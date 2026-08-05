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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, demonstrating the team's belief that he can be a true No. 1 pass-catcher at the next level. Over the last half-decade, we've seen no shortage of wide receivers make immediate impacts, and Tate's primary competition for targets is a combination of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm. While Tate's floor and ceiling are dependent on Cam Ward's development in Year 2, the Ohio State product has all the skills and traits to be a fantasy football contributor in his rookie campaign.

While sharing the field with Emeka Egbuka (2024) and Jeremiah Smith (2024-2025), Tate tallied 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns across 26 games over the last two seasons. Expect offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to force-feed the 21-year-old as early as the first game of his NFL career. He offers plenty of upside outside the top 50 overall picks in half-PPR setups.

 

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wideout Germie Bernard with the 47th overall pick in April's draft. The former Alabama standout currently projects as the Steelers' No. 3 pass catcher and starting slot receiver. Bernard was a Swiss Army Knife for three of his four years in college, finding ways to contribute despite playing in talented receiver rooms. The blue-collar wideout was Alabama's leading receiver in his final two seasons and served as a chess piece in the run and pass game.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has heavily used 11-personnel as a play-caller, which provides Bernard with an immediate opportunity to play. Aaron Rodgers under center also favors Bernard's fantasy outlook this season. In 2025, Rodgers had the fewest completed air yards (1,203) and the second most pass yards after the catch (2,119) of quarterbacks who started at least 15 games.

Additionally, Rodgers had one of the lowest average depths of target (6.4) and one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) in the league according to PFF. These stats blend well with Bernard, who was an elite route runner on short, quick routes with great vision and contact balance after the catch. At this stage in Rodgers' career, Bernard might become Rodgers' favorite target and push to lead the Steelers in targets this season.

 

Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons selected former USC and Georgia speedster Zachariah Branch in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Atlanta's offense has been very heavily dependent on Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. for the past few seasons. Beyond those three weapons, there hasn't been another consistent producer.

In order for Branch to see the field in two-receiver sets, he just needs to beat out Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. He may be smaller, standing 5-foot-9, but Branch's speed brings an element to the Falcons' offense that wasn't there before. Expect him to see schemed touches from day one.

 

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While not the fastest back, the 22-year-old has made a productive living thus far thanks to three quality traits. Those traits are elite vision, lateral agility, and pure efficiency. Running backs don't accidentally amass 1,451 rushing yards (5.8 per carry) and 370 receiving yards (46 receptions) in the Big Ten.

Johnson is one of three backs in this year's draft class to force a missed tackle rate greater than 0.30 on 150-plus touches, which is impressive considering the strength of competition he had faced. More impressive yet, only 8.4% of Johnson's rushing attempts failed to gain positive yards. His rushing ability reminds some of Bucky Irving. At the same time, his receiving profile resembles Kenneth Walker III, who caught 87% of his intended targets and averaged 1.14 yards per route run over his collegiate career.

Walker is hoping that Johnson doesn't factor into his touches in Kansas City's backfield the way Zach Charbonnet did in Seattle. If Walker were to miss time, the fifth-round rookie has everything the Chiefs need to keep the offense running at a high level. However, Johnson is competing with Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado for the backup role to Walker, making him at best a late-round flyer and dynasty stash heading into fantasy football draft season.

 

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Talent-wise, Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is one of the most talented backs from the 2026 draft class. Washington posted a perfect Relative Athletic Score after the 223-pound back ran a 4.33 40-time and sported a 39" vertical. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak hinted all along that they wanted a second running back in Las Vegas to push Ashton Jeanty and to help alleviate some of the workload. Considering the Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines last season, they decided to add another option in the backfield.

How bad were the Raiders' offensive line woes? Jeanty had 975 rushing yards after contact, which would end up being 65% of his total rushing yardage during his rookie season. While all the coach talk suggests that Washington has standalone value as a possible flex option for fantasy managers, Washington will not be a league winner unless Jeanty misses significant time. While Washington did churn out 1,070 rushing yards at Arkansas last season, he also caught 28 passes for 226 receiving yards, which shouldn't be lost here.

Last season, when Kirk Cousins was under center, his 11.2% check-down rate was the fifth-highest. Considering the state of the Raiders' wide receiver room, checking down the ball to Washington as a change-of-pace option could make the Raiders' fifth-worst passing attack from a season ago look better on paper. Washington is expected to be the Raiders' No. 2 back behind Jeanty. The 22-year-old is currently ranked 201st overall at RotoBaller, which aligns with his Sleeper ADP of 191 in redraft leagues for upcoming fantasy football drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton:

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Christian Watson
Zachariah Branch
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zachariah Branch
vs
Parker Washington
Zachariah Branch
vs
Rome Odunze
Zachariah Branch
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zachariah Branch
vs
DK Metcalf
Zachariah Branch
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zachariah Branch
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zachariah Branch
vs
Jordan Addison
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Emmett Johnson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Emmett Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Christian Kirk
Emmett Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Geno Smith
Emmett Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Emmett Johnson
vs
David Njoku
Emmett Johnson
vs
Troy Franklin
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chimere Dike
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jack Bech
Emmett Johnson
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Emmett Johnson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Emmett Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyreek Hill
Emmett Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Emmett Johnson
vs
Deshaun Watson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tory Horton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Emmett Johnson
vs
DJ Giddens
Emmett Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ty Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ray Davis
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darius Slayton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Joshua Palmer
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Marquise Brown
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Loop
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordan James
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Emmett Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Boswell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Emmett Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Emmett Johnson
vs
Will Reichard
Emmett Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Emmett Johnson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Emmett Johnson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Skyler Bell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tez Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jake Bates
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Emmett Johnson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emmett Johnson
vs
De'Von Achane
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Emmett Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Emmett Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emmett Johnson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emmett Johnson
vs
David Montgomery
Emmett Johnson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emmett Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Emmett Johnson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Kaytron Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaytron Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaytron Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Kaytron Allen
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kaytron Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaytron Allen
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kaytron Allen
vs
Cameron Dicker
Kaytron Allen
vs
Travis Hunter
Kaytron Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jason Myers
Kaytron Allen
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Kaytron Allen
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kaytron Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kaytron Allen
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jordan James
Kaytron Allen
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kaytron Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaytron Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaytron Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaytron Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaytron Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Kaytron Allen
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Kaytron Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaytron Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Kaytron Allen
vs
Cam Little
Kaytron Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kaytron Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kaytron Allen
vs
DJ Giddens
Kaytron Allen
vs
Denver Broncos
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Kaytron Allen
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Kaytron Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kaytron Allen
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kaytron Allen
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaytron Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaytron Allen
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaytron Allen
vs
Bryce Young
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kaytron Allen
vs
Cam Ward
Kaytron Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kaytron Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaytron Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaytron Allen
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Kaytron Allen
vs
Houston Texans
Kaytron Allen
vs
Zachariah Branch
Kaytron Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaytron Allen
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kaytron Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaytron Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kaytron Allen
vs
Troy Franklin
Kaytron Allen
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kaytron Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Kaytron Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaytron Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaytron Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Kaytron Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaytron Allen
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kaytron Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Kaytron Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Kaytron Allen
vs
Christian Kirk
Kaytron Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kaytron Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaytron Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaytron Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Kaytron Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kaytron Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaytron Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaytron Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaytron Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kaytron Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaytron Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaytron Allen
vs
James Cook III
Kaytron Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kaytron Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaytron Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaytron Allen
vs
De'Von Achane
Kaytron Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Kaytron Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaytron Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kaytron Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaytron Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaytron Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kaytron Allen
vs
Breece Hall
Kaytron Allen
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kaytron Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kaytron Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kaytron Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaytron Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Kaytron Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaytron Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Kaytron Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Kaytron Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kaytron Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kaytron Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaytron Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kaytron Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Kaytron Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Kaytron Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaytron Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kaytron Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Malachi Fields
vs
Rashod Bateman
Malachi Fields
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Malachi Fields
vs
AJ Barner
Malachi Fields
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malachi Fields
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Malachi Fields
vs
Christian Kirk
Malachi Fields
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Malachi Fields
vs
Malik Washington
Malachi Fields
vs
Mack Hollins
Malachi Fields
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
vs
Najee Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malachi Fields
vs
Colby Parkinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Justice Hill
Malachi Fields
vs
Darnell Mooney
Malachi Fields
vs
Troy Franklin
Malachi Fields
vs
Geno Smith
Malachi Fields
vs
Keenan Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
David Njoku
Malachi Fields
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Malachi Fields
vs
Chimere Dike
Malachi Fields
vs
Zachariah Branch
Malachi Fields
vs
Jack Bech
Malachi Fields
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Malachi Fields
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Ted Hurst
Malachi Fields
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Malachi Fields
vs
Demond Claiborne
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaydon Blue
Malachi Fields
vs
Tyreek Hill
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaylin Noel
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Bell
Malachi Fields
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malachi Fields
vs
Kalif Raymond
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields
vs
Darnell Washington
Malachi Fields
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaelon Black
Malachi Fields
vs
Tank Dell
Malachi Fields
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malachi Fields
vs
DJ Giddens
Malachi Fields
vs
Tory Horton
Malachi Fields
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malachi Fields
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Malachi Fields
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Malachi Fields
vs
Evan Engram
Malachi Fields
vs
Cade Otton
Malachi Fields
vs
Ty Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Ray Davis
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Brooks
Malachi Fields
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Malachi Fields
vs
Michael Mayer
Malachi Fields
vs
Braelon Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Darius Slayton
Malachi Fields
vs
Samaje Perine
Malachi Fields
vs
Jahan Dotson
Malachi Fields
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Malachi Fields
vs
Joshua Palmer
Malachi Fields
vs
Jordan James
Malachi Fields
vs
Marquise Brown
Malachi Fields
vs
Greg Dulcich
Malachi Fields
vs
Tyler Loop
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Dawson Knox
Malachi Fields
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Malachi Fields
vs
Kimani Vidal
Malachi Fields
vs
Antonio Williams
Malachi Fields
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malachi Fields
vs
Travis Hunter
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Boswell
Malachi Fields
vs
Gunnar Helm
Malachi Fields
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Malachi Fields
vs
Cooper Kupp
Malachi Fields
vs
Will Reichard
Malachi Fields
vs
Jonah Coleman
Malachi Fields
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Malachi Fields
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Malachi Fields
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaytron Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Skyler Bell
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Tez Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malachi Fields
vs
Jake Bates
Malachi Fields
vs
Puka Nacua
Malachi Fields
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malachi Fields
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malachi Fields
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malachi Fields
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malachi Fields
vs
Drake London
Malachi Fields
vs
George Pickens
Malachi Fields
vs
Nico Collins
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Olave
Malachi Fields
vs
A.J. Brown
Malachi Fields
vs
Devonta Smith
Malachi Fields
vs
Tee Higgins
Malachi Fields
vs
Zay Flowers
Malachi Fields
vs
Davante Adams
Malachi Fields
vs
Rashee Rice
Malachi Fields
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malachi Fields
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malachi Fields
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malachi Fields
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malachi Fields
vs
Luther Burden III
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Evans
Malachi Fields
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malachi Fields
vs
Malik Nabers
Malachi Fields
vs
Jameson Williams
Malachi Fields
vs
DJ Moore
Malachi Fields
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malachi Fields
vs
Christian Watson
Malachi Fields
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Parker Washington
Malachi Fields
vs
Rome Odunze
Malachi Fields
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
DK Metcalf
Malachi Fields
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malachi Fields
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Dell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
DJ Giddens
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan James
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
David Njoku
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaytron Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chimere Dike
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jack Bech
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sean Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cameron Dicker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyreek Hill
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jason Myers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tory Horton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ty Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Little
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darius Slayton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Mack Hollins
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Emmett Johnson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Najee Harris
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Malachi Fields
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Rashod Bateman
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Darnell Mooney
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Geno Smith
Nicholas Singleton
vs
AJ Barner
Nicholas Singleton
vs
David Njoku
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chimere Dike
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Christian Kirk
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jack Bech
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Malik Washington
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Ted Hurst
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Devaughn Vele
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Demond Claiborne
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Justice Hill
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tyreek Hill
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Troy Franklin
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chris Bell
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Keenan Allen
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kalif Raymond
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Darnell Washington
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Zachariah Branch
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kaelon Black
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Deshaun Watson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tory Horton
Nicholas Singleton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jaydon Blue
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Evan Engram
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jaylin Noel
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Ty Johnson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chris Brooks
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Pat Bryant
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Michael Mayer
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Darius Slayton
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tank Dell
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jahan Dotson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
DJ Giddens
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Joshua Palmer
Nicholas Singleton
vs
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Nicholas Singleton
vs
Marquise Brown
Nicholas Singleton
vs
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Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tyler Loop
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vs
Cade Otton
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Dawson Knox
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Ray Davis
Nicholas Singleton
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Kimani Vidal
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Nicholas Singleton
vs
Caleb Douglas
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Braelon Allen
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chris Boswell
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Samaje Perine
Nicholas Singleton
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Will Reichard
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jordan James
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Elic Ayomanor
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vs
Greg Dulcich
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Elijah Arroyo
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vs
Tre Harris
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Skyler Bell
Nicholas Singleton
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tez Johnson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Antonio Williams
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jake Bates
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Travis Hunter
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Keon Coleman
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Gunnar Helm
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vs
Xavier Legette
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vs
Cooper Kupp
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Jaylen Wright
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vs
Jonah Coleman
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Noah Gray
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Bijan Robinson
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nicholas Singleton
vs
James Cook III
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
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De'Von Achane
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Chase Brown
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Omarion Hampton
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Derrick Henry
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Jeremiyah Love
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Javonte Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Breece Hall
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vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
D'Andre Swift
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
David Montgomery
Nicholas Singleton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Bucky Irving
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jadarian Price
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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J.K. Dobbins
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Blake Corum
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RJ Harvey
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Kyle Monangai
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vs
Kenneth Gainwell
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