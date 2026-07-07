Kirk Cousins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Raiders Starting QB Until Mendoza is Ready
Kirk Cousins was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the offseason and later signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Cousins filled in as the Falcons' starting quarterback midseason once Michael Penix Jr. (knee) suffered a season-ending injury. The 37-year-old appeared to have lost a step, throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions, and adding a rushing score through 10 games for Atlanta last season. He threw for over 200 yards just twice, and his 6.4 YPA was ranked 29th in the league. Now with the Raiders, Cousins is reunited with new head coach Klint Kubiak, who worked with the Vikings as an OC and QBs coach during some of the veteran's best years. However, the Raiders selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, setting the stage for Cousins to serve as the bridge quarterback until Mendoza is ready to take over. Star running back Aston Jeanty and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers return while the Raiders signed former Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a three-year contract this offseason. Cousins/Mendoza will have Jeanty, Bowers, Nailor, Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, and Jack Bech as their main targets, but the o-line is shaky at best outside center Tyler Linderbaum. Cousins is ranked QB33 in the latest RotoBaller rankings and, at best, is an option in redraft superflex leagues to pair with Mendoza.