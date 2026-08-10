Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
J.K. Dobbins secured a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in March. That provides the 27-year-old Dobbins with a navigable path toward reclaiming the early-down role that he seized during 2025. All concerns surrounding Dobbins' track record of health issues are justified. However, he is positioned to operate as the lead back in Sean Payton's offense while he remains unencumbered by injuries. Dobbins performed effectively in that role last season, while finishing among the top five in attempts (153/15.3 per game) and rushing yards (772/77.2 per game) from Weeks 1-10.
He was also eighth among backs with 100+ carries in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.20) per Fantasy Points Data. Dobbins also sustained a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, which halted his statistical momentum. RJ Harvey vaulted to ninth among backs in targets (29/4.1 per game) and receptions (22/3.1 per game), while tying for fifth in rushing touchdowns (five) during Dobbins' absence. However, Harvey failed to surpass 3.4 yards per attempt in five of his seven games during that sequence.
He also finished 51st in efficiency (4.85) from Weeks 1-18 per Next Gen Stats. Harvey’s inefficiency reduces his prospects of securing an expanded workload as a rusher, but he should function as the backfield's primary pass-catcher. Fourth-round selection Jonah Coleman should also accumulate carries and targets as his rookie season progresses. That will not impact Dobbins' role as Denver's lead rusher, provided that he can avoid additional injuries. This supplies your incentive to pursue Dobbins near his Round 9 ADP in best-ball drafts (104/RB35) and his Round 10 ADP in dynasty startups (119/RB39).
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
After a quiet 2024 rookie campaign, Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum emerged in his second season as first a usable flex play and then a bona fide week-winner. With the Rams' sights set on a deep postseason run, they seemed to make a concerted effort to keep primary back Kyren Williams as fresh as possible, and after Williams opened the season with 19 touches per game through the first nine weeks, that average fell below 16 from Weeks 10 through 18.
With 2025 fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter relegated to special teams, those extra opportunities went entirely to Corum, and in adding an element of explosiveness to the backfield, he finished the year with 746 yards on a team-leading 5.1 per carry. Corum was the fantasy RB17 over the final six weeks of the season, and his five rushing touchdowns in that span were topped only by Derrick Henry's seven.
For the first time since 2016, the Rams did not add a running back through the NFL Draft, so his role appears secured heading into year three, and with Los Angeles again an early Super Bowl favorite, it would stand to reason that keeping Williams fresh would still be a priority. Even as a change of pace back, the former third-round pick out of Michigan will continue to offer standalone flex value, but should Williams miss extended time, something he has not done since 2023, Corum would greatly exceed his price tag of RotoBaller's RB35.
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has quietly remained one of the more reliable fantasy backs in the league, topping 1,000 rushing yards and 30 receptions in each of the past four seasons while never finishing worse than RB24 in half-PPR formats. Despite that consistency, the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler has fallen well into this year's running back dead zone, sliding to RB30 in RotoBaller's 2026 redraft rankings. Tennessee spent a fifth-round pick on running back Nicholas Singleton, adding a degree of competition to the Titans' backfield.
While a broken foot suffered at the 2026 Senior Bowl likely contributed to his slide into Day 3, his fall from one of the top high school recruits in the nation also suggests an inability to shake some of the concerns about his poor vision and stiffness, potentially making him more of a developmental project than an immediate threat to Pollard's workload. New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll should prove capable of boosting a Titans offense that averaged 232 total yards under Brian Callahan but showed signs of growth after his Week 7 firing.
Following Daboll from the Giants is wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and the team spent the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State's Carnell Tate, but even if the Titans don't take a monumental step forward on offense, Pollard projects once again as a steady RB2 option. His all-around skill set makes him the favorite to remain the lead back, with weekly volume and receiving usage capable of keeping his fantasy floor intact.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard suffered a calf injury in Week 4 against the New England Patriots and ended up missing the next two weeks. He returned to action in Week 7, but took a backseat to Rico Dowdle and only logged double-digit carries three times in the Panthers' last 12 games, including the Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Overall, Hubbard rushed for 511 yards on 134 attempts and one touchdown while catching 30 passes for 223 yards and three scores across 15 games.
Dowdle left via free agency and signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Steelers. Part of the reason the Panthers let Dowdle walk is that the team feels running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) is healthy and ready to take on a role in Carolina's backfield. Brooks missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in his rookie year. The 22-year-old appears to be fully healthy and has looked impressive in OTAs. While Brooks will have a role, the Panthers could ease him in and rely on Hubbard to lead the Panthers' backfield.
Hubbard has an ADP of 91 on Sleeper, and is massive value with a current RotoBaller ranking of 67. If Hubbard can fend off Brooks, he's an excellent pick at his current ADP. RotoBaller projections have Hubbard leading the backfield, projecting 1,270 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2026
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has outperformed ADP in three of his first four seasons in the league, and coming into 2026 as RotoBaller's RB32, he has a solid chance of improving upon that trend. Since signing on with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Warren has proven himself to be one of the most well-rounded, underrated backs in the league. In two of his three seasons sharing the backfield with former first-round pick Najee Harris, he topped 160 opportunities, and he never fell below 5.2 yards per touch.
Last year, as Kenneth Gainwell racked up the fourth most running back receptions in the league, Warren was not far behind with 40 of his own, while his 1.58 yards per route run ranked sixth among qualified backs. The Steelers added Rico Dowdle in free agency, and while he was able to top 1,000 yards at each of his last two stops in Carolina and Dallas, he has never handled a bellcow role for an extended stretch. He also doesn't possess any single trait to justify Warren's fall to the back of the seventh round after an RB16 finish in 2025.
At 215 pounds, Dowdle's 236 carries in 2025 do not come close to the workload of a prime Harris, and his career-high 39 receptions came while sharing the backfield with one of the league's most inefficient pass catchers in Chuba Hubbard. Warren has fended off larger threats while finishing as a top-25 back in two of his last three seasons. While he may not offer the league-winning upside that some drafters prefer to swing for from the later rounds, Warren is a safe bet to return value, and he has a proven track record of thriving under similar circumstances.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr.. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr.:
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