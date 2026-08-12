Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 20 of 2026 include Steven Cruz, Andrew Kittredge, Clayton Beeter, Yennier Cano, and more.
With the trade deadline behind us, fantasy managers have begun to see several bullpens shift due to the recent acquisition of a new high-leverage option.
Below, we will take a look at some high-leverage relievers who have seen their fantasy value increase over the past week of action.
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Kevin Ginkel, Arizona Diamondbacks
Across 50 innings (53 games) in 2026, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Kevin Ginkel has recorded a 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 47 strikeouts, and 11 holds. The 32-year-old has largely been deployed in a setup role this season. However, the Diamondbacks recently designated veteran right-hander Paul Sewald for assignment. Sewald had been the team's closer for most of 2026 before running into major struggles in the second half of the season.
Ginkel picked up his first save of the year on Sunday and could now be part of a closer committee in Arizona with left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Juan Morillo. Ginkel has the advantage of experience on his side, as he's logged 17 saves and 60 holds across 309 career innings with the Diamondbacks. In deeper leagues, Ginkel could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
-Written by Will Brady
Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals
Across 36 innings (38 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 37 strikeouts, 12 saves, and five wins. The 27-year-old has issues with both command (15.1% walk rate) and home runs (1.50 HR/9), which is a dangerous combination for a high-leverage reliever. Beeter's strikeout rate has also nosedived this season to 24.3%, down from 31.7% in 2025.
Still, Washington has consistently relied on Beeter to work the ninth inning, especially of late. Across his last seven outings, Beeter has recorded four saves. Fantasy managers should be wary of Beeter's blow-up potential and should not expect him to provide high-end closer production. However, he remains a worthy deep-league waiver wire target for managers in need of saves.
-Written by Will Brady
Hogan Harris, Athletics
Across 52 innings (55 games) in 2026, Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris has recorded a 3.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 70 strikeouts and 11 saves. Harris' inflated WHIP is a symptom of his command issues, as he's posted a 14.2% walk rate. However, the 29-year-old is also averaging a career-best 95.3 miles per hour on his fastball and has logged a stellar 29.3% strikeout rate.
Harris appears to be re-asserting himself as the preferred ninth-inning option for the Athletics, as he's notched saves in each of his last two appearances and has recorded five saves in his last nine outings. Fantasy managers should not expect to get high-end ratio help from Harris, but he looks like a viable source of saves and strikeouts to target on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.
- Written by Will Brady
Jacob Wilson, Chicago Cubs
Across 51 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb has recorded a 4-2 record with a 2.44 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and seven saves. With closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list, the Cubs have largely taken a committee approach to the ninth inning. Still, Webb has now earned saves in each of his last two appearances, both of which came after Chicago acquired right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline.
Even with another high-leverage arm in the mix for the Cubs, Webb may be the team's preferred option. The 32-year-old has posted a stellar 27.1% strikeout rate and has been one of Chicago's more reliable bullpen arms all season long. In deeper leagues, Webb carries waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers in need of stable ratios and some saves upside.
-Written by Will Brady
Kodai Senga, New York Mets
New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga earned his first save of 2026 on Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a walk and two strikeouts in his team's 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. After a brutal start to the year in the Mets' rotation, Senga has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen since late June. Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder strain, and the team traded away multiple high-leverage relief arms at the trade deadline.
As a result, Senga appears to be in a position to see regular opportunities in the ninth inning in New York. While the 33-year-old's command and health issues have plagued him in recent years, he still has high-end strikeout stuff that could play up in a short-relief role. Fantasy managers in need of saves upside should target Senga on the waiver wire.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts
Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.
AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team
Name
|Current
Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire
Add
|Solid
|Yankees
|David Bednar
|Fernando Cruz
|Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn
|N/A
|Solid
|Red Sox
|Aroldis Chapman
|Garrett Whitlock
|Greg Weissert, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller
|N/A
|Solid
|Blue Jays
|Louis Varland
|Tyler Rogers
|Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Orioles
|Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano
|Ryan Helsley (IL), Rico Garcia
|Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL)
|Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano
|Solid
|Rays
|Bryan Baker
|Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Tyler Wells
|Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL)
|N/A
AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Tigers
|Kenley Jansen
|Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan
|Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|White Sox
|Grant Taylor
|Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson
|Trevor Richards, Huascar Brazoban
|Grant Taylor
|Solid
|Guardians
|Cade Smith
|Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman
|Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman
|N/A
|Questionable
|Royals
|Steven Cruz
|Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber
|Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL)
|Steven Cruz
|Solid
|Twins
|Yoendrys Gomez
|Andrew Morris, Jeff Hoffman
|Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter
|Yoendrys Gomez, Jeff Hoffman
AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Rangers
|Jacob Latz
|Jakob Junis (IL), Chase Silseth
|Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray
|N/A
|Volatile
|Angels
|Samy Natera Jr., Ben Joyce
|Sam Bachman (IL), Jose Fermin
|N/A
|Ben Joyce
|Questionable
|Athletics
|Hogan Harris
|Elvis Alvarado, Luis Medina
|Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL)
|Hogan Harris
|Solid
|Astros
|Josh Hader
|Bryan King
|Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu
|N/A
|Solid
|Mariners
|Andres Munoz
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Brash (IL)
|N/A
NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|Dylan Lee
|Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Brent Suter, Robert Suarez (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Marlins
|Pete Fairbanks
|Michael Petersen
|Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Victor Vodnik, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Mets
|Devin Williams (IL)
|Daniel Durante, Kodai Senga
|Bryce Conley
|N/A
|Solid
|Phillies
|Jhoan Duran
|Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering
|Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza, Brooks Raley, Caleb Kilian
|N/A
|Questionable
|Nationals
|Clayton Beeter
|Orlando Ribalta
|Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove
|Clayton Beeter
NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Cubs
|Jacob Webb
|Trent Thornton, Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Zeferjahn
|Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL)
|Jacob Webb
|Solid
|Reds
|Emilio Pagan
|Tejay Antone, Brock Burke
|Caleb Ferguson, Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Brewers
|Trevor Megill
|Abner Uribe
|Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, Chad Patrick, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Pirates
|Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Kirby Yates
|Camilo Doval
|Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert
|Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto
|Solid
|Cardinals
|Riley O'Brien
|George Soriano
|Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl
|N/A
NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Diamondbacks
|Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo
|Kevin Ginkel
|Taylor Clarke, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL)
|Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga
|Questionable
|Rockies
|Jordan Romano
|Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia
|Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL)
|Jordan Romano
|Solid
|Dodgers
|Edwin Diaz
|Tanner Scott
|Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein
|N/A
|Solid
|Padres
|Mason Miller
|Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL)
|Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Giants
|Dylan Smith
|JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn
|Sam Hentges
|Dylan Smith
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor:
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