RotoBaller's high-accuracy updated top 400 half-PPR rankings for fantasy football. These updated tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
The last fantasy football draft weekend is here, with Week 1 kicking off in a couple of days. At RotoBaller HQ, we've freshly updated our rankings for the most popular format in fantasy football: half-PPR rankings. Below, you will find our freshly updated top 400 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026. These overall rankings are designed to help fantasy managers make that difficult choice when deciding between players during the draft.
These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Malik Nabers, Travis Etienne Jr., Rashee Rice, Bucky Irving, Cam Skattebo, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Blake Corum, Josh Downs, Harold Fannin Jr., Romeo Doubs, and Mark Andrews rank.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|11
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|13
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|14
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|15
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|16
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|17
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|18
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|19
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|20
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|21
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|22
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|23
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|24
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|27
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|28
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|31
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|32
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|33
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|34
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|35
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|36
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|37
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|38
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|39
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|40
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|41
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|42
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|43
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|44
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|45
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|46
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|47
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|49
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|50
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|51
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|52
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|53
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|54
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|55
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|56
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|57
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|58
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|59
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|60
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|61
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|62
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|63
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|64
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|65
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|66
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|67
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|68
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|69
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|70
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|71
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|72
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|73
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|74
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|75
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|76
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|77
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|78
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|79
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|80
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|81
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|82
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|83
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|84
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|85
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|86
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|87
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|88
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|89
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|90
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|91
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|92
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|93
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|94
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|95
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|96
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|97
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|98
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|99
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|100
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|8
|101
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|102
|Jared Goff
|QB
|9
|103
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|104
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|105
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|106
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|107
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|108
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|109
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|110
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|111
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|112
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|113
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|114
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|115
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|116
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|117
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|118
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|119
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|120
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|9
|121
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|122
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|123
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|124
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|125
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|126
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|127
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|128
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|129
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|130
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|131
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|132
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|133
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|134
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|135
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|136
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|137
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|138
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|139
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|140
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|141
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|10
|142
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|143
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|144
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|145
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|146
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|147
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|148
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|149
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|150
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|151
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|152
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|153
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|154
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|155
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|156
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|157
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|158
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|159
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|160
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|161
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|162
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|163
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|164
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|165
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|166
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|167
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|168
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|169
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|170
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|171
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|172
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|173
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|174
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|175
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|176
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|177
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|178
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|179
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|180
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|181
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|182
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|183
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|184
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|185
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|186
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|187
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|188
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|189
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|190
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|191
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|192
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|193
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|194
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|195
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|12
|196
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|12
|197
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|198
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|199
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|200
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|201
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|202
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|203
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|204
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|205
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|206
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|207
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|208
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|209
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|210
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|211
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|212
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|213
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|214
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|215
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|216
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|217
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|218
|Chris Bell
|WR
|13
|219
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|220
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|221
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|222
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|223
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|224
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|225
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|226
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|227
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|228
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|14
|229
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|230
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|231
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|232
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|233
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|234
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|235
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|236
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|237
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|238
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|14
|239
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|240
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|241
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|242
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|243
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|244
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|245
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|246
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|247
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|248
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|249
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|250
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|251
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|252
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|253
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|254
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|255
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|256
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|257
|Evan McPherson
|K
|14
|258
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|259
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|15
|260
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|261
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|262
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|15
|263
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|264
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|265
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|266
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|267
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|268
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|269
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|270
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|271
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|272
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|273
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|274
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|275
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|276
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|277
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|15
|278
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|279
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|280
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|281
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|282
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|283
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|284
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|15
|285
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|15
|286
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|287
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|288
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|289
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|290
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|291
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|292
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|293
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|294
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|295
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|296
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|297
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|298
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|299
|Cairo Santos
|K
|15
|300
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|301
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|302
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|303
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|304
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|16
|305
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|16
|306
|Jack Bech
|WR
|16
|307
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|308
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|309
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|310
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|311
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|312
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|313
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|314
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|315
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|316
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|317
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|318
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|319
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|320
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|321
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|16
|322
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|323
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|324
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|325
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|326
|James Conner
|RB
|16
|327
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|328
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|329
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|330
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|331
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|332
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|333
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|334
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|16
|335
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|336
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|337
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|338
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|339
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|340
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|341
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|342
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|343
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|344
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|345
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|346
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|347
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|16
|348
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|349
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|350
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|351
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|352
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|17
|353
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|354
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|355
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|356
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|357
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|358
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|359
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|360
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|17
|361
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|362
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|363
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|17
|364
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|17
|365
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|366
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|367
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|368
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|369
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|370
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|371
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|372
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|373
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|374
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|375
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|376
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|377
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|378
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|17
|379
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|380
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|381
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|382
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|383
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|384
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|385
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|386
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|387
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|388
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|389
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|390
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|391
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|392
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|393
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|394
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|395
|Adam Randall
|RB
|17
|396
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|17
|397
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|17
|398
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
2026 Fantasy Football Player News
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has an ADP of 1.1, which means he is consistently being taken with the first pick in 2026 fantasy football drafts. There are plenty of intriguing names near the top of the draft, including running backs Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, but managers who have the luxury of picking first are selecting Gibbs more often than not. Gibbs has been a top-10 fantasy running back in each of his three pro seasons, including RB1 and RB3 over the last two years, respectively.
In fact, despite finishing as the RB3 last year, he posted the highest fantasy points total of his young career. Despite sharing touches with David Montgomery, Gibbs broke out for 1,223 rushing yards, 77 catches, 616 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns. Assuming he stays healthy for 17 games this year, he's a pretty safe bet to finish among the top three at his position, with a very real chance at the overall RB1 title.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is likely headed for an enormous target share in 2026. Injuries and subpar quarterback play limited Bowers to just 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns last year. However, he had 112 catches on 153 targets as a rookie in 2024, and he's looking to get back to that level of volume this year. The good news is that he's fully healthy and got a quarterback upgrade this offseason, as the Raiders moved on from Geno Smith. Kirk Cousins will lead the offense for now, and we know that he's capable of elevating his tight ends to the next level.
After Cousins took over the Falcons' offense last year, tight end Kyle Pitts averaged 8.0 targets, 0.6 touchdowns, and 16.3 fantasy points per game. That should be Bowers' floor, and his ceiling is significantly higher. There's a legitimate chance that Bowers will finish as the overall TE1 this year if he stays healthy for all 17 games. For now, he has an ADP of 19.8, which corresponds to the second round of fantasy drafts and makes him the first tight end off the board.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Across 16 games as a rookie in 2025, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland recorded 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns on 82 targets. The 22-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, failing to record more than three catches or 38 receiving yards in any of his first six games as a pro. However, Loveland finished the year on a tear. Across his final four games of the year (including the playoffs), Loveland recorded 28 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 38 targets.
Entering 2026, Loveland looks poised for an even larger role in Chicago's passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) also missed significant time this summer with a groin injury, which could lead to him facing a reduced workload to begin the year. Loveland's value in drafts is soaring, but he carries high-end fantasy TE1 upside into his second NFL season.
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
After an encouraging rookie season in 2023, injuries and off-field issues have limited Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice to just 12 games over the last two seasons. After serving a six-game suspension to begin 2025, Rice recorded 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns on 78 targets across eight games. However, Rice finished the year on Injured Reserve due to a concussion.
He hasn't exactly had the greatest offseason leading into 2026, as he spent time in jail due to a failed drug test and also underwent knee surgery. If Rice can stay on the field in 2026, he carries top-12 fantasy wide receiver upside in PPR-scoring formats. However, Rice's persistent injury concerns and the ever-present risk posed by his off-field issues make him an extremely risky selection for fantasy managers.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams enjoyed a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas, carrying the ball 252 times for 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 starts. He added 35 receptions on 51 targets for 137 yards and another two touchdowns as a receiver. The Cowboys and fantasy managers are expecting something similar for an encore in 2026 behind a strong offensive line. However, The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt reports that the Cowboys mentioned that they "wanted to be conscientious of the tread he was putting on his tires."
Hoyt thinks that Williams getting back to the 252-carry mark from a year ago "feels like a stretch," and Dallas could lean more on No. 2 back Malik Davis. Still, Hoyt has Williams projected for another 1,000-yard season with nine rushing touchdowns on 215 carries. Fantasy managers selecting Williams as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 would be fine with that final stat line. RotoBaller currently has the former Denver Broncos RB ranked as the No. 12 overall option at his position.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Von Achane, Brock Bowers, Javonte Williams, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Bucky Irving, Cam Skattebo, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Blake Corum, Josh Downs, Harold Fannin Jr., Romeo Doubs, and Mark Andrews:
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