Terry McLaurin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Healthy Daniels Boosts Bounce-Back Case
Terry McLaurin enters 2026 as a strong bounce-back candidate after an injury-shortened season. The 30-year-old played 10 games in 2025, catching 38 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 15.3 yards per reception. McLaurin missed seven games with a quad injury, while quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) was limited to seven games due to hamstring and elbow injuries, creating a difficult setup for Washington's passing game. Before last season, McLaurin had played all 17 games every year from 2021 through 2024, so the durability profile is stronger than the missed time suggests. The Commanders promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator, and Daniels is expected back healthy as the starter. Washington also did not add a first-round wide receiver, leaving McLaurin atop a weak WR room. However, they did sign Stefon Diggs in free agency, which will limit McLaurin's overall ceiling. Blough has already talked about building the offense around getting McLaurin consistent targets, which supports his rebound case. McLaurin is currently going around 42nd overall as the WR18 on Sleeper, matching his 42nd overall ranking at RotoBaller but sitting ahead of his WR21 positional ranking, making him a fair-cost bounce-back target rather than a major draft-day discount even with the addition of Diggs to the offense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller