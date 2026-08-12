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5 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga

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Kevin Ginkel- Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 20 of 2026 include Steven Cruz, Andrew Kittredge, Clayton Beeter, Yennier Cano, and more.

With the trade deadline behind us, fantasy managers have begun to see several bullpens shift due to the recent acquisition of a new high-leverage option.

Below, we will take a look at some high-leverage relievers who have seen their fantasy value increase over the past week of action.

Let's dive in!

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Kevin Ginkel, Arizona Diamondbacks

Across 50 innings (53 games) in 2026, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Kevin Ginkel has recorded a 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 47 strikeouts, and 11 holds. The 32-year-old has largely been deployed in a setup role this season. However, the Diamondbacks recently designated veteran right-hander Paul Sewald for assignment. Sewald had been the team's closer for most of 2026 before running into major struggles in the second half of the season.

Ginkel picked up his first save of the year on Sunday and could now be part of a closer committee in Arizona with left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Juan Morillo. Ginkel has the advantage of experience on his side, as he's logged 17 saves and 60 holds across 309 career innings with the Diamondbacks. In deeper leagues, Ginkel could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Across 36 innings (38 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 37 strikeouts, 12 saves, and five wins. The 27-year-old has issues with both command (15.1% walk rate) and home runs (1.50 HR/9), which is a dangerous combination for a high-leverage reliever. Beeter's strikeout rate has also nosedived this season to 24.3%, down from 31.7% in 2025.

Still, Washington has consistently relied on Beeter to work the ninth inning, especially of late. Across his last seven outings, Beeter has recorded four saves. Fantasy managers should be wary of Beeter's blow-up potential and should not expect him to provide high-end closer production. However, he remains a worthy deep-league waiver wire target for managers in need of saves.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Across 52 innings (55 games) in 2026, Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris has recorded a 3.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 70 strikeouts and 11 saves. Harris' inflated WHIP is a symptom of his command issues, as he's posted a 14.2% walk rate. However, the 29-year-old is also averaging a career-best 95.3 miles per hour on his fastball and has logged a stellar 29.3% strikeout rate.

Harris appears to be re-asserting himself as the preferred ninth-inning option for the Athletics, as he's notched saves in each of his last two appearances and has recorded five saves in his last nine outings. Fantasy managers should not expect to get high-end ratio help from Harris, but he looks like a viable source of saves and strikeouts to target on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.

- Written by Will Brady

 

Jacob Wilson, Chicago Cubs

Across 51 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb has recorded a 4-2 record with a 2.44 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and seven saves. With closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list, the Cubs have largely taken a committee approach to the ninth inning. Still, Webb has now earned saves in each of his last two appearances, both of which came after Chicago acquired right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline.

Even with another high-leverage arm in the mix for the Cubs, Webb may be the team's preferred option. The 32-year-old has posted a stellar 27.1% strikeout rate and has been one of Chicago's more reliable bullpen arms all season long. In deeper leagues, Webb carries waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers in need of stable ratios and some saves upside.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga earned his first save of 2026 on Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a walk and two strikeouts in his team's 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. After a brutal start to the year in the Mets' rotation, Senga has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen since late June. Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder strain, and the team traded away multiple high-leverage relief arms at the trade deadline.

As a result, Senga appears to be in a position to see regular opportunities in the ninth inning in New York. While the 33-year-old's command and health issues have plagued him in recent years, he still has high-end strikeout stuff that could play up in a short-relief role. Fantasy managers in need of saves upside should target Senga on the waiver wire.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg WeissertTyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller N/A
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Questionable Orioles Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano Ryan Helsley (IL), Rico Garcia Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL) Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Tyler Wells Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Questionable White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson Trevor Richards, Huascar Brazoban Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman N/A
Questionable Royals Steven Cruz Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL) Steven Cruz
Solid Twins Yoendrys Gomez Andrew Morris, Jeff Hoffman Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter Yoendrys Gomez, Jeff Hoffman

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Jakob Junis (IL), Chase Silseth Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray N/A
Volatile Angels Samy Natera Jr., Ben Joyce Sam Bachman (IL),  Jose Fermin N/A Ben Joyce
Questionable Athletics Hogan Harris Elvis Alvarado, Luis Medina Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL) Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Brent Suter, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Solid Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Victor Vodnik, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL) N/A
Volatile Mets Devin Williams (IL) Daniel Durante, Kodai Senga Bryce Conley N/A
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza, Brooks Raley, Caleb Kilian N/A
Questionable Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove Clayton Beeter

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Trent ThorntonCaleb Thielbar, Ryan Zeferjahn Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) N/A
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero (IL) N/A
Volatile Pirates Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Kirby Yates Camilo Doval Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto
Solid Cardinals Riley O'Brien George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Diamondbacks Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo Kevin Ginkel Taylor Clarke, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga
Questionable Rockies Jordan Romano Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) Jordan Romano
Solid Dodgers Edwin Diaz Tanner Scott Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Questionable Giants Dylan Smith JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn Sam Hentges Dylan Smith

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor:

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Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Zac Veen

Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen Returning to the Majors
CFB

Ty Clark III Projects as Wake Forest's RB1
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Reportedly Bigger, Faster, Stronger
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Noted as Matchup Nightmare by Kane Wommack
Jadarian Price

Back in Pads on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
CFB

Jack Layne Still Recovering From Elbow Surgery
CFB

Jamauri McClure Out with Injured Foot
Nick Bosa

Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis
Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ousmane Kromah in Line for RB1 Duties at Florida State?
Josh Jacobs

Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
Puka Nacua

Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins

Primed for Workhorse Role
Kyler Murray

Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
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