August 12, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 20 of 2026 include Steven Cruz, Andrew Kittredge, Clayton Beeter, Yennier Cano, and more.

With the trade deadline behind us, fantasy managers have begun to see several bullpens shift due to the recent acquisition of a new high-leverage option.

Below, we will take a look at some high-leverage relievers who have seen their fantasy value increase over the past week of action.

Let's dive in!

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Kevin Ginkel, Arizona Diamondbacks

Across 50 innings (53 games) in 2026, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Kevin Ginkel has recorded a 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 47 strikeouts, and 11 holds. The 32-year-old has largely been deployed in a setup role this season. However, the Diamondbacks recently designated veteran right-hander Paul Sewald for assignment. Sewald had been the team's closer for most of 2026 before running into major struggles in the second half of the season.

Ginkel picked up his first save of the year on Sunday and could now be part of a closer committee in Arizona with left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Juan Morillo. Ginkel has the advantage of experience on his side, as he's logged 17 saves and 60 holds across 309 career innings with the Diamondbacks. In deeper leagues, Ginkel could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

-Written by Will Brady

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Across 36 innings (38 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 37 strikeouts, 12 saves, and five wins. The 27-year-old has issues with both command (15.1% walk rate) and home runs (1.50 HR/9), which is a dangerous combination for a high-leverage reliever. Beeter's strikeout rate has also nosedived this season to 24.3%, down from 31.7% in 2025.

Still, Washington has consistently relied on Beeter to work the ninth inning, especially of late. Across his last seven outings, Beeter has recorded four saves. Fantasy managers should be wary of Beeter's blow-up potential and should not expect him to provide high-end closer production. However, he remains a worthy deep-league waiver wire target for managers in need of saves.

-Written by Will Brady

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Across 52 innings (55 games) in 2026, Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris has recorded a 3.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 70 strikeouts and 11 saves. Harris' inflated WHIP is a symptom of his command issues, as he's posted a 14.2% walk rate. However, the 29-year-old is also averaging a career-best 95.3 miles per hour on his fastball and has logged a stellar 29.3% strikeout rate.

Harris appears to be re-asserting himself as the preferred ninth-inning option for the Athletics, as he's notched saves in each of his last two appearances and has recorded five saves in his last nine outings. Fantasy managers should not expect to get high-end ratio help from Harris, but he looks like a viable source of saves and strikeouts to target on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.

- Written by Will Brady

Jacob Wilson, Chicago Cubs

Across 51 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb has recorded a 4-2 record with a 2.44 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and seven saves. With closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list, the Cubs have largely taken a committee approach to the ninth inning. Still, Webb has now earned saves in each of his last two appearances, both of which came after Chicago acquired right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline.

Even with another high-leverage arm in the mix for the Cubs, Webb may be the team's preferred option. The 32-year-old has posted a stellar 27.1% strikeout rate and has been one of Chicago's more reliable bullpen arms all season long. In deeper leagues, Webb carries waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers in need of stable ratios and some saves upside.

-Written by Will Brady

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga earned his first save of 2026 on Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a walk and two strikeouts in his team's 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. After a brutal start to the year in the Mets' rotation, Senga has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen since late June. Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder strain, and the team traded away multiple high-leverage relief arms at the trade deadline.

As a result, Senga appears to be in a position to see regular opportunities in the ninth inning in New York. While the 33-year-old's command and health issues have plagued him in recent years, he still has high-end strikeout stuff that could play up in a short-relief role. Fantasy managers in need of saves upside should target Senga on the waiver wire.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor:

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