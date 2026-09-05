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Updated Top 400 Fantasy Football Rankings: Half-PPR (All Positions)

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Javonte Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's high-accuracy updated top 400 half-PPR rankings for fantasy football. These updated tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The last fantasy football draft weekend is here, with Week 1 kicking off in a couple of days. At RotoBaller HQ, we've freshly updated our rankings for the most popular format in fantasy football: half-PPR rankings. Below, you will find our freshly updated top 400 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026. These overall rankings are designed to help fantasy managers make that difficult choice when deciding between players during the draft.

These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Malik Nabers, Travis Etienne Jr., Rashee Rice, Bucky Irving, Cam Skattebo, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Blake Corum, Josh Downs, Harold Fannin Jr., Romeo Doubs, and Mark Andrews rank.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 Derrick Henry RB
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 14 Justin Jefferson WR
2 15 Chase Brown RB
2 16 Omarion Hampton RB
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 George Pickens WR
3 20 A.J. Brown WR
3 21 Brock Bowers TE
3 22 Nico Collins WR
3 23 Chris Olave WR
3 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Kyren Williams RB
4 26 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 27 Malik Nabers WR
4 28 Trey McBride TE
4 29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 30 DeVonta Smith WR
4 31 Zay Flowers WR
4 32 D'Andre Swift RB
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Ladd McConkey WR
4 35 Tee Higgins WR
4 36 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 37 Josh Allen QB
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Garrett Wilson WR
5 40 Bucky Irving RB
5 41 Davante Adams WR
5 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 43 Colston Loveland TE
5 44 Luther Burden III WR
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Terry McLaurin WR
5 49 DJ Moore WR
5 50 David Montgomery RB
5 51 Lamar Jackson QB
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Parker Washington WR
6 54 Mike Evans WR
6 55 Jadarian Price RB
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Jalen Hurts QB
6 58 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 60 Jayden Daniels QB
6 61 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 62 Tyler Warren TE
6 63 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 64 Rico Dowdle RB
7 65 Rome Odunze WR
7 66 Joe Burrow QB
7 67 Drake Maye QB
7 68 Jaylen Warren RB
7 69 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 70 Sam LaPorta TE
7 71 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 72 Justin Herbert QB
7 73 Caleb Williams QB
7 74 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 75 Dak Prescott QB
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 Jayden Reed WR
7 78 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 79 Tony Pollard RB
7 80 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 83 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 84 Jordan Addison WR
7 85 DK Metcalf WR
7 86 Quentin Johnston WR
8 87 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Josh Downs WR
8 90 Carnell Tate WR
8 91 Courtland Sutton WR
8 92 Jordan Mason RB
8 93 RJ Harvey RB
8 94 Matthew Stafford QB
8 95 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 96 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 97 Stefon Diggs WR
8 98 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 99 Michael Wilson WR
8 100 Matthew Golden WR
8 101 Jaxson Dart QB
8 102 Jared Goff QB
9 103 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 104 Baker Mayfield QB
9 105 Jordan Love QB
9 106 Xavier Worthy WR
9 107 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 108 Bo Nix QB
9 109 Alec Pierce WR
9 110 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 111 George Kittle TE
9 112 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 113 KC Concepcion WR
9 114 Makai Lemon WR
9 115 Kyler Murray QB
9 116 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 117 Romeo Doubs WR
9 118 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 119 Rachaad White RB
9 120 Josh Jacobs RB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Jalen Coker WR
10 123 Malik Willis QB
10 124 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 125 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 126 Dallas Goedert TE
10 127 Mark Andrews TE
10 128 Kyle Monangai RB
10 129 Khalil Shakir WR
10 130 Juwan Johnson TE
10 131 Daniel Jones QB
10 132 Tyler Shough QB
10 133 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 134 Isaiah Likely TE
10 135 Tyjae Spears RB
10 136 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 137 Tank Bigsby RB
10 138 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 139 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 140 Sam Darnold QB
10 141 Brandon Aubrey K
10 142 Jake Ferguson TE
11 143 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 144 Woody Marks RB
11 145 Brenton Strange TE
11 146 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 147 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 148 Denzel Boston WR
11 149 C.J. Stroud QB
11 150 Hunter Henry TE
11 151 Tre Tucker WR
11 152 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 153 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 154 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 155 Dalton Schultz TE
11 156 Keenan Allen WR
11 157 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 158 Houston Texans DST
11 159 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 160 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 161 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 162 Malik Davis RB
11 163 Ray Davis RB
11 164 Tre Harris WR
11 165 Emmett Johnson RB
11 166 Jalen McMillan WR
11 167 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 168 Jonah Coleman RB
12 169 Jalen Nailor WR
12 170 Cam Ward QB
12 171 Bryce Young QB
12 172 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 173 Cam Little K
12 174 Denver Broncos DST
12 175 Pat Bryant WR
12 176 Calvin Ridley WR
12 177 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 178 Jason Myers K
12 179 Cameron Dicker K
12 180 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 181 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 182 Caleb Douglas WR
12 183 Devaughn Vele WR
12 184 Dylan Sampson RB
12 185 Jauan Jennings WR
12 186 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 187 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 188 Rashod Bateman WR
12 189 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 190 Cade Otton TE
12 191 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 192 Malachi Fields WR
12 193 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 194 Samaje Perine RB
12 195 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
12 196 Los Angeles Chargers DST
12 197 Jaylin Noel WR
12 198 Justice Hill RB
12 199 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 200 Chris Brooks RB
13 201 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 202 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 205 Najee Harris RB
13 206 Seth McGowan RB
13 207 Germie Bernard WR
13 208 AJ Barner TE
13 209 Zachariah Branch WR
13 210 Kaelon Black RB
13 211 Braelon Allen RB
13 212 Jake Bates K
13 213 Cyrus Allen WR
13 214 Colby Parkinson TE
13 215 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 216 Charlie Kolar TE
13 217 Ted Hurst WR
13 218 Chris Bell WR
13 219 Kimani Vidal RB
13 220 Alvin Kamara RB
13 221 Greg Dulcich TE
13 222 Jaylen Wright RB
13 223 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 224 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 225 Sean Tucker RB
13 226 Jordan James RB
13 227 Mike Gesicki TE
14 228 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 229 Cooper Kupp WR
14 230 Travis Hunter WR
14 231 Gunnar Helm TE
14 232 Kaytron Allen RB
14 233 Malik Washington WR
14 234 Jahan Dotson WR
14 235 Michael Mayer TE
14 236 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 237 Roschon Johnson RB
14 238 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 239 Geno Smith QB
14 240 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 241 Eddy Pineiro K
14 242 Mack Hollins WR
14 243 Demond Claiborne RB
14 244 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 245 Chimere Dike WR
14 246 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 247 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 248 George Holani RB
14 249 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 250 Darren Waller TE
14 251 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 252 DeMario Douglas WR
14 253 Tyler Loop K
14 254 David Njoku TE
14 255 Evan Engram TE
14 256 Darius Slayton WR
14 257 Evan McPherson K
14 258 Joshua Palmer WR
15 259 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 260 Antonio Williams WR
15 261 Dawson Knox TE
15 262 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 263 Troy Franklin WR
15 264 Cedric Tillman WR
15 265 Kalif Raymond WR
15 266 Darnell Washington TE
15 267 Chris Boswell K
15 268 Xavier Legette WR
15 269 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 270 New England Patriots DST
15 271 Bryce Lance WR
15 272 Will Reichard K
15 273 Chicago Bears DST
15 274 Treylon Burks WR
15 275 Harrison Butker K
15 276 Harrison Mevis K
15 277 Darnell Mooney WR
15 278 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 279 Chase McLaughlin K
15 280 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 281 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 282 Noah Gray TE
15 283 Cole Kmet TE
15 284 Jonnu Smith TE
15 285 Spencer Shrader K
15 286 Trey Smack K
15 287 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 288 Kirk Cousins QB
15 289 Isaiah Davis RB
15 290 Jahdae Walker WR
15 291 Tez Johnson WR
15 292 Deshaun Watson QB
15 293 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 294 Theo Johnson TE
15 295 Marquise Brown WR
15 296 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 297 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 298 New York Giants DST
15 299 Cairo Santos K
15 300 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 301 Buffalo Bills DST
16 302 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 303 Ty Johnson RB
16 304 Kareem Hunt RB
16 305 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 306 Jack Bech WR
16 307 Devin Singletary RB
16 308 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 309 Skyler Bell WR
16 310 Noah Fant TE
16 311 Keon Coleman WR
16 312 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 313 Jake Tonges TE
16 314 Eli Raridon TE
16 315 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 316 Brashard Smith RB
16 317 Trevor Etienne RB
16 318 Erick All Jr. TE
16 319 Wil Lutz K
16 320 Kyle Williams WR
16 321 Zavion Thomas WR
16 322 Kendre Miller RB
16 323 Tyler Bass K
16 324 Mason Taylor TE
16 325 Marlin Klein TE
16 326 James Conner RB
16 327 Tutu Atwell WR
16 328 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 329 Darius Cooper WR
16 330 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 331 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 332 Jordan Whittington WR
16 333 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 334 Daniel Carlson K
16 335 Audric Estime RB
16 336 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 337 Tennessee Titans DST
16 338 Christian Kirk WR
16 339 Tank Dell WR
16 340 Oscar Delp TE
16 341 Jake Elliott K
16 342 Will Shipley RB
16 343 Austin Hooper TE
16 344 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 345 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 346 Andy Borregales K
16 347 Matthew Hibner TE
16 348 Green Bay Packers DST
16 349 Jaylin Lane WR
16 350 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 351 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 352 DJ Giddens RB
17 353 Elijah Higgins TE
17 354 Cade Stover TE
17 355 Barion Brown WR
17 356 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 357 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 358 Detroit Lions DST
17 359 Cleveland Browns DST
17 360 Jacob Saylors RB
17 361 Brenen Thompson WR
17 362 Nick Folk K
17 363 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 364 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 365 Haynes King QB
17 366 Tyler Higbee TE
17 367 Matt Gay K
17 368 Dyami Brown WR
17 369 Jacob Cowing WR
17 370 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 371 New York Jets DST
17 372 John Bates TE
17 373 Adam Trautman TE
17 374 Tommy Tremble TE
17 375 Dylan Laube RB
17 376 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 377 Max Klare TE
17 378 Eli Stowers TE
17 379 Joey Slye K
17 380 Chad Ryland K
17 381 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 382 Tyler Conklin TE
17 383 Ashton Dulin WR
17 384 Riley Patterson K
17 385 New Orleans Saints DST
17 386 Ty Simpson QB
17 387 Tanner Hudson TE
17 388 Josh Oliver TE
17 389 Carolina Panthers DST
17 390 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 391 Brock Wright TE
17 392 Miami Dolphins DST
17 393 Davis Allen TE
17 394 Tory Horton WR
17 395 Adam Randall RB
17 396 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 397 Emari Demercado RB
17 398 Luke Farrell TE
17 399 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 400 Washington Commanders DST

 

2026 Fantasy Football Player News

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has an ADP of 1.1, which means he is consistently being taken with the first pick in 2026 fantasy football drafts. There are plenty of intriguing names near the top of the draft, including running backs Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, but managers who have the luxury of picking first are selecting Gibbs more often than not. Gibbs has been a top-10 fantasy running back in each of his three pro seasons, including RB1 and RB3 over the last two years, respectively.

In fact, despite finishing as the RB3 last year, he posted the highest fantasy points total of his young career. Despite sharing touches with David Montgomery, Gibbs broke out for 1,223 rushing yards, 77 catches, 616 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns. Assuming he stays healthy for 17 games this year, he's a pretty safe bet to finish among the top three at his position, with a very real chance at the overall RB1 title.

 

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is likely headed for an enormous target share in 2026. Injuries and subpar quarterback play limited Bowers to just 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns last year. However, he had 112 catches on 153 targets as a rookie in 2024, and he's looking to get back to that level of volume this year. The good news is that he's fully healthy and got a quarterback upgrade this offseason, as the Raiders moved on from Geno Smith. Kirk Cousins will lead the offense for now, and we know that he's capable of elevating his tight ends to the next level.

After Cousins took over the Falcons' offense last year, tight end Kyle Pitts averaged 8.0 targets, 0.6 touchdowns, and 16.3 fantasy points per game. That should be Bowers' floor, and his ceiling is significantly higher. There's a legitimate chance that Bowers will finish as the overall TE1 this year if he stays healthy for all 17 games. For now, he has an ADP of 19.8, which corresponds to the second round of fantasy drafts and makes him the first tight end off the board.

 

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Across 16 games as a rookie in 2025, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland recorded 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns on 82 targets. The 22-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, failing to record more than three catches or 38 receiving yards in any of his first six games as a pro. However, Loveland finished the year on a tear. Across his final four games of the year (including the playoffs), Loveland recorded 28 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 38 targets.

Entering 2026, Loveland looks poised for an even larger role in Chicago's passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) also missed significant time this summer with a groin injury, which could lead to him facing a reduced workload to begin the year. Loveland's value in drafts is soaring, but he carries high-end fantasy TE1 upside into his second NFL season.

 

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

After an encouraging rookie season in 2023, injuries and off-field issues have limited Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice to just 12 games over the last two seasons. After serving a six-game suspension to begin 2025, Rice recorded 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns on 78 targets across eight games. However, Rice finished the year on Injured Reserve due to a concussion.

He hasn't exactly had the greatest offseason leading into 2026, as he spent time in jail due to a failed drug test and also underwent knee surgery. If Rice can stay on the field in 2026, he carries top-12 fantasy wide receiver upside in PPR-scoring formats. However, Rice's persistent injury concerns and the ever-present risk posed by his off-field issues make him an extremely risky selection for fantasy managers.

 

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams enjoyed a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas, carrying the ball 252 times for 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 starts. He added 35 receptions on 51 targets for 137 yards and another two touchdowns as a receiver. The Cowboys and fantasy managers are expecting something similar for an encore in 2026 behind a strong offensive line. However, The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt reports that the Cowboys mentioned that they "wanted to be conscientious of the tread he was putting on his tires."

Hoyt thinks that Williams getting back to the 252-carry mark from a year ago "feels like a stretch," and Dallas could lean more on No. 2 back Malik Davis. Still, Hoyt has Williams projected for another 1,000-yard season with nine rushing touchdowns on 215 carries. Fantasy managers selecting Williams as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 would be fine with that final stat line. RotoBaller currently has the former Denver Broncos RB ranked as the No. 12 overall option at his position.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Von Achane, Brock Bowers, Javonte Williams, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Bucky Irving, Cam Skattebo, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Blake Corum, Josh Downs, Harold Fannin Jr., Romeo Doubs, and Mark Andrews:

De'Von Achane
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Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
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Drake London
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Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
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Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
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Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
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James Cook III
De'Von Achane
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Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
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CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
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George Pickens
De'Von Achane
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Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
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Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Nico Collins
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
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Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
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Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
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A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
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Malik Nabers
De'Von Achane
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Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
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Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
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Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
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Trey McBride
De'Von Achane
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Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
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Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
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Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
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Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
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Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
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Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
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Ladd McConkey
De'Von Achane
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Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
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Tee Higgins
De'Von Achane
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D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
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Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
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Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
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Garrett Wilson
De'Von Achane
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Josh Allen
De'Von Achane
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Davante Adams
De'Von Achane
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Jaylen Waddle
De'Von Achane
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Colston Loveland
De'Von Achane
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Luther Burden III
De'Von Achane
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David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
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Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
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Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
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Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
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Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
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Jaylen Warren
De'Von Achane
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Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
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TreVeyon Henderson
De'Von Achane
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MarShawn Lloyd
De'Von Achane
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Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
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J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
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Jonathon Brooks
De'Von Achane
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Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
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Jordan Mason
De'Von Achane
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RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Von Achane
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Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brock Bowers
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George Pickens
Brock Bowers
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Nico Collins
Brock Bowers
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Omarion Hampton
Brock Bowers
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Chris Olave
Brock Bowers
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Chase Brown
Brock Bowers
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A.J. Brown
Brock Bowers
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Derrick Henry
Brock Bowers
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Malik Nabers
Brock Bowers
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Drake London
Brock Bowers
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Javonte Williams
Brock Bowers
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De'Von Achane
Brock Bowers
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Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
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Saquon Barkley
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Kyren Williams
Brock Bowers
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Kenneth Walker III
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Zay Flowers
Brock Bowers
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Justin Jefferson
Brock Bowers
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Ashton Jeanty
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James Cook III
Brock Bowers
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Devonta Smith
Brock Bowers
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CeeDee Lamb
Brock Bowers
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Jonathan Taylor
Brock Bowers
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Ladd McConkey
Brock Bowers
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brock Bowers
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Breece Hall
Brock Bowers
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brock Bowers
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Tee Higgins
Brock Bowers
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Christian McCaffrey
Brock Bowers
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D'Andre Swift
Brock Bowers
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Ja'Marr Chase
Brock Bowers
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Jeremiyah Love
Brock Bowers
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Puka Nacua
Brock Bowers
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Rashee Rice
Brock Bowers
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Bijan Robinson
Brock Bowers
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Garrett Wilson
Brock Bowers
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Brock Bowers
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Josh Allen
Brock Bowers
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Davante Adams
Brock Bowers
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Jaylen Waddle
Brock Bowers
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Colston Loveland
Brock Bowers
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Luther Burden III
Brock Bowers
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Tyler Warren
Brock Bowers
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Sam Laporta
Brock Bowers
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Bowers
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Dalton Kincaid
Brock Bowers
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George Kittle
Brock Bowers
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Travis Kelce
Brock Bowers
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Dallas Goedert
Brock Bowers
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Juwan Johnson
Brock Bowers
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Isaiah Likely
Brock Bowers
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Jake Ferguson
Brock Bowers
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Brenton Strange
Brock Bowers
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Hunter Henry
Brock Bowers
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T.J. Hockenson
Brock Bowers
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Dalton Schultz
Brock Bowers
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Terrance Ferguson
Brock Bowers
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Chig Okonkwo
Brock Bowers
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Pat Freiermuth
Brock Bowers
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Cade Otton
Javonte Williams
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Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
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Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
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A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
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Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
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Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
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Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
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Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
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Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
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Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
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George Pickens
Javonte Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
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Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
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Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
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Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
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Drake London
Javonte Williams
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D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Bucky Irving
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Allen
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Garrett Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
Colston Loveland
vs
DJ Moore
Colston Loveland
vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
Parker Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
vs
Lamar Jackson
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Evans
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
David Montgomery
Colston Loveland
vs
Devonta Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Christian Watson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyren Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Javonte Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
vs
Jayden Daniels
Colston Loveland
vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Olave
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Nico Collins
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
David Montgomery
Rashee Rice
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashee Rice
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chase Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rashee Rice
vs
Derrick Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashee Rice
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashee Rice
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake Maye
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Herbert
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Caleb Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Reed
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jayden Reed
Tucker Kraft
vs
Caleb Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tucker Kraft
vs
Justin Herbert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dak Prescott
Tucker Kraft
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drake Maye
Tucker Kraft
vs
DK Metcalf
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Joe Burrow
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rome Odunze
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tucker Kraft
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Downs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Blake Corum
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Purdy
Tucker Kraft
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tucker Kraft
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Carnell Tate
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Christian Watson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jadarian Price
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Mason
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tucker Kraft
vs
David Montgomery
Tucker Kraft
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Purdy
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Downs
vs
Dak Prescott
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Herbert
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Jared Goff
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Josh Downs
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Love
Josh Downs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyler Murray
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alec Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bo Nix
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Willis
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jared Goff
Romeo Doubs
vs
Daniel Jones
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Shough
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
A.J. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mark Andrews
vs
Malik Willis
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jalen Coker
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mark Andrews
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mark Andrews
vs
Daniel Jones
Mark Andrews
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mark Andrews
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mark Andrews
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Shough
Mark Andrews
vs
Rachaad White
Mark Andrews
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mark Andrews
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyler Murray
Mark Andrews
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Makai Lemon
Mark Andrews
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Darnold
Mark Andrews
vs
Alec Pierce
Mark Andrews
vs
Woody Marks
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Mark Andrews
vs
KC Concepcion
Mark Andrews
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mark Andrews
vs
Bo Nix
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Denzel Boston
Mark Andrews
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Jordan Love
Mark Andrews
vs
C.J. Stroud
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
CFB

Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
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Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
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Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
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Collin Dixon Paces Illinois in Win
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Darius Taylor Scores Three Touchdowns in Week 1
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Mark Fletcher Jr. Draws Favorable Week 1 Matchup
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Jordan Allen Emerges for Georgia Tech
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Wayshawn Parker Scores Three Touchdowns in Blowout
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Donovan Olugbode Shines in Week 1
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Trevor Goosby Cleared for Week 1
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Noah Rogers Eyeing Mid-Season Return
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E.J. Crowell Expected to Play Saturday Against ECU
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Parker Livingstone Cleared to Play Friday
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Officially Activated on Friday
Josh Jacobs

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Punahele Soriano

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Cody Williams

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KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
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Austin Simmons Dazzles In Missouri Debut
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LSU Wins Court Case Of Former NFL Training Camp Players
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Jonah Coleman

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Charlotte Hornets

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Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

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JD Davison

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Breece Hall

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Shohei Ohtani

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CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
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Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
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Rome Odunze

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George Kittle

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Alec Pierce

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New England Patriots

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Shohei Ohtani

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Michael Wilson

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Kyle Palmieri

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Semyon Varlamov

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Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

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Domantas Sabonis

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Jalen Duren

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Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
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Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Ceddanne Rafaela

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Blake Corum

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Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

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Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

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Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

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Kris Letang

Fantasy Hockey Deep Sleepers: Late-Round Dart Throws with Upside (2026)
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

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Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
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Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
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