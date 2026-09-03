👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups - Kaleb Johnson, Keaton Mitchell, Woody Marks

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Woody Marks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kaleb Johnson, Keaton Mitchell, Woody Marks in Week 1 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Kaleb Johnson Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups
Keaton Mitchell Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups
Woody Marks Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running back handcuffs can provide outsized contingent upside in fantasy football leagues when their starter goes down with an injury. They can also surprise by siphoning some of the workload of the starter when they're underperforming.

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers tailback Keaton Mitchell, and Houston Texans RB Woody Marks are three such players that you may consider picking up off waivers ahead of Week 1. Two of them are on new teams, and one of them was a viable fantasy option last season.

That doesn't guarantee anything for this year, but it's at least worth evaluating whether they're deserving of a roster spot. So should you add Johnson, Mitchell, or Marks as waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season? Let's dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Kaleb Johnson Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

Johnson was essentially dumped by the team that drafted him in the third round just a year earlier. He was a prospect whose value was inflated in the NFL Draft thanks to playing on a team that opened gigantic holes for him to run through.

My analysis didn't lead me to believe he was a starting-caliber running back. Now that he's with the Packers, though, perhaps a fresh start will give him an opportunity to at least back up the current lead back, MarShawn Lloyd. Lloyd's injury issues may make it difficult for Packers offensive coaches to give him a workhorse role.

Johnson disappointed in his first season and hardly saw the field. It might be an uphill battle for him to get the RB2 role away from RB Chris Brooks, who had at least minimal productivity when his number was called in 2024. Green Bay's offensive line regressed in 2025, and none of their backs were particularly efficient.

My analysis indicates that it will be difficult for Johnson to get a role meaningful for fantasy football. I'd rather pick up Brooks as his path to receiving work could be clearer. It could be a nasty committee overall. Lloyd has some upside, but the other backs might not.

Add in deeper 14+ team leagues

 

Keaton Mitchell Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 5% of leagues

The Los Angeles Chargers will run some sort of backfield split in 2026. Their offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, said as much when asked. That doesn't mean any RB other than lead back Omarion Hampton will be relevant in fantasy football on a consistent basis.

But McDaniel gave RB De'Von Achane a meaningful workload in his rookie season. Mitchell might see enough work to be worth drafting in Best Ball leagues, where the inconsistency of his week-to-week performances wouldn't be as negative for your roster.

Mitchell is a far more athletic back than RB Kimani Vidal, who should have a minimal role. It's hard to predict these things, but Mitchell has enough upside to be worth adding in deeper PPR leagues and Best Ball leagues.

It may be frustrating having him on fantasy rosters, though, because if Hampton does go down, we likely see some sort of committee between Mitchell and Vidal. The diminutive Mitchell is not well-suited for short-yardage and goal-line carries.

Add in 14-Team and Best Ball leagues

 

Woody Marks Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 65% of leagues

Marks is already rostered in a very high proportion of leagues. While many believed that he'd be the Texans lead back for 2026, Houston had other ideas. They signed RB David Montgomery to a two-year, $16.5 million contract ahead of the 2026 season. He'll be the team's lead back.

Marks had a few nice games, but he doesn't have good contact balance and isn't a great option at the goal-line. While he should still be mixed in on some passing downs, the contract they handed Montgomery suggests he'll be the lead back and be a workhorse.

My analysis indicates the talent discrepancy is quite large, and that Marks will be an afterthought, fantasy-wise, in this offense. Meanwhile, "Monty" is set up well to score at least 11 rushing touchdowns and eclipse 1,000 yards rushing. He's a great value in the 4th round of fantasy drafts.

Marks is a handcuff with contingent upside in case Monty gets hurt, but not much more than that, in my eyes. He averaged under 3.6 yards per carry his rookie season -- even though Houston's offensive line isn't good, that's just not sustainably good enough production to justify a large rushing role.

Monty isn't the best pass-catcher, though he does have some elusiveness in the open field. Marks' receiving role will likely be slightly diminished by the presence of the new veteran, putting yet another damper on his upside case.

Add in 12+ team leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaleb Johnson, Keaton Mitchell, Woody Marks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus in on specific players - Kaleb Johnson, Keaton Mitchell, Woody Marks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaleb Johnson, Keaton Mitchell, Woody Marks:

Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
George Holani
Kaleb Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adam Randall
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Love
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keaton Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keaton Mitchell
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Woody Marks
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Najee Harris
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Ray Davis
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Malik Davis
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chris Brooks
Keaton Mitchell
vs
George Holani
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Najee Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Ray Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated PPR TE Draft Rankings
Bold Predictions: Frank Ammirante's Picks
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Wide Receiver Sleepers: Upside Value Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Poised for Big Things in Juicy Week 1 Matchup
CFB

DeSean Bishop Eyeing Big Showing in Favorable Week 1 Test
CFB

KJ Duff Looking for Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Clash
CFB

John Mateer Tweaks his Mechanics This Offseason
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
CFB

NCAA Finds Cincinnati Not At Fault In Brendan Sorsby Betting Probe
CFB

Freshman Legend Bey Starting As Ohio State's Kick Returner
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
CFB

Savion Hiter Will Play In Season Opener
CFB

Nic Anderson Impressing Will Stein With Speed
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
CFB

Tanook Hines Listed As Co-Starter For Week 1
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
CFB

Dabo Swinney Lacking Confidence in Christopher Vizzina?
CFB

Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Kyle Mangas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday, 9/3
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/31-9/6)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/31-9/6)