Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, demonstrating the team's belief that he can be a true No. 1 pass-catcher at the next level. Over the last half-decade, we've seen no shortage of wide receivers make immediate impacts, and Tate's primary competition for targets is a combination of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm. While Tate's floor and ceiling are dependent on Cam Ward's development in Year 2, the Ohio State product has all the skills and traits to be a fantasy football contributor in his rookie campaign.
While sharing the field with Emeka Egbuka (2024) and Jeremiah Smith (2024-2025), Tate tallied 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns across 26 games over the last two seasons. Expect offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to force-feed the 21-year-old as early as the first game of his NFL career. He offers plenty of upside outside the top 50 overall picks in half-PPR setups.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wideout Germie Bernard with the 47th overall pick in April's draft. The former Alabama standout currently projects as the Steelers' No. 3 pass catcher and starting slot receiver. Bernard was a Swiss Army Knife for three of his four years in college, finding ways to contribute despite playing in talented receiver rooms. The blue-collar wideout was Alabama's leading receiver in his final two seasons and served as a chess piece in the run and pass game.
Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has heavily used 11-personnel as a play-caller, which provides Bernard with an immediate opportunity to play. Aaron Rodgers under center also favors Bernard's fantasy outlook this season. In 2025, Rodgers had the fewest completed air yards (1,203) and the second most pass yards after the catch (2,119) of quarterbacks who started at least 15 games.
Additionally, Rodgers had one of the lowest average depths of target (6.4) and one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) in the league according to PFF. These stats blend well with Bernard, who was an elite route runner on short, quick routes with great vision and contact balance after the catch. At this stage in Rodgers' career, Bernard might become Rodgers' favorite target and push to lead the Steelers in targets this season.
Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons selected former USC and Georgia speedster Zachariah Branch in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Atlanta's offense has been very heavily dependent on Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. for the past few seasons. Beyond those three weapons, there hasn't been another consistent producer.
In order for Branch to see the field in two-receiver sets, he just needs to beat out Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. He may be smaller, standing 5-foot-9, but Branch's speed brings an element to the Falcons' offense that wasn't there before. Expect him to see schemed touches from day one.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While not the fastest back, the 22-year-old has made a productive living thus far thanks to three quality traits. Those traits are elite vision, lateral agility, and pure efficiency. Running backs don't accidentally amass 1,451 rushing yards (5.8 per carry) and 370 receiving yards (46 receptions) in the Big Ten.
Johnson is one of three backs in this year's draft class to force a missed tackle rate greater than 0.30 on 150-plus touches, which is impressive considering the strength of competition he had faced. More impressive yet, only 8.4% of Johnson's rushing attempts failed to gain positive yards. His rushing ability reminds some of Bucky Irving. At the same time, his receiving profile resembles Kenneth Walker III, who caught 87% of his intended targets and averaged 1.14 yards per route run over his collegiate career.
Walker is hoping that Johnson doesn't factor into his touches in Kansas City's backfield the way Zach Charbonnet did in Seattle. If Walker were to miss time, the fifth-round rookie has everything the Chiefs need to keep the offense running at a high level. However, Johnson is competing with Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado for the backup role to Walker, making him at best a late-round flyer and dynasty stash heading into fantasy football draft season.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
Talent-wise, Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is one of the most talented backs from the 2026 draft class. Washington posted a perfect Relative Athletic Score after the 223-pound back ran a 4.33 40-time and sported a 39" vertical. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak hinted all along that they wanted a second running back in Las Vegas to push Ashton Jeanty and to help alleviate some of the workload. Considering the Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines last season, they decided to add another option in the backfield.
How bad were the Raiders' offensive line woes? Jeanty had 975 rushing yards after contact, which would end up being 65% of his total rushing yardage during his rookie season. While all the coach talk suggests that Washington has standalone value as a possible flex option for fantasy managers, Washington will not be a league winner unless Jeanty misses significant time. While Washington did churn out 1,070 rushing yards at Arkansas last season, he also caught 28 passes for 226 receiving yards, which shouldn't be lost here.
Last season, when Kirk Cousins was under center, his 11.2% check-down rate was the fifth-highest. Considering the state of the Raiders' wide receiver room, checking down the ball to Washington as a change-of-pace option could make the Raiders' fifth-worst passing attack from a season ago look better on paper. Washington is expected to be the Raiders' No. 2 back behind Jeanty. The 22-year-old is currently ranked 201st overall at RotoBaller, which aligns with his Sleeper ADP of 191 in redraft leagues for upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, Malachi Fields, Mike Washington Jr., Nicholas Singleton:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!