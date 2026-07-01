July 1, 2026

Dan analyzes six must-add fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, mid-week adds for Week 14 of the 2026 MLB season. Grab these players asap off the waiver wire.

Hello, RotoBallers, and an early Happy Fourth of July to you. It’s time for another entry of the mid-week edition of Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for fantasy baseball.

This week’s group offers help almost anywhere you need it. From the Twins, I offer up help at third base and another up-and-coming closer. Joining them is a hard-hitting Ranger eligible at first base, a pair of outfielders (one Giant, one Angel) who have recently rejoined their teams after prolonged breaks, and a Rays pitcher who has seen recent success after transitioning from the bullpen to a starter/bulk relief role.

As usual, these players are rostered in 40% or fewer of Yahoo leagues, with a few singled out for the deep league managers in the crowd. If you need more suggestions for finding talent on the waiver wire, hit up RotoBaller’s MLB hub when you are done reading. For now, have a look at my favorite Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds

37% rostered

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: If you need help at third base, Royce Lewis might be your answer. The oft-injured, much-ballyhooed former top prospect for the Twins is back in the majors after an ice-cold start to 2026 earned him a demotion to Triple-A back in May.

At the time he was sent down, Lewis had a .163 batting average, .592 OPS, and 13 RBI through 31 games played.

The 27-year-old was brought back up to the major league roster on June 6, and since then, his performance has been closer to expectations. In 21 games, he has five home runs (compared to three before the demotion), 11 runs, 10 RBI, a triple-slash of .277/.322/.518, and has failed to reach base in a game only once.

Lewis isn’t running nuclear-hot, as we have seen some players in past iterations of this article, but he is offering consistent returns. While he is healthy and seeing the ball well, Lewis has the potential to be a five-category contributor.

This weekend against the Yankees, he faces two lefties, which will favor his splits, before heading into two home series against the Guardians and the Angels next week.

Heliot Ramos , OF, San Francisco Giants

36% Rostered

After a six-week stint on the injured list, Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos was activated and back in action on June 28. He recorded one hit, one walk, and one run in the game, and in the next game, he hit a home run, his fifth of the season.

Ramos’ plate discipline leaves something to be desired, but he is hitting the ball as hard as ever, and his expected stats point to more of the same. The 26-year-old has a healthy 13.9% barrel rate, and his 49.6% hard-hit rate and 92.0 MPH average exit velocity are the highest of his career.

Ramos’ .263 batting average compares well to his .273 xBA (also a new career best), as does his .429 slugging percentage to his .458 xSLG.

Fill-in players like Jonah Cox and Victor Bericoto have done well in the interim, but it is safe to assume that Ramos will resume his regular role in the Giants lineup.

Recent injuries to Willy Adames (back) and Matt Chapman (leg) will likely invite Casey Schmitt back into the infield, which should offer Ramos more time on the field. Ramos will benefit from a three-game set in Coors Field this weekend and a busy seven-game stretch next week.

28% Rostered

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger is enjoying what is shaping up to be the best season of his career. Halfway through the season, Burger’s numbers are on par with his production in his injury-stunted 2025 campaign and in 20 fewer games. Burger has as many RBI (52) as Matt Olson of the Braves and is on pace to beat his previous best of 80 set back in 2023.

A two-week swoon in late April killed a solid start to 2026, but fantasy baseball managers have seen steady production from him in May and June. Over the course of the last two months, the 30-year-old hit .287 with nine home runs, 27 runs, and 33 RBI. The deeper we get into summer, the hotter Burger has been. Since June 20 alone, he has slashed .333/.444/.533.

Burger and the Rangers head into a nine-game homestand that will lead into the All-Star break. There is reason to eye Burger as a long-term hold, though. His career splits paint him as a second-half stud. If history is to repeat itself, Burger will be a valuable addition down the stretch.

25% Rostered

I’ll admit I’m a bit ashamed that I didn’t feature Yoendrys Gomez sooner. At the same time, I’m surprised he is not more widely rostered.

Better late than never, I suppose. Gomez has been operating as the Twins’ primary closer for the last month or so and has done well in the role. In June, Gomez collected six saves (making nine on the season), registered nine strikeouts, and had a 2.31 ERA.

I’m getting in while the getting is good. I say that because one peek under the hood is all it takes to know that the bottom is going to drop out sooner or later. Gomez has a lower strikeout rate (20.7%) than ideal for a closer, but his 10.7% walk rate is of even greater concern.

Couple that with a 28.7% ground-ball rate and 11.3% barrel rate, and his ratios are going to start climbing. And with that, his save chances will start evaporating.

That said, I’m willing to chase the saves he will bring in for as long as he has the closer role locked down in Minnesota. I’ll be ready to move on if a blow-up (or two) leads the Twins back to using a committee approach for the ninth.

Deep League Targets: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds

Ian Seymour , SP/RP, Tampa Bay Rays

10% Rostered

Ian Seymour started the season in the Rays bullpen, offering a mixed bag to fantasy baseball managers in leagues that value holds. As a traditional reliever, Seymour earned three wins, two saves, and 10 holds in the first two months of the season. Unfortunately, the counting stats came with a 5.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

Since June 8, Tampa Bay has employed Seymour in a hybrid role where he bounces between the rotation and bulk relief. The 27-year-old showed modest returns in his first three appearances in the new role, but it was his June 25 showing that paid off for any fantasy manager willing to gamble on him against the Royals.

After entering the game in the second inning, Seymour turned in 6.2 innings of no-hit ball, allowing just one walk and striking out seven.

Seymour’s chase (33.6%) and whiff (28.6%) rates are well above league average, feeding a healthy 25.1% strikeout rate. His season-long ratios are still unsightly, but his ERA is trending in the right direction, and his 3.88 SIERA is encouraging.

The southpaw is on tap to face Kansas City again this week. Next week has the potential for two more outings, first against a flailing Yankees offense and then against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe , OF, Los Angeles Angels

2% Rostered

Josh Lowe made a big splash in fantasy baseball back in 2023 when he hit 20 home runs, stole 32 bases, and carried a .292 batting average with the Rays.

Over the next two seasons, Lowe’s production was hampered by a platoon role and a litany of injuries, and he slowly faded into fantasy irrelevance by the time he was traded to the Angels in January 2026.

In his first 45 games with the Angels, Lowe had just eight runs, 14 RBI, two steals, and a .184 batting average. The team had little other choice than to stash Lowe in the minors for a while and demote him to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22.

The move to the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League might have helped him regain something at the plate. In 26 games with the Bees, Lowe hit .299 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, and six steals.

Lowe was brought back to Anaheim on June 24 and hit the ground running. In the six games since rejoining the Angels, Lowe is 8-for-18 with three runs scored and a home run (his first career grand slam).

Lowe’s peripherals don’t point toward sustained success, but we have to strike while the iron is hot, especially in deep leagues. With two southpaws on the docket in the Angels’ upcoming series against Boston, Lowe may be a bench bat this weekend. He should be regularly featured next week against the Rangers’ and Twins’ right-hander-heavy rotations.

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Other Waiver Wire Targets

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