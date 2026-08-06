👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitchers: Potential Post-Injury Pick-Ups

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Cody Bradford - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Are these pitchers fantasy baseball breakouts or fake outs? Dan analyzes advanced pitcher statistics for several pitchers who are returning to action in 2026 after missing the 2025 season with injuries.

I thought I might be done for the year writing about starting pitchers and analyzing recent pitching performances. But perhaps I am a sucker for a good comeback story, and there happen to be three pitchers who have debuted recently after missing large chunks of time (some full seasons) after having major arm surgeries.

Patrick Sandoval made his return to the mound a month ago, this time with the Boston Red Sox. We have the largest sample size of data for him to crunch today, but we have only two starts for Houston right-hander Hayden Wesneski and one start (just yesterday) for Texas left-hander Cody Bradford. So drawing any real definitive conclusions about the futures of these pitchers is probably not a good idea, but speculating as to whether or not they could provide some fantasy value in the final months of this season seems like a worthy task.

All three pitchers have rostership percentages in single digits, so we are talking about deep league pick-ups and shallower league streamers or watch list adds, folks. Let's dig into these bounceback pitchers to see which of them may be worth adding in the short term, or at least monitoring a bit more closely!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Patrick Sandoval, Boston Red Sox

  • 7% Rostered
  • Fantasy Stats: 24 IP, 3.38 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 25 K
  • Advanced Stats: 4.23 SIERA, 4.46 xERA, 22.9% K%, 9.2% BB%, 4.1% Barrel%

Let's go back to the year 2022. Sandoval was a promising 25-year-old starting pitcher who had just completed his first full season as a starter. He had a 2.91 ERA and 24% K% that season, and had sucked me into his charm as I thought he could be the next "lefty with a nasty changeup" to take the league by storm.

But Sandoval didn't break out in 2023. Instead, he saw his strikeouts dip, his walks go up, and finished with a 4.11 ERA and a gross 1.51 WHIP. His 2024 campaign was more of the same as his ERA ballooned to 5.08 and he was just 2-8 in 16 starts before his season ended in late June.

He missed the entire 2025 season after having Tommy John surgery, and the Red Sox pulled him off the scrap heap this winter, signing him to a two-year deal. He wasn't expected to have much of a role in Boston this season, but injuries to Garrett Crochet and Connelly Early (who was later traded to Washington) created an opportunity for him to contribute.

The early returns for Sandoval through five starts are a mixed bag, but Boston has to be pretty happy with what they have gotten out of him thus far.

We're seeing some flashes of the best version of Sandoval from 2022, as his K% and BB% are nearly identical to that breakout season. He's added almost a full tick on the radar gun to his four-seamer and sinker, but both of those pitches continue to get hit hard this season. His best pitches are easily his slider and changeup, which helps to explain why he's prioritizing those in his arsenal at 30% and 24% usage, respectively.

The strikeouts and ERA are helpful right now, but it's hard to stomach that WHIP, which has always been Sandoval's biggest issue. He's always been a high-walk pitcher and a guy who gives up a lot of hits, too. He has good enough to stuff to work around all those baserunners at times, but eventually it's going to affect his ERA, too, as his 84.2% LOB% is simply not sustainable over a larger sample size without being an elite strikeout pitcher.

Perhaps he's had some bad luck on batted balls (.386 BABIP), but his 33% GB% is tracking to be a career-low, as it was in the 45-50% range in his career in L.A.

Again, it's a very mixed bag of results for Sandoval here, but nothing in his underlying metrics suggests that he's any different of a pitcher than he was at his peak for the Angels. He's also the first guy to get moved to the bullpen when Garrett Crochet returns, though we don't know how soon that will be. As much as I was hoping to find something to re-ignite my former love for the lefty Sandoval, I think I'm okay leaving him on waivers for now as I am just not all that confident that he can be a consistent fantasy option.

 

Hayden Wesneski, Houston Astros

  • 8% Rostered
  • Fantasy Stats: 11.2 IP, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8 K
  • Advanced Stats: 4.71 SIERA, 16.7% K%, 8.3% BB%, 12.1% SwStr%, 2.9% Barrel%

Our second post-Tommy John bounceback candidate is the 28-year-old right-hander Wesneski. The former Cubs prospect couldn't break into Chicago's rotation on a full-time basis from 2022 to 2024, but had done so in his first season with the Astros last year.

Before suffering his season-ending injury in early May, Wesneski posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 17.6% K-BB% across six starts. It was a promising start to his tenure in Houston, but can the Astros count on Wesneski to be a reliable option every fifth day the rest of the way? They've worked some magic with Peter Lambert this year, but could certainly use some more starting pitching help, as Mike Burrows (now injured) has been a huge disappointment, and Ronel Blanco and Cristian Javier are both getting knocked around by opposing hitters.

Wesneski has made two starts so far, winning both of them while striking out four and walking two in each start.

A paltry 16.7% K% is one reason why his SIERA suggests regression, while a 41% GB% doesn't help either. The good news for the strikeout rate, however, is that Wesneski has been missing bats to the tune of a 12.1% SwStr%, which suggests he's probably closer to a 22-24% K-rate guy over time, which lines up with what he's done in the past.

Wesneski features a five-pitch arsenal, leading his sweeper at 30% usage. That makes sense, since it's easily his best pitch (40% Whiff%) and you can see why as he has elite horizontal movement on that pitch. His cutter has been very good, too, with a 43% Whiff% and has so much horizontal movement that it could probably just be classified as a hard slider.

The bad news for Wesneski is that his four-seamer and sinker continue to get hit really hard. Like most righties, he's going sinker-heavy to righties and fastball-heavy to lefties, but neither pitch misses bats and has xSLG rates of .484 and .555, respectively. His Z-Contact% is sitting at 91.2% and O-Swing% at 43.6%, which means he's relying on a lot of chases from hitters and is not missing many bats in the zone.

That helps to explain why he has an xERA of 5.64; the batted ball results have been ugly on two of his top three pitches. I usually have some doubts about starters who are so dependent on their best breaking ball without having a reliable high-velocity pitch, and Wesneski is a classic example of that prototype with this pitch mix.

I'll admit that I did pick up Wesneski after his first start on a few teams, mainly because the Peter Lambert turnaround has proven that Houston can still get the best out of their starters. But my expectations are fairly low here, as nothing in his profile suggests that he's anything more than a fifth-starter type. I'd lump him in the streamer category for now, but I'll definitely be watching his next few starts closely to see if his strikeouts tick up and his batted ball results improve.

 

Cody Bradford, Texas Rangers

  • 3% Rostered
  • Fantasy Stats: 4.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 5 K
  • Advanced Stats: 4.34 SIERA, 3.16 xERA, 25% K%, 10% BB%, 12.8% SwStr%%

It was a long road back for Bradford, as he missed the entire 2025 season and had his return this year delayed by a setback this spring. He had taken a pretty big leap in 2024, his second full season in the big leagues, going 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 13 starts (76.1 innings).

Bradford's debut went about as well as it possibly could, as he pitched four and one-third shutout innings against the Giants yesterday. He walked two and struck out five, while allowing five hits (four singles and one double). His arsenal of pitches looks pretty much the same as what he was throwing before the injury, as he went heavy with his four-seamer and changeup to lead the way.

Racking up a 40% CSW% while throwing only 88-90 mph on his four-seam fastball is pretty impressive, but also probably not what we should expect going forward. Bradford's fastball does "play up" as he comes from a high arm slot and uses his six-foot-four frame to create elite extension (7.1), but he's not going to sustain a 33% Whiff% on that pitch. He was at 18% on the four-seamer in 2023 and 21% in 2024, which are still solid numbers for a fastball, don't get me wrong.

His best pitch is his changeup, and he upped his usage to 37% yesterday. He was at only 27% in 2024, with more curveball and slider usage, but the changeup may be his best option going forward as both of his breaking balls got hit pretty hard in 2024.

I love what we saw from Bradford yesterday, but a few things should cause us to pump the brakes a bit on getting too overly excited. The first would have to be his opponent, as he faced a Giants team that rolled out five hitters who had not been regulars in their lineup all season, as Heliot Ramos is now in New York, Casey Schmitt and Matt Chapman are on the IL, and Harrison Bader is being investigated for getting hurt while riding his scooter.

The other factor working against Bradford is a potentially crowded Texas rotation. While Bradford should stick in the rotation for now as a major upgrade over Cal Quantrill, the Rangers are also expecting Jordan Montgomery to return from his season-long absence sometime soon, and Jack Leiter is still expected back at some point before the end of the season.

The scheduling gods are smiling on Bradford, however, as he should face the Los Angeles Angels and their incredibly K-prone lineup in his next start. I'd consider streaming him in that one; it's about as good of a matchup as a soft-tossing lefty can get, just ask Trevor Rogers, who whiffed nine Angels yesterday!

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/7/26)
Top MLB Hitter Prospects To Stash for 2026



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Peyton Watson

Could Take Qualifying Offer
Anthony Davis

Sets Extension Timeline
Zeke Nnaji

Remains on Trade Block
Tyrese Haliburton

Hopes to Play in 2028 Olympics
Utah Jazz

Terrell Brown Jr. Agrees to Deal With Jazz
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Jaylen Waddle

Should be Back in "4-5 Days"
Christian Gonzalez

A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Separated at Patriots Practice
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Stefon Diggs

Reportedly Drew Interest From Several Teams
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Expected to Finalize a Deal Soon
Josh Jacobs

Dealing With Groin Injury
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Daniel Jones

Looks "Completely Fine Physically"
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Nic Anderson Missing Start of Fall Camp
LeBron James

Set for More On-Ball Work
Daniel Gafford

Mavericks Seek First-Rounder for Daniel Gafford
NBA

Keaton Wallace Reportedly Joins Maccabi Tel Aviv
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Waive Two-Way Guard Sean Pedulla
CFB

Stephen Belichick Away from North Carolina Program on Medical Leave
Jonathan Taylor

Signs Two-Year Extension with Colts
Lonnie Walker IV

Returns to NBA with Nuggets
Derrick Henry

Wants to Finish his Career With Ravens
Kevin Durant

Targets Team USA Return
Dillon Brooks

Suns Lock Up Dillon Brooks Through 2029-30
Dillon Mitchell

Signs Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Houston Rockets

JD Davison Waived by Rockets
Jalen Pickett

Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Domantas Sabonis

Ready to Recommit After Trade Talks Stall
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Rico Dowdle

to be "Unquestioned RB1" to Begin the Season
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Kyler Murray

the Favorite for Vikings Starting QB Job
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Jaylen Warren

Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Aaron Donald

Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Freshman DeShawn Spencer Seeing First-Team Reps for Auburn
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Dealing with Minor Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Muscle Tightness, Expected to be Fine
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Stefon Diggs

Joining Commanders
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Chris Olave

Exits Practice With Apparent Heat Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Rashee Rice

Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
P.J. Washington

Mavericks Shop P.J. Washington
NBA

Keaton Wallace Eyes Europe Move
NBA

Cole Anthony Joins Melbourne United
Trey Jemison III

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/7/26)
Top MLB Hitter Prospects To Stash for 2026