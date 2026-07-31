👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Theo Gillen

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Franklin Arias - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Dynasty Sleepers

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Theo Gillen - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Over the first half, managers have seen many top prospects earn the call to the majors and make an impact, like Pittsburgh's Konnor Griffin and New York's A.J. Ewing.

In this piece, we will look at three of the hottest prospects in the entire minor leagues, including two surging hitters who have recently earned the call to the Triple-A level.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Franklin Arias, INF, Boston Red Sox

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 4 G, .118/.158/.294, 1 HR

After excelling in Double-A for nearly four months, Franklin Arias is now one step closer to Boston after his promotion to Triple-A Worcester this past weekend. Bonus points to any of you who know how to pronounce "Worcester" the correct way...

In 75 Double-A games, Arias slashed .318/.407/.587 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, five steals, and nearly as many walks (37) as strikeouts (46). The 19 home runs is the key metric in that last sentence. Arias has always displayed a high-level blend of contact and approach, but he's really tapped into his power much more consistently this season, which has been huge for his overall value and pushed him to elite prospect status.

Arias did all of this without sacrificing a ton of contact, which is always encouraging to me. Yes, the contact rate has dropped around 7% from last season, but Arias is still at an 81% contact rate to go along with a 10.9% walk rate and 14.1% strikeout rate.

Overall, I'm not sure Arias is up this season. But since he's an elite prospect now on the doorstep to the Majors, I felt it was beneficial to add him to the rankings and discuss him this week. I'd keep an eye on the Red Sox over the next week leading up to the trade deadline, as Arias' ETA could become a bit clearer after the Red Sox either trade for a shortstop or stand pat.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 9 G, .278/.381/.472, 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 SB

Cam Cannarella is a name I believe we could see get a cup of coffee with the Marlins down the stretch. After starting the season in High-A, Cannarella flew through High-A and Double-A, and has now been at Triple-A for the last week and a half. In 62 games overall between the three levels, Cannarella has slashed a stellar .349/.438/.576 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

This is the type of fantasy-friendly offensive profile that could provide sneaky-good fantasy value once Cannarella gets the call to the Majors. Cannarella is a plus runner who has demonstrated a plus or better blend of contact and approach this season with an 80% contact rate, 13.8% walk rate, and 14.1% strikeout rate. There's sneaky power potential here as well, which Cannarella has been translating into games fairly consistently this season.

Even though he just got to Triple-A, Cannarella could be patrolling Miami's outfield before too long, especially if Jakob Marsee continues struggling at the plate.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Theo Gillen, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 24 G, .292/.387/.563, 4 2B, 6 HR, 8 SB

Theo Gillen was a solid prospect last season, slashing .267/.433/.387 with five home runs and 36 stolen bases in 73 games at Low-A, but the one thing that he was clearly missing was power. There were hopes that he would grow into more power, and there were clear signs of it from the start this season, which is why I featured him in an early edition of this piece.

In that piece, I said that he could become one of the most highly-touted prospects in fantasy if he maintained that power, and now is a good time to check back in on Gillen and confirm that that's the case. He now enters August with 18 home runs on the season, including six of them coming at Double-A.

What's even more impressive is that the 20-year-old is now doing this at Double-A, where he has spent the past 21 games with a 20.8% strikeout rate, which is actually a three percent improvement over his rate at High-A. It's all coming together for the youngster, whose speed is still as apparent as ever, with 36 steals in 78 games on the year.

Gillen is shaping up to be a true five-category contributor with fantasy upside that is off the charts. There's no need to worry about him in redraft leagues for 2026, as he's still a 20-year-old getting his first taste of Double-A, but expect him to be one of the most talked about minor leaguers heading into 2027.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
10 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
11 Angel Genao INF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
17 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
18 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
21 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
22 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
23 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
24 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
25 River Ryan SP Dodgers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Theo Gillen, Nick Gonzales, Kyle Karros, Carter Jensen, Caleb Durbin, Zach Thornton, Cole Carrigg, Ian Seymour, Heriberto Hernandez, Yoendrys Gomez, Ty France, Luke Keaschall, Jose Caballero, Heliot Ramos, Josh Bell, Alex Lange, Christian Scott. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Theo Gillen, Nick Gonzales, Kyle Karros, Carter Jensen, Caleb Durbin, Zach Thornton, Cole Carrigg, Ian Seymour, Heriberto Hernandez, Yoendrys Gomez, Ty France, Luke Keaschall, Jose Caballero, Heliot Ramos, Josh Bell, Alex Lange, Christian Scott:

Nick Gonzales
vs
Tanner Scott
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tommy Edman
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tyler Wells
Nick Gonzales
vs
Mason Montgomery
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jacob Webb
Nick Gonzales
vs
Royce Lewis
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jake Burger
Nick Gonzales
vs
Brandon Sproat
Nick Gonzales
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Nick Gonzales
vs
Yainer Diaz
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tristan Peters
Nick Gonzales
vs
Travis Bazzana
Nick Gonzales
vs
Dominic Canzone
Nick Gonzales
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Nick Gonzales
vs
JJ Bleday
Nick Gonzales
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Nick Gonzales
vs
Merrill Kelly
Nick Gonzales
vs
Cole Carrigg
Nick Gonzales
vs
Braden Montgomery
Nick Gonzales
vs
Gage Jump
Nick Gonzales
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jacob Wilson
Nick Gonzales
vs
A.J. Ewing
Nick Gonzales
vs
Curtis Mead
Nick Gonzales
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nick Gonzales
vs
Kody Clemens
Nick Gonzales
vs
Gleyber Torres
Nick Gonzales
vs
Willi Castro
Nick Gonzales
vs
Chase Meidroth
Nick Gonzales
vs
Spencer Steer
Kyle Karros
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kyle Karros
vs
Christian Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kyle Karros
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kyle Karros
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Ian Seymour
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Willi Castro
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy White
Kyle Karros
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kyle Karros
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Carter Jensen
vs
Ian Seymour
Carter Jensen
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carter Jensen
vs
Griffin Jax
Carter Jensen
vs
Heliot Ramos
Carter Jensen
vs
Samuel Basallo
Carter Jensen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carter Jensen
vs
Curtis Mead
Carter Jensen
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carter Jensen
vs
Kenley Jansen
Carter Jensen
vs
Emilio Pagan
Carter Jensen
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carter Jensen
vs
Grant Taylor
Carter Jensen
vs
A.J. Ewing
Carter Jensen
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Carter Jensen
vs
Jacob Wilson
Carter Jensen
vs
Kody Clemens
Carter Jensen
vs
Joey Cantillo
Carter Jensen
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Carter Jensen
vs
Chase DeLauter
Carter Jensen
vs
Kyle Karros
Carter Jensen
vs
Logan Henderson
Carter Jensen
vs
Christian Scott
Carter Jensen
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Carter Jensen
vs
Yainer Diaz
Carter Jensen
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Carter Jensen
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Carter Jensen
vs
Dalton Rushing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kenley Jansen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Shane Drohan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy Edman
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gleyber Torres
Caleb Durbin
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Spencer Steer
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy White
Zach Thornton
vs
Erik Miller
Zach Thornton
vs
Michael McGreevy
Zach Thornton
vs
Clayton Beeter
Zach Thornton
vs
Cole Young
Zach Thornton
vs
Luis Lara
Zach Thornton
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Mangum
Zach Thornton
vs
Luke Weaver
Zach Thornton
vs
Masyn Winn
Zach Thornton
vs
Nolan Arenado
Zach Thornton
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Zach Thornton
vs
Dalton Rushing
Zach Thornton
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Zach Thornton
vs
Robert Gasser
Zach Thornton
vs
Bailey Ober
Zach Thornton
vs
Shane Bieber
Zach Thornton
vs
Tommy White
Zach Thornton
vs
Clay Holmes
Zach Thornton
vs
Ty France
Zach Thornton
vs
Walker Jenkins
Zach Thornton
vs
Cooper Pratt
Zach Thornton
vs
Charlie Condon
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Bennett
Zach Thornton
vs
Troy Melton
Zach Thornton
vs
Jacob Latz
Zach Thornton
vs
Logan Henderson
Zach Thornton
vs
Joey Cantillo
Zach Thornton
vs
Griffin Jax
Zach Thornton
vs
Grant Taylor
Zach Thornton
vs
Cade Cavalli
Zach Thornton
vs
Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jacob Webb
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cole Carrigg
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tommy Edman
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Carter Jensen
Ian Seymour
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ian Seymour
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ian Seymour
vs
Kody Clemens
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Ian Seymour
vs
Jose Caballero
Ian Seymour
vs
Kyle Karros
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Ian Seymour
vs
Gage Jump
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Webb
Ian Seymour
vs
Tyler Wells
Ian Seymour
vs
Tanner Scott
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake Burger
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jacob Webb
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tyler Wells
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tanner Scott
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gage Jump
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tommy Edman
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Josh Bell
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Shane Drohan
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Royce Lewis
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tristan Peters
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Carson Benge
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kody Clemens
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Webb
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Christian Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kyle Karros
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Royce Lewis
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Bennett
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Logan Henderson
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kenley Jansen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Emilio Pagan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Grant Taylor
Ty France
vs
Cooper Pratt
Ty France
vs
Tommy White
Ty France
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ty France
vs
Bailey Ober
Ty France
vs
Spencer Steer
Ty France
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Ty France
vs
Walbert Urena
Ty France
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Ty France
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
vs
Masyn Winn
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
Jake Mangum
Ty France
vs
Willi Castro
Ty France
vs
Luis Lara
Ty France
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
vs
Clayton Beeter
Ty France
vs
Henry Bolte
Ty France
vs
Erik Miller
Ty France
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ty France
vs
Zach Thornton
Ty France
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ty France
vs
Michael McGreevy
Ty France
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Curtis Mead
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Jake Burger
Ty France
vs
Royce Lewis
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Charlie Condon
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luke Keaschall
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Luke Keaschall
vs
Christian Scott
Luke Keaschall
vs
Shane Drohan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kyle Karros
Luke Keaschall
vs
Josh Bell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Gage Jump
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kody Clemens
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luke Keaschall
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Luke Keaschall
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Luke Keaschall
vs
Grant Taylor
Luke Keaschall
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Travis Bazzana
Luke Keaschall
vs
Caleb Durbin
Luke Keaschall
vs
Yainer Diaz
Luke Keaschall
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luke Keaschall
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Heliot Ramos
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jake Burger
Luke Keaschall
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Carson Benge
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luke Keaschall
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luke Keaschall
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luke Keaschall
vs
Curtis Mead
Luke Keaschall
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luke Keaschall
vs
Tommy Edman
Luke Keaschall
vs
Tristan Peters
Jose Caballero
vs
Jacob Latz
Jose Caballero
vs
Logan Henderson
Jose Caballero
vs
Troy Melton
Jose Caballero
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jose Caballero
vs
Jake Bennett
Jose Caballero
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jose Caballero
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jose Caballero
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jose Caballero
vs
Carson Benge
Jose Caballero
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jose Caballero
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jose Caballero
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jose Caballero
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jose Caballero
vs
Curtis Mead
Jose Caballero
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jose Caballero
vs
Griffin Jax
Jose Caballero
vs
Ian Seymour
Jose Caballero
vs
Carter Jensen
Jose Caballero
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jose Caballero
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jose Caballero
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jose Caballero
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jose Caballero
vs
Kody Clemens
Jose Caballero
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jose Caballero
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jose Caballero
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jose Caballero
vs
Tommy Edman
Jose Caballero
vs
Royce Lewis
Jose Caballero
vs
Tristan Peters
Jose Caballero
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jose Caballero
vs
JJ Bleday
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
vs
Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
vs
Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
vs
Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
vs
Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
vs
Curtis Mead
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heliot Ramos
vs
Christian Scott
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jacob Wilson
Heliot Ramos
vs
Cade Cavalli
Heliot Ramos
vs
Joey Cantillo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tommy Edman
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tristan Peters
Heliot Ramos
vs
Dominic Canzone
Heliot Ramos
vs
JJ Bleday
Josh Bell
vs
Shane Drohan
Josh Bell
vs
Gage Jump
Josh Bell
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Josh Bell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Josh Bell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
vs
Christian Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
vs
Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
vs
Yainer Diaz
Josh Bell
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Josh Bell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Josh Bell
vs
Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
vs
Jacob Webb
Josh Bell
vs
Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
vs
Tyler Wells
Josh Bell
vs
Emilio Pagan
Josh Bell
vs
Tanner Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Josh Bell
vs
Willi Castro
Josh Bell
vs
Spencer Steer
Josh Bell
vs
Charlie Condon
Alex Lange
vs
Lane Thomas
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Kade Anderson
Alex Lange
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Alex Lange
vs
Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
vs
Gleyber Torres
Alex Lange
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Braden Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Merrill Kelly
Alex Lange
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Alex Lange
vs
JJ Bleday
Alex Lange
vs
Willi Castro
Alex Lange
vs
Dominic Canzone
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Tristan Peters
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Alex Lange
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Alex Lange
vs
Walbert Urena
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Spencer Steer
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Kenley Jansen
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Webb
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
vs
Carter Jensen
Christian Scott
vs
Yainer Diaz
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/30/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/27-8/2)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mouhamadou Gueye

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Kusturica Trains With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Neemias Queta

Won't Spend $100K on Training
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Could Pursue an Offer Sheet for Bennedict Mathurin
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Puka Nacua

Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs

Dealing With a Back Issue
Ricky Pearsall

49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Mac McClung

Could Head to Europe
Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Anthony Davis

Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Kawhi Leonard

Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
NBA

Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
NBA

Jalen McDaniels Heads to Kobe Storks
Bennedict Mathurin

Floated in Bulls-Clippers Sign-and-Trade Idea
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Ricky Pearsall

Could be Facing Knee Surgery
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Vinnie Pasquantino

Heading Back to Injured List With Wrist Soreness
Dak Prescott

Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
Paul Sewald

Out of the Closer's Role in Arizona
Daniel Jones

Takes All First-Team Reps on Day 1 of Colts Training Camp
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
Bo Nix

a Full Participant in Training Camp
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
Cam Skattebo

is "Good to Go" for Training Camp
Chris Brazzell II

Suffers LCL Tear, Expected to Miss Up to Eight Weeks
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Ricky Pearsall

Out in Training Camp With Knee Swelling
Jeremiyah Love

to be Eased in as a Rookie
Harold Fannin Jr.

to be "Full-Go" Despite Having Groin Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Also Dealing With Lingering Biceps Injury
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Jalen Smith

Emerges as Lakers Center-Depth Target
Zach LaVine

Could Seek Midseason Buyout
Klay Thompson

Surfaces in Heat-Mavericks Trade Framework
Peyton Watson

Bucks, Nuggets Discuss Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade
Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Lakers Sign-and-Trade Push
NBA

Russell Westbrook Draws EuroLeague Interest
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Washington Wizards

Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
Casey Schmitt

Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/30/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/27-8/2)