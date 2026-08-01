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Frank Ammirante's Fantasy Football League Winners: 5 Must-Draft Players (2026)

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Kevin Tompkins' Five Football League Winners

Frank's five breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top breakout candidates include Brock Bowers, DeVonta Smith, and more.

We often think of late-round picks who smash ADP as league winners in fantasy football. While those late-round hammers are great, it's also important to nail your early round picks. Those can be league winners as well. Just think about Puka Nacua last year.

That's what we're focusing on in my league winners column: early round picks (first six rounds) who give you a significant profit at ADP. Last year, this article included Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derrick Henry, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, and Mark Andrews. JSN was an absolute home run call. Henry balled out at the end of the year. Olave was a major win. Egbuka had flashes in the early part of the year. But Andrews was a big miss.

This year, my five league winners are Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, DeVonta Smith, Caleb Williams, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Find out why I'm drafting them whenever I can in 2026 fantasy football leagues.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty came into the NFL considered one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. He put up video game numbers at Boise State in college.

It ended up being a disappointing season, as Jeanty rushed for 975 yards on 266 carries (3.7 YPC) while catching 55-of-73 targets for 346 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the inefficiency, Jeanty still finished as RB16 in fantasy points per game in PPR formats. But there's no doubt that was a letdown, especially since he went in the early second round.

But I'm all-in on Jeanty this season. For one, he's an absolute workhorse who put up 250+ carries with 70+ targets. That's unlikely to change in 2026, as new head coach Klint Kubiak has already publicly spoken about giving Jeanty heavy usage.

Speaking of Kubiak, he's become an elite play-caller in the NFL. Bringing a Shanahan-style scheme to the Raiders is going to pay massive dividends.

Remember, last year, the Raiders were completely dysfunctional under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly (who was fired in Week 11). This suppressed the production of the entire offense. Now with Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl, expect to see major improvement there.

I'm not worried about the offensive line, either. The Raiders brought in a stud offensive line coach in Rick Dennison, who was with Kubiak in Seattle. They also signed an elite center in Tyler Linderbaum. Add in the blocking scheme from Kubiak's system, and this unit will be better.

Then, you have to consider that the Raiders now have Kirk Cousins at quarterback. He's likely going to start the year, which is fine, considering he has familiarity with Kubiak, having played for him when they were both with the Vikings. Once Fernando Mendoza takes over, you're talking about a first overall pick with untapped upside. He can take the Raiders offense to another level.

To that end, here we have a talented running back slated for heavy volume in an improved situation. I have Jeanty as my RB3, willing to take him as high as sixth in drafts. You can get him as late as 12th overall.

 

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers is my favorite pick in fantasy football this year. He's the skeleton key to winning your leagues. This is a generational prospect who is in a significantly improved situation.

Bowers put up 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. Last year was disappointing, with 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. But that was partly due to poor play-calling and also because of a PCL sprain, which he played through.

Expect Kubiak to put Bowers in positions to succeed. We just saw him do that with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who exploded for 119 catches, 1,763 yards, and 10 touchdowns last year.

Everyone is looking for this year's JSN, but they're looking at the wrong position. It's not a wide receiver: it's Bowers. Just take a look at the Raiders receiver room: Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. Bowers is going to be absolutely peppered with targets.

I'm making a bold prediction that Bowers will set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, currently held by Travis Kelce at 1,416 yards.

Whether it's Cousins or Mendoza under center, Bowers will be the focal point of the offense. The Raiders are likely going to be forced into shootouts this year as they try to keep pace with the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers. Bowers will be at the forefront of that.

I would take Bowers at any pick in the second round, as early as 13th overall. He sometimes can fall to you at the end of the round, making him a smash pick. I know there's hesitation to take a tight end so early, but with underrated running backs like Javonte Williams and wide receivers like Chris Olave available in the third round (sometimes fourth), you can catch up at those positions with relative ease.

Drafting Bowers will give you a major advantage at tight end. I prefer him over Trey McBride because we don't draft on last year's stats around here. McBride's numbers were inflated by an extremely pass-heavy situation that won't exist this year with Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier. Bowers is the one you want this year.

 

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith's career year so far: 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns back in 2022. He's going to set new career-highs across the board in 2026.

With A.J. Brown now with the Patriots, Smith is the unquestioned top target in the Eagles offense. Yes, they drafted two talented players in Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers, but that's less target competition than Brown. The passing game is going to run through Smith.

I'm betting that the Eagles' passing game is going to be significantly improved this year. Former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was an absolute disaster last year, running a stale and lethargic offense.

New play-caller Sean Mannion shot through the ranks after joining the Packers coaching staff as an offensive assistant in 2024. He's a former quarterback who is going to install a more modern passing game, including more plays under center. That's going to help Jalen Hurts, which will help Smith.

While Smith's improved team context is baked into his price, as he goes in the early third round right now, I still think there's upside for more. This has always been a talented wideout who has been held back because Brown was the alpha WR1 and it was a run-heavy offense.

It wouldn't surprise me to see Smith outscore Brown this year. He already has an established rapport with Hurts, while Brown still has to develop one with Drake Maye.

I'm taking Smith every time he falls to the third round. Don't worry about a run-heavy offense. Hurts isn't Bryce Young. We've seen him average as many as 240+ passing yards per game in this league. It's not going to be a pass-heavy scheme, but he's also not going to be a game manager like last year. It wouldn't surprise me to see a 1,400+ yard season from Smith this year.

 

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams came out of the draft as one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in recent memory. After a disappointing rookie year where he was held back by play-calling, Williams showed flashes of brilliance in Year 1 with Ben Johnson. Here we have a rare combination of an elite talent with one of the best play-callers in the NFL. The sky is the limit in Year 2 of this offense.

Williams is surrounded by stud playmakers, including Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Rome Odunze. Last year, each of these three players was still a question mark. Odunze had a disappointing first year, while both Loveland and Burden were rookies adjusting to a complex offense. But now, they're entrenched in their roles, so I'm excited to see what they can do for a full season.

We also have to acknowledge Williams' rushing upside. He only put up 388 yards and three touchdowns last year after going for 489 yards as a rookie. Williams said that he shed 10-15 pounds this offseason, so he feels like he'll be faster. It wouldn't shock me to see 500+ yards this time around. With his rushing ability, we could see more touchdowns as well, since three is a low number.

I'm betting that Williams takes his game to new heights this year. He's comfortable in Johnson's offense, and the upside is undeniable. All he has to do is hit those layups, as he can already make incredible throws off-script. This is a player with an overall QB1 ceiling. I have him as my QB3.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

There once was a time when we were patient with young wide receivers, waiting for the third-year breakout. But in recent years, we've been spoiled by immediate production from players like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

That's caused us to become impatient with young players who get off to slow starts, like Marvin Harrison Jr. Let's remember that when Harrison came out of the draft, he was considered one of the best wideout prospects in the last few years.

I think that the slow start to his career can be explained by poor usage from former offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Petzing often isolated Harrison on the perimeter, which is not how he wins. You have to move him around and get him more involved in the short-to-intermediate passing game.

Enter Mike LaFleur, who comes over from the Sean McVay coaching tree. I'm betting that LaFleur will put Harrison in better positions to succeed in this offense.

Yes, Michael Wilson balled out at the end of last year and will still be a factor, but when Harrison returned from injury, Wilson took a backseat. For all we know, if Harrison didn't get injured, he would have been the one to put up the huge numbers that Wilson did.

Simply put, this is a bet on a post-hype sleeper who has lost his shine. But he's only 24 years old. I'm not ready to give up just yet. You can get Harrison in the sixth round. For all his faults, one thing he's been good at is finding the end zone, scoring 12 touchdowns in 29 games in his first two seasons. It wouldn't shock me to see 10+ touchdowns this year.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, DeVonta Smith, Marvin Harrison Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, DeVonta Smith, Marvin Harrison Jr.:

Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
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James Cook III
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Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
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Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
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George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
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De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
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Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
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A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
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Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
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Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
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Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
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Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
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Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
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Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
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Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
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Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
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Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
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Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
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Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
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Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
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Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
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D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
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Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
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David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
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Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
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TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
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Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
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Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
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Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
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Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
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Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
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Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
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J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
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Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
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RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
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Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Brock Bowers
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A.J. Brown
Brock Bowers
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Chris Olave
Brock Bowers
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De'Von Achane
Brock Bowers
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Jeremiyah Love
Brock Bowers
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George Pickens
Brock Bowers
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Devonta Smith
Brock Bowers
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Nico Collins
Brock Bowers
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Kyren Williams
Brock Bowers
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Omarion Hampton
Brock Bowers
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Javonte Williams
Brock Bowers
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Chase Brown
Brock Bowers
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Josh Allen
Brock Bowers
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Kenneth Walker III
Brock Bowers
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Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
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Drake London
Brock Bowers
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Derrick Henry
Brock Bowers
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Tee Higgins
Brock Bowers
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Ashton Jeanty
Brock Bowers
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Josh Jacobs
Brock Bowers
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Saquon Barkley
Brock Bowers
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Breece Hall
Brock Bowers
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Justin Jefferson
Brock Bowers
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Zay Flowers
Brock Bowers
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James Cook III
Brock Bowers
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Davante Adams
Brock Bowers
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brock Bowers
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Rashee Rice
Brock Bowers
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CeeDee Lamb
Brock Bowers
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Colston Loveland
Brock Bowers
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Jonathan Taylor
Brock Bowers
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Ladd McConkey
Brock Bowers
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brock Bowers
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Terry Mclaurin
Brock Bowers
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Christian McCaffrey
Brock Bowers
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Garrett Wilson
Brock Bowers
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Ja'Marr Chase
Brock Bowers
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Emeka Egbuka
Brock Bowers
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Puka Nacua
Brock Bowers
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Luther Burden III
Brock Bowers
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Bijan Robinson
Brock Bowers
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D'Andre Swift
Brock Bowers
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Brock Bowers
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Tyler Warren
Brock Bowers
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Tucker Kraft
Brock Bowers
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Bowers
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Sam Laporta
Brock Bowers
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Mark Andrews
Brock Bowers
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George Kittle
Brock Bowers
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Dalton Kincaid
Brock Bowers
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Travis Kelce
Brock Bowers
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Jake Ferguson
Brock Bowers
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Isaiah Likely
Brock Bowers
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Dallas Goedert
Brock Bowers
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Oronde Gadsden II
Brock Bowers
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Hunter Henry
Brock Bowers
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Brenton Strange
Brock Bowers
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Chig Okonkwo
Brock Bowers
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Kenyon Sadiq
Brock Bowers
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Juwan Johnson
Brock Bowers
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T.J. Hockenson
Devonta Smith
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Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
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Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
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Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
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Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
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Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
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Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
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A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
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De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
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George Pickens
Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
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Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
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Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
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Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
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Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
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Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
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Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
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Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
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Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
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Drake London
Devonta Smith
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Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
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Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
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Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
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Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
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Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
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Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
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Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
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Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
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Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
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James Cook III
Devonta Smith
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Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
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CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
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D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
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Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
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Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
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Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
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Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
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Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
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Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
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Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
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Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
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Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
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Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
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DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
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Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
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Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
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Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
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Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
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Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
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DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
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Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
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Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
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Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
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Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
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Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Josh Downs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Chuba Hubbard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jordyn Tyson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Blake Corum
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Brock Purdy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Alec Pierce
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Davante Adams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka

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Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Cason Wallace

Eyes Bigger Minutes
NBA

Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Saquon Barkley

Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Mac McClung

Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
NBA

Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Kusturica Trains With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Neemias Queta

Won't Spend $100K on Training
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Could Pursue an Offer Sheet for Bennedict Mathurin
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Puka Nacua

Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs

Dealing With a Back Issue
Ricky Pearsall

49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Mac McClung

Could Head to Europe
Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Anthony Davis

Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Kawhi Leonard

Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
NBA

Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Ricky Pearsall

Could be Facing Knee Surgery
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Dak Prescott

Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
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