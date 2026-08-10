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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr.

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Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr.

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins secured a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in March. That provides the 27-year-old Dobbins with a navigable path toward reclaiming the early-down role that he seized during 2025. All concerns surrounding Dobbins' track record of health issues are justified. However, he is positioned to operate as the lead back in Sean Payton's offense while he remains unencumbered by injuries. Dobbins performed effectively in that role last season, while finishing among the top five in attempts (153/15.3 per game) and rushing yards (772/77.2 per game) from Weeks 1-10.

He was also eighth among backs with 100+ carries in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.20) per Fantasy Points Data. Dobbins also sustained a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, which halted his statistical momentum. RJ Harvey vaulted to ninth among backs in targets (29/4.1 per game) and receptions (22/3.1 per game), while tying for fifth in rushing touchdowns (five) during Dobbins' absence. However, Harvey failed to surpass 3.4 yards per attempt in five of his seven games during that sequence.

He also finished 51st in efficiency (4.85) from Weeks 1-18 per Next Gen Stats. Harvey’s inefficiency reduces his prospects of securing an expanded workload as a rusher, but he should function as the backfield's primary pass-catcher. Fourth-round selection Jonah Coleman should also accumulate carries and targets as his rookie season progresses. That will not impact Dobbins' role as Denver's lead rusher, provided that he can avoid additional injuries. This supplies your incentive to pursue Dobbins near his Round 9 ADP in best-ball drafts (104/RB35) and his Round 10 ADP in dynasty startups (119/RB39).

 

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

After a quiet 2024 rookie campaign, Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum emerged in his second season as first a usable flex play and then a bona fide week-winner. With the Rams' sights set on a deep postseason run, they seemed to make a concerted effort to keep primary back Kyren Williams as fresh as possible, and after Williams opened the season with 19 touches per game through the first nine weeks, that average fell below 16 from Weeks 10 through 18.

With 2025 fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter relegated to special teams, those extra opportunities went entirely to Corum, and in adding an element of explosiveness to the backfield, he finished the year with 746 yards on a team-leading 5.1 per carry. Corum was the fantasy RB17 over the final six weeks of the season, and his five rushing touchdowns in that span were topped only by Derrick Henry's seven.

For the first time since 2016, the Rams did not add a running back through the NFL Draft, so his role appears secured heading into year three, and with Los Angeles again an early Super Bowl favorite, it would stand to reason that keeping Williams fresh would still be a priority. Even as a change of pace back, the former third-round pick out of Michigan will continue to offer standalone flex value, but should Williams miss extended time, something he has not done since 2023, Corum would greatly exceed his price tag of RotoBaller's RB35.

 

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has quietly remained one of the more reliable fantasy backs in the league, topping 1,000 rushing yards and 30 receptions in each of the past four seasons while never finishing worse than RB24 in half-PPR formats. Despite that consistency, the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler has fallen well into this year's running back dead zone, sliding to RB30 in RotoBaller's 2026 redraft rankings. Tennessee spent a fifth-round pick on running back Nicholas Singleton, adding a degree of competition to the Titans' backfield.

While a broken foot suffered at the 2026 Senior Bowl likely contributed to his slide into Day 3, his fall from one of the top high school recruits in the nation also suggests an inability to shake some of the concerns about his poor vision and stiffness, potentially making him more of a developmental project than an immediate threat to Pollard's workload. New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll should prove capable of boosting a Titans offense that averaged 232 total yards under Brian Callahan but showed signs of growth after his Week 7 firing.

Following Daboll from the Giants is wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and the team spent the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State's Carnell Tate, but even if the Titans don't take a monumental step forward on offense, Pollard projects once again as a steady RB2 option. His all-around skill set makes him the favorite to remain the lead back, with weekly volume and receiving usage capable of keeping his fantasy floor intact.

 

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard suffered a calf injury in Week 4 against the New England Patriots and ended up missing the next two weeks. He returned to action in Week 7, but took a backseat to Rico Dowdle and only logged double-digit carries three times in the Panthers' last 12 games, including the Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Overall, Hubbard rushed for 511 yards on 134 attempts and one touchdown while catching 30 passes for 223 yards and three scores across 15 games.

Dowdle left via free agency and signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Steelers. Part of the reason the Panthers let Dowdle walk is that the team feels running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) is healthy and ready to take on a role in Carolina's backfield. Brooks missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in his rookie year. The 22-year-old appears to be fully healthy and has looked impressive in OTAs. While Brooks will have a role, the Panthers could ease him in and rely on Hubbard to lead the Panthers' backfield.

Hubbard has an ADP of 91 on Sleeper, and is massive value with a current RotoBaller ranking of 67. If Hubbard can fend off Brooks, he's an excellent pick at his current ADP. RotoBaller projections have Hubbard leading the backfield, projecting 1,270 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2026

 

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has outperformed ADP in three of his first four seasons in the league, and coming into 2026 as RotoBaller's RB32, he has a solid chance of improving upon that trend. Since signing on with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Warren has proven himself to be one of the most well-rounded, underrated backs in the league. In two of his three seasons sharing the backfield with former first-round pick Najee Harris, he topped 160 opportunities, and he never fell below 5.2 yards per touch.

Last year, as Kenneth Gainwell racked up the fourth most running back receptions in the league, Warren was not far behind with 40 of his own, while his 1.58 yards per route run ranked sixth among qualified backs. The Steelers added Rico Dowdle in free agency, and while he was able to top 1,000 yards at each of his last two stops in Carolina and Dallas, he has never handled a bellcow role for an extended stretch. He also doesn't possess any single trait to justify Warren's fall to the back of the seventh round after an RB16 finish in 2025.

At 215 pounds, Dowdle's 236 carries in 2025 do not come close to the workload of a prime Harris, and his career-high 39 receptions came while sharing the backfield with one of the league's most inefficient pass catchers in Chuba Hubbard. Warren has fended off larger threats while finishing as a top-25 back in two of his last three seasons. While he may not offer the league-winning upside that some drafters prefer to swing for from the later rounds, Warren is a safe bet to return value, and he has a proven track record of thriving under similar circumstances.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr.. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for JK Dobbins, Bucky Irving, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Jonathon Brooks, Jaylen Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, RJ Harvey, Aaron Jones Sr.:

J.K. Dobbins
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Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
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Jaylen Warren
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Michael Wilson
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DK Metcalf
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Rico Dowdle
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Justin Herbert
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Golden
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Jayden Daniels
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Jordan Love
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Blake Corum
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Blake Corum
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Carnell Tate
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Mark Andrews
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TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
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Blake Corum
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Christian Watson
Blake Corum
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Blake Corum
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Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
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George Kittle
Blake Corum
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
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Jordan Mason
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Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
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KC Concepcion
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Parker Washington
Blake Corum
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David Montgomery
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Rome Odunze
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Tony Pollard
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Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tony Pollard
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Alec Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Bo Nix
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Jared Goff
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Shough
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Malik Willis
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
George Kittle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mark Andrews
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Darnold
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyler Murray
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Daniel Jones
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bo Nix
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Woody Marks
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Alec Pierce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jaylen Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bo Nix
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jared Goff
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alec Pierce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Purdy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dak Prescott
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bo Nix
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Reed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Caleb Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jared Goff
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Herbert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyler Murray
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rome Odunze
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mark Andrews
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Mason
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Joe Burrow
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Makai Lemon
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake Maye
Chuba Hubbard
vs
KC Concepcion
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Shough
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Willis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bo Nix
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jared Goff
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyler Murray
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Monangai
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Reed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Higgins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyle Monangai
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Monangai
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Breece Hall
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Stafford
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Bo Nix
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaxson Dart
RJ Harvey
vs
Quentin Johnston
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jared Goff
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Purdy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Baker Mayfield
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyler Murray
RJ Harvey
vs
Dak Prescott
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Trevor Lawrence
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Reed
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Herbert
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Shough
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Willis
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Hurts
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Coker
RJ Harvey
vs
Joe Burrow
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Drake Maye
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Jacobs
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Isiah Pacheco
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Tank Bigsby
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Houston Texans
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
Tyjae Spears
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonah Coleman

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