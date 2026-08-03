Dawson Knox 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Better For Bills Than Fantasy
Dawson Knox was going to be a salary cap casualty heading into the 2026 offseason, Buffalo had Dalton Kincaid as its top tight end, and Knox was signed for multimillions as the backup. But Knox was kind enough to restructure his contract so the Bills could keep him as the yang to Kincaid's yin. Now Knox rolls into the new season as Buffalo's TE2 and no more than a fantasy team's TE3. He is more valuable to the Bills than he is to any fantasy football manager. Knox has never had a 600-yard season during his solid seven-year career, although he has had a nose for the end zone (15 touchdowns between 2021-2022). Knox's fantasy value is totally dependent on Kincaid's health. Kincaid has missed nine games over the past two seasons due to various injuries, and when he is out that means Knox becomes Josh Allen's favorite target inside the red zone. Knox should be able to produce at least 40 receptions for 400 yards and four touchdowns as a part-time player, but if Kincaid goes down with another injury that shelves him for several weeks, Knox would be someone to grab on fantasy waivers for some touchdowns while he fills in.