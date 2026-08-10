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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Joshua Baez, Elmer Rodriguez, Kade Anderson

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Kade Anderson - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Dynasty Rankings, FYPD Rankings

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Joshua Baez, Elmer Rodriguez, Kade Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-end prospects during the second could be the difference between winning and falling just short in your fantasy baseball league.

In this piece, we will look to spotlight three of the top prospects in the sport, including one hitter who is on the verge of earning the call to the majors.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 100 G, .252/.324/.572, 22 2B, 33 HR, 18 SB

Earlier this week, the St. Louis Cardinals traded veteran outfielder Lars Nootbaar, creating a path to the majors for their No. 6 prospect, Joshua Baez.

Following the trade, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was asked about Baez and replied, "His time is definitely coming."

Baez has been my top hitting prospect to stash for the past few months, and I expect his long-awaited call-up to come by the middle of August.

The 23-year-old right-handed hitter has little left to prove in the minors. In Triple-A this season, he's slashing .252/.374/.573 with 33 home runs and 18 stolen bases, good for a 120 wRC+.

The underlying metrics are just as encouraging. Baez owns a 20% barrel rate (97th percentile), a .513 expected slugging percentage (95th percentile), and a 52.3% hard-hit rate (94th percentile).

His 115.4 mph max exit velocity ranks in the 99th percentile. To put that into perspective, that would rank as the 17th-hardest-hit ball in the majors this season, ahead of sluggers like Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Kyle Schwarber.

The power isn't the only thing that stands out. Baez also possesses 94th-percentile sprint speed, giving him the tools to be a legitimate power-speed threat. The biggest concern, however, has always been his approach at the plate.

He owns a 29.8% strikeout rate, a 33.9% whiff rate, and a 34.4% chase rate, so improving his pitch recognition will be key to unlocking his full offensive potential and naturally lead to more walks.

While it's not a direct comparison, Alonso posted a 32% chase rate as a rookie and still led the majors with 53 home runs in 2019.

That's not to say Baez is headed for that kind of season, but the comparison shows that an aggressive approach doesn't automatically prevent a hitter from becoming an impact fantasy bat if the power is elite.

Baez has the tools to provide an immediate boost in home runs and stolen bases once he's promoted, and looking ahead to 2027, a 30-homer, 15-steal season is well within reach if the hit tool continues to develop.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Elmer Rodriguez, SP, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 85 1/3 IP, 2.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 87 SO, 45 BB

New York Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez has been lights out on the mound at Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old owns a 2.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 87 strikeouts across 85 1/3 innings pitched with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four starts, which included throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts against Triple-A Iowa back on July 31.

Fantasy managers have gotten to see a taste of Rodriguez in the big leagues. The results have been pretty mixed in his four starts for the Yankees this year, as he has a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 17 innings pitched. His best start came against the New York Mets back on May 17 when he threw 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball with one strikeout.

Rodriguez isn't a must-stash in shallower leagues, but he should be on some radars in deeper formats. He had a very productive month of July on the mound (2.73 ERA across 26 1/3 innings pitched) and could be the next pitcher up if an injury occurs to the rotation. The Yankees' No. 3 prospect has the pedigree to succeed if he gets another shot.

-Written by Joey Pollizze

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 87 2/3 IP, 1.13 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 128 SO, 12 BB

Kade Anderson is the unquestioned top pitching prospect to stash this week. As a matter of fact, Anderson should be rostered in the majority of leagues at this point in the season because his time is coming very soon. The Mariners just paved the way for him to be called up soon after trading away Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline.

Anderson has been phenomenal in his first professional season. He has a 1.13 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and 128 strikeouts across 87 1/3 innings pitched at Double-A Arkansas this year. He has allowed zero runs in seven of his last nine starts and threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings with two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in his most recent outing on July 31.

Seattle will have no choice but to call up Anderson very soon. General manager Justin Hollander told reporters that he is "definitely in the mix" to be called up soon. Once he does get the call, the 22-year-old southpaw has the tools to be an elite fantasy option down the stretch. He has a 1.90 FIP, 40.5% strikeout rate, 4.1% walk rate, 37.9% whiff rate, 72.3% zone-contact rate, 18.6% swinging strike rate, and a .184 wOBA.

Anderson should absolutely be stashed in all fantasy formats right now. The former third-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has been untouchable at Double-A this season and should get his shot in the big leagues sometime in the near future. His 22% rostership in Yahoo! leagues is too low.

- Written by Joey Pollizze

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao **Promoted INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Elmer Rodriguez, Kade Anderson, Christian Scott, Walbert Urena, Cole Carrigg, Ty France, Royce Lewis, Samuel Basallo, Kyle Karros, Cole Young, Gleyber Torres, Chase Meidroth. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Elmer Rodriguez, Kade Anderson, Christian Scott, Walbert Urena, Cole Carrigg, Ty France, Royce Lewis, Samuel Basallo, Kyle Karros, Cole Young, Gleyber Torres, Chase Meidroth:

Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
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Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
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Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
vs
Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
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Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
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Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
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Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
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Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
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Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
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Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
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Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
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Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
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Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
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Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
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Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
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Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
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Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
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Josh Bell
Christian Scott
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Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
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Gage Jump
Christian Scott
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Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
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Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
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Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
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Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
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Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
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Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
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Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
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Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
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Carter Jensen
Christian Scott
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Yainer Diaz
Christian Scott
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Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
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Heriberto Hernandez
Christian Scott
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Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
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Jake Burger
Christian Scott
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Samuel Basallo
Christian Scott
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Jacob Webb
Christian Scott
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Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
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Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
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Troy Melton
Christian Scott
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Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
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Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
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Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
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Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
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Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
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Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
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Merrill Kelly
Christian Scott
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Brandon Pfaadt
Christian Scott
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Bailey Ober
Christian Scott
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Reynaldo Lopez
Walbert Urena
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Brandon Pfaadt
Walbert Urena
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Spencer Steer
Walbert Urena
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Chase Meidroth
Walbert Urena
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walbert Urena
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Willi Castro
Walbert Urena
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Cooper Pratt
Walbert Urena
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Jasson Dominguez
Walbert Urena
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Ty France
Walbert Urena
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Henry Bolte
Walbert Urena
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Tommy White
Walbert Urena
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Kerry Carpenter
Walbert Urena
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Bailey Ober
Walbert Urena
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Gleyber Torres
Walbert Urena
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Reynaldo Lopez
Walbert Urena
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Bryce Eldridge
Walbert Urena
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Brayan Rocchio
Walbert Urena
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Jung Hoo Lee
Walbert Urena
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Masyn Winn
Walbert Urena
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Alex Lange
Walbert Urena
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Jake Mangum
Walbert Urena
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Lane Thomas
Walbert Urena
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Luis Lara
Walbert Urena
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Kade Anderson
Walbert Urena
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Clayton Beeter
Walbert Urena
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Joshua Baez
Walbert Urena
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Erik Miller
Walbert Urena
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Francisco Alvarez
Walbert Urena
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Zach Thornton
Walbert Urena
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Braden Montgomery
Walbert Urena
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Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
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Troy Melton
Walbert Urena
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Jacob Latz
Walbert Urena
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Logan Henderson
Walbert Urena
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Joey Cantillo
Walbert Urena
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Griffin Jax
Walbert Urena
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Ian Seymour
Walbert Urena
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Grant Taylor
Walbert Urena
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Cade Cavalli
Walbert Urena
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Shane Drohan
Walbert Urena
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Gage Jump
Walbert Urena
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Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
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Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
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Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
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Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
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Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
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Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
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Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
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Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
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Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
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Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
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Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
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Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
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Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
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Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
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Jacob Webb
Cole Carrigg
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Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
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Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
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Garrett Mitchell
Cole Carrigg
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Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
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Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
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Nick Gonzales
Cole Carrigg
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Cole Carrigg
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Tommy Edman
Cole Carrigg
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Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
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Mason Montgomery
Cole Carrigg
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Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
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Royce Lewis
Cole Carrigg
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Caleb Durbin
Cole Carrigg
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Brandon Sproat
Cole Carrigg
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Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
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Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
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Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
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Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
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Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
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A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
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Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
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Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
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Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
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Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
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JJ Bleday
Cole Carrigg
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Braden Montgomery
Ty France
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Cooper Pratt
Ty France
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Tommy White
Ty France
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Luis Robert Jr.
Ty France
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Bailey Ober
Ty France
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Spencer Steer
Ty France
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Reynaldo Lopez
Ty France
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Walbert Urena
Ty France
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Brayan Rocchio
Ty France
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Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
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Masyn Winn
Ty France
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Chase Meidroth
Ty France
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Jake Mangum
Ty France
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Willi Castro
Ty France
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Luis Lara
Ty France
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Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
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Clayton Beeter
Ty France
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Henry Bolte
Ty France
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Erik Miller
Ty France
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Kerry Carpenter
Ty France
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Zach Thornton
Ty France
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Gleyber Torres
Ty France
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Michael McGreevy
Ty France
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Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
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Cole Young
Ty France
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Jung Hoo Lee
Ty France
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Andrew Kittredge
Ty France
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Alex Lange
Ty France
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Luke Weaver
Ty France
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Lane Thomas
Ty France
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Ty France
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T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
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Curtis Mead
Ty France
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
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Kody Clemens
Ty France
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Josh Bell
Ty France
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Jake Burger
Ty France
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Charlie Condon
Royce Lewis
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Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
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Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
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Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
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Ryan Jeffers
Royce Lewis
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Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
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Tristan Peters
Royce Lewis
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Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
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Dominic Canzone
Royce Lewis
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Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
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JJ Bleday
Royce Lewis
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Jacob Webb
Royce Lewis
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Merrill Kelly
Royce Lewis
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Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
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Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
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Heriberto Hernandez
Royce Lewis
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Francisco Alvarez
Royce Lewis
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Yainer Diaz
Royce Lewis
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Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
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Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
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Kade Anderson
Royce Lewis
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Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
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Lane Thomas
Royce Lewis
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Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
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Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
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Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
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Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
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Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
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Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
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Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
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Jose Caballero
Royce Lewis
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T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
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Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
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Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
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Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Royce Lewis
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Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
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Willi Castro
Royce Lewis
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Spencer Steer
Royce Lewis
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Tommy White
Royce Lewis
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Nolan Arenado
Samuel Basallo
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Curtis Mead
Samuel Basallo
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Griffin Jax
Samuel Basallo
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Kenley Jansen
Samuel Basallo
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Ian Seymour
Samuel Basallo
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T.J. Rumfield
Samuel Basallo
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Carter Jensen
Samuel Basallo
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A.J. Ewing
Samuel Basallo
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Sam Antonacci
Samuel Basallo
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Jacob Wilson
Samuel Basallo
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Heliot Ramos
Samuel Basallo
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Joey Cantillo
Samuel Basallo
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Mickey Moniak
Samuel Basallo
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Chase DeLauter
Samuel Basallo
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Caleb Durbin
Samuel Basallo
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Logan Henderson
Samuel Basallo
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Emilio Pagan
Samuel Basallo
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Jose Caballero
Samuel Basallo
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Grant Taylor
Samuel Basallo
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Jacob Latz
Samuel Basallo
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Samuel Basallo
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Troy Melton
Samuel Basallo
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Kody Clemens
Samuel Basallo
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Jake Bennett
Samuel Basallo
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Garrett Mitchell
Samuel Basallo
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Jake McCarthy
Samuel Basallo
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Kyle Karros
Samuel Basallo
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Carson Benge
Samuel Basallo
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Christian Scott
Samuel Basallo
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Samuel Basallo
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Gabriel Moreno
Samuel Basallo
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Yainer Diaz
Samuel Basallo
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Ryan Jeffers
Samuel Basallo
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Francisco Alvarez
Samuel Basallo
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Dalton Rushing
Kyle Karros
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kyle Karros
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Christian Scott
Kyle Karros
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Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
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Cade Cavalli
Kyle Karros
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kyle Karros
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Luke Keaschall
Kyle Karros
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Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
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Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
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Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
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Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
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Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
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Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
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Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
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Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Ian Seymour
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Karros
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Griffin Jax
Kyle Karros
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kyle Karros
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Karros
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kyle Karros
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Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
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Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Kenley Jansen
Kyle Karros
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Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
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Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
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Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
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Willi Castro
Kyle Karros
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Tommy White
Kyle Karros
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Nolan Arenado
Kyle Karros
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George Lombard Jr.
Cole Young
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Michael McGreevy
Cole Young
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Andrew Kittredge
Cole Young
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Zach Thornton
Cole Young
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Luke Weaver
Cole Young
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Erik Miller
Cole Young
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Nolan Arenado
Cole Young
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Clayton Beeter
Cole Young
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Dalton Rushing
Cole Young
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Luis Lara
Cole Young
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Robert Gasser
Cole Young
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Jake Mangum
Cole Young
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Shane Bieber
Cole Young
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Masyn Winn
Cole Young
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Clay Holmes
Cole Young
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Cole Young
vs
Walker Jenkins
Cole Young
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Cole Young
vs
Charlie Condon
Cole Young
vs
Bailey Ober
Cole Young
vs
Max Clark
Cole Young
vs
Tommy White
Cole Young
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Cole Young
vs
Ty France
Cole Young
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Cole Young
vs
Cooper Pratt
Cole Young
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cole Young
vs
Spencer Steer
Cole Young
vs
Walbert Urena
Cole Young
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Cole Young
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Young
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Young
vs
Curtis Mead
Cole Young
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Young
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Young
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Young
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Young
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Young
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Young
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cole Young
vs
Tommy Edman
Cole Young
vs
Willi Castro
Gleyber Torres
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kerry Carpenter
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vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Gleyber Torres
vs
Henry Bolte
Gleyber Torres
vs
Alex Lange
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Lane Thomas
Gleyber Torres
vs
Willi Castro
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kade Anderson
Gleyber Torres
vs
Chase Meidroth
Gleyber Torres
vs
Joshua Baez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Gleyber Torres
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Walbert Urena
Gleyber Torres
vs
Braden Montgomery
Gleyber Torres
vs
Spencer Steer
Gleyber Torres
vs
Merrill Kelly
Gleyber Torres
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Gleyber Torres
vs
JJ Bleday
Gleyber Torres
vs
Cooper Pratt
Gleyber Torres
vs
Dominic Canzone
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ty France
Gleyber Torres
vs
Tristan Peters
Gleyber Torres
vs
Tommy White
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Gleyber Torres
vs
Bailey Ober
Gleyber Torres
vs
Brandon Sproat
Gleyber Torres
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Royce Lewis
Gleyber Torres
vs
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Gleyber Torres
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gleyber Torres
vs
Curtis Mead
Gleyber Torres
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gleyber Torres
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kody Clemens
Gleyber Torres
vs
Luke Keaschall
Gleyber Torres
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Gleyber Torres
vs
Travis Bazzana
Gleyber Torres
vs
Nick Gonzales
Gleyber Torres
vs
Tommy Edman
Gleyber Torres
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Chase Meidroth
vs
Willi Castro
Chase Meidroth
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Walbert Urena
Chase Meidroth
vs
Henry Bolte
Chase Meidroth
vs
Spencer Steer
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Chase Meidroth
vs
Gleyber Torres
Chase Meidroth
vs
Cooper Pratt
Chase Meidroth
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Chase Meidroth
vs
Ty France
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Chase Meidroth
vs
Tommy White
Chase Meidroth
vs
Alex Lange
Chase Meidroth
vs
Bailey Ober
Chase Meidroth
vs
Lane Thomas
Chase Meidroth
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kade Anderson
Chase Meidroth
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Chase Meidroth
vs
Joshua Baez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Masyn Winn
Chase Meidroth
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jake Mangum
Chase Meidroth
vs
Braden Montgomery
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luis Lara
Chase Meidroth
vs
Merrill Kelly
Chase Meidroth
vs
Clayton Beeter
Chase Meidroth
vs
JJ Bleday
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jose Caballero
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jacob Wilson
Chase Meidroth
vs
A.J. Ewing
Chase Meidroth
vs
Curtis Mead
Chase Meidroth
vs
Sam Antonacci
Chase Meidroth
vs
Caleb Durbin
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kody Clemens
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luke Keaschall
Chase Meidroth
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Chase Meidroth
vs
Travis Bazzana
Chase Meidroth
vs
Nick Gonzales
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vs
Tommy Edman

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