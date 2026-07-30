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Hitter Fantasy Baseball Breakouts - Risers to Watch and Waiver Wire Outlooks (Week 19)

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Dominic Canzone - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Frank's hitter fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and risers to watch for Week 19 of 2026. His list includes waiver wire outlooks and underachieving hitters.

In This Article hide
Hit Streak Leaders
Highest Batting Average Last Seven Days
Highest ISO Last Seven Days
Most Steals Last Seven Days
xwOBA Leaders Last Seven Days
xwOBA Laggards Last Seven Days
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back to the Fantasy Baseball Breakout Hitters article for Week 19 of the 2026 MLB regular season. The goal of this article is to highlight players who could be getting hot, review current active hitting streaks, and look at recent leaders in batting average, isolated power (ISO), stolen bases, and more.

With the trade deadline coming up next week, there is no shortage of intrigue. We could see players land in more favorable situations, giving them more opportunities to rack up counting stats. The focus in this column is on players who have a chance to be available on your waiver wire.

Remember that any time we talk about rostered percentages or positional eligibility, we're referring to Yahoo! leagues. With that in mind, let's dive into potential hitter breakouts for Week 19 of the 2026 MLB season.

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Hit Streak Leaders

Data through 7/29

Nick Gonzales (13 games)

Nick Gonzales is slashing .315/.369/.409 with six home runs and four stolen bases in 426 plate appearances. He's been an asset in batting average and is showing no signs of slowing down, currently on a 13-game hitting streak. Gonzales is eligible at 2B, 3B, and SS, rostered in only 53% of Yahoo leagues. Having a plus hit tool with positional versatility makes him valuable in fantasy.

Zach McKinstry (7 games)

Zach McKinstry is having a rough season, slashing .207/.283/.316 with four homers and one steal in 289 plate appearances. However, he's suited up in four of his last six games during this seven-game hitting streak. Eligible at 2B, 3B, SS, OF, McKinstry is the kind of utility bat that you can pick up as a streamer in AL-only leagues.

Luis Arraez (6 games)

Luis Arraez is having a nice bounce-back season, slashing .331/.366/.451 with four homers and 10 steals in 451 plate appearances. Currently on a six-game hitting streak, Arraez continues to be a major asset in batting average. He's also likely to be dealt at the trade deadline. The Rays feel like a perfect fit, as Arraez would fit right in with his plus-plus bat tool and ability to put the ball in play.

 

Highest Batting Average Last Seven Days

Data through 7/29

Jackson Holliday (.550 BA)

Jackson Holliday has failed to live up to lofty expectations so far. His overall slash line doesn't pop off the screen at .260/.364/.403 with five homers and five steals in 184 plate appearances, but he's quietly shown a lot of growth at the plate. Holliday has increased his walk rate from 8.6% to 14.7%. He's hitting .550 over the last seven days. Perhaps he's set for a second-half surge.

Cooper Pratt (.438 BA)

Cooper Pratt has been rock-solid since the Brewers called him up, slashing .284/.367/.394 with two homers and nine steals in 128 plate appearances. You have to love the 11.7% walk rate and 17.2% strikeout rate. Pratt has been polished at the plate, hitting .438 in the last seven days. If you need some speed, he's your guy right now.

Pedro Ramirez (.421 BA)

Here we have another rookie who has performed well since being called up in Pedro Ramirez, who is slashing .315/.367/.461 with one homer and four steals in 99 plate appearances. He had excellent numbers at Triple-A, including a 136 wRC+, so it makes sense to pick him up and see where this goes.

 

Highest ISO Last Seven Days

Data through 7/29

Dominic Canzone (.500 ISO)

Dominic Canzone is quietly having a breakout season, slashing .264/.336/.532 with 18 home runs in 301 plate appearances. He's putting up an excellent 14.8% barrel rate while maintaining a 20.3% strikeout rate. Canzone is proving that he can be a fixture in your lineup instead of merely a streamer.

Taylor Trammell (.462 ISO)

Taylor Trammell is a streaky hitter who is running hot right now. Look past his season-long line of .239/.320/.403 with five homers and three steals in 151 plate appearances. He's worth a short-term add while he's locked in at the plate. Just expect a cold streak to come soon, as he's striking out 32.5% of the time.

Heriberto Hernandez (.400 ISO)

Like Canzone, Heriberto Hernandez is another quiet breakout, slashing .241/.308/.486 with 16 homers and seven steals in 279 plate appearances. This includes an impressive 13.3% barrel rate. Hernandez is showing no signs of slowing down, establishing himself as one of the best waiver pickups in deeper leagues so far.

 

Most Steals Last Seven Days

Data through 7/29

Otto Lopez (4 SB)

Otto Lopez is having a breakout season for the Marlins, slashing .329/.363/.490 with nine home runs and 22 stolen bases in 455 plate appearances. The batting average and stolen bases are already career highs. What's intriguing about Lopez is that there's a chance that he can be dealt at the deadline next week, perhaps to the Red Sox. Playing at Fenway would be quite appealing for his fantasy outlook.

Royce Lewis (4 SB)

Royce Lewis has been very underwhelming when on the field, slashing .215/.299/.385 with 10 homers and 10 steals in 301 plate appearances. However, you have to like how he's been more aggressive on the basepaths. He's also now eligible at 2B as well. Let's hope that Lewis can rediscover the power stroke that made him so interesting a couple of years ago.

Xavier Edwards (4 SB)

Xavier Edwards is yet another Marlin having a good year, slashing .291/.373/.402 with six homers and 18 steals in 459 plate appearances. He's increased his walk rate from 7.9% to 12.0% while increasing his barrel rate from 0.8% to 4.1%. Like Lopez, Edwards has been mentioned as a trade candidate with the Marlins falling out of contention.

 

xwOBA Leaders Last Seven Days

Data through 7/29

Francisco Alvarez (.568 xwOBA)

Francisco Alvarez has been crushing the ball lately, putting up a .568 xwOBA in the last seven days. He's quietly been effective for the Mets, slashing .258/.336/.445 with 12 home runs in 267 plate appearances. The Mets are rumored to want to move Alvarez at the deadline. The Red Sox showed interest in Shea Langeliers before his injury. Alvarez would be a nice consolation prize.

Ezequiel Duran (.462 xwOBA)

Ezequiel Duran continues to hit the ball hard. He's now slashing .271/.323/.451 with 12 homers and eight steals in 373 plate appearances. He's increased his barrel rate from 2.6% to 6.5%. Eligible at 1B, 2B, 3B, SS, and OF, Duran is the Swiss Army knife that has become a valuable piece to your fantasy team.

Jacob Young (.460 xwOBA)

It's amazing what the Nationals have been able to do with their hitters this year. They've even gotten Jacob Young to hit the ball hard. The 27-year-old outfielder has bumped up his barrel rate from 1.9% to 6.6%. He's now slashing .237/.298/.390 with nine homers and 13 steals in 325 plate appearances. Pick him up for a boost in power and speed.

 

xwOBA Laggards Last Seven Days

Data through 7/29

Colson Montgomery (.133 xwOBA)

Colson Montgomery is now slashing .220/.302/.455 with 24 home runs in 424 plate appearances. He's ice-cold at the plate, putting up a .133 xwOBA in the last seven days. With a 31.6% strikeout rate, the slump was always coming. I suggest leaving him on your bench until he shows signs of life at the plate.

Austin Riley (.184 xwOBA)

Just when it looked like Austin Riley was headed for a second-half surge, he's gone cold once again. It's starting to feel like the resurgence is never coming this year. I'm a sucker for players with a track record of production, so I'll be back on board next year, but this seems like a lost season. If you have him, leave him on your bench.

Willy Adames (.185 xwOBA)

Willy Adames is slashing .228/.282/.428 with 18 home runs and three stolen bases in 432 plate appearances. He's been a major disappointment for the Giants this year. There are no signs that he's getting on track, as he's putting up a .185 xwOBA in the last seven days. Like Riley, this feels like a lost season for Adames.

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