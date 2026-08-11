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The Greatest NFL Player To Wear Each Jersey Number (#0-30) - One Selection for Each Number

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RotoBaller names the greatest NFL player to wear each jersey number (0-30). Read The Greatest NFL Player To Wear Each Jersey Number (#0-30).

Throughout NFL history, some players have become synonymous with their number. Whether that be due to their longevity on the field or Hall of Fame trajectory, most NFL fans can easily name their jersey number given the massive impact they had on the sport.

In this piece, we will look to name the greatest NFL player to wear each jersey number (#0-30).

Will you agree with our picks? Let's dive in!

 

#0 - Jim Otto, C

While Otto began his career wearing number 50, he quickly became one of the best players in the sport when he switched to number zero with the then-Oakland Raiders. As a member of the Raiders, Otto was one of the greatest centers in league history, named first-team All-Pro 10 times and inducted into the Hall of Fame.

 

#1 - Warren Moon, QB

Without a doubt, quarterback Warren Moon will represent the number one on our list. Moon wore this number throughout his Hall of Fame career, with it shared among many NFL teams. Most of his career was spent with the Houston Oilers (10 seasons), where he led the league in passing twice. Cam Newton makes a case but Moon's legacy is far greater.

 

#2 - Matt Ryan, QB

One of the easier selections on this list. Matt Ryan spent his entire NFL career wearing the number two, with most of his time (14 of his 15 seasons) spent with the Falcons. As Atlanta's long-time quarterback, Ryan would win two accolades, including Offensive Rookie of the Year, and take home league MVP honors in the 2016 season.

 

#3 - Bronko Nagurski, FB

While Russell Wilson from the modern era does make a strong case, for now the Hall of Famer Bronko Nagurski will have the honor of representing the number three on our list. Nagurski spent just nine seasons in the NFL but was one of the most dominant rushers during his relatively short tenure.

As a Bear, Nagurski would earn four first-team All-Pro honors and win three NFL Championships.

 

#4 - Brett Favre, QB

Kicker Adam Vinatieri has a strong resume, but when it comes to the number four, only one name comes to mind. Legendary quarterback Brett Favre was the face of the Packers for his entire career and went on to spend time in New York and Minnesota before retiring. With the Packers, Favre won three MVP awards and one Super Bowl.

 

#5 - Morten Andersen, K

This is one of the most contested numbers on our list. While players like Donovan McNabb and even Paul Hornung have worthy resumes, we will give the nod to kicker Morten Andersen. Andersen, a Hall of Fame kicker, was a workhorse over his 25-year NFL career. He would finish his time with the all-time record in games played (382) and is second in the league's all-time scoring.

 

#6 - Johnny Hekker, P

Quarterback Benny Friedman makes a strong case; we'll give the nod to another special-teams player to represent the number six on our list. Johnny Hekker is widely regarded as one of the all-time great punters in the NFL. Hekker, who has spent 14 seasons in the NFL, has been named first-team All-Pro four times and named to the All-2010s Hall of Fame team.

 

#7 - John Elway, QB

One of the easier selections to make. Without a doubt, the legendary John Elway will earn the spot on our list. Elway spent his entire 16-year Hall of Fame career in Denver, where he led the Broncos to countless postseason runs and, more importantly, two Super Bowl victories. He would also win the 1987 MVP and earn nine Pro Bowl bids.

 

#8 - Steve Young, QB

Like the number seven, there is a clear top choice. However, players like Troy Aikman and even current-day superstar Lamar Jackson do have lengthy resumes; Hall of Famer Steve Young will earn the spot. Young took home various accolades during his time as QB1 in San Francisco, including two MVPs and three first-team All-Pro nominations. He was also a three-time Super Bowl champion.

 

#9 - Drew Brees, QB

This is one of the most contested spots on our list. When looking at the number nine, two players come to mind: Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford. While Stafford's late-career resurgence with the Rams may have helped him, for now, Brees will represent this number. During his 20-year Hall of Fame career, Brees won a Super Bowl, led the sport in passing seven times, and earned 13 Pro Bowl bids.

 

#10 - Fran Tarkenton, QB

Despite not winning a Super Bowl, quarterback Fran Tarkenton will represent the number 10 on our list. Other options like Eli Manning and Tyreek Hill may have won a Lombardi Trophy, but their career numbers do not match Tarkenton's. Throughout his 18-year Hall of Fame career, Tarkenton won the 1975 MVP and earned nine Pro Bowl bids.

 

#11 - Larry Fitzgerald, WR

Two wide receivers sit at the top of many NFL minds in Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald. However, when considering overall impact and longevity, Fitzgerald ranks just above Jones on our list. Fitzgerald finished his time as a franchise icon in Arizona, spending his entire 17-year Hall of Fame career in the desert. With the Cardinals, he was named to 11 Pro Bowls and caught 1,432 passes.

 

#12 - Tom Brady, QB

This may have been the easiest one on the list. The "GOAT," Tom Brady, will without doubt represent the number 12 on this list. Brady wore this number throughout his legendary NFL career, spending time in New England before finishing his playing career in Tampa Bay. Overall, Brady would win seven Super Bowls, three MVPs, and even win five Super Bowl MVPs.

 

#13 - Dan Marino, QB

Even though Marino could never win a Lombardi Trophy, he is well worthy of representing the number 13 on our list. Marino spent his entire career with the Dolphins, where he put together one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history, winning the 1984 MVP. During this season, Marino threw for over 5,000 yards and added 48 passing touchdowns.

 

#14 - Don Hutson, WR

The great Green Bay wideout, Don Hutson, will hold the next spot. This is a contested number, but the wide receiver will get the slight edge over Otto Graham and Dan Fouts. Hutson served as the WR1 during Green Bay's dynasty of the 1930s-40s, winning three NFL Championships, earning eight first-team All-Pro nods, and ending his career in the Hall of Fame.

 

#15 - Patrick Mahomes, QB

It's rare to see a current player on lists such as this, but Patrick Mahomes has done enough to earn the spot. After spending his rookie season on the bench behind Alex Smith, Mahomes has since emerged as one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. Over nine seasons in the NFL, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls and two MVPs.

 

#16 - Joe Montana, QB

While players like George Blanda do make a case, Joe Montana will, without a doubt, hold the No. 16 spot on our list. Montana split his Hall of Fame career between the 49ers and the Chiefs and won four Super Bowls, serving as QB1 of the 49ers' great dynasty. In terms of personal accolades, Montana was named MVP twice (back-to-back) and earned first-team All-Pro honors three times.

 

#17 - Harold Carmichael, WR

Several modern-day superstars have a strong resume like Josh Allen and Davante Adams, but for now, the Hall of Famer will get the nod. Wide receiver Harold Carmichael was a force during the 1970s and will represent the No. 17 on our list. During his 14-year Hall of Fame career, Carmichael earned three Pro Bowl nominations and once led the league in yards.

 

#18 - Peyton Manning, QB

One of the easier choices on the list. The Sheriff is widely regarded as not only one of the greatest NFL players in history but also the most recognizable player to wear the number 18 during his career. The Hall of Famer split his time between the Colts and Broncos and won two Super Bowls, earned five MVP awards, and finished his career with 71,940 yards.

 

#19 - Johnny Unitas, QB

Johnny U will represent the No. 19 on our list. Unitas spent the majority of his career with the then-Baltimore Colts before moving to San Diego for the final season. With the Colts, Unitas would reinvent the NFL passing game and go on to become one of the greatest QBs in league history. In terms of accolades, Unitas won three NFL Championships, a Super Bowl, and three MVP awards.

 

#20 - Barry Sanders, RB

Was it ever in doubt? The legendary Barry Sanders will hold the No. 20 spot on our list. Sanders had a relatively short NFL career (10 seasons), but made the most of them. The Lion would win one MVP (1197), earn a Pro Bowl bid in all 10 seasons of his career, and be named first-team All-Pro six times.

 

#21 - Deion Sanders, DB

This was one of the toughest calls on our list. Both Deion Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson are well worthy of representing the number 21 on our list. However, in our ranking, Primetime will get the slight edge over the superstar running back. Sanders spent his NFL career on many teams but was a dynamic playmaker, earning DPOY honors once and being named first-team All-Pro six times.

 

#22 - Emmitt Smith, RB

While the previous number was quite difficult, this is much easier. Without a doubt, the workhorse Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith, will get the nod for the #22 spot. Smith spent 13 of his 15 NFL seasons as the lead back during the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s. During his time in Big D, Smith would win three Lombardi Trophies, one MVP, and would eventually finish his career with the most rushing yards in league history.

 

#23 - Devin Hester, KR

The ultimate X-factor, Devin Hester, will take the next spot on our list. Hester does not have much competition, but that does not take anything away from his play on the field. Hester, a Hall of Famer, spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears, where he was named first-team All-Pro three times.

 

#24 - Champ Bailey, DB

The number 24 was worn by some of the greatest defensive backs in league history. So far, players such as Darrell Revis, Willie Brown, Charles Woodson, and Champ Bailey have all worn 24 and are well worthy of a spot on our list. However, when looking at individual accolades and production, Bailey will get the slight edge.

Bailey was named to the All-2000s HOF team and earned three straight first-team All-Pro nominations during the height of his career.

 

#25 - Fred Biletnikoff, WR

The choice for the number 25 spot comes down to two prominent names, Richard Sherman and Fred Biletnikoff. While both are worthy of a spot, the nod will go to the wide receiver on our ranking. Biletnikoff spent his entire Hall of Fame career (14 seasons) with the Oakland Raiders. As a Raider, Biletnikoff would earn two first-team All-Pro honors, win one Super Bowl, win one AFL Championship, and take home Super Bowl MVP honors.

 

#26 - Rod Woodson, DB

While the current superstar wearing this number (Saquon Barkley) may eventually earn this spot, for now the nod goes to legendary defensive back Rod Woodson. Woodson spent most of his 17-year NFL career in the Steel City, where he won the 1993 DPOY and finished second in voting the following campaign.

He would also win one Super Bowl and earn a spot on the All-1990s HOF roster.

 

#27 - Steve Atwater, DB

There are two clear choices for this number: Ken Houston and Steve Atwater. Both were dominant during their respective eras, but on this list, the Denver Bronco, Atwater, will get the nod. Atwater spent all but one of his 11 Hall of Fame seasons at Mile High, where he would be named first-team All-Pro twice. The safety would play a major role in two Super Bowl victories as well.

 

#28 - Marshall Faulk, RB

As with No. 27, there are two elite picks for this number, along with a handful of other worthy selections. For now, this comes down to two legendary running backs: Marshall Faulk and Adrian Peterson (Darrell Green and Curtis Martin are honorable mentions). Both were superstars in their prime, but the edge goes to Faulk.

Faulk would win an MVP and finish his NFL career with 12,279 yards in just 12 seasons.

 

#29 - Eric Dickerson, RB

Another easy selection, running back Eric Dickerson will represent No. 29 on the list. Dickerson, a Hall of Fame running back, spent time with the Rams and Colts before brief stints with the Raiders and Falcons. Overall, Dickerson would be named to six Pro Bowls, earn first-team All-Pro honors five times, and even lead the sport in rushing four times.

 

#30 - Terrell Davis, RB

Closing out this list will be number 30. Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis will, without a doubt, hold this position on our list. "TD" had a short NFL career (seven seasons) but still finished his tenure as one of the game's best, totaling 60 rushing touchdowns, an elite 4.6 YPC, and numerous accolades, including two Super Bowl titles, one MVP, and three first-team All-Pro nominations.

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