Mangum
Elvis Alvarado
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Andrew Kittredge
Elvis Alvarado
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Anthony Seigler
Elvis Alvarado
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Alejandro Kirk
Elvis Alvarado
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Jacob Webb
Elvis Alvarado
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Elvis Alvarado
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Brett Baty
Elvis Alvarado
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Kyle Teel
Elvis Alvarado
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Robert Gasser
Elvis Alvarado
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Dalton Rushing
Elvis Alvarado
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Khalil Watson
Elvis Alvarado
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Charlie Condon
Elvis Alvarado
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Kirby Yates
Elvis Alvarado
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Walker Jenkins
Elvis Alvarado
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Jonah Heim
Elvis Alvarado
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Max Clark
Elvis Alvarado
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Brayan Rocchio
Elvis Alvarado
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Vaughn Grissom
Elvis Alvarado
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Erik Miller
Elvis Alvarado
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Jacob Gonzalez
Elvis Alvarado
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Spencer Steer
Elvis Alvarado
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Tyler Tolbert
Elvis Alvarado
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Bailey Ober
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Clayton Beeter
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Zach Thornton
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jacob Latz
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Sean Burke
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Griffin Jax
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Payton Tolle
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Troy Melton
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ian Seymour
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Joey Cantillo
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kenley Jansen
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Emilio Pagan
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Tanner Scott
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jake Mangum
Andrew Kittredge
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Anthony Seigler
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Kyle Teel
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jacob Webb
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Dalton Rushing
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Brett Baty
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Charlie Condon
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Robert Gasser
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Walker Jenkins
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Khalil Watson
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Max Clark
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Kirby Yates
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Vaughn Grissom
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jonah Heim
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jacob Gonzalez
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Erik Miller
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Clayton Beeter
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Spencer Steer
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Richie Palacios
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Bailey Ober
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jacob Latz
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Sean Burke
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Griffin Jax
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Payton Tolle
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Troy Melton
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Ian Seymour
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Joey Cantillo
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Kenley Jansen
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Teel
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Kyle Teel
vs
Dalton Rushing
Kyle Teel
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Kyle Teel
vs
Charlie Condon
Kyle Teel
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Kyle Teel
vs
Walker Jenkins
Kyle Teel
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Kyle Teel
vs
Max Clark
Kyle Teel
vs
Jake Mangum
Kyle Teel
vs
Vaughn Grissom
Kyle Teel
vs
Anthony Seigler
Kyle Teel
vs
Jacob Gonzalez
Kyle Teel
vs
Jacob Webb
Kyle Teel
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Kyle Teel
vs
Brett Baty
Kyle Teel
vs
Clayton Beeter
Kyle Teel
vs
Robert Gasser
Kyle Teel
vs
Richie Palacios
Kyle Teel
vs
Khalil Watson
Kyle Teel
vs
Hogan Harris
Kyle Teel
vs
Kirby Yates
Kyle Teel
vs
Jonah Heim
Kyle Teel
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Kyle Teel
vs
Erik Miller
Kyle Teel
vs
Spencer Steer
Kyle Teel
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Teel
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Teel
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kyle Teel
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Dalton Rushing
vs
Kyle Teel
Dalton Rushing
vs
Charlie Condon
Dalton Rushing
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Dalton Rushing
vs
Walker Jenkins
Dalton Rushing
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Dalton Rushing
vs
Max Clark
Dalton Rushing
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Dalton Rushing
vs
Vaughn Grissom
Dalton Rushing
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Dalton Rushing
vs
Jacob Gonzalez
Dalton Rushing
vs
Jake Mangum
Dalton Rushing
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Dalton Rushing
vs
Anthony Seigler
Dalton Rushing
vs
Clayton Beeter
Dalton Rushing
vs
Jacob Webb
Dalton Rushing
vs
Richie Palacios
Dalton Rushing
vs
Brett Baty
Dalton Rushing
vs
Hogan Harris
Dalton Rushing
vs
Robert Gasser
Dalton Rushing
vs
Khalil Watson
Dalton Rushing
vs
Kirby Yates
Dalton Rushing
vs
Jonah Heim
Dalton Rushing
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Dalton Rushing
vs
Erik Miller
Dalton Rushing
vs
Spencer Steer
Dalton Rushing
vs
Carter Jensen
Dalton Rushing
vs
Samuel Basallo
Dalton Rushing
vs
Yainer Diaz
Dalton Rushing
vs
Ryan Jeffers

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

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Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Caleb Wilson

Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Javon Small

Scores a Game-High 26 Points in Grizzlies Win
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
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Ludvig Aberg

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Named All-Star Game MVP
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Harrison Ingram Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Tre Johnson

Done for Summer League After One Game
Will Riley

to Sit for Rest of Summer League After Scoring Burst
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
AJ Dybantsa

Shut Down for Rest of Summer League
Ajay Mitchell

Reports Progress in Calf Rehab
Izaiyah Nelson

Undergoes Successful Left-Ankle Surgery
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
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Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
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Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

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Cory Sandhagen

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Mario Bautista

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Cristopher Sánchez

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Dylan Cease

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Ryan Blaney

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Kyle Larson

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Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

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NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

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Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

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Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

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White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
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Aaron Donald

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Nick Kurtz

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Elijah Arroyo

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DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
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Kendrick Bourne

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Mario Bautista

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Cory Sandhagen

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Frederik Andersen

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Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
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