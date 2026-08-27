Nico Collins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Has High-End WR1 in Range of Outcomes with Projected Target Share
Nico Collins has seen his fantasy upside limited due to injuries, but when on the field, he has produced at a WR1 level. Following two quiet seasons to begin his career, Collins turned in a Year 3 breakout in 2023 and has remained Houston's WR1 ever since. During the 2025 season, Collins appeared in 15 games and brought in 71 of his 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. His target total placed him 15th among all WRs, despite the missed time, and also marked the highest total of his career. The 27-year-old makes the most of his receptions, flashing high upside in the downfield game as he caught 18 passes for more than 20 yards and added another five for more than 40 yards, marking the second time in the past three years he has hit these marks. The lone knock on his fantasy profile has always been his injury history, as he has never played in more than 15 games in a single season and even fell short of that mark in 2024. Entering 2026, Collins once again projects to see a high target share as the clear WR1 in this offense. Even with the addition of Kayshon Boutte to the offense, Collins sits as the clear alpha in this room. While playing on a team that will look to lean on its rushing attack (13th-most rushing attempts in 2025), his high target share provides him a safe floor, and his YAC ability boosts his ceiling. Collins' current Sleeper ADP of 21 (WR9) is a fine price for those opting to fade the elite tier of the position.