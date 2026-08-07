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NFL Training Camp: 1 Position Battle To Watch For Every Team

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J.J. McCarthy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Draft Sleepers

Quincy Milton III dives into one 2026 training camp battle for each NFL team. Who is battling for a starting spot on your favorite team this season?

Each year, we are subjected to multiple training camp battles around the NFL. These battles often center around quarterbacks, but battles at other positions can be just as impactful. For example, whoever starts along the offensive line can make or break a team's season. Too often, NFL teams are forced to roll out a plethora of starting combinations along the offensive line.

With fewer than usual quarterback battles this season, we turn our attention to other skill positions. Barring injuries at quarterback, it would appear that the more minute details at other positions will define this season for NFL teams. While quarterback battles are often the most exciting, it is a nice change of pace to have to pay attention to other positions.

Camp battles can include any combination of rookies and veterans. Rookies are looking to make their mark on the league while veterans are often defending their spot due to newcomers to the team. Let's dive in and see who will be battling it out this August for a starting gig in September.

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Arizona Cardinals: WR

Who will be the WR1 for this team? Marvin Harrison Jr. is viewed as a pillar of the Cardinals' plans. They would like to unlock his potential. However, there is no ignoring what Michael Wilson accomplished down the stretch of the 2025 season. He was an absolute animal en route to his first 1,000-yard season.

 

Atlanta Falcons: QB

In our first quarterback battle on the list, the Falcons will evaluate Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. Currently, both players are dealing with their own respective injuries. As such, Atlanta signed Cooper Rush as a fill-in. Tagovailoa or Penix figures to win the job, and both players have a lot to prove this season.

 

Baltimore Ravens: Edge

Trey Hendrickson is a lock for one side, but the Ravens do not have anyone proven to run opposite him. Tavius Robinson feels poised for a breakout, but Zion Young has fresh legs as a second-round rookie. This race will be quite important with the Ravens hoping to get after the quarterback at a higher clip this season.

 

Buffalo Bills: G

There are no obvious battles outside of the Bills offensive line, but they have some turnover at guard. O'Cyrus Torrence is a lock on the left side, but Alec Anderson, Nick Broeker, and Austin Corbett will battle for the left guard spot.

 

Carolina Panthers: DT

The Panthers have some shuffling to do along the offensive line, but that will sort itself out. The interesting conversation lies at nose tackle, where second-round pick Lee Hunter is looking to usurp Bobby Brown III. Brown does not exactly have a lot of production to back himself up, and he is currently on the non-football injury list, taking him out of competition until he is healthy.

 

Chicago Bears: C

The Bears roster is suddenly loaded this year. However, Drew Dalman's retirement this offseason left a hole at center. The Bears added Garrett Bradbury via trade, and Logan Jones via the draft. This is a pivotal positional battle for the team. Center is far too important a position to get this decision wrong.

 

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge

The Bengals have several edge-rushers in the mix, including Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, and Cashius Howell. Mafe has the financial investment to suggest he will be a starter, and Murphy finally came alive in 2025. However, Howell is intriguing as a 2026 second-round selection. Meanwhile, Stewart was just carted off the field at training camp after looking to take a huge step forward this season.

 

Cleveland Browns: QB

In our second quarterback battle of the list, the Browns are deciding between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson is looking to reignite his career while Sanders is looking to take a step forward after a lackluster rookie year. Watson seems to have the edge, but he has been far from good during his time in Cleveland.

 

Dallas Cowboys: CB

Dallas suddenly has options at cornerback this season. DaRon Bland has not been himself in a couple of years. He should start the season at the top of the depth chart, but he could be hard-pressed to hold onto his job. Cobie Durant seems lined up to start on the other side. However, Shavon Revel Jr. had a quality rookie season in 2025, and Devin Moore is an intriguing rookie.

 

Denver Broncos: WR3

While it may seem boring, a team's WR3 can play a huge role. The Broncos have Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr. all in contention for this spot. Each player brings something different to the table and will look to complement Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle.

 

Detroit Lions: LG

Dan Campbell declared an open competition at left guard. Christian Mahogany is on the hot seat after serving as a bit of a liability in Detroit over the past couple of years. Juice Scruggs was brought in as part of the David Montgomery trade, and will compete for this spot.

 

Green Bay Packers: CB

With the offense pretty solidified, we look to the defense in Green Bay. Brandon Cisse is one of this year's most intriguing rookies. He slipped in the draft, and Green Bay grabbed him at No. 52 overall. Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine will have the edge heading into camp, but Cisse has the talent to cement himself as a Week 1 starter.

 

Houston Texans: C

The Texans seem to experience some issues along the offensive line every year. The team has Keylan Rutledge, Jake Andrews, and Jarrett Patterson all in the fold as potential starters at center. Hopefully, whoever the team chooses will be able to hold down the fort all season so that quarterback C.J. Stroud has some consistency.

 

Indianapolis Colts: LB

One of the Colts' defensive leaders, Zaire Franklin, is now gone, leaving a hole in the middle of the field. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Bryce Boettcher, and rookie CJ Allen are all interesting names to watch. Any one of them could emerge as the team's new leader in the middle of the field.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars: RB

The Jaguars sound like they could have a running back committee, a workhorse, or something in between. Their plans at running back remain a mystery. Bhayshul Tuten seems poised to get most of the run. However, this team thinks very highly of LeQuint Allen Jr., and Chris Rodriguez Jr. is one of the more efficient runners in the league.

 

Kansas City Chiefs: CB

The Chiefs are turning over a new leaf at corner after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. The team brought back L'Jarius Sneed and drafted Mansoor Delane. Delane is likely a lock, but Nohl Williams may have a chance to start opposite Delane after gaining valuable experience as a rookie in 2025. Sneed is not exactly a spring chicken anymore.

 

Las Vegas Raiders: CB

This positional battle is made quite interesting by the presence of Jermod McCoy. McCoy slipped into Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft due to a rough recovery from a torn ACL. However, he was an absolute lockdown corner in 2024. If he is healthy, he will fly up a depth chart begging for someone to take over.

 

Los Angeles Chargers: TE

On a team that figures to run a lot of 12 and 13 personnel sets, the Chargers made themselves flush with tight ends this offseason. Charlie Kolar will work into the mix, but the real competition is between Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku. Gadsden was a matchup nightmare as a rookie in 2025, but don't sleep on Njoku's veteran savvy.

 

Los Angeles Rams: TE

It is unclear how the Rams will have enough room for all their tight ends. However, given how much this team has adopted 12 and 13 personnel, perhaps it will carry five. Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Max Klare, and Davis Allen are all in the fold for minutes in 2026. Parkinson figures to be the No. 1, but any combination of the remaining four could start.

 

Miami Dolphins: WR

The Dolphins roster is pretty bare, but wide receiver leaves the biggest question mark. With no more Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill, this team is undergoing a complete reset at the position. Rookies Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. are set to compete with a ragtag group of veterans.

 

Minnesota Vikings: QB

The Vikings have perhaps the most important quarterback battle of 2026. With a playoff-ready roster, Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy could make or break Minnesota's season. Murray is attempting to revive his career, while McCarthy is looking to just get off the ground after a lackluster sophomore season in 2025.

 

New England Patriots: RB

Teams that appear in the Super Bowl typically do not have many holes on their depth chart. The Patriots fit that mold. However, running back will be an interesting position to watch during camp. Both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson will play huge roles in 2026, but it is unclear which one will get the majority of snaps.

 

New Orleans Saints: NB

The Saints roster is much improved this year, but nickelback remains a question mark. Currently, Julian Blackmon is listed as the starting free safety and Jonas Sanker as the starting nickelback. Each is listed as the other's respective backup. Either player could end up as the nickelback, while Jordan Howden and Quincy Riley could also factor into this competition.

 

New York Giants: CB

Bringing in Greg Newsome II signaled that the Giants' cornerback position opposite Paulson Adebo is up for grabs. Deonte Banks could be headed to the bench, leaving second-round pick Colton Hood to compete with Newsome.

 

New York Jets: CB

With D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner now both gone from New York, this team is looking to the future. Nahshon Wright, Brandon Stephens, Tre Brown, and Azareye'h Thomas are all in the fold for starting cornerback positions. It is surprisingly one of the only vulnerable spots on this roster after a solid offseason saw the Jets markedly improve on paper.

 

Philadelphia Eagles: WR2

DeVonta Smith will step into the WR1 void left by A.J. Brown, but it sounds like there is a real competition brewing between rookie Makai Lemon and new acquisition Dontayvion Wicks for the No. 2 spot. Lemon was considered in many circles to be the No. 1 wide receiver in this draft class, so he figures to have the edge.

 

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB2

In a more subtle quarterback battle, this competition between Will Howard and Mason Rudolph could have future implications for Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers will hang up the cleats after this season, leaving Pittsburgh in quarterback purgatory once again. It is in the Steelers' best interest for Howard to show enough to win this job as he heads into his second season in the league.

 

San Francisco 49ers: WR2

Mike Evans is going to be this team's No. 1 wide receiver, but who will earn the No. 2 spot? In two seasons in the league, Ricky Pearsall has not consistently demonstrated enough to lock this spot down. Christian Kirk sounds like he could be a big target in the offense, or potentially miss out on the roster. Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling is intriguing as the No. 33 overall pick in 2026.

 

Seattle Seahawks: RB

The Seahawks lost Kenneth Walker III to free agency, and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a late-season knee injury. Round 1 selection Jadarian Price seems like he could be in for a huge workload. However, this team loves George Holani as well. For a team that loves to run the ball, Seattle does not have obvious replacements.

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB

This could change if defensive tackle Vita Vea's trade request is honored, but for now, the running back room is the most interesting battle in Tampa Bay. Bucky Irving spent much of the 2025 season dealing with injury. The team brought in Kenny Gainwell as a result. Gainwell is a quality back who only seems to be getting better with time. He could vulture a lot of opportunities from Irving.

 

Tennessee Titans: LB

Anthony Hill Jr. was a steal in the back end of the second round of April's draft, but he will have to compete for a starting spot. Cody Barton seems like a lock, but Hill could usurp him or gain playing time over James Williams Sr.

 

Washington Commanders: G

The Commanders have a question mark on the left side of the offensive line. Chris Paul was respectable in pass protection, but he left something to be desired as a run blocker. The Commanders would certainly like to run the ball more, giving Brandon Coleman a chance to steal this job.

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