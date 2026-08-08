RotoBaller's top 300 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026. Nick Mariano's updated tiered rankings for all positions, including RB, WR, TE< QB, D/ST, and Kicker.
We're inching closer to the middle of August, which means fantasy football draft season is about to be in full force! At RotoBaller, we have you covered with the latest rankings updates all preseason long based on the latest camp intel, injury report, and more. It's time for a look at these updated top 300 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026 drafts.
These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster at RotoBaller. Where do trending players such as Ashton Jeanty, Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Garrett Wilson, Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Ladd McConkey, and Travis Etienne Jr. stand among the top 300? Navigate the rankings below to find out.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|13
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|15
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|17
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|19
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|20
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|21
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|22
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|25
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|28
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|29
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|30
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|33
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|34
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|35
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|36
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|5
|37
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|38
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|39
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|40
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|41
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|42
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|46
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|47
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|49
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|50
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|51
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|52
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|53
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|54
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|55
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|6
|56
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|57
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|58
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|59
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|60
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|6
|61
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|62
|Drake Maye
|QB
|6
|63
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|64
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|65
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|7
|66
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|67
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|68
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|69
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|70
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|71
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|72
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|73
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|74
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|75
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|76
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|77
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|78
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|79
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|80
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|81
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|82
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|83
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|84
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|85
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|86
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|87
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|8
|88
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|89
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|90
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|91
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|92
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|93
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|94
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|95
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|96
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|97
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|98
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|99
|Bo Nix
|QB
|8
|100
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|101
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|102
|Jared Goff
|QB
|9
|103
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|105
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|106
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|107
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|108
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|109
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|110
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|111
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|112
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|113
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|114
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|115
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|116
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|117
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|9
|118
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|119
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|120
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|9
|121
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|10
|122
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|123
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|124
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|125
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|126
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|127
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|128
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|129
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|130
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|131
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|132
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|133
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|10
|134
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|135
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|10
|136
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|10
|137
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|10
|138
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|139
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|10
|140
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|141
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|142
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|143
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|11
|144
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|145
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|146
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|11
|147
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|148
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|149
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|150
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|151
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|152
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|153
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|154
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|155
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|156
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|157
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|158
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|159
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|160
|Bryce Young
|QB
|11
|161
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|162
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|163
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|164
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|165
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|11
|166
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|167
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|168
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|12
|169
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|12
|170
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|12
|171
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|172
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|173
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|174
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|175
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|176
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|177
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|12
|178
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|179
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|180
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|181
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|182
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|12
|183
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|184
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|185
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|186
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|187
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|188
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|189
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|190
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|191
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|192
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|193
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|194
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|195
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|12
|196
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|197
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|198
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|199
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|200
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|13
|201
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|13
|202
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|203
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|204
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|205
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|13
|206
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|13
|207
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|208
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|209
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|210
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|211
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|13
|212
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|13
|213
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|214
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|13
|215
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|216
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|13
|217
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|13
|218
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|219
|Malik Washington
|WR
|13
|220
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|13
|221
|Justice Hill
|RB
|13
|222
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|13
|223
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|224
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|13
|225
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|226
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|13
|227
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|14
|228
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|14
|229
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|230
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|231
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|14
|232
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|233
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|234
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|235
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|14
|236
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|14
|237
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|14
|238
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|239
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|240
|Jack Bech
|WR
|14
|241
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|242
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|14
|243
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|244
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|245
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|246
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|247
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|248
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|249
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|250
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|251
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|14
|252
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|253
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|14
|254
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|255
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|14
|256
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|14
|257
|Tory Horton
|WR
|14
|258
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|259
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|15
|260
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|261
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|262
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|263
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|264
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|265
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|266
|Jake Bates
|K
|15
|267
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|15
|268
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|15
|269
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|270
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|271
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|272
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|273
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|15
|274
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|275
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|276
|Najee Harris
|RB
|15
|277
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|15
|278
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|279
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|280
|James Conner
|RB
|15
|281
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|282
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|283
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|284
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|285
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|286
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|287
|Chris Bell
|WR
|15
|288
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|289
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|290
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|291
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|292
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|15
|293
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|15
|294
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|295
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|296
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|15
|297
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|15
|298
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|15
|299
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|15
|300
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty produced mixed results week over week in 2025, but he ultimately finished his rookie campaign as the overall RB11 in PPR leagues with 975 rushing yards, 55 catches, 346 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. That was on par with his draft capital in redraft leagues, and we'd expect him to make a significant jump in 2026, especially after the Raiders' offseason focused on improving the offense. Most notably, the Raiders brought in quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.
At the very least, Cousins offers a veteran presence to limit turnovers, deliver passes, and hand the ball off a ton. That bodes well for Jeanty, who is running behind an improved offensive line that now features Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford. Meanwhile, Jeanty should also benefit from playing with Mendoza once he ends up taking over for Cousins. Mendoza is a high-upside quarterback with impressive passing skills and the ability to run a dynamic offense. Jeanty stands to benefit both as a ball-carrier and a receiver, giving him upside in all fantasy formats. As long as he stays healthy in Year 2, we would expect Jeanty to finish even higher than last year's rank as RB11. At the moment, he has an ADP of 11.2, which makes him the fifth running back off the board in redraft leagues.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
Newly acquired New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was the focal point of one of the largest trades of the offseason. After being linked to the Patriots for several months, the Eagles finally opted to send their WR1 to New England to join MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Even though Brown expressed frustration with the Eagles' offense throughout the 2025 season, the wideout still turned in a productive campaign, catching 78 of his 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.
This stat line made him the overall WR11 in PPR scoring and marked the second time over his past three seasons in which Brown finished as a top-12 option at the position. Brown has been a stable force in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in three straight seasons and drawing at least 120 targets in two of his last three, despite playing in a run-heavy offense. Brown should see his fantasy ceiling rise significantly, joining Maye, who finished as the QB2 as a sophomore despite lacking a true WR1 in his offense.
Brown will now slide in as the top option for Maye, sharing the field with Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte. Even though the Patriots leaned on their rushing attack in 2025 (sixth-most rushing attempts in the sport), bringing in a true WR1 to this offense will help them drive the ball downfield. Playing with one of the game's premier passers should keep Brown firmly in the WR1 tier, making him a great selection going off the board as the WR12 (28.0 ADP) on PPR Sleeper drafts for those who opt to target the running back position early in their drafts.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was in danger of falling into bust territory after a slow start to the 2025 season. Brown ended the 2024 campaign on a high note, averaging an elite 20.9 PPR points per game over his last eight games, which pushed him into high-end RB2 territory in 2025 drafts. However, over his first seven games, Brown totaled a low 9.8 PPR points per game and averaged just 3.6 YPC. Despite the slow start, Brown would go on to average a much higher 21.2 PPR points per game with 4.8 YPC over his last 10 contests of the campaign to finish the 2025 season as the overall RB7.
Much of his early-season struggles were attributed to the absence of Joe Burrow, as the entire offense took a step back without their conductor on the field. Even though Burrow will always carry a high injury risk, when on the field, this Cincinnati offense is among the league's best and can support many high-end fantasy assets.
Fortunately for the 26-year-old, the Bengals did not make any major additions to the running back room as veteran Samaje Perine is still slated to operate as his No. 2. With a healthy Burrow and a clear path to a three-down role, Brown has the upside to surpass his RB6 mark from the previous campaign and provide managers with immense value at his current Sleeper ADP of 22 (RB12).
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
There may not be a player who has garnered more hype this offseason than Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington. During Friday's scrimmage, Washington caught six passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, including two third-down grabs and a touchdown.
He was Lawrence's favorite target on Friday and throughout camp. The former sixth-round pick had 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, but he emerged down the stretch, averaging 6.5 receptions for 113.5 yards and scoring three touchdowns in his final four games. He should play the slot role in Liam Coen's offense, a position that has been a strength in Coen's scheme. Players like Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin Jr. have had monster seasons under Coen, and Washington will hope to do the same in 2026.
Who Should I Draft Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Garrett Wilson, Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Ladd McConkey, Travis Etienne Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Garrett Wilson, Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Ladd McConkey, Travis Etienne Jr.:
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