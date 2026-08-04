Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Garrett Wilson, Nico Collins, Ladd McConkey, Davante Adams, Chris Olave, George Pickens, Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Garrett Wilson, Nico Collins, Ladd McConkey, Davante Adams, Chris Olave, George Pickens, Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was enjoying an impressive start to the 2025 campaign before suffering a knee injury. Over his first five games, Wilson would total more than 19.0 PPR points in all but one before suffering this injury in Week 6. While Wilson would return to action in Week 10, the former first-round pick would then face a setback and not suit up for the remainder of the campaign. During his first six games (removing his Week 10 showing), Wilson continued to operate as the clear WR1 in a weak Jets passing attack, drawing 9.3 targets per game.
Throughout most of his time in New York, Wilson has served as the undisputed WR1, which has provided him a high floor in fantasy, even though he has typically had subpar play under center. While the QB situation once again has questions in 2026 with veteran Geno Smith slated to take over after posting a rough 19:17 TD: INT with just 3,025 yards over 15 games with the Raiders last season, Wilson faces far more target competition than he did last fall.
In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets added two premier pass catchers in the opening round, selecting top tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wideout Omar Cooper Jr. Additionally, the team's current WR2, Adonai Mitchell, a former first-round talent, showed promise down the stretch in 2025, seeing 8.6 targets per game and tallying 52.0 yards per game over his last five contests.
While Wilson should remain the top option in this offense, Smith's underwhelming QB play and added target competition could limit his upside in 2026. Currently, the former Ohio State Buckeye is going off the board on Sleeper PPR drafts as the WR16 (37.0 ADP), which makes him a high-floor WR2 with limited upside given that the New York passing offense looks far more balanced than it has in years past.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has seen his fantasy upside limited due to injuries, but when on the field, he has produced at a WR1 level. Following two quiet seasons to begin his career, Collins turned in a Year 3 breakout in 2023 and has remained Houston's WR1 ever since. During the 2025 season, Collins appeared in 15 games and brought in 71 of his 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. His target total placed him 15th among all WRs, despite the missed time, and also marked the highest total of his career.
The 27-year-old makes the most of his receptions, flashing high upside in the downfield game as he caught 18 passes for more than 20 yards and added another five for more than 40 yards, marking the second time in the past three years he has hit these marks. The lone knock on his fantasy profile has always been his injury history, as he has never played in more than 15 games in a single season and even fell short of that mark in 2024. Entering 2026, Collins once again projects to see a high target share as the clear WR1 in this offense.
Even though second-year pass catchers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel may eventually carve out a role, Collins' connection with C.J. Stroud should give him a major edge. While playing on a team that will look to lean on its rushing attack (13th-most rushing attempts in 2025), his high target share provides him a safe floor, and his YAC ability boosts his ceiling. Collins' current Sleeper ADP of 21 (WR9) is a fine price for those opting to fade the elite tier of the position.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams remains a high-upside fantasy option after catching 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns across 14 games in 2025. He finished as the WR9 in PPR formats while averaging 15.9 fantasy points per game, giving fantasy managers strong weekly production when healthy. Adams still carries clear value in Sean McVay's offense as a trusted scoring weapon for Matthew Stafford, especially with Puka Nacua drawing defensive attention on the other side.
The concern is that Adams' production leaned heavily on touchdowns, with 84 of his 222.9 PPR points coming from scores. His 52.6% catch rate, limited yards-after-catch production (2.0), and late-season hamstring issue add real volatility entering 2026. Adams can still deliver spike weeks in a high-end offense, but the floor is not as safe as the name suggests.
All the key pieces for the Rams are returning in Stafford, Nacua, and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, so Adams' role in the Rams offense shouldn't change much in 2026. He is currently going 43 overall as the WR19 on Sleeper, which sits well ahead of his WR18 ranking at RotoBaller, making him a risky bet at cost rather than a priority target.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey failed to build on his 1,149-yard, seven-touchdown rookie season in 2025, but the offensive changes taking place around him could make him a tremendous value entering year three. Under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers deployed three or more wide receivers on over 80% of their dropbacks, creating a crowded target environment that prevented any pass catcher from reaching 800 receiving yards.
New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel arrives from Miami, bringing with him 2025's third-most-utilized fullback, Alec Ingold. Los Angeles also aggressively pursued and signed tight end Charlie Kolar in free agency and later added David Njoku, strongly hinting at a shift toward more heavy personnel packages and two-receiver sets. With veteran Keenan Allen no longer on the roster, McConkey is positioned to claim one of those starting roles, and his skill set mirrors many of the traits that allowed Jaylen Waddle to thrive under McDaniel in Miami.
Unlike Waddle, he ran fewer than 10% of his routes out of two-receiver sets last season. A shift toward heavier formations could dramatically increase that number and raise his route volume and target share in an offense that should see massive improvements under a more creative playcaller and with a healthier offensive line. Valued as RotoBaller's WR20, McConkey has a realistic path back to a WR1 finish at a discounted WR2 price.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka enters 2026 as a breakout candidate after flashing high-end upside as a rookie. The 2025 first-round pick played 17 games and started 13, catching 63 of 127 targets for 938 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 14.9 yards per reception.
He opened the season hot with 25 catches for 445 yards and five scores through five games before a Week 6 hamstring injury slowed his momentum. Egbuka did not miss a game, but his production dipped after the injury, which still carries some risk to his rising draft cost. Mike Evans' departure to San Francisco creates room for more targets, and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson gives Tampa Bay a fresh setup with Baker Mayfield back under center.
Still, target competition remains with Chris Godwin Jr., Jalen McMillan, Cade Otton, and third-round rookie Ted Hurst III. Egbuka is being drafted around 40th to 47th overall as the WR20 on Sleeper, while RotoBaller ranks him as the WR23. The breakout case is real, but that price already bakes in a sizable Year 2 leap.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Garrett Wilson, Nico Collins, Ladd McConkey, Davante Adams, Chris Olave, George Pickens, Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Garrett Wilson, Nico Collins, Ladd McConkey, Davante Adams, Chris Olave, George Pickens, Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka:
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