Tyler Higbee 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Slipping on the Depth Chart
Tyler Higbee is now a couple of years removed from the horrific knee injury that robbed him of most of the 2024 season. He suited up for 10 games in 2025 and was able to manage 25 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns, but he was an afterthought in Sean McVay's high-octane offense. Top target Puka Nacua and longtime superstar Davante Adams hogged almost all of Matthew Stafford's throws, and more of the ones that went to tight ends on the team went to Colby Parkinson, who bested Higbee in catches and yards and scored eight touchdowns. Higbee has gone from the Rams' perennial TE1 to possibly being phased out of the tight end rotation. Los Angeles has two recent second-round picks in Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare waiting in the wings. Higbee is going to have to play like he did pre-injury to hold them off from passing him on the depth chart and making him expendable. Higbee might have a role in the Rams' offense this year, but it will not be large enough to make it worthwhile to draft him for your fantasy team.